10 Most Popular Insulin Syringes for 2023

As part of our comprehensive research on insulin syringes, we have analyzed and tested various options in the market. These products are crucial for people who require insulin injections every day. With different sizes and features available, it is essential to select the right insulin syringe that meets your needs. Our analysis focused on needle gauge, needle length, ease of use, and customer reviews to provide you with the best options available. Choosing the right insulin syringe can make injections less painful and more comfortable. Stay tuned for our highly recommended insulin syringes.

1 Care Touch Insulin Syringes 31g 5/16 8mm Care Touch Insulin Syringes 31g 5/16 8mm View on Amazon 9.8 Care Touch - Insulin Syringes - 31g 5/16" - 8 mm .3 cc (Pack of 100) are a dependable and affordable option for those who need to administer insulin injections. These syringes are designed with a comfortable grip and are easy to use, making them a great choice for both healthcare professionals and at-home use. The 31g needle size and 5/16" length make for a smooth and virtually painless injection experience, while the .3 cc capacity is perfect for those who require smaller doses. With a pack of 100, you can be sure you'll have enough syringes on hand to last for multiple injections. Overall, these insulin syringes are a trusted and cost-effective option for anyone in need of insulin injection supplies. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 31g needle for comfort, Easy to read markings, Pack of 100 Cons May not fit all pens

2 EasyTouch U-100 Insulin Syringe with Needle EasyTouch U-100 Insulin Syringe with Needle View on Amazon 9.5 The EasyTouch U-100 Insulin Syringe with Needle, 30G 1cc 1/2-Inch (12.7mm), Box of 100 is a reliable and easy-to-use syringe for individuals who need to administer insulin. The 30G needle is thin and sharp, making injections virtually painless. The 1cc capacity is ideal for most insulin doses, and the 1/2-inch length is perfect for subcutaneous injections. The syringes come in a convenient box of 100, making it easy to keep a supply on hand. Overall, this is a great option for anyone looking for a high-quality insulin syringe. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Accurate, Comfortable grip Cons May cause pain

3 EasyTouch U-100 Insulin Syringe with Needle EasyTouch U-100 Insulin Syringe with Needle View on Amazon 9.1 The EasyTouch U-100 Insulin Syringe with Needle, 29G 1cc 1/2-Inch (12.7mm), Box of 100 is a high-quality medical device that is specifically designed for diabetic patients who need to self-administer insulin injections. This product is easy to use, with a smooth plunger movement that allows for accurate dosing and minimal pain. The 29G needle is thin enough to reduce the risk of bruising and tissue damage, and the 1/2-inch length is suitable for a variety of injection sites. With a box of 100 syringes, this product is a cost-effective solution for managing diabetes and maintaining optimal health. Overall, the EasyTouch U-100 Insulin Syringe with Needle is a reliable and convenient product that can help individuals with diabetes manage their condition with confidence. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Accurate measurements, Comfortable needle Cons May not fit all insulin pens

4 EasyTouch U-100 Insulin Syringe with Needle EasyTouch U-100 Insulin Syringe with Needle View on Amazon 9 The EasyTouch U-100 Insulin Syringe with Needle, 30G 1cc 5/16-Inch (8mm), Box of 100 is a reliable and easy-to-use product that is perfect for diabetic patients who need to inject insulin. With its ultra-fine needle and precise measurements, this syringe allows for a smooth and painless injection experience. Made with high-quality materials, this product is durable and long-lasting, making it an excellent investment for those who need to use it frequently. Whether you are new to injecting insulin or are a seasoned pro, the EasyTouch U-100 Insulin Syringe with Needle is a must-have product for anyone looking for a reliable and effective way to manage their diabetes. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Accurate dosage, Comfortable needle size Cons May require multiple purchases

5 Brandzig Insulin Syringes 29G 1cc 1/2 30-Pack Brandzig Insulin Syringes 29G 1cc 1/2 30-Pack View on Amazon 8.6 The Brandzig Insulin Syringes 29G 1cc 1/2" 30-Pack is a high-quality medical device that is designed to make insulin injections as painless and efficient as possible. Made from ultra-fine materials, these syringes are easy to use and deliver the perfect dose of insulin every time. With a convenient 30-pack size, this product is perfect for anyone who needs a reliable and effective insulin delivery system. Whether you are a diabetic patient or a healthcare professional, the Brandzig Insulin Syringes 29G 1cc 1/2" 30-Pack is an essential tool that will help you manage your diabetes with ease. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Ultra-fine needles, Easy to read markings, Smooth plunger action Cons May require prescription

6 BH Supplies Insulin Syringes U-100 30G 1ml/cc 5/16 Pack of 100 Pcs BH Supplies Insulin Syringes U-100 30G 1ml/cc 5/16 Pack of 100 Pcs View on Amazon 8.4 BH Supplies Insulin Syringes U-100 30G 1ml/cc 5/16" (8mm) Pack of 100 Pcs are a must-have for anyone who needs to administer insulin on a regular basis. These syringes are designed to provide accurate and consistent doses of insulin, making it easier for patients to manage their diabetes. They are made of high-quality materials and are easy to use, with clear markings that ensure accurate dosing. The compact size of these syringes makes them easy to transport, making them ideal for people who are always on the go. Each pack contains 100 syringes, providing a convenient and cost-effective solution for insulin administration. Whether you're a diabetic patient or a healthcare professional, these syringes are a reliable choice for insulin delivery. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Pack of 100 pcs, 30G needle size, Easy to use Cons May require prescription

7 BH Supplies Insulin Syringes U-100 31G 1ml Pack BH Supplies Insulin Syringes U-100 31G 1ml Pack View on Amazon 7.9 BH Supplies Insulin Syringes U-100 31G 1ml/cc 5/16" (8mm) Pack of 100 Pcs is an essential product for diabetic patients who require daily insulin injections. These syringes are made of high-quality materials and come in a pack of 100, making it easy for patients to manage their insulin needs. The syringes are easy to use and have a 31G needle for a comfortable injection experience. The compact size of the syringe makes it easy to carry around and use discreetly, while the markings on the syringe make it easy to measure the correct dosage. Overall, BH Supplies Insulin Syringes are a reliable and cost-effective option for diabetic patients who require regular insulin injections. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Convenient pack of 100, 31G needle for less pain, Accurate 1ml/cc measurement Cons No option for different sizes

8 BH Supplies Insulin Syringes U-100 31G 0.3ml 5/16 (Pack of 100) BH Supplies Insulin Syringes U-100 31G 0.3ml 5/16 (Pack of 100) View on Amazon 7.7 BH Supplies Insulin Syringes U-100 for 30 Units 31G .3ml/cc 5/16" (8mm) Pack of 100 Pcs provide a convenient and precise way to administer insulin. Made with high-quality materials, these syringes are designed to ensure accurate dosing and minimize pain during injections. With a 31G needle and a capacity of 0.3ml/cc, these syringes are ideal for patients who require a smaller dose of insulin. The pack of 100 pcs ensures that you have an ample supply for all your insulin administration needs. Whether you're a healthcare professional or a patient, these syringes are a reliable and efficient choice for insulin delivery. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Accurate dosing, Sharp needle Cons Small pack size

9 BH Supplies Insulin Syringes U-100 29G Pack BH Supplies Insulin Syringes U-100 29G Pack View on Amazon 7.4 BH Supplies Insulin Syringes U-100 29G 1ml/cc 1/2" (12.7mm) Pack of 100 Pcs is an essential tool for anyone who needs to administer insulin injections. These syringes are designed with precision for accurate dosage and feature a comfortable grip for easy handling. Made with high-quality materials, they are safe for use and disposable for convenience. The pack of 100 ensures that you always have enough syringes on hand, and the compact size makes them easy to store and transport. Whether you are a healthcare professional or someone managing your own insulin injections, these syringes are a reliable and affordable choice. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Pack of 100, Convenient size, Easy to use Cons May not fit all pens

10 UltiCare Insulin Syringes 1/2 mL 31G x 8mm 100 Count Box UltiCare Insulin Syringes 1/2 mL 31G x 8mm 100 Count Box View on Amazon 7.1 The UltiCare Insulin Syringes 1/2 mL - 31G x 8mm 100 Count Box is a reliable and easy-to-use solution for insulin injections. Made with high-quality materials, these syringes are designed to be comfortable and accurate. With a 31G needle and 1/2 mL capacity, they are perfect for those who require smaller doses. The 100 count box ensures that you always have a fresh syringe on hand. Whether you're a diabetic patient or a healthcare professional, these syringes are a great choice for your insulin needs. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Convenient 100 count box, Easy to read markings, Comfortable to use Cons May not fit all needs

Q: What are insulin syringes used for?

A: Insulin syringes are used to inject insulin into the body of individuals with diabetes. They are designed to deliver the precise amount of insulin necessary for the individual's needs.

Q: How do I choose the right size syringe?

A: The size of the syringe depends on the amount of medication needed and the type of injection. Insulin syringes come in different sizes, ranging from 0.3 ml to 1 ml. It is important to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the appropriate size for your needs.

Q: Can medical syringes be reused?

A: Medical syringes should not be reused as it can lead to infection and contamination. It is important to dispose of used syringes properly and use a new, sterile syringe for each injection. Many communities have needle exchange programs or safe disposal sites for used syringes.

Conclusions

In conclusion, insulin syringes are an essential tool for people living with diabetes. Through our review process, we found various options available in the market, each with its unique features and benefits. We analyzed the Care Touch, BH Supplies, and EasyTouch insulin syringes, focusing on their quality, ease of use, and affordability. We hope our review has helped you make an informed decision and find the right insulin syringe that suits your needs. Remember to always consult your healthcare provider before making any changes to your diabetes management plan.