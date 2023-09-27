9 Best Period Cups Review

Our Top Picks

Period cups are an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional menstrual products, inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual blood and can be reused for years. Women are becoming more environmentally conscious and seeking more affordable options, making period cups increasingly popular. However, challenges such as the learning curve for insertion and removal and finding the right fit must be considered. In our comprehensive review, we analyzed essential criteria such as comfort, durability, and ease of use, along with customer reviews. With our expert insights and tips, you'll be well on your way to finding the best product for your needs. Stay tuned for our top-ranking period cup picks.

The Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup is a great alternative to tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of protection during your period. Made with a soft, flexible silicone material, this reusable cup is perfect for those with sensitive skin. The Mountain Iris color is a beautiful addition to your menstrual care routine. Available in a regular size, this pack of 1 is a great investment for your period needs. Say goodbye to uncomfortable period products and hello to the Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup.
Pros Wear for 12 hours, Reusable and eco-friendly, Comfortable for sensitive skin Cons May take time to get used to

Saalt Menstrual Cup is the perfect solution for those looking for a comfortable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional menstrual products. Made from soft and flexible medical-grade silicone, this reusable cup can be worn for up to 12 hours, providing maximum comfort and peace of mind. Its premium design ensures leak-free protection, making it the #1 active cup on the market. Available in Seafoam Green and in small size, Saalt Menstrual Cup is the perfect fit for every woman. Made in the USA, this product is a great investment for your health and the environment.
Pros Comfortable to wear, Reusable and eco-friendly, Can be worn for 12 hours Cons May not fit all users

The Lena Menstrual Cup is a great alternative to traditional feminine products like tampons and pads. Made from high-quality medical grade silicone, this reusable menstrual cup is both eco-friendly and safe for your body. With its comfortable design and leak-proof technology, the Lena Menstrual Cup can be worn for up to 12 hours, making it perfect for busy women on the go. It comes in a range of sizes and colors to fit your unique needs and preferences. Say goodbye to the hassle and expense of traditional menstrual products and try the Lena Menstrual Cup today.
Pros Reusable and eco-friendly, Comfortable and easy to use, Can be worn for up to 12 hours Cons May take time to learn

The EcoBlossom Reusable Menstrual Cup Set is made with medical grade silicone, making it a reliable and safe option for those looking for a more sustainable period care option. The pack includes both small and large sizes, allowing for comfortable use for up to 12 hours. The round stem design makes it easy to insert and remove, while the reusable nature of the cups makes it a cost-effective and eco-friendly choice. Say goodbye to disposable pads and tampons and try the EcoBlossom Reusable Menstrual Cup Set for a more comfortable and sustainable period.
Pros Eco-friendly, Comfortable to use, Can be used for 12 hours Cons May take time to adjust

The Pixie Soft Menstrual Cup is a great alternative to tampons and pads, providing comfort and convenience during your period. This reusable cup comes with a guide, flushable wipes, lube, and a storage bag, making it easy to use and clean. Made with medical-grade silicone, it's safe and comfortable to wear for up to 12 hours. Available in a vibrant tangerine color, this small cup is perfect for light to medium flow. Plus, for every cup purchased, one is donated to a woman in need. Say goodbye to disposable period products and hello to Pixie Soft Menstrual Cup.
Pros Comfortable and soft, Eco-friendly alternative, Comes with helpful accessories Cons May take time to get used to

The SHORDY Reusable Menstrual Cup Set of 2 with Box is made of 100% soft silicone and comes in both small and large sizes for heavy and light flow. This cup is a great alternative to traditional feminine hygiene products like tampons, pads, and discs. It is easy to use, comfortable to wear, and can be reused for up to 10 years. The set comes with a convenient storage box for both cups, making it easy to bring them on the go. Say goodbye to the discomfort and waste of traditional period products with the SHORDY Reusable Menstrual Cup Set.
Pros Reusable and eco-friendly, Comes in different sizes, Comfortable and leak-free Cons May take time to adjust

The YTYOMUR Menstrual Cup Steamer Sterilizer is a must-have for women who use menstrual cups. This kit comes with 2 reusable period cups and an automatic high temperature steam sterilization function that effectively disinfects the cups. With one button control, it's easy to use, and the compact size makes it perfect for traveling. Say goodbye to harsh chemicals and hello to a more eco-friendly and hygienic period with the YTYOMUR Menstrual Cup Steamer Sterilizer.
Pros Automatic sterilization, Reusable cups included, Easy to use Cons May not fit all users

The Talisi Menstrual Cups Set is the perfect alternative to traditional tampons and pads. This set includes two cups in different sizes, making it suitable for both regular and heavy flow. Made with soft, reusable silicone, these cups are comfortable to wear and easy to clean with the included collapsible cleaner and sterilizer. Say goodbye to the hassle and expense of disposable menstrual products and switch to the Talisi Menstrual Cups Set for a more sustainable and cost-effective period solution.
Pros Reusable & eco-friendly, Comes with sterilizer, Can be used for heavy flow Cons May require trial and error

The Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup is a great alternative to traditional tampons and pads. Made of soft, medical grade silicone, this cup is perfect for those with sensitive skin. It can be worn for up to 12 hours and is reusable, making it an eco-friendly choice. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, the Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup is a comfortable and convenient option for anyone looking to make the switch to a more sustainable period product.
Pros Reusable for years, Wear up to 12 hours, Eco-friendly alternative Cons Learning curve for insertion

FAQ

Q: How do I clean my period cup?

A: Cleaning your period cup is easy! Simply rinse it with warm water and mild soap between uses and sterilize it by boiling it in a pot of water for 5-10 minutes at the end of your cycle. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaners.

Q: Can I wear a period cup while exercising or swimming?

A: Absolutely! One of the benefits of using a period cup is that it is safe and comfortable for all activities, including swimming and exercise. Just make sure to empty and rinse it out after your workout or swim.

Q: How often should I replace my period cup?

A: With proper care, a high-quality period cup can last up to 10 years! However, if you notice any signs of wear and tear, such as cracks or discoloration, it may be time to replace it. Additionally, if you experience any discomfort or leakage, it may be worth trying a different size or brand.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing on a variety of period cups, we can confidently say that these products offer a sustainable and comfortable alternative to traditional tampons and pads. Each of the cups we reviewed provided a leak-free and eco-friendly period experience, with options for sensitive skin and heavy flow. The additional foaming cleanser and storage box options from select brands also added convenience and hygiene benefits. We highly recommend considering a period cup as a viable option for your menstrual needs and encourage readers to explore the various brands and sizes available to find the best fit for their individual needs.