Best Fabric Spray for 2023

Fabric sprays are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience and effectiveness in eliminating odors from various fabric types. They're an essential tool for anyone looking to keep their clothes and fabrics smelling fresh and clean between washes. However, with so many options available, it's crucial to consider the effectiveness, scent, ease of use, and safety of the product. Customer reviews can provide valuable insights into these factors and help you make an informed decision. Stay tuned for our top-ranking fabric spray products!

Febreze Unstopables Touch Fabric Spray and Odor Fighter, Fresh & Breeze, 16.9 oz, Pack of 2 Fresh & Breeze 16.9 Fl Oz (Pack of 2) is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their fabrics smelling fresh and clean for longer periods. This fabric spray is perfect for use on furniture, curtains, and beddings. It's designed to eliminate tough odors and leave behind a delightful scent that lingers for up to 6 hours. The spray is easy to use, just spray it on the fabric, and the scent will be released gradually. It's also safe to use on most fabrics, and it won't leave any residue or stains. With Febreze Unstopables Touch Fabric Spray, you can enjoy a fresh and clean scent that lasts longer.

Pros Long-lasting freshness, Eliminates tough odors, Easy to use Cons Strong scent may bother some

Febreze Fabric Spray, Odor Fighter for Strong Odor, Refresher Spray PLUS with Clean Scent, 16.9 Fl Oz (Pack of 2) is a must-have product for anyone who wants to eliminate tough odors from their clothes and fabrics. This fabric spray is designed to fight strong odors and leave your fabrics smelling fresh and clean. With its clean scent, it can be used on a variety of fabrics, including clothing, upholstery, and bedding. The pack of 2 bottles ensures that you always have some on hand for those tough odors that need to be eliminated quickly. Its size of 16.9 Fl Oz is perfect for everyday use and can be stored easily. Say goodbye to unpleasant odors and hello to fresh fabrics with Febreze Fabric Spray, Odor Fighter for Strong Odor, Refresher Spray PLUS with Clean Scent, 16.9 Fl Oz (Pack of 2).

Pros Eliminates strong odors, Leaves clean scent, Easy to use Cons May not work for all odors

LivePure Anti-Allergen 32 OZ Fabric Spray for Household Surfaces is a must-have for anyone who suffers from allergies or asthma. This amazing product is designed to eliminate allergens from household surfaces, including upholstery, carpets, and bedding. It is easy to use, simply spray on the affected area, and leave to dry. The spray is safe and non-toxic, making it ideal for use around children and pets. It is the perfect solution for anyone who wants to breathe easier in their home and reduce the risk of allergic reactions.

Pros Eliminates allergens, Safe for all surfaces, Easy to use Cons May require frequent use

The Febreze LIGHT Fabric Refresher in Lavender scent is a must-have for anyone looking to freshen up their home. With a 27 fl. oz. spray bottle, this product is perfect for refreshing fabrics such as curtains, sofas, and carpets. The light lavender scent is not overpowering but provides a subtle and pleasant fragrance that lingers for hours. Made with a unique blend of odor eliminators, the Febreze LIGHT Fabric Refresher effectively eliminates odors and leaves your home smelling fresh and clean. Say goodbye to unpleasant odors and welcome a refreshing scent with the Febreze LIGHT Fabric Refresher.

Pros Eliminates odors, Light lavender scent, Large spray bottle Cons Scent may be overpowering

BOUQUET GARNI Fabric Perfume Clean Fragrance is a must-have for anyone looking to freshen up their home. This fabric and linen odor remover is a long-lasting solution to unpleasant odors. It effectively eliminates and neutralizes smells, leaving a clean and refreshing scent. The 16.9 fl oz spray bottle is easy to use, and the fragrance lasts for hours. The product is also suitable for use on various fabrics and materials, including curtains, couches, and beddings. Give your home a fresh, clean scent with BOUQUET GARNI Fabric Perfume Clean Fragrance.

Pros Long-lasting fragrance, Eliminates and neutralizes odors, Refreshes fabric and linen Cons Strong scent may not be suitable for sensitive individuals

The Febreze Essentials Fabric Refresher pack of 3 includes two bottles of Lavender & Eucalyptus and one bottle of Vetiver & Vanilla scents. Each bottle contains 370 mL of spray and is perfect for refreshing fabrics and eliminating odors. The new version of this product is made with natural ingredients and is safe to use around pets and children. Use it on your clothes, upholstery, carpets, and bedding for a fresh and clean scent. The spray bottles are easy to use and the scents last for a long time. Try the Febreze Essentials Fabric Refresher pack of 3 today for a fresh and clean home.

Pros Great scent options, Effective odor eliminator, Convenient spray bottle Cons May not work for all

Clorox BB0703 Scentiva Multi-Use Fabric Refresher Spray in Fresh Brazilian Blossoms scent is the perfect solution for freshening up your home. This 16.9-ounce fabric freshener is versatile and can be used on a variety of surfaces including closets, upholstery, curtains, and carpets. The fresh Brazilian Blossoms fragrance leaves your home smelling clean and refreshed. The spray is easy to use and can be applied directly onto the surface you wish to freshen up. It's a great way to get rid of unpleasant odors and leave your home smelling fresh and clean.

Pros Multi-use fabric freshener, Great for upholstery and carpets, Fresh and pleasant scent Cons May not eliminate tough odors

The Muse Bath Apothecary Linen Ritual is a must-have for those looking for an aromatic, soothing, and relaxing linen spray for their bedding, laundry, and fabrics. This natural aromatherapy essential oil-infused spray, in Lavender Serenity, comes in a convenient 8 fl oz pack and is perfect for creating a spa-like atmosphere at home. Its calming scent lingers on your linens, helping to promote a good night's sleep and leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Its high-quality ingredients and eco-friendly packaging make it a great addition to any eco-conscious household.

Pros Natural essential oils, Soothing and relaxing, Versatile use Cons Scent may not last

Febreze Fabric Refresher/Odor Eliminator is a versatile product that helps to eliminate unpleasant odors from fabrics and other surfaces. The unscented formula is perfect for those who are sensitive to fragrances or simply prefer a neutral scent. This 27 oz spray bottle is easy to use and can be used on a variety of surfaces, including upholstery, clothing, and carpets. Febreze Fabric Refresher/Odor Eliminator is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their home smelling fresh and clean.

Pros Eliminates tough odors, Can be used on fabrics, Unscented option available Cons May leave residue on surfaces

Febreze Extra Strength Fabric Refresher Trigger Spray Dispenser is a game-changer for anyone who wants to keep their home smelling fresh. With its powerful yet gentle formula, it eliminates odors from all types of fabrics and leaves behind a delightful fresh scent that is not overpowering. Its 27 fl oz size means it can be used for multiple applications, making it a great value for money. Whether you have pets, smoke, or simply want to refresh your home, this product will leave your fabrics smelling clean and inviting.

Pros Extra strength, Fresh scent, Large size Cons Strong fragrance

FAQ

Q: What should I consider when choosing a fabric spray?

A: When choosing a fabric spray, consider the type of fabric you will be using it on, the purpose of the spray, and any potential allergies or sensitivities you or those around you may have. Certain sprays may be better suited for delicate fabrics like silk or lace, while others may work better on tougher materials like denim or canvas. Additionally, some sprays are designed to eliminate odors, while others may be geared towards stain removal or wrinkle prevention. It's important to read the labels and product descriptions carefully to ensure you are choosing the right spray for your needs.

Q: Can fabric sprays be used on all types of fabrics?

A: Not all fabric sprays are suitable for all types of fabrics. It's important to read the label and product description carefully to ensure the spray is safe to use on your specific fabric. Certain fabrics like silk or leather may require a specialized spray, while others like cotton or polyester may be more versatile. When in doubt, test the spray on a small, inconspicuous area of the fabric first to ensure it doesn't cause any damage or discoloration.

Q: Are fabric sprays safe to use around pets and children?

A: While fabric sprays are generally safe to use, it's important to be cautious when using them around pets and children. Some sprays may contain chemicals or fragrances that can be harmful if ingested or inhaled. If you have pets, consider using a pet-friendly spray or keeping them out of the room until the spray has fully dried. For children, it may be best to opt for a natural or fragrance-free spray to avoid any potential irritants. As always, read the labels and product descriptions carefully and follow all safety precautions.

Conclusions

After putting several fabric sprays to the test, we've found that Febreze Unstopables Touch Fabric Spray and Odor Fighter, Fresh & Breeze is the top-performing product on the market. This pack of two 16.9-ounce bottles effectively removes odors, leaving behind a fresh and long-lasting scent. We also recommend Febreze Fabric Spray, Odor Fighter for Strong Odor, Refresher Spray PLUS with Clean Scent as a close runner-up. This pack of two 16.9-ounce bottles is perfect for those with strong odors to combat, and it leaves fabrics smelling fresh and clean. Overall, we're confident that you'll find the perfect fabric spray for your needs from our recommendations.