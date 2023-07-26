Best Serological Pipettes for 2023

Our Top Picks

In the world of laboratories, serological pipettes play an indispensable role, enabling scientists to measure and transfer liquids with precision. With the market saturated with various options, it can be overwhelming to find the right product. Our team of experts has researched and tested numerous serological pipettes and compiled a list of the best options available. We focused on essential criteria, including accuracy, precision, ease of use, and durability, to evaluate each product. Choosing the right serological pipette can significantly impact your experiment's accuracy and reproducibility, and ultimately save you time and money. Our comprehensive list will assist you in finding the best option that meets your requirements, accounting for volume range, accuracy, precision, ergonomics, and ease of use. Stay tuned to discover the top-ranking product and learn more about why it excels in the market.

1 Lichen Cottage Serological Pipette 50ml (Case of 50) Lichen Cottage Serological Pipette 50ml (Case of 50) View on Amazon 9.7 The Serological Pipette - 50ml/Purple, Individually Wrapped(Case of 50) 50ml - 50pcs is a high-quality and reliable product designed for laboratory use. These pipettes are individually wrapped for added convenience and hygiene. Made from sturdy materials, the pipettes are durable and can withstand frequent use. They are perfect for precise liquid measurements, making them ideal for a wide range of applications such as in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and research laboratories. The pipettes are easy to use and provide accurate measurements, making them a must-have for any laboratory. Pros Individually wrapped, Large volume capacity, High-quality material Cons May be expensive

2 EarthOx Serological Pipettes 25ml (20 pack) EarthOx Serological Pipettes 25ml (20 pack) View on Amazon 9.4 EarthOx Sterile Serological Pipettes are a must-have for any laboratory. With a length of 338.9mm and a capacity of 25ml, these individually packaged pipettes are perfect for precise and sterile liquid transfer. Made from high-quality materials, these pipettes are reliable and easy to use. They are ideal for a range of applications including cell culture, immunology, and molecular biology. Whether you're a professional researcher or a student, these pipettes are an essential tool for any lab. Pros Sterile and individually packaged, Long length for better reach, Comes in a pack of 20 Cons May be difficult to handle

3 EarthOx Sterile Serological Pipettes 25ml Standard Length EarthOx Sterile Serological Pipettes 25ml Standard Length View on Amazon 9.2 The EarthOx Sterile Serological Pipettes are a must-have for any lab technician. These individually packaged pipettes come in a set of 20 and have a standard length of 308.5mm with a volume of 25ml. Made with high-quality materials, these pipettes ensure accurate and precise measurements every time. They are perfect for a wide range of uses, including cell culture, microbiology, and molecular biology applications. Plus, their sterile design eliminates the risk of contamination, making them a reliable choice for any lab. Upgrade your lab equipment with the EarthOx Sterile Serological Pipettes today. Pros Sterile and individually packaged, Standard length (308.5mm), Convenient pack of 20 Cons May not fit all pipette holders

4 Celltreat Serological Pipet 10mL Sterile Celltreat 229210B Serological Pipet 10mL Sterile View on Amazon 9 The Celltreat 229210B Serological Pipet is a must-have for any laboratory or medical setting. With a 10mL capacity and individually wrapped for sterility, this pipet is convenient and reliable for handling liquids and samples. The pack of 200 ensures that you'll have enough for all your needs. Made with high-quality materials, this pipet is durable and easy to use. Whether you're performing experiments or handling patient samples, the Celltreat Serological Pipet is a great choice. Pros Sterile, Individually wrapped, Large capacity Cons Thin plastic

5 Jet Biofil Disposable Serological Pipette, Sterile, Individually Wrapped, All Sizes Jet Biofil Disposable Serological Pipette, Sterile, Individually Wrapped, All Sizes View on Amazon 8.6 The JET BIOFIL Disposable Serological Pipette is a sterile, individually wrapped pipette available in a variety of sizes, including 25 mL. Made from high-quality materials, these pipettes are perfect for use in laboratories, clinics, and other healthcare settings. They are easy to use and ensure accurate measurements, making them ideal for a range of applications, including cell culture, tissue culture, and microbiology. With 50 pipettes per pack, this product is a reliable and cost-effective choice for any lab or healthcare facility. Pros Sterile and individually wrapped, Available in all sizes, Disposable for easy use Cons Limited information provided

6 Globe Scientific Polystyrene Serological Pipette Standard 25ml. Globe Scientific Polystyrene Serological Pipette Standard 25ml. View on Amazon 8.3 The Globe Scientific 1782 Polystyrene Serological Pipette is a high-quality tool for accurate fluid transfer. With a 25ml capacity and sterile, red striped design, this pack of 100 pipettes is perfect for laboratory use. The standard tip ensures consistent and precise measurements, while the 345mm length makes it easy to reach into tight spaces. Made of durable polystyrene, these pipettes are both dependable and cost-effective. Whether you're conducting research, performing experiments, or analyzing samples, the Globe Scientific 1782 Polystyrene Serological Pipette is a must-have tool for any lab professional. Pros Sterile, Easy to read, Standard tip Cons None reported

7 Celltreat FabLab 10mL Pipet, Sterile, Pack of 200 Celltreat FabLab 10mL Pipet, Sterile, Pack of 200 View on Amazon 8 The Celltreat FabLab FL4018 10 mL Pipet is a must-have for any laboratory. These pipettes come sterile and individually wrapped in paper/plastic, making them easy to use and keep clean. With a capacity of 10mL, they are perfect for a wide range of uses in the lab. Made from clear polystyrene, these pipettes are durable and easy to read. The pack of 200 ensures that you always have a pipette on hand when you need it. Whether you are a professional scientist or a student, these pipettes are a reliable and essential tool for any lab work. Pros Sterile, Individually Wrapped, Large capacity Cons Single use only

FAQ

Q: What are serological pipettes used for?

A: Serological pipettes are used for precise and accurate measurement of liquids. They are commonly used in the medical and biological sciences for transferring liquids in small volumes, such as in cell culture and microbiology experiments.

Q: What should I consider when choosing serological pipettes?

A: When choosing serological pipettes, consider the volume range you need, the level of accuracy required, and the type of liquid you will be handling. It is also important to choose pipettes that are compatible with the tips and dispensers you will be using.

Q: What are some common types of serological pipettes?

A: Common types of serological pipettes include glass pipettes, which are reusable and have high accuracy, and plastic pipettes, which are disposable and more convenient for handling hazardous or infectious materials. Additionally, some pipettes have graduations on the side for easy measurement, while others have a bulb at the top for easier handling.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis, we have found that serological pipettes are an essential tool for accurate and precise liquid handling in various laboratory settings. Our team reviewed different brands and sizes of serological pipettes, including those from EarthOx, Celltreat, and JET BIOFIL. We found that these pipettes are highly reliable, come individually wrapped for convenience, and are available in different sizes to suit different needs. Overall, we highly recommend considering serological pipettes as a valuable addition to your laboratory toolkit.