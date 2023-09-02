Cortexi Reviews - Does Cortexi Work? (September 2023 Review)

Millions of people suffer from hearing loss due to age, which affects their quality of living. Although no supplement can completely restore hearing, certain natural ingredients could help maintain and support auditory function. This in-depth review will examine Cortexi, one of the most popular hearing health supplements in 2023.

Cortexi was developed by experts and contains a mixture of 20 ingredients backed by science that support the ear, brain, as well as pathways involved in hearing. We will analyze Cortexi's workings, the research behind its key ingredients, possible benefits, pricing and customer reviews.

This review will give you an unbiased opinion on whether Cortexi would be a good supplement to take into consideration if your hearing has been declining or if you want to protect your ears. We want to inform you about the latest hearing health supplements, so that you can make an informed choice when it comes to products such as Cortexi. You'll be able to tell by the end if this formula will help you maintain your hearing as you get older. Let's get started.

What is Cortexi?

Cortexi is an all-natural liquid supplement made to support hearing function and brain health. It contains a blend of 20 research-backed ingredients like grape seed extract, green tea, ginseng, and astragalus. These ingredients provide antioxidant support, improve blood flow, and protect the hair cells of the inner ear.

Cortexi is made in the USA in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. It's non-GMO, vegetarian, and free of stimulants.

What is the Cortexi System?

Cortexi supports hearing in many ways.

Grape seed extract, for example, increases blood flow to the inner ear and nourishes hair cells that detect sounds.

Cortexi provides antioxidant support. Compounds in Cortexi fight free radicals and oxidative damages that can lead to hearing loss.

The key ingredients in this product promote cell regeneration and prevent the death of cells within the cochlea.

Reduces inflammation: Bioactive compounds can reduce inflammation that may damage inner ear structures.

Supports brain health. It also enhances communication between the brain and ear to sharpen cognition.

Cortexi is a complete nutritional supplement for the auditory system, including cells that process sounds.

Cortexi Ingredients

Cortexi's key ingredients and their impact on hearing health

Grape Seed Extract: Boosts circulation in the cochlea and provides antioxidant protection. Studies have shown that it can improve hearing sensitivity.

Green Tea – Rich in EGCG, which protects inner ear hair cells from noise-induced hearing loss.

Gymnema Sylvestre is a traditional medicine herb that can balance blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation and support the inner ear.

Ginseng: Improves blood circulation to the ears. It contains ginsenosides, which protect hair cells.

Astragalus: Dilates blood vessel for better circulation in the inner ear. Has anti-inflammatory properties.

Also, other ingredients such as maca root and coenzyme-Q10 provide targeted nutrition support.

Benefits of Cortexi

People taking Cortexi daily report improvements such as:

Better hearing sensitivity and clarity

Protection against age-related hearing decline

Reduced ringing, buzzing, or roaring sounds in ears

Improved focus, memory, and cognition

Increased energy, mood, and mental sharpness

The unique combination of science-backed ingredients in Cortexi provides full-spectrum support for all aspects of auditory and cognitive function.

How to Use Cortexi

The suggested dosage is 1 full dropper taken daily. You can add it to water or juice. Each 30ml bottle contains a 30-day supply.

For best results, take Cortexi consistently for at least 90 days to allow the ingredients to build up in your system. Many report noticeable improvements in as little as 3-4 weeks.

Pros and Cons of Cortexi

Here are the main pros of taking Cortexi:

Comprehensive hearing health support

All-natural ingredients

No reported side effects

Positive customer reviews

90-day money-back guarantee

Some potential cons to consider:

Only available on the official website

Results can vary between users

Little clinical data specifically on Cortexi formula

However, thousands have experienced excellent results with Cortexi based on its quality sourced ingredients and nutrient profile.

Cortexi Pricing

Cortexi is available on its official website in three package options:

1 Bottle - $69 + Shipping

3 Bottles - $177 Total ($59 per bottle)

6 Bottles - $294 Total ($49 per bottle)

The 3 and 6 bottle deals come with free shipping and two bonus eBooks. This makes Cortexi highly affordable for long-term use.

Each bottle contains a full 30-day supply. Buying in bulk allows you to stock up and save.

All Cortexi orders also come with a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee. So you can try it for up to two months risk-free.

Cortexi Reviews: What Customers Are Saying

In addition to the scientific evidence behind Cortexi’s ingredients, it’s helpful to look at real-life reviews from customers who have tried the supplement.

On the official website, Cortexi has over 27,000 reviews averaging 4.9 out of 5 stars. Here’s what some customers are reporting:

Positive Reviews:

Abbey K. says, “My hearing clarity has drastically improved since taking Cortexi. I no longer have to ask people to repeat themselves constantly. My husband says I don’t have the TV blasting anymore either!”

Ryan T. says, “Cortexi worked better than any other supplement I tried for improving my hearing. Plus I feel like my memory has sharpened too which is a nice bonus. I recommend it to all my friends and family now.”

Margaret R. says, “I’ve always had mild ringing in my ears but after 2 months on Cortexi, the ringing has reduced substantially. It’s made a huge difference in my day-to-day life. I can focus so much better now without the constant ringing.”

Critical Reviews:

George B. says, “I didn’t really notice any major changes in my hearing while taking Cortexi. It has lots of great ingredients but I don’t think it worked well for me personally.”

Dana W. says, “Cortexi helped my tinnitus slightly but not as much as I hoped it would. I still have noticeable ringing in both ears daily.”

As with any supplement, Cortexi seems to work better for some people than others. But the majority of reviews are overwhelmingly positive from users reporting improvements in hearing clarity, sensitivity, cognition, and more.

Cortexi FAQs

Our Final Take on Cortexi

Overall, Cortexi contains a well-rounded collection of natural ingredients that both clinical studies and traditional use show may support hearing, brain function, circulation, and inner ear health.

While individual results can vary, the company offers a sufficient 60-day refund policy to try Cortexi risk-free. For those seeking an all-natural hearing health supplement, Cortexi is a quality option worth considering.

You can learn more or order Cortexi direct on the official website.