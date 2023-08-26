ProDentim Reviews (Don't Buy ProDentim at Amazon or Walmart)

Probiotics have become increasingly popular in recent years, used to support gut health and even skin health. Now a new oral probiotic supplement called ProDentim claims to support your oral microbiome for better tooth and gum health.

But does taking an oral probiotic really do anything for your teeth and gums? Let's take a science-based look at how ProDentim works and if it lives up to its claims.

What is ProDentim?

ProDentim is an oral probiotic supplement designed to support oral hygiene using a proprietary blend of 3.5 billion CFUs per capsule. It was created by a researcher named Dr. Drew Sutton who purportedly discovered a link between imbalance of mouth bacteria and common dental problems.

The non-GMO probiotic supplement is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the USA. The capsules aim to rebalance the microbiome in your mouth, supporting tooth and gum health from the inside out.

Main Probiotic Strains in ProDentim

ProDentim contains 5 main probiotic strains including:

Lactobacillus Paracasei – Clinically shown to help protect against cavities, gum disease and decay-causing bacteria.

Lactobacillus Reuteri – Shown to reduce bad bacteria growth, fight plaque and support healthy gums.

BLIS K-12 – Helps inhibit bacteria that cause bad breath according to studies.

BLIS M-18 – Limits the effects of harmful enzymes that destroy tooth enamel.

B.Lactis BL-04® – Helps crowd out bad bacteria with beneficial strains.

Along with these good bacteria strains, each capsule also contains inulin, a prebiotic that acts as fuel source for the probiotics to thrive.

Visit here to order ProDentim at %40 discounted price >

ProDentim Reviews (credit: PR) ProDentim Reviews (credit: PR)

Benefits of Using ProDentim Pills

According to the official website, regularly taking ProDentim oral probiotics can provide the following benefits:

Supports whiter, brighter smile

Helps reverse tooth decay

Maintains healthy oral microbiome balance

Freshens bad breath

Soothes irritated gums

Strengthens tooth enamel

Crowds out disease-causing bacteria

Improves oral and dental health

The easy once daily use makes it supplements a dental care routine. Many reviewers report noticeable improvements in gum and tooth health, fresher breath, and brighter teeth after taking ProDentim.

ProDentim Reviews (credit: PR) ProDentim Reviews (credit: PR)

Visit here to order ProDentim at %40 discounted price >

Side Effects and Safety Concerns

As an oral probiotic dietary supplement, ProDentim is designed for long term daily use without safety concerns. The capsules are non-GMO, free of allergens, and made in an FDA-registered facility following cGMP standards.

There are no reported side effects associated with ProDentim capsules. However, very rare side effects could include mild stomach upset or digestive discomfort. As with any supplement, discuss taking ProDentim with your dentist or doctor first if pregnant, nursing, or taking medication.

Cost and Availability of ProDentim

ProDentim oral probiotics are available for purchase only through the official website ProDentim.com. Each bottle contains a 30 day supply (60 capsules).

Here are the pricing options:

1 Bottle: $69/each + free shipping

3 Bottles: $59/each + free shipping

6 Bottles: $49/each + free shipping

Bulk options offer the biggest discounts. Each order is backed by a 60-day money back guarantee, allowing you to try ProDentim risk-free. Be wary of any probiotic supplements sold elsewhere under the same name, as the authentic ProDentim formula is only available through the official site.

ProDentim Price (credit: PR) ProDentim Price (credit: PR)

Is ProDentim Sold on Amazon or at Walmart?

At this time, the only place to purchase genuine ProDentim supplement is through the official website ProDentim.com. It is not sold on Amazon, Walmart, or other third party retailers.

The makers advise only buying directly from the source to ensure you get the real formula with the advertised probiotic strains. There is a risk of counterfeit products if purchasing through unauthorized sellers.

While not always convenient, ordering ProDentim directly eliminates any possibility of getting an inferior product. You also get the full money back guarantee when buying from the official site.

In rare cases, some eBay or Amazon sellers may claim to offer authentic ProDentim capsules, but there is no way to verify quality, potency or ingredients. For guaranteed results and safety, visit ProDentim.com to order the #1 probiotic for better dental health.

Final Verdict: A Worthwhile Oral Probiotic

In summary, ProDentim leverages the benefits of probiotics for oral health in an easy daily capsule. Containing scientifically studied good bacteria strains, it balances your microbiome for stronger teeth and gums.

While more long term studies are needed, many consumers are seeing great results and reporting healthier smiles after taking ProDentim. Backed by a solid money-back guarantee, ProDentim is a quality oral probiotic worth trying.

Visit here to order ProDentim at %40 discounted price >