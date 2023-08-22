Top Selling Essential Oil Candles for 2023

Our Top Picks

We have researched and tested a range of essential oil candles, and have compiled a list of the best ones on the market. These candles are made from natural ingredients, including pure essential oils, and can create a cozy and relaxing environment in any room. Essential oil candles have grown in popularity due to the therapeutic benefits they provide, such as reducing stress and anxiety, and antibacterial and antiviral properties. Our evaluation criteria included the quality of ingredients, scent options and strength, and customer reviews. While essential oil candles are not a cure-all, they are a great addition to any home. Stay tuned for our top picks!

1 Magnificent 101 Palo Santo Cleansing Candle Set Magnificent 101 Palo Santo Cleansing Candle Set View on Amazon 9.8 The Magnificent 101 Palo Santo Energy Cleansing Candle Set is a must-have for anyone looking to incorporate aromatherapy, intention-setting, and meditation into their daily routine. This set includes three 3.5-oz smudge candles in glass holders, made with 100% pure soy wax and infused with Palo Santo essential oils for a calming and grounding effect. The candles are perfect for creating a peaceful atmosphere, and the natural ingredients make them a healthy alternative to traditional candles. Overall, this set is a great investment for anyone looking to enhance their self-care routine. Pros Aromatherapy benefits, High-quality soy wax, Beautiful glass holders Cons May not be long-lasting

2 Onebird Scented Candle Gift Set - 12 Pack Onebird Scented Candle Gift Set - 12 Pack View on Amazon 9.4 The Onebird Set of 12 Scented Candle Gift Set is a must-have for anyone who loves to create a relaxing atmosphere in their home. Made with natural pure soy wax and essential oils, these candles come in a variety of scents that are perfect for any occasion. Each candle is 2.5oz, making them the perfect size for any room. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day at work or create a cozy ambiance for a romantic evening, these candles are sure to deliver. Plus, they come in a beautifully packaged gift set, making them a great gift for any woman in your life. Pros 12 scents to choose from, Natural soy wax, Aromatherapy with essential oils Cons May not appeal to all

3 Aroma Naturals Orange Lemongrass Pillar Candle Aroma Naturals Orange Lemongrass Pillar Candle View on Amazon 9.3 The Aroma Naturals Essential Oil Orange and Lemongrass Scented Pillar Candle is a delightful addition to any home. Made from natural ingredients, this 2.5 inch x 4 inch candle emits an invigorating scent of orange and lemongrass that instantly uplifts your mood. It's perfect for creating a relaxing ambiance during a bath or yoga session, and the warm glow adds a cozy touch to any room. The candle burns cleanly and evenly, making it a long-lasting and eco-friendly choice. Add this yellow orange and lemongrass 2.5" x 4" pillar to your collection for a refreshing and natural fragrance experience. Pros Natural essential oil scent, Long-lasting burn time, Eco-friendly and non-toxic Cons May not fit all decor

4 Artnaturals Scented Candle Gift Set Artnaturals Scented Candle Gift Set View on Amazon 9 The artnaturals Scented Candle Gift Set is a perfect addition to any relaxation routine. Made in the USA with essential oils, this set includes six 2 oz candles that provide a variety of scents to help relieve stress and promote relaxation. The soy wax and natural fragrances make for a clean and healthy burn, while the compact size of the candles make them perfect for travel or use in smaller spaces. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or create a calming atmosphere, this set has a scent for every mood. Pros Made with essential oils, Aromatherapy benefits, Relaxing and stress-relieving Cons Limited scent options

5 Magnificent 101 Sage and Crystal Candle Magnificent 101 Sage and Crystal Candle View on Amazon 8.5 The Magnificent 101 Sage Leaf and Healing Crystal Candle is the perfect addition to any meditation or manifestation practice. Made with natural soy wax and infused with the healing properties of rose quartz, amethyst, moonstone, and black tourmaline, this candle creates a calming and grounding atmosphere. The 6 oz tin holder makes it easy to take with you on-the-go, and the pure sage scent adds an extra layer of relaxation. Use this candle during your next self-care routine or as a thoughtful gift for a loved one. Pros Natural soy wax, Includes healing crystals, Multiple uses for candle Cons Scent may not be strong enough

6 OSHINE Scented Soy Candle Lavender Rose Aroma OSHINE Scented Soy Candle Lavender Rose Aroma View on Amazon 8.4 The OSHINE scented soy candles in lavender rose aroma come in a set of 2, with a total weight of 10.6 oz and burn time of 80 hours. Made with 8% natural essential oils, these candles are perfect for creating a relaxing atmosphere during a bath or yoga session. The frosted glass jar, wooden cover, and rubber seal make for a beautiful gift set for any occasion, including birthdays. Enjoy the soothing fragrance of rose and lavender in the comfort of your own home. Pros Long burn time, Natural essential oils, Elegant packaging Cons Limited scent options

7 Naturix Scented Candles with Natural Essential Oils Naturix Scented Candles with Natural Essential Oils View on Amazon 8 Naturix Scented Candles for Home are the perfect addition to any living space. Made with non-toxic soy wax and a calming blend of natural essential oils including lavender, basil, and jasmine, this 8.3oz candle provides up to 50 hours of long-lasting aromatherapy. The candle jar comes with a lid, making it easy to store or take with you on the go. Gift ready, these candles make a thoughtful present for any occasion. Enjoy the soothing scents and relaxation benefits of Naturix Scented Candles for Home. Pros Long-lasting scent, Calming essential oils, Gift-ready packaging Cons Limited scent options

8 LA BELLEFÉE Scented Soy Wax Candles with Essential Oils LA BELLEFÉE Scented Soy Wax Candles with Essential Oils View on Amazon 7.6 The Scented Candles for Home Scented, Mothers Day Gifts Candles Gifts for Women Mom, Soy Wax Essential Oil Candles, Valentines Decoration Gifts Lemongrass, Rosemary, Grapefruit, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Mint are a perfect addition to any home. These candles are made with soy wax and essential oils, providing a natural and relaxing aroma. The scent options are diverse, ranging from lemongrass to lavender, ensuring that there is a scent for everyone. Whether you want to use these candles for decoration or relaxation, they are a great choice. And with Mother's Day and Valentine's Day coming up, they make for a thoughtful and unique gift option. Pros Scented with essential oils, Comes in a variety of scents, Makes a great gift for women Cons Some may not like all scents

9 Jagodzs 12 Pack Scented Candles Set Jagodzs 12 Pack Scented Candles Set View on Amazon 7.4 The 12-pack Marble Scented Candles are a perfect addition to your home decor or relaxation routine. Each 2.5 oz soy candle is made with essential oils that provide a strong and pleasant fragrance. These candles are perfect for bath time, stress relief, yoga, or aromatherapy. The set includes a variety of scents that are sure to please any scent lover. The candles come in stylish marble jars that will complement any room's aesthetic. Overall, this gift set is an excellent choice for anyone looking to add a touch of relaxation and ambiance to their home. Pros 12 pack variety, strong fragrance, soy candle Cons may burn quickly

10 Picki Nicki White Sage Smudge Candle with Gemstones Picki Nicki White Sage Smudge Candle with Gemstones View on Amazon 7.1 The White Sage Smudge Candle with Rose Quartz and Amethyst Gemstone Crystals 100% Natural Soy Essential Oils (Lavender) is the perfect addition to any meditation or relaxation routine. Made with natural soy and lavender essential oils, this candle not only smells great but also has the added benefits of white sage, rose quartz, and amethyst crystals. The white sage is known for its cleansing and purifying properties, while the rose quartz and amethyst crystals promote positive energy and emotional healing. The candle burns evenly and has a long-lasting scent that fills the room. Overall, a wonderful product for anyone looking to enhance their self-care routine. Pros 100% natural soy, Essential oils (Lavender), Includes gemstone crystals Cons Scent may be strong

Q: What are essential oil candles?

A: Essential oil candles are candles that are made with natural plant extracts. These oils are extracted from different parts of plants, such as leaves, flowers, or bark, and are added to candles to create a pleasant scent when burned. Essential oil candles are a natural and safe alternative to traditional candles that may contain harmful chemicals.

Q: What are soy candles?

A: Soy candles are candles that are made from soybean wax, a natural and renewable resource. Unlike traditional paraffin candles, soy candles burn cleanly, without releasing harmful toxins into the air. Soy candles also burn longer and cooler than traditional candles, making them a more efficient and eco-friendly choice.

Q: What are aromatherapy candles?

A: Aromatherapy candles are candles that are infused with essential oils to provide therapeutic benefits. When burned, these candles release fragrances that can help promote relaxation, reduce stress, and improve mood. Aromatherapy candles are a natural and holistic way to enhance your well-being and create a calming atmosphere in your home.

After carefully reviewing several essential oil candles, it's clear that they offer a unique and beneficial experience for those seeking relaxation, meditation, and positive energy. Whether it's the healing crystals, white sage, or calming essential oil blends, each candle provides a distinct aroma and atmosphere that can enhance the mood and environment of any space. Additionally, the use of natural soy wax and non-toxic ingredients ensures a safe and sustainable option for those looking to incorporate candles into their self-care routine. Overall, these candles offer a great way to elevate your daily rituals and create a peaceful ambiance in your home. Consider trying them out for yourself and see how they can positively impact your life.