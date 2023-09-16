10 Best Amazon Trash Cans Review

Our Top Picks

Looking for the perfect trash can for your home? We've got you covered. Our team has researched and tested countless options to bring you a comprehensive guide to the best Amazon trash cans on the market. We understand that finding the right trash can can make a significant impact on your daily routine, from keeping your home clean and organized to reducing unpleasant odors and preventing pests. We've taken into account essential criteria such as design, functionality, and customer reviews to provide a well-rounded view of each product. Our top picks cover a range of budgets and styles, so stay tuned for our expert insights and recommendations.

1 Amazon Basics Bathroom Trash Can White 6L Amazon Basics Bathroom Trash Can White 6L View on Amazon 9.8 The Amazon Basics Compact Bathroom Plastic Rectangular Trash Can with Steel Pedal Step is the perfect addition to any bathroom. With a 6-liter capacity, it's the ideal size for disposing of small items like tissues, cotton swabs, and makeup wipes. The steel pedal step ensures hands-free use, and the removable inner bucket makes cleaning a breeze. Made with durable plastic, this trash can is built to last. Its sleek white design fits seamlessly into any bathroom decor. Say goodbye to messy countertops and hello to a cleaner, more organized bathroom with this must-have product. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact size, Durable plastic, Easy to clean Cons Limited color options

2 Amazon Basics Round Soft-Close Trash Can Amazon Basics Round Soft-Close Trash Can View on Amazon 9.5 The Amazon Basics Round Cylindrical Soft-Close Small Trash Can With Foot Pedal is a stylish and functional addition to any home. Made of brushed stainless steel, this 5 liter/1.3 gallon trash can features a soft-close lid and a foot pedal for hands-free operation. Its compact size makes it perfect for small spaces like bathrooms or home offices. This trash can is durable and easy to clean, and its sleek design will complement any decor. Use it to dispose of waste or recycling, and enjoy a cleaner, more organized living space. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft-close lid, Foot pedal, Stainless steel finish Cons Small size

3 Amazon Basics Small Trash Can, Stainless Steel, 12L/4.5G, Black (Pack of 2) Amazon Basics Small Trash Can, Stainless Steel, 12L/4.5G, Black (Pack of 2) View on Amazon 9.2 The Amazon Basics Soft-Close, Smudge Resistant Small Cylindrical Trash Can with Foot Pedal, Brushed Stainless Steel, 12 Liter / 4.5 Gallon (Pack of 2), Black is the perfect addition to any home or office. Made from durable materials and featuring a soft-close lid, this trash can is both practical and stylish. The foot pedal allows for hands-free use, while the smudge-resistant finish ensures that it stays looking great for longer. With a 12-liter capacity, it's the perfect size for small spaces, and the pack of 2 makes it even more convenient. Whether you're looking for a trash can for your bathroom, bedroom, or home office, this is an excellent choice. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft-close lid, Smudge-resistant, Foot pedal Cons Small size

4 hOmeLabs 21 Gallon Automatic Trash Can hOmeLabs 21 Gallon Automatic Trash Can View on Amazon 8.9 The hOmeLabs 21 Gallon Automatic Trash Can for Kitchen is a sleek and modern addition to any home. With its no-touch motion sensor butterfly lid and infrared technology, disposing of garbage has never been easier or more hygienic. The stainless steel construction is durable and easy to clean, while the 21-gallon capacity means fewer trips to the outside garbage can. This trash can is perfect for busy families or anyone who wants to simplify their daily routine. Plus, the AC power adapter ensures reliable performance day after day. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hands-free operation, Large capacity, Attractive stainless steel design Cons May require frequent cleaning

5 Amazon Basics Small Rectangular Trash Can, 10L/2.6 Gallon Amazon Basics Small Rectangular Trash Can, 10L/2.6 Gallon View on Amazon 8.6 The Amazon Basics Smudge Resistant Small Rectangular Trash Can is perfect for those with limited space. It has a 10 liter/2.6 gallon capacity and a soft-close foot pedal for easy hands-free operation. The brushed stainless steel finish not only looks sleek, but is also smudge-resistant. This trash can is great for use in bathrooms, offices, or any narrow spaces where a larger trash can won't fit. Its compact size and efficient design make it a great addition to any small space. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Smudge resistant, Soft-close foot pedal, Narrow design Cons May be too small

6 Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can Silver 1.5L Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can Silver 1.5L View on Amazon 8.4 The Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can is a sleek and stylish addition to any space in need of a small waste bin. Made of brushed stainless steel and with a swing top lid, this trash can is perfect for use in the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, home office, desktop, or table top. It has a capacity of 1.5 L / 0.40 Gallons and is easy to clean. Its compact size makes it perfect for small spaces and its design adds a touch of modern elegance to any room. Overall, a great choice for those looking for a functional and stylish trash can. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact size, Elegant design, Swing top lid Cons Small capacity

7 Amazon Basics Kitchen Plastic Trash Can, Black, 40L Amazon Basics Kitchen Plastic Trash Can, Black, 40L View on Amazon 8 The Amazon Basics Narrow Kitchen Plastic Rectangular Trash Can with Steel Pedal, Black, 40 Liters is a perfect solution for those looking for a functional and durable trash can for their kitchen. Made from high-quality plastic, this trash can is lightweight and easy to clean. The steel pedal ensures easy opening and closing of the lid, while the narrow design allows it to fit into tight spaces. With a capacity of 40 liters, it can hold a lot of waste, making it ideal for busy households. Its sleek and modern design also adds a touch of style to any kitchen. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 40 liter capacity, narrow design, steel pedal Cons plastic material

8 Amazon Basics Kitchen Trash Can, Black, 50L. Amazon Basics Kitchen Trash Can, Black, 50L. View on Amazon 7.6 The Amazon Basics Tall Kitchen Plastic Rectangular Trash Can with Steel Pedal, Black, 50 Liters is a durable and reliable waste management solution for any household or office. With its sleek design and generous capacity, this trash can is perfect for disposing of all types of waste, including food scraps, paper, and plastic. The steel pedal provides a hands-free option for opening the lid, and the removable inner bucket makes cleaning and emptying the can a breeze. This trash can is made from high-quality plastic and features a sturdy steel pedal, ensuring that it will last for years to come. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable plastic material, Steel pedal for easy use, Large capacity of 50L Cons May take up space

9 Amazon Basics Dual Bin Rectangular Trash Can Amazon Basics Dual Bin Rectangular Trash Can View on Amazon 7.5 The Amazon Basics Dual Bin Rectangular Trash Can is a stylish and functional addition to any home. With two 15-liter interior bins, it's perfect for small households of 1 or 2 people. The soft-close foot pedal ensures quiet and easy operation, while the brushed stainless steel finish adds a touch of elegance to any room. The dual bins make it easy to separate trash from recycling, and the removable plastic liners make cleaning a breeze. Overall, this trash can is a great investment for anyone looking for a high-quality and durable option. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dual bins for recycling, Soft-close foot pedal, Stylish brushed stainless steel Cons May be small for larger households

10 Amazon Basics Metal Trash Can with Soft-Close Foot Pedal Amazon Basics Metal Trash Can with Soft-Close Foot Pedal View on Amazon 7.1 The Amazon Basics Metal Rectangular Trash Can with Liner and Soft-Close Foot Pedal is a must-have for anyone looking for a sleek and functional way to dispose of their trash. With a 32 liter / 8.5 gallon capacity, this trash can is perfect for households of all sizes. The soft-close foot pedal ensures quiet and smooth operation, while the liner ensures easy cleaning and maintenance. Made with durable metal materials, this trash can is built to last and withstand daily use. Plus, its black color and minimalist design make it a stylish addition to any room in your home or office. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft-close foot pedal, Liner included, Durable metal construction Cons Size may not suit all

FAQ

Q: What size trash can should I buy from Amazon?

A: The size of the trash can you should buy depends on how many people live in your household and how much trash you generate. If you have a small family, a 13-gallon trash can should suffice. For larger families or those who generate a lot of waste, consider a 30-gallon or even a 50-gallon trash can.

Q: Can I find a stylish trash can on Amazon?

A: Yes, Amazon offers a wide range of stylish and modern trash cans that can complement any home décor. You can browse through different materials and colors to find a trash can that fits your style and needs.

Q: Are there any eco-friendly trash cans available on Amazon?

A: Yes, Amazon offers a variety of eco-friendly trash cans made from recycled materials or designed to reduce waste. Look for trash cans with recycling compartments or those made from sustainable materials like bamboo or recycled plastic.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing various Amazon trash cans, we can confidently say that there is a wide variety of options available for every need and budget. From automatic motion sensor butterfly lids to simple and sleek designs, Amazon offers a diverse selection of trash cans for any space. Whether you need a small countertop trash can for your bathroom or a large 50 liter can for your kitchen, there is something for everyone. With the added convenience of foot pedals, soft-close lids, and smudge-resistant finishes, these trash cans are not only functional but also stylish. Overall, we highly recommend browsing through Amazon's selection of trash cans and finding the perfect one for your home or office.