10 Best Ashtrays For Home for 2023

Looking for an ashtray for home that's durable, easy to clean, and aesthetically pleasing? We've done the research and testing for you, so you can find the perfect fit for your needs. When choosing an ashtray, size and material are important factors to consider, as well as customer reviews and expert insights. For example, a deep tray and lid or cover can prevent smoke from escaping. Stay tuned for our top picks that meet these essential criteria.

The Debowler Ashtray is a must-have for any modern smoker. Made with heat-resistant silicone, this durable bowl ashtray comes with a poker for a smoother smoking experience. Its compartments keep your smoking essentials organized and easily accessible. Available in a stylish Rasta design, the Debowler Ashtray ensures a crisp and clean pipe every time.
Pros Heat-resistant, Compartments for organization, Comes with poker Cons Only comes in Rasta color

The Cast Iron Cigar Ashtray is a must-have for cigar aficionados. This heavy-duty metal ashtray is not only functional but also adds a rustic and sophisticated touch to any space. It can be used as a decorative tray, paperweight, or a bookend in your office. Made with high-quality materials, this ashtray is perfect for outdoor or indoor use. Its size and weight make it a great addition to any cigar lover's collection. Get the Cast Iron Cigar Ashtray and enjoy your cigars in style.
Pros Heavy duty metal, Rustic and sophisticated design, Can be used as decoration Cons May not fit all decor styles

The INONE Ashtray with Lid for Cigarette is a sleek and stylish addition to any home or office. Made from durable stainless steel, this ashtray is smokeless, odorless, and windproof, making it perfect for use indoors or outdoors on the patio or balcony. Measuring 3.54"x3.0"x3.38", it's the perfect size for any tabletop. The lid helps to contain smoke and ash, keeping your space clean and tidy. Overall, this ashtray is a great choice for smokers looking for a high-quality, durable, and stylish option.
Pros Stainless steel material, Smokeless and odorless, Windproof design Cons Small size

The Lependor Ceramic Ashtray with Lids is a stylish and functional addition to any smoker's collection. Made from high-quality ceramic, this ashtray is windproof, making it perfect for indoor or outdoor use. The blue color adds a pop of color to any décor, while the lid keeps ashes contained and out of sight. This ashtray is also easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient choice for daily use. Whether used at home or in the office, the Lependor Ceramic Ashtray is a must-have for any smoker.
Pros Windproof design, Can be used indoor/outdoor, Stylish home/office decoration Cons May not hold a lot of ash

The WUSIFIE Ash Tray is a great addition to any outdoor space, providing a sleek and functional option for smokers. This large ashtray features a windproof and smokeless design, making it perfect for use on patios, balconies, and other outdoor areas. The stainless steel construction ensures durability, while the bronze finish adds a stylish touch. This ashtray also comes with a lid to keep ashes contained and reduce odors, making it a great choice for home or office use. Overall, the WUSIFIE Ash Tray is a must-have for smokers looking for a high-quality and stylish outdoor ashtray.
Pros Stainless steel material, Windproof and smokeless, Large capacity Cons May not fit smaller spaces

Grovind Plastic Ashtrays for Cigarettes and Cigars are a perfect addition to any indoor or outdoor space. These large size tabletop ashtrays come in a pack of 4 colors mixed (black, blue, green, and red) to match any decor. Made of durable plastic, these ashtrays are easy to clean and maintain. They are perfect for use in homes, offices, restaurants, patios, and bars. The ashtrays are designed to hold both cigarettes and cigars, making them ideal for any smoker. With their sleek and modern design, these ashtrays are sure to impress your guests and provide a convenient and stylish way to dispose of cigarette and cigar butts.
Pros Large size, Indoor/outdoor use, Pack of 4 colors mixed Cons Plastic material

The Wooden Ashtray with Lid for Smokers is the perfect addition to any smoker's collection. Made with a durable wooden exterior and a stainless steel liner, this ashtray is not only windproof but also easy to clean. Measuring at 4.7 in x 4.7 in x 2.1 in, it's the perfect size for both indoor and outdoor use. Whether you're on the patio, in the office, or at home, this cool ashtray keeps your ashes contained and your smoking area clean.
Pros Stylish design, Easy to clean, Windproof lid Cons Limited size options

The Fargus Glass Ashtrays for Cigarettes are a must-have for smokers who want to add a touch of elegance to their smoking experience. Made from high-quality glass, these ashtrays are not only durable but also easy to clean. The modern design is perfect for any home or office, and the pack of two makes them an excellent value. Whether you use them indoors or outdoors, these ashtrays will keep your space tidy and stylish. Highly recommended for smokers who appreciate the finer things in life.
Pros Portable, Decorative, Pack of 2 Cons Clear color only

The HARGTAR Smokeless Ashtray is the perfect solution for indoor and outdoor smokers. This windproof ashtray with lid is made of high-quality metal and comes in a small, silver design that is both cute and vintage. It's perfect for weed and cigarette smokers and is great for use on patios or other outdoor areas. The smokeless feature ensures that there is no smoke or odor, making it perfect for use indoors as well. With its compact size, this ashtray can be easily carried around, making it a convenient and practical item for smokers.
Pros Smokeless ashtray, Windproof design, Cute vintage look Cons Small size

The Tesonway Cigar Ashtray is a must-have for any cigar enthusiast. Made from high-quality wood, this square ashtray features four slots for holding cigars and a convenient drawer for storing accessories. Whether you're enjoying a smoke indoors or outdoors, at home or in the office, this ashtray is the perfect accompaniment to your smoking experience. It makes for a great personalized gift for any cigar-loving man in your life. With its sleek design and practical functionality, the Tesonway Cigar Ashtray is a great addition to any cigar collection.
Pros 4 cigar slots, accessories drawer, personalized gift Cons wood may stain easily

Q: What type of ashtray is suitable for home use?

A: For home use, a decorative and sturdy ashtray made of ceramic, glass, or metal is ideal. These materials are durable and easy to clean, making them perfect for indoor use. Additionally, ashtrays with lids or covers are great for keeping the odor contained.

Q: What kind of ashtray is best for a bar?

A: For a bar, a large and durable ashtray made of stainless steel is recommended. Stainless steel ashtrays are easy to clean and can withstand frequent use. They can also be placed on a stand or mounted on a wall for convenience.

Q: What type of ashtray is suitable for use in a car?

A: For use in a car, a small and portable ashtray with a lid is ideal. These ashtrays can be placed in the cup holder or attached to the air vent for easy access. Additionally, ashtrays with a built-in cigarette lighter are available for those who need to light up on the go. However, it is important to never smoke while driving.

After thoroughly reviewing a variety of ashtrays for home, it's clear that there are options to fit the needs and preferences of every smoker. From silicone ashtrays with compartments for crisp, clean pipes to rustic cast iron ashtrays that double as decorative trays, there are choices for both function and style. Stainless steel ashtrays with lids offer a smokeless, odorless option for indoor or outdoor use, while plastic ashtrays in a variety of colors provide an affordable and practical choice for restaurants, patios, and bars. No matter the preference, there is an ashtray out there to make smoking more enjoyable and hassle-free.