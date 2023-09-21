10 Best Big Lots Fireplaces for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've researched and tested various Big Lots fireplaces to bring you the top options on the market. Big Lots fireplaces are known for their versatility, ease of use, and stylish touch, making them a popular choice for those who desire the ambiance of a real fireplace without the hassle. They also provide a supplemental heating source, making them perfect for colder months. When selecting a Big Lots fireplace, you should consider the room size, fuel type, energy efficiency, design, and customer reviews. Our top picks have been chosen based on these factors to meet your needs and expectations. Read on to discover which Big Lots fireplaces made our list.

1 BETELNUT Electric Fireplace Wall Mounted 36 Inch BETELNUT Electric Fireplace Wall Mounted 36 Inch View on Amazon 9.9 The BETELNUT 36" Electric Fireplace Wall Mounted and Recessed with Remote Control is a stylish and functional addition to any home. This ultra-thin wall fireplace heater features adjustable flame color and brightness, as well as a timer and remote control for easy operation. With 750/1500W heating power, it provides plenty of warmth while creating a cozy atmosphere. Choose between log set or crystal options to customize the look of your fireplace. Perfect for use in living rooms, bedrooms, or any other space where you want to add a touch of warmth and ambiance. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Remote control included, Adjustable flame color and brightness, Can be wall mounted or recessed Cons Not suitable for large rooms

2 Antarctic Star Electric Fireplace 50 Inch Black Antarctic Star Electric Fireplace 50 Inch Black View on Amazon 9.6 The Antarctic Star 50 Inch Electric Fireplace is a versatile and stylish addition to any home. This in-wall recessed and wall-mounted fireplace heater features a multicolor flame, timer, and 750/1500W control by touch panel and remote, giving you complete control over your heating experience. The sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any room, while the easy installation process makes it a breeze to set up. Perfect for cozy nights in or adding ambiance to a gathering, this electric fireplace is a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their living space. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Multicolor flame options, Can be recessed or wall mounted, Touch panel & remote control Cons Installation may be difficult

3 Xbeauty 36 inch Electric Fireplace with Multicolor Flames Xbeauty 36 inch Electric Fireplace with Multicolor Flames View on Amazon 9.3 The Xbeauty 36" Electric Fireplace is a sleek and modern addition to any home. With the option for in-wall recessed or wall mounted installation, this fireplace heater provides both warmth and ambiance to any room. The 1500W heater can quickly heat up a space, while the multicolor flames and touch screen create a realistic and customizable flame effect. The included remote control and timer make it easy to use and control. The black finish adds a stylish touch to any decor. Overall, the Xbeauty 36" Electric Fireplace is a great choice for those looking for a functional and stylish heating option. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros In-wall and wall-mounted, Multicolor flames with touch screen, Comes with a remote control Cons Installation may require professional help

4 Ooiior 36 Inch Electric Fireplace Mirrored Ooiior 36 Inch Electric Fireplace Mirrored View on Amazon 8.8 The Ooiior 36 Inch Electric Fireplace is a sleek and modern addition to any home. This fireplace is both recessed and wall mounted, making it perfect for any space. With a remote control and adjustable flame color, you can customize the ambiance to fit any occasion. The ultra-thin design not only saves space, but also adds a stylish touch to any room. With a timer and two heat settings, this fireplace provides both warmth and comfort. The 36" mirrored surface adds an elegant touch to any decor. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Remote control included, Adjustable flame color, Can be recessed or wall-mounted Cons May require professional installation

5 Valuxhome Electric Fireplace Insert 36 Inches Black. Valuxhome Electric Fireplace Insert 36 Inches Black. View on Amazon 8.5 The Valuxhome Electric Fireplace is a sleek and modern addition to any home. This 36-inch fireplace insert features overheating protection, a fire crackling sound, and remote control for easy use. With 750/1500W power options, you can adjust the heat to your desired temperature. The black finish adds a touch of elegance to your space, and the realistic flame effect creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Perfect for use in living rooms, bedrooms, or even offices, this electric fireplace is a great way to enjoy the beauty of a fire without the hassle of maintenance. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Overheating protection, Fire crackling sound, Remote control Cons Limited color options

6 Upesitom Electric Fireplace 36 Inch Black Upesitom Electric Fireplace 36 Inch Black View on Amazon 8.2 The Upesitom Electric Fireplace 36" Upgrade is a sleek and modern fireplace that can be both recessed and wall-mounted. With its adjustable flame colors, remote control, and timer, this fireplace heater is perfect for creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere in any room. The 750/1500W linear LED fireplace insert is easy to install and comes with a bracket for added support. The black 36" regular design is both stylish and functional, making it a great addition to any home. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adjustable flame colors, Remote control operation, Can be recessed or wall mounted Cons May require professional installation

7 TURBRO Eternal Flame Infrared Heater EF20-PB. TURBRO Eternal Flame Infrared Heater EF20-PB. View on Amazon 8 The TURBRO Eternal Flame 20-Inch Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace Log Heater is the perfect addition to any home. With its realistic pinewood logs and adjustable thermostat, this 1500W heater provides warmth and ambiance all year round. Its compact size makes it easy to move from room to room, while the infrared heating technology ensures efficient and effective heating. Made with high-quality materials, this fireplace log heater is built to last and will provide years of enjoyment for you and your family. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Realistic pinewood logs, Thermostat control, Infrared quartz heating Cons May not heat large rooms

8 Country Living Electric Fireplace Stove Heater Red Country Living Electric Fireplace Stove Heater Red View on Amazon 7.8 The Country Living Infrared Freestanding Electric Fireplace Stove Heater is the perfect solution for anyone looking to add warmth and ambiance to their home. With its multiple flame colors and faux wooden logs, it creates a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for any room in the house. Plus, its infrared technology provides supplemental zone heat, making it a cost-effective and efficient way to stay warm. The metal design in deep red will complement any decor, and the included remote makes it easy to adjust the temperature and flame settings. Whether you're curling up with a book or entertaining guests, this fireplace stove heater is sure to impress. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Provides supplemental zone heat, Multiple flame colors, Metal design with faux wooden logs Cons May not heat large rooms effectively

9 Henn&Hart Quincy TV Stand Gray Wash 80 Henn&Hart Quincy TV Stand Gray Wash 80 View on Amazon 7.5 The Henn&Hart Rectangular TV Stand in Antiqued Gray is a stylish and functional piece of furniture that can accommodate TVs up to 80". Made of high-quality materials, this TV stand has a gray wash finish that adds a touch of elegance to any living room. Its open shelves provide ample space for storing media components and accessories, while its sleek design complements any decor. Whether you're binge-watching your favorite show or hosting a movie night, this TV stand is the perfect addition to your entertainment setup. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fits up to 80in TV, Antique gray finish, Sturdy construction Cons No fireplace option

10 Tangkula Mantel Fireplace with Built-in Bookshelves Tangkula Mantel Fireplace with Built-in Bookshelves View on Amazon 7.1 The Tangkula 70" Mantel Fireplace is a stunning addition to any home. With built-in bookshelves and a 28.5-inch electric fireplace, this unit is both functional and stylish. The adjustable flame brightness and color, as well as the remote control and timer, make it easy to customize your experience. The unit is easy to assemble and comes in an elegant espresso finish. Perfect for cozy nights in or as a focal point for your living room, the Tangkula 70" Mantel Fireplace is a must-have for any home. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful mantel design, Adjustable flame brightness & color, Includes built-in bookshelves Cons Assembly required

FAQ

Q: What types of fireplaces does Big Lots offer?

A: Big Lots offers a variety of fireplaces, including electric, gas, and wood-burning options. They also offer fireplace inserts and TV stands with built-in fireplaces.

Q: Are Big Lots fireplaces easy to install?

A: Yes, most Big Lots fireplaces are designed for easy installation. Electric fireplaces simply need to be plugged in, while gas and wood-burning fireplaces may require professional installation.

Q: Do Big Lots fireplaces come with a warranty?

A: Yes, most Big Lots fireplaces come with a warranty. The length and coverage of the warranty may vary depending on the specific product, so be sure to read the details before purchasing.

Conclusions

After carefully reviewing multiple big lots fireplaces, we have found that they offer a wide range of options for any home. Whether you're searching for a wall-mounted, recessed, or TV stand electric fireplace, there is something for everyone. With features like adjustable flame colors, brightness, and crackling sound effects, these fireplaces provide a cozy and realistic experience. Additionally, safety features like overheating protection and remote control make for a worry-free experience. Overall, we recommend considering a big lots fireplace for your home and encourage you to explore the various options available.