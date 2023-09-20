10 Best Ceramic Sushi Plates Review

Our Top Picks

Looking to enhance your sushi experience? Look no further than ceramic sushi plates. Our research and testing department has analyzed a wide variety of these plates to bring you a comprehensive guide. With so many high-quality options available, it's important to consider factors such as size, design, durability, and customer reviews when making your selection. Whether you're using them for serving or as decorative pieces, ceramic sushi plates are a must-have for any sushi lover. Stay tuned for our top-ranking recommendations.

1 Mino Ware Small Plate Set with Cute Cats Design Mino Ware Small Plate Set with Cute Cats Design View on Amazon 9.9 The Mino Ware Japanese Small Plate Set is a perfect addition to any kitchen. With a cute cat design, these ceramic plates are not only adorable but also versatile. Measuring 3.94 x 0.8 inches, this set of 4 is perfect for serving appetizers, desserts, sushi, or even sauces. Made in Japan, these plates are of high quality and will add a touch of elegance to any meal. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cute cat design, Perfect size for appetizers, High-quality ceramic material Cons May be too small

2 Relaxing Garden Sushi Plate Set Relaxing Garden Sushi Plate Set View on Amazon 9.6 The Relaxing Garden 6 piece sushi plate set is the perfect addition to any sushi lover's collection. This set includes two 10-inch ceramic rectangle sushi plates, two sauce bowls, and two pairs of chopsticks, making it the perfect serving set for two. The beautiful floral design adds a touch of elegance to any table setting, while the high-quality ceramic material ensures durability and long-lasting use. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or enjoying sushi night at home, this set is sure to impress. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Relaxing garden design, Complete serving set for 2, Durable ceramic material Cons Might not fit large rolls

3 Mallyu Sushi Plate Set Blue Line Mallyu Sushi Plate Set Blue Line View on Amazon 9.3 The Mallyu Sushi Plate Set includes 8 pieces, including 2 sushi plates, 2 soy sauce bowls, 2 chopsticks, and a chopstick holder. The plates are made of ceramic and measure 10 inches, featuring a stylish blue line design. This set is perfect for serving sushi and other Asian cuisine at home or for entertaining guests. It also makes for a great wedding or housewarming gift. The set is not only functional but also adds a touch of elegance to any dining table. Overall, the Mallyu Sushi Plate Set is a great choice for sushi lovers and anyone looking to enhance their dining experience. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Attractive design, Comes with complete set, Perfect for sushi lovers Cons May be too small

4 Artcome Japanese Style Ceramic Sushi Plate Set Artcome Japanese Style Ceramic Sushi Plate Set View on Amazon 8.9 The Artcome 10 Pcs Japanese Style Ceramic Sushi Plate Dinnerware Set is a beautiful addition to any kitchen or dining room. This set includes 2 sushi plates, 2 sauce dishes, 2 snack bowls, 2 pairs of chopsticks, and 2 chopsticks holders, all in a lovely dark blue color. Made of high-quality ceramic, this set is durable and easy to clean. Perfect for sushi nights, housewarming gifts, or wedding presents, this set is sure to impress. The plates and bowls are a great size for serving sushi, and the chopsticks and holders add an authentic touch. Overall, this is a great set for anyone who loves Japanese-style dining. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 10-piece set, Japanese style, Great for entertaining Cons May chip easily

5 Artcome Japanese Style Sushi Plate Set Artcome Japanese Style Sushi Plate Set View on Amazon 8.7 The Artcome 10 Piece Japanese Style Ceramic Sushi Plate Dinnerware Set is a must-have for sushi lovers. This set includes 4 sushi plates, 2 sauce dishes, 2 pairs of chopsticks, and 2 chopsticks holders. The plates are made of high-quality ceramic and feature a beautiful Japanese design that adds elegance to your dining experience. The set is also dishwasher and microwave safe, making it convenient for everyday use. The included chopsticks and holders make it easy to enjoy your sushi in style. This set is perfect for hosting sushi parties or for a cozy night in with your favorite sushi rolls. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful Japanese design, Complete set for sushi, Microwave and dishwasher safe Cons Not suitable for large portions

6 ELUSH 8 Piece Sushi Plate Set ELUSH 8 Piece Sushi Plate Set View on Amazon 8.4 The ELUSH 8 Piece Japanese Style Ceramic Sushi Plate Set is the perfect addition to any sushi lover's collection. This set includes 2 10-inch rectangle sushi plates, 2 sauce dishes, 2 pairs of chopsticks, and 2 chopsticks holders. Made with high-quality ceramic, these plates have a beautiful and authentic Japanese design that will enhance the presentation of any sushi dish. The set is also dishwasher safe, making clean up a breeze. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or enjoying sushi at home, this set is a must-have for any sushi enthusiast. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful Japanese design, Sturdy and durable ceramic, Includes all necessary pieces Cons May not be microwave safe

7 Artcome Japanese Style Sushi Plate Set Artcome Japanese Style Sushi Plate Set View on Amazon 7.9 The Artcome 8 Piece Japanese Style Ceramic Sushi Plate Dinnerware Set is the perfect addition to any sushi lover's collection. Complete with 2 sushi plates, 2 sauce dishes, 2 pairs of chopsticks, and 2 chopstick holders, this set has everything you need for a traditional sushi dinner. Made with high-quality ceramic, these plates are durable and easy to clean. The beautiful Japanese design adds an elegant touch to any table setting. Perfect for both casual dinners and special occasions, this set is a must-have for any sushi enthusiast. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful Japanese style design, Complete set for sushi lovers, Microwave and dishwasher safe Cons Only includes 2 sushi plates

8 MISS TUTU Japanese Cat Seasoning Dishes Set MISS TUTU Japanese Cat Seasoning Dishes Set View on Amazon 7.6 The 5pcs Ceramics Japanese Cat Seasoning Dishes Sushi Dipping Bowl Appetizer Plate Dessert Plate -3.5 Inch cat2 is a delightful addition to any table setting. Made from high-quality ceramics, these dishes are perfect for serving small portions of sauces, dips, or condiments. The cute cat design is sure to appeal to cat lovers and adds a touch of whimsy to any meal. The dishes are also versatile and can be used for serving appetizers, desserts, or even as a jewelry holder. Measuring at 3.5 inches, these dishes are small enough to be used as a decorative accent but large enough to hold a decent portion. Overall, these dishes are a great value and a fun way to add some personality to your dining experience. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cute cat design, Durable ceramics material, Multi-purpose use Cons Small size

9 uniidea Ceramic Sushi Serving Tray Set uniidea Ceramic Sushi Serving Tray Set View on Amazon 7.5 The uniidea Ceramic Sushi Serving Tray Sets 2, 6 Pieces Japanese Style Porcelain Sushi Plate Set with Soy Sauce Dishes, Bamboo Chopsticks Housewarming Gift, Blue, is a beautiful and practical addition to any sushi lover's collection. Made of high-quality porcelain, this set is both durable and elegant. The set comes with two sushi serving trays, six sushi plates, six soy sauce dishes, and six pairs of bamboo chopsticks. The blue color and Japanese style design make this set a perfect gift for any occasion. Whether you're hosting a sushi party or just enjoying a quiet dinner at home, this set is sure to impress. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful blue design, Complete set with soy dishes, Durable ceramic material Cons Not microwave safe

10 AWYGHJ Japanese Sushi Plate Set AWYGHJ Japanese Sushi Plate Set View on Amazon 7.1 The 2 Pack Japanese Sushi Plates are a must-have for any sushi lover. Made of high-quality ceramic, these 7.5 inch square plates are perfect for serving sushi, dumplings, snacks, and more. The included dipping saucer adds convenience and style to your dining experience. The plates are easy to clean and are dishwasher safe. Their elegant and minimalist design will add a touch of sophistication to your home or kitchen. Don't settle for boring plates, upgrade to the 2 Pack Japanese Sushi Plates for a more enjoyable dining experience. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comes in a pack of 2, Perfect size for sushi, Versatile for snacks too Cons May not be microwave-safe

FAQ

Q: Are ceramic sushi plates microwave safe?

A: It depends on the specific plate. Some ceramic sushi plates are microwave safe, while others are not. It's always best to check the manufacturer's instructions or packaging before putting any ceramic dish in the microwave.

Q: Are plastic sushi plates durable?

A: Plastic sushi plates can be quite durable, especially if they are made from high-quality materials. However, they may not last as long as ceramic or bamboo plates, as they can become scratched or damaged over time. It's important to handle plastic sushi plates with care to prolong their lifespan.

Q: Are bamboo sushi plates eco-friendly?

A: Yes, bamboo sushi plates are considered to be eco-friendly. Bamboo is a renewable resource and can be grown and harvested sustainably. Additionally, bamboo plates are biodegradable, meaning they will break down over time and will not contribute to landfill waste. Buying bamboo sushi plates is a great way to make a more environmentally conscious choice.

Conclusions

After reviewing a variety of ceramic sushi plates, it's clear that there are many options available to sushi lovers. Whether you're looking for a complete sushi plate set or a simple sauce dish, there's a product out there to meet your needs. These plates not only serve a functional purpose but also add an aesthetic appeal to your dining experience. Consider investing in a ceramic sushi plate set to elevate your sushi game and impress your guests at your next sushi party.