10 Best Command Hooks Review

In this article, we've researched and tested the best command hooks on the market today. These hooks are known for their versatility and ease of use, making them a popular choice for organizing homes and offices or hanging decorations. Our analysis focused on the strength of the hooks, ease of installation, and design. We also took into account customer reviews and gathered expert insights and tips. With so many options available, finding the right size and weight capacity can be overwhelming, but our comprehensive guide will help you choose the best command hooks for your needs. Stay tuned for our top-ranking products in this category.

1 Command Large Utility Hooks GP003-7NA Command Large Utility Hooks GP003-7NA View on Amazon 9.8 Command Large Utility Hooks are a great solution for those looking to hang various items without the need for tools or damaging walls. These hooks come in a pack of 7 and include 12 adhesive strips for easy application and removal. They are perfect for organizing back-to-school supplies, dorm rooms, and other spaces where you need to hang things up. The white color of the hooks also makes them blend in nicely with most wall colors. Overall, Command Large Utility Hooks are a practical and convenient way to hang items without causing any damage. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Damage-free hanging, Easy to install, Reusable adhesive strips Cons May not hold heavy items

2 Command Medium Designer Hooks 2-Pack Command Medium Designer Hooks 2-Pack View on Amazon 9.4 Command Medium Designer Hooks are a game-changer when it comes to hanging decorations in living spaces. With their easy-to-use adhesive strips, you can say goodbye to damaging walls with nails or screws. These hooks come in a pack of 2 and include 4 Command strips, making them perfect for hanging lightweight items such as picture frames, small mirrors, and wall art. The white hooks have a sleek, modern design that blends seamlessly into any decor style. Plus, they can hold up to 3 pounds, ensuring your items stay securely in place. Say hello to hassle-free hanging with Command Medium Designer Hooks. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros No damage to walls, Easy to install, Holds decorations securely Cons May not work on all surfaces

3 Command Traditional Medium Hook with Water Resistant Strips 2 Hooks Bath Hooks Command Traditional Medium Hook with Water Resistant Strips 2 Hooks Bath Hooks View on Amazon 9.3 The Command Traditional Medium Hook with Water Resistant Strips is a great addition to any bathroom. These hooks are perfect for hanging towels, washcloths, and other bath accessories. The water resistant strips ensure that the hooks stay firmly in place, even in damp environments. The brushed nickel finish adds a touch of elegance to your bathroom decor. These hooks are easy to install and remove without damaging walls or leaving behind sticky residue. Overall, the Command Traditional Medium Hook with Water Resistant Strips is a convenient and practical solution for organizing your bathroom. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Water-resistant, Sturdy hooks Cons May damage delicate surfaces

4 Command Medium Decorative Wall Hooks Satin Brass Command Medium Decorative Wall Hooks Satin Brass View on Amazon 9 Command Medium Decorative Wall Hooks are the perfect solution for anyone looking to hang decorations in their living space without causing damage to their walls. These hooks come with adhesive strips that make installation easy and tool-free. The set includes one satin brass hook and two Command strips, ensuring a secure hold on any smooth surface. These hooks are versatile and can be used for a variety of purposes, such as hanging pictures, frames, or small decor items. The medium size makes them suitable for objects up to 3 pounds. Overall, Command Medium Decorative Wall Hooks are a great addition to any home decor arsenal. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Damage-free hanging, Easy to install, Stylish design Cons May not hold heavy items

5 Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks with Adhesive Strips. Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks with Adhesive Strips. View on Amazon 8.6 Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks are a must-have for anyone looking for a damage-free hanging solution. These wall hooks come with adhesive strips and can be used to hang back-to-school dorm organizers or any small items weighing up to 0.5 pounds. The pack includes 10 clear hooks and 12 Command strips, ensuring that you have enough for all your hanging needs. These hooks are easy to install and remove, making them perfect for renters or anyone who wants to avoid damaging their walls. With Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks, you can hang your items securely and stylishly without any hassle. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Damage-free hanging, Easy to install, Versatile use Cons May not hold heavy items

6 Command Medium Wire Toggle Hooks Command Medium Wire Toggle Hooks View on Amazon 8.4 Command Medium Wire Toggle Hooks are your solution to damage-free hanging in your living spaces. These clear hooks come with adhesive strips, making installation a breeze without the need for any tools. They can hold up to 2 pounds, making them perfect for hanging organizational items such as keys, bags, and more. With a pack of 6 hooks and 8 Command strips, you'll have plenty to use throughout your home without fear of damage to your walls. Say goodbye to unsightly holes and hello to easy, effective organization with Command Medium Wire Toggle Hooks. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, No tools needed, Damage-free hanging Cons Limited weight capacity

7 Command Variety Pack 19 Piece Kit Command Variety Pack 19 Piece Kit View on Amazon 8.1 The Command Variety Pack is a must-have for anyone looking for a damage-free hanging solution. This kit includes Picture Hanging Strips, Wire Hooks, and Utility Hooks, making it the perfect choice for up to 19 different organization needs. With no tools required and a strong hold, these strips and hooks are perfect for dorm rooms, classrooms, and any space that needs a little organizing. Plus, they can be easily removed without leaving any damage or residue behind. Invest in the Command Variety Pack for a hassle-free and convenient organizational solution. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Variety of hooks, Damage-free hanging, Easy to use Cons Not suitable for heavy items

8 Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks View on Amazon 7.7 Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks are the perfect solution for those who want to hang items without damaging their walls. These hooks come with adhesive strips that can be easily attached to any surface without the need for tools. With 16 hooks and 24 Command strips, you can hang all your back to school dorm organizers with ease. The hooks are small and discreet, making them an ideal choice for those who want to keep their living space clutter-free. Made from high-quality materials, these hooks are durable and reliable, ensuring that your items stay securely in place. Overall, Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks are a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their walls damage-free while staying organized. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, No damage to walls, Strong adhesive Cons Not reusable

9 Command Large Wall Hooks with Adhesive Strips. Command Large Wall Hooks with Adhesive Strips. View on Amazon 7.4 Command Large Wall Hooks with Adhesive Strips are a game-changer for those who want to decorate their living spaces without causing any damage to their walls. Made of durable plastic, these double hooks can hold up to 4 pounds each and come with 2 Command Strips for easy installation. Whether you want to hang decorations for Christmas or everyday use, these matte black hooks blend seamlessly into any decor style. Say goodbye to nails and screws, and hello to hassle-free decorating with Command Large Wall Hooks. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros No tools needed, Damage free hanging, Matte black finish Cons May not hold heavy items

10 Command Medium Damage Free Utility Hooks Command Medium Damage Free Utility Hooks View on Amazon 7.1 Command Medium Damage Free Utility Hooks with Adhesive Strips are a great solution for organizing items in your living space without causing damage to your walls. With 20 white hooks and 24 Command Strips included, these hooks can hold a variety of items up to 3 pounds each. The adhesive strips make installation easy and hassle-free, and the hooks can be removed cleanly without leaving any residue behind. These hooks are perfect for hanging keys, hats, towels, and other organizational items in your home or office. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Damage-free hanging, Easy to install, Versatile use Cons Adhesive may weaken over time

Q: Can Command hooks be used on all surfaces?

A: Command hooks are designed to work on a variety of surfaces, including painted walls, wood, tile, and more. However, they may not work as well on surfaces with texture or unevenness. It's always a good idea to test the hook on a small, inconspicuous area before hanging anything heavy or valuable.

Q: Can towel hooks be used in the bathroom?

A: Yes, towel hooks are a great addition to any bathroom. They provide a convenient and stylish way to hang towels, robes, and other items. Just make sure to choose hooks that are made for use in damp environments and can hold the weight of your towels.

Q: What are the benefits of using wall hooks?

A: Wall hooks are a versatile and practical solution for organizing and decluttering your space. They can be used to hang coats, hats, bags, keys, and more, keeping your belongings within reach and off the floor. Wall hooks also come in a variety of styles and designs, making it easy to find the perfect match for your decor.

In reviewing a range of command hooks, we found a variety of high-quality options for hanging items around the home without causing damage to walls or surfaces. From suction cup hooks to wire toggle hooks, each product offered a reliable and sturdy solution for different hanging needs. These hooks provide an easy and affordable way to organize spaces and make decorating for the holidays a breeze. We encourage readers to explore these options and find the best fit for their specific needs.