10 Best Cooling Weighted Blankets for 2023

Discover the best cooling weighted blankets on the market with our comprehensive review. We've analyzed various criteria, such as breathability, weight distribution, and temperature regulation, to identify the most effective and comfortable options. These blankets offer the benefits of deep pressure therapy while keeping you cool and comfortable during hot summer nights. Our list includes blankets of different sizes, weights, and materials that meet our essential criteria for maximum effectiveness. If you're struggling to sleep through the night, a cooling weighted blanket might be just what you need to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality.

1 Quility Weighted Blanket Aqua Grey 15lbs. Quility Weighted Blanket Aqua Grey 15lbs. View on Amazon 9.7 The Quility Weighted Blanket for Adults is a great investment for anyone looking for a comfortable and relaxing sleep. Made with 100% cotton and filled with glass beads, this blanket is perfect for both cooling and heating, providing a cozy and calming sensation all year round. With a weight of 15 pounds, this twin size blanket is ideal for those who want a little extra pressure while sleeping. The blanket is also machine washable, making it easy to keep clean and fresh. Overall, the Quility Weighted Blanket is a high-quality product that will help you get a better night's sleep. Pros 100% cotton, cooling and heating, machine washable Cons heavy for some people

2 Topcee Weighted Blanket Dark Grey Topcee Weighted Blanket Dark Grey View on Amazon 9.5 The Topcee Weighted Blanket is a queen-sized 20lbs blanket made of cooling and breathable microfiber material with glass beads. This all-season blanket is perfect for adults who want a soft, thick, and comfortable blanket for summer, fall, and winter. The dark grey color adds to the blanket's aesthetic appeal, making it a great addition to any bedroom. The size and weight of the blanket provide a feeling of comfort and security, helping users relax and sleep better. The materials used are of high quality, ensuring durability and longevity. Overall, the Topcee Weighted Blanket is an excellent investment for anyone looking for a high-quality and comfortable weighted blanket. Pros Cooling and breathable, Soft and thick material, Suitable for all seasons Cons May be too heavy for some people

3 L'AGRATY Weighted Blanket Dark Grey 48''x72'' 15 lbs. L'AGRATY Weighted Blanket Dark Grey 48''x72'' 15 lbs. View on Amazon 9.2 The Weighted Blanket in Dark Grey is a versatile and comfortable option for anyone looking to improve their sleep or reduce anxiety. Made with breathable microfiber material and filled with glass beads, this 48"x72"-15lbs blanket provides a cozy and comforting weight that can be used in all seasons. Its soft and plush texture adds an extra layer of comfort, making it perfect for snuggling up on the couch or in bed. Whether you're a hot sleeper or just looking for a way to alleviate stress, this all-season blanket is a great choice. Pros Cooling and breathable, Soft and comfortable, Suitable for all seasons Cons Heavy to move

4 BETU Weighted Blanket for Adults Twin Size BETU Weighted Blanket for Adults Twin Size View on Amazon 8.9 The BETU Weighted Blanket for Adults is a game-changer for those looking for a comfortable and restful sleep. Made with premium glass beads and a soft, thick fabric, this blanket is perfect for all-season sleeping comfort. With a weight of 12lbs and measuring 48"x72", it is ideal for those weighing between 110-130lbs. Additionally, its cooling and breathable design ensures that you stay comfortable throughout the night. Say goodbye to restless nights and hello to better sleep with the BETU Weighted Blanket for Adults. Pros Cooling and breathable, Premium glass beads, All-season sleeping comfort Cons Heavy (12lbs)

5 CuteKing Weighted Blanket All-Season Grey 48x72-15lbs. CuteKing Weighted Blanket All-Season Grey 48x72-15lbs. View on Amazon 8.6 The CUTEKING Weighted Blanket for Adults is a must-have for anyone seeking a peaceful and restful night's sleep. Measuring 48"x72" and weighing 15lbs, this blanket is perfect for those weighing between 140-150lbs. With premium glass beads, this blanket provides both cooling and heating effects to ensure maximum comfort in any season. Its soft and thick material guarantees a cozy and stress-free experience, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a calming and relaxing sleep. Pros Cooling and heating options, Premium glass beads, Soft and thick material Cons May not fit larger individuals

6 Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket Queen Size Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket Queen Size View on Amazon 8.4 The Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket Queen Size is a must-have for those seeking a comfortable and relaxing sleep. Made with premium glass beads, this 15-pound blanket provides just the right amount of pressure to help alleviate stress and anxiety. Its cooling feature also ensures a comfortable temperature all night long. Measuring at 60"x80", this blanket is suitable for adults of all sizes. Its dark grey color adds a touch of sophistication to any bedroom décor. Get ready to unwind and experience a peaceful night's sleep with the Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket. Pros Cooling feature, Glass beads, Queen size Cons May not suit all

7 CYMULA Weighted Blanket for Adults 15lbs Dark Grey CYMULA Weighted Blanket for Adults 15lbs Dark Grey View on Amazon 8 The CYMULA Weighted Blanket for Adults is a must-have for those looking for a comfortable and calming sleeping experience. With a weight of 15lbs and a size of 60"x 80", this queen-sized dark grey blanket is perfect for individuals weighing between 140-180 lbs. The cooling feature ensures you stay comfortable throughout the night. Made of high-quality materials, this blanket is durable and easy to maintain. It can also be used for relaxing on the couch or as a throw blanket. Get the CYMULA Weighted Blanket for Adults today and experience a peaceful and restful sleep. Pros Cooling effect, Queen size, Good weight Cons Limited weight range

8 WONAP Bamboo Weighted Blanket - Folkstone Grey. WONAP Bamboo Weighted Blanket - Folkstone Grey. View on Amazon 7.8 The WONAP Bamboo Weighted Blanket is the perfect addition to any bedroom. Made with 100% natural bamboo and premium glass beads, this 15 lb blanket provides a cooling sensation while also providing the perfect amount of pressure for a great night's sleep. Measuring 60"x80" and available in Folkstone Grey, it's the perfect size for both adults and kids. Whether you're using it for anxiety relief or just to cozy up on a chilly night, this heavy blanket is sure to become your go-to for a restful night's sleep. Pros 100% natural bamboo cooling, premium glass beads, suitable for adults and kids Cons not suitable for very hot weather

9 Alomidds Weighted Blanket Grey 48x72 20lbs Alomidds Weighted Blanket Grey 48x72 20lbs View on Amazon 7.3 The Alomidds Weighted Blanket is an ideal choice for those in need of a cozy and comforting sleep. Made with soft and breathable Minky fabric, this 48"x72" 20lbs weighted blanket provides a calming and therapeutic effect with its glass bead filling. It's perfect for both adults and kids and comes in a beautiful grey color. The microfiber material ensures durability and longevity, making it a great investment for a good night's sleep. Plus, its cooling feature will keep you comfortable all night long. Pros Cooling and breathable, Soft and comfortable, Suitable for adults and kids Cons May be too heavy for some

10 Sendowtek Cooling Blanket Sendowtek Cooling Blanket View on Amazon 7.1 The Sendowtek Cooling Blanket is a must-have for anyone who struggles with staying cool during hot summer nights. Made with double-sided cooling fabric, this blanket provides a refreshing and comfortable sleeping experience. Measuring 80"x60", it's the perfect size for your bed or couch. Whether you're a hot sleeper or just looking for a way to beat the heat, this cool blanket is a game changer. Pros Double-sided cooling, Soft and comfortable, Suitable for multiple uses Cons May not be suitable for winter

Q: What are cooling weighted blankets?

A: Cooling weighted blankets are blankets that are designed to provide a cooling effect while providing the same benefits as a regular weighted blanket. They are usually made with materials that are breathable and moisture-wicking, such as bamboo or cotton.

Q: Do heated weighted blankets really work?

A: Yes, heated weighted blankets work by providing warmth and pressure to the body, which can help to promote relaxation and reduce stress. They are particularly useful for people with conditions like anxiety or insomnia, as they can help to soothe the body and promote sleep.

Q: What are the benefits of using a weighted blanket?

A: Weighted blankets can provide a range of benefits, including reducing anxiety and stress, promoting relaxation and better sleep, and improving overall mood and well-being. They work by applying gentle pressure to the body, which can help to release feel-good chemicals like serotonin and dopamine, and promote a sense of calm and relaxation.

After reviewing several cooling weighted blankets, we can confidently say that there are great options available for those who want to experience the benefits of weighted blankets without feeling uncomfortably warm. We evaluated each product based on factors such as breathability, weight distribution, and overall comfort. While each product has its unique features, what they all have in common is their ability to provide a comfortable and calming sleeping experience. We encourage readers to consider investing in a cooling weighted blanket to improve their sleep and overall well-being.