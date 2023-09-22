10 Best Cork Desk Pads for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're looking to protect your desk surface and add a touch of style to your workspace, then cork desk pads could be just what you need. We've researched and tested various cork desk pads to bring you the best options available. When selecting a cork desk pad, it's important to consider the size, material, design, thickness, and durability. Customer reviews are also a helpful tool when making a purchase decision. Although cork desk pads can be more expensive than other options, investing in a high-quality one can save you money in the long run by extending the life of your desk. Remember to measure your desk before purchasing, choose a thickness that provides adequate cushioning, and select a design that complements your workspace. Keep reading to discover the top-ranking cork desk pads on the market today.

1 Crenovo Desk Mat with Natural Cork and Matcha, 35.4 x 15.7 Crenovo Desk Mat with Natural Cork and Matcha, 35.4 x 15.7 View on Amazon 9.7 The Crenovo Desk Mat is a versatile and stylish addition to any workspace. Made from a combination of PU leather and natural cork, it provides a soft and smooth surface for your keyboard and mouse, while also protecting your desk from scratches and spills. Measuring 35.4" x 15.7", it offers ample space for all your work essentials. Whether you're working from home or in the office, the Crenovo Desk Mat is the perfect solution for a clean and organized workspace. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable PU leather, Non-slip cork base, Large size for workspace Cons May have a slight odor

2 HOMIEAZICOZI Cork Desk Mat Beige 23.6x 11.8 HOMIEAZICOZI Cork Desk Mat Beige 23.6x 11.8 View on Amazon 9.6 The Compact Cork Desk Mat is a versatile desk accessory that is perfect for both the office and home. Measuring at 23.6"x 11.8", it is large enough to accommodate a mouse pad while also providing ample space for other desk essentials. The dual-sided design allows for flexibility in use, and the resilient cork material provides a comfortable writing surface. This desk pad is a great choice for those who value organization and want to protect their desk surface from scratches and spills. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dual-sided for flexibility, Compact size for small desks, Sustainable cork material Cons May not fit larger desks

3 YSAGi Desk Pad with Cork and Leather, Olive Green YSAGi Desk Pad with Cork and Leather, Olive Green View on Amazon 9.1 The YSAGi Double-Sided Desk Pad is a fantastic addition to any workspace. Measuring at 35.4"x17", this desk mat provides ample space for writing, typing, and other office tasks. The eco cork material adds a modern touch while also protecting your desk from scratches, spills, and stains. The olive green color adds a pop of color to your workspace and complements any decor. The waterproof feature ensures that you can easily wipe away any spills or messes. Plus, the large mouse pad area allows for easy navigation and precision. Whether you're working from home or in the office, the YSAGi Double-Sided Desk Pad is a must-have for any workspace. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Double-sided, Waterproof, Larger size Cons Heavy

4 Nordik Cork Leather Desk Mat Cable Organizer Nordik Cork Leather Desk Mat Cable Organizer View on Amazon 9 The Nordik Cork Leather Desk Mat Cable Organizer is a premium extended mouse mat that doubles as a non-slip vegan leather desk pad protector and desk blotter pad. Measuring at 35 X 17 inches, it provides ample space for your workspace essentials, while the gunmetal grey cork leather finish gives it a sophisticated look. This desk mat is perfect for those who want to keep their desk organized with its built-in cable organizer and slip-resistant bottom. Whether you are working from home or in the office, the Nordik Cork Leather Desk Mat Cable Organizer is an excellent addition to your workspace accessories. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cable organizer, Non-slip surface, Large size Cons Limited color options

5 AFIING Leather Desk Pad Protector Dark Green AFIING Leather Desk Pad Protector Dark Green View on Amazon 8.6 The Leather Desk Pad Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their desk from scratches, spills, and stains. Made with a combination of natural cork and PU leather, this large desk mat is not only durable but also waterproof and non-slip. Measuring 47in*17in, it provides ample space for your mouse and other office essentials while adding an elegant touch to your workspace. Whether you're working from home or in the office, this desk writing pad is perfect for keeping your desk clean and organized. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large size, Non-slip base, Waterproof surface Cons Limited color options

6 Vine Creations Desk Pad Cork/Leather 32x17 Vine Creations Desk Pad Cork/Leather 32x17 View on Amazon 8.2 The Natural Cork & Leather Desk Pad by Vine Creations is a versatile addition to any workspace. Measuring 32" x 17", this dual-sided desk mat provides a waterproof writing surface on one side and a comfortable mouse pad on the other. Made with premium eco-friendly cork and PU leather, this blotter protector is both stylish and functional. Ideal for use at home or in the office, it provides a protective barrier for your desk while adding a touch of sophistication to your workspace. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Eco-friendly materials, Dual-sided for versatility, Waterproof surface Cons May not fit all desks

7 LOLLIDO Cork and Leather Desk Pad LOLLIDO Cork and Leather Desk Pad View on Amazon 7.9 The LOLLIDO Natural Cork & Leather Dual Sided Desk Pad is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their desk while also having a functional workspace. Measuring 36" x 17", this desk pad offers ample space for all your daily work needs. The dual-sided design allows you to choose between a natural cork or waterproof PU leather surface, depending on your preference. The cork surface is perfect for jotting down notes or pinning important papers, while the leather side provides a smooth surface for your mouse and protects against spills. The combination of cork and leather creates a stylish look that will complement any workspace. Overall, the LOLLIDO desk pad is a practical and aesthetically pleasing addition to any desk setup. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dual sided (cork & leather), Waterproof PU leather, Large size (36" x 17") Cons May not fit all desks

8 MAIDERN Cork and Leather Desk Pad XXL MAIDERN Cork and Leather Desk Pad XXL View on Amazon 7.6 The MAIDERN 40” x 16” Cork & Leather Desk Pad is a versatile and stylish accessory for any home office or gaming setup. Measuring 40 inches by 16 inches, this XXL desk mat provides ample space for your mouse, keyboard, and other essentials, while also protecting your desk from scratches and spills. The dual-sided design features a smooth leather surface on one side and a textured cork surface on the other, giving you the option to switch up your workspace as needed. Made with high-quality materials and designed for durability, the MAIDERN desk pad is a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their desk setup. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large size, Dual-sided, Protects desk surface Cons May slide on desk

9 Ilyapa Double Sided Desk Pad Black/Cork Ilyapa Double Sided Desk Pad Black/Cork View on Amazon 7.5 The Ilyapa 36 x 17 Inch Double Sided Desk Pad is a versatile and durable addition to any home or office workspace. With a sleek black and cork design, this full desk mouse pad is both stylish and functional. The cork side provides a non-slip surface for writing or using a mouse, while the leather-style side is perfect for a smooth writing surface. Measuring 36x17 inches, this easy-clean mat is large enough to fit a laptop and other accessories. Whether you're using it for work or play, this desk pad is sure to enhance your productivity and protect your desk from scratches and spills. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Double-sided, Easy to clean, Non-slip Cons Limited color options

10 Aelfox Cork Desk Pad 31x16 inches Aelfox Cork Desk Pad 31x16 inches View on Amazon 7.1 The Aelfox Cork & Cork Desk Pad is a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their home office setup. Made from eco-friendly cork material, this double-sided desk mat provides a smooth and durable surface for all your office needs. The stitched edges ensure a long-lasting design, while the extended size (31.5 x 15.7 inches) provides ample space for a mouse pad and other accessories. Not only is this desk pad functional and sustainable, but it also adds a stylish touch to any workspace. Invest in the Aelfox Cork & Cork Desk Pad for a more efficient and environmentally-friendly work environment. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Eco-friendly material, Double-sided use, Stitched edges Cons May not lay completely flat

Q: What is the difference between cork, felt, and leather desk pads?

A: Cork desk pads are made from sustainable cork material and provide a non-slip surface for writing and working. Felt desk pads are soft and offer protection from scratches and spills. Leather desk pads are stylish and durable, and can add a touch of sophistication to any workspace.

Q: What are the benefits of using desk pads?

A: Desk pads provide a protective layer for your desk, preventing scratches and spills from damaging the surface. They also provide a non-slip surface for writing and working, and can reduce noise from keyboard typing.

Q: How do I clean and maintain my desk pad?

A: For cork and felt desk pads, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and mild soap. Leather desk pads can be wiped down with a leather cleaner or conditioner. It's important to avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive materials that could damage the surface of the desk pad.

In conclusion, cork desk pads are a fantastic addition to any workspace. They offer protection for your desk, a comfortable surface for writing, and a non-slip base for your mouse. Additionally, many of the reviewed products feature eco-friendly materials, making them a great choice for environmentally conscious consumers. Whether you choose a sleek tempered glass option or a stylish leather and cork pad, a desk pad is a must-have accessory for anyone looking to upgrade their workspace. Consider one of the reviewed products or explore other options to find the perfect desk pad for you.