10 Best Dish Soaps Review

Are you tired of using dish soap that leaves your dishes greasy or harms your skin? Look no further than our expert analysis of the best dish soaps on the market. We tested and researched numerous products to find options that effectively break down grease and grime without leaving any residue. Our essential criteria included effectiveness, scent, ingredients, and price, ensuring unbiased results based on real experiences.

Our top picks offer a wide range of refreshing scents, from citrus to lavender, and contain natural ingredients like essential oils and plant-based surfactants. Not only will these dish soaps make your dishes sparkle, but they also contribute to a cleaner and healthier home. Check out our list of the best dish soaps to find the perfect option for your kitchen.

1 Puracy Natural Dish Soap Refill (Lemongrass) Puracy Natural Dish Soap Refill (Lemongrass) View on Amazon 9.7 Puracy Natural Dish Soap Refill is an eco-friendly liquid dishwashing detergent soap that is made of skin-softening plant-based ingredients. The organic lemongrass scent is a refreshing addition to your kitchen cleaning routine. Its clean-rinsing water-sheeting formula ensures that your dishes come out spotless every time. This 48 oz refill bottle is a great value and perfect for those looking to reduce their plastic waste. Its plant-based formula is gentle on your hands and tough on grease, making it a versatile choice for all household dishwashing needs. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Natural ingredients, Softens skin, Clean rinse Cons Scent may not appeal

2 Dapple Baby Bottle and Dish Soap Fragrance-Free Dapple Baby Bottle and Dish Soap Fragrance-Free View on Amazon 9.5 Dapple Baby Bottle and Dish Soap is a plant-based, hypoallergenic dish liquid that comes in a pack of three 16.9 fl oz bottles. This fragrance-free soap is perfect for parents who are concerned about their baby's safety and health. It effectively cleans baby bottles, sippy cups, and dishes without leaving any residue or harmful chemicals. The soap is gentle on the skin and doesn't cause any irritation, making it suitable for babies with sensitive skin. The 1 pump included in the pack makes it easy to use and control the amount of soap used. This soap is a must-have for parents looking for a safe and effective way to clean their baby's dishes. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Plant based, Hypoallergenic, Fragrance-free Cons May vary in packaging

3 Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Dish Soap Refill Lemon Verbena Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Dish Soap Refill Lemon Verbena View on Amazon 9.3 Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Dish Soap Refill in Lemon Verbena scent is a biodegradable formula that is perfect for those who want a more eco-friendly option for washing dishes. The 48 fl. oz. size is great for refilling your existing soap dispenser, reducing waste and saving you money. The fresh lemon verbena scent is invigorating and uplifting, making washing dishes a more enjoyable experience. This soap is tough on grease and grime, yet still gentle on your hands, making it a great choice for everyday use. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Biodegradable formula, Large refill size, Pleasant lemon scent Cons May not clean tough stains

4 Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid, Original Scent, 38oz Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid, Original Scent, 38oz View on Amazon 8.8 Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap in Original Scent is a must-have for any household. This 38 fl oz bottle is perfect for tackling tough grease and grime on pots, pans, and dishes. The original scent leaves a refreshing aroma in your kitchen as you clean. Its powerful formula cuts through tough grease with ease, making dishwashing a breeze. Plus, it's gentle on hands, so you don't have to worry about dry skin. This pack of 1 ensures you'll have enough to last for a while. Trust Dawn Ultra to get the job done right. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Effective cleaning power, Long-lasting bottle, Pleasant scent Cons May dry out hands

5 Seventh Generation Dish Liquid Soap Clementine Zest Lemongrass Seventh Generation Dish Liquid Soap Clementine Zest Lemongrass View on Amazon 8.5 Seventh Generation Dish Liquid Soap Clementine Zest Lemongrass Biodegradable Dishwashing Soap is a great product for those who want to clean their dishes without harming the environment. Made with biodegradable ingredients, this soap is gentle on the planet while still being tough on grease and grime. It comes in a pack of six 19 oz bottles, so you'll always have some on hand when you need it. The clementine zest and lemongrass scent is refreshing and invigorating, making dishwashing a more pleasant experience. Overall, this is a fantastic product for anyone who wants to be eco-friendly while still getting their dishes clean. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Biodegradable, Pleasant scent, Effective cleaning Cons May not lather much

6 Dawn EZ-Squeeze Dishwashing Liquid with Sponges. Dawn EZ-Squeeze Dishwashing Liquid with Sponges. View on Amazon 8.4 The Dawn Dish Soap Squeeze Bottle is a must-have for anyone who wants a hassle-free dishwashing experience. With its EZ-Squeeze technology, you can dispense the perfect amount of Dawn Platinum Dish Soap Liquid every time, without any mess or waste. The refreshing rain scent will leave your dishes smelling great, while the non-scratch sponges ensure that your dishes stay clean without any scratches. This set includes 3x18oz bottles and 2 sponges, making it the perfect value for your money. Say goodbye to tough grease and hello to squeaky clean dishes with the Dawn Dish Soap Squeeze Bottle. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to squeeze bottle, Includes non-scratch sponges, Refreshing scent Cons May not work on tough stains

7 Dawn Dish Soap Original Scent Pack of 3 Dawn Dish Soap Original Scent Pack of 3 View on Amazon 8 Dawn Dish Soap Original Scent is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their dishes sparkling clean. This pack of three 7 Fl Oz bottles is perfect for everyday use and offers great value for money. Its powerful formula cuts through grease and grime, leaving your dishes spotless and smelling fresh. It's also gentle on hands, making it suitable for frequent use. The compact size makes it easy to store and use, while the blue color adds a touch of fun to your kitchen. Whether you're washing dishes by hand or using a dishwasher, Dawn Dish Soap Original Scent is a top choice for effective and affordable cleaning. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Original scent, Pack of 3, Effective on grease Cons Not eco-friendly

8 Dawn Dishwashing Liquid and Sponge Bundle, Lemon. Dawn Dishwashing Liquid and Sponge Bundle, Lemon. View on Amazon 7.6 Dawn Free & Clear Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap (3x24 oz) + Dawn Non-Scratch Scrubber Sponge (2 Count), Lemon Essence is a great value for those who want a dish soap that is tough on grease but gentle on skin. The non-scratch scrubber sponge is a nice bonus and works well on tough, stuck-on food. The lemon essence gives a pleasant scent without being overpowering. The 3-pack of dish soap is a good deal and will last a while. Overall, a great choice for those who want an effective and gentle dish soap. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Free & Clear formula, Effective cleaning power, Non-scratch scrubber sponge Cons Lemon scent may not appeal to everyone

9 ATTITUDE Baby Dish Soap ATTITUDE Baby Dish Soap View on Amazon 7.3 ATTITUDE Liquid Dish Soap for Baby Products is a tough yet gentle hypoallergenic detergent that is perfect for cleaning milk residue from baby bottles, cups, and dishes. Made with a plant and mineral-based formula, this vegan and cruelty-free dish soap is unscented and safe for sensitive skin. With a generous 23.7 Fl Oz size, it is perfect for busy parents who want a reliable and effective cleaning solution that is safe for their little ones. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hypoallergenic formula, Tough on milk residue, Vegan and cruelty-free Cons Unscented (may lack fragrance)

10 Method Gel Dish Soap Refill Lemon Mint 36oz Pack of 6 Method Gel Dish Soap Refill Lemon Mint 36oz Pack of 6 View on Amazon 7.1 Method Gel Dish Soap Refill in Lemon Mint scent is a biodegradable formula that is tough on grease. This pack of 6 bottles, each containing 36 ounces of soap, is perfect for those who want to save money and reduce waste by refilling their existing Method dish soap dispenser. The refreshing lemon mint fragrance is pleasant and not overpowering. This dish soap is gentle on hands and does not leave any residue on dishes. The formula is free from harmful ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, and triclosan, making it safe for both you and the environment. Overall, this Method dish soap refill is a great choice for those who want an effective, eco-friendly, and affordable dish soap option. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Biodegradable formula, Tough on grease, Large refill size Cons Strong scent

Q: What is the difference between dish soap and all-purpose cleaner?

A: Dish soap is specifically formulated to remove grease and food residue from dishes, while all-purpose cleaner can be used on a variety of surfaces such as countertops, floors, and bathroom fixtures. While both can be used to clean dishes, dish soap is more effective at cutting through tough grease and food stains.

Q: Can I use laundry detergent to clean other things besides clothes?

A: Yes, laundry detergent can be used as an all-purpose cleaner for some surfaces such as floors, bathroom tiles, and even outdoor furniture. However, it is important to dilute the detergent before using it and to avoid using it on delicate surfaces.

Q: Can I mix different cleaning products together?

A: No, it is not recommended to mix different cleaning products together as it can create dangerous chemical reactions and release toxic fumes. It is important to read the labels and use each product as directed.

After conducting thorough research and testing on various dish soap brands, we can confidently say that there is a wide range of options available to consumers. From eco-friendly options like Seventh Generation and Mrs. Meyer's, to classic favorites like Dawn, each brand offers a unique set of benefits to fit different lifestyles and needs. No matter which brand you choose, it's important to prioritize effectiveness and safety for both your dishes and the environment. We encourage readers to try out different brands and formulations to find the one that works best for them.