10 Best Down Pillows for 2023

If you want to achieve a good night's sleep, choosing the right pillow is crucial. With that in mind, we've researched and tested several down pillows to bring you the best options on the market. Down pillows are known for their softness and ability to mold to your head and neck, providing a comfortable and supportive sleeping experience. In this article, we'll cover the essential criteria we analyzed, including support, fill power, and customer reviews. We'll also offer expert insights and tips to help you make an informed decision. A high-quality down pillow can improve the quality of your sleep, prevent discomfort and pain, and offer a luxurious and cozy sleeping experience. In the next section, we'll share our top picks and their features and benefits.

1 puredown White Pillow Inserts, Set of 2 Standard Size puredown White Pillow Inserts, Set of 2 Standard Size View on Amazon 9.9 The puredown Goose Down Feather White Pillow Inserts come in a set of two standard size pillows, each with a 100% cotton fabric cover. These pillows are perfect for those who enjoy a soft and fluffy pillow that cradles their head while they sleep. The pillow inserts are filled with goose down feather, providing extra comfort and support for a good night's rest. The down-proof cover ensures that the feathers stay in place and do not poke through the fabric. These pillows are easy to care for and maintain, making them a great addition to any bedroom. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100% cotton fabric cover, goose down feather fill, set of 2 pillows Cons may flatten over time

2 AIKOFUL Luxury Goose Down Pillow Queen AIKOFUL Luxury Goose Down Pillow Queen View on Amazon 9.4 The AIKOFUL Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow for Sleeping is a high-quality pillow that is perfect for those who value a good night's sleep. This pillow is made from soft, organic percale cover and filled with luxurious goose feathers down that provide excellent support for your neck and head. It comes in a queen size and is available in a pack of 1. The pillow is also lightweight and easy to maintain, making it a great investment for anyone looking for a quality sleeping experience. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Luxury goose feathers, Soft organic percale cover, Hotel collection quality Cons May not be suitable for those with allergies

3 BHZ Goose Down Feather Pillows Queen Size BHZ Goose Down Feather Pillows Queen Size View on Amazon 9.1 The BHZ Goose Down Feather Pillows are the perfect addition to any bedroom. With their soft and supportive design, these pillows are perfect for both side and back sleepers. The queen size pillow measures 20" x 28", making it the ideal size for any bed. Made with high-quality materials, including goose down feathers, these pillows are both comfortable and durable. Whether you're looking for a good night's sleep or simply want to add some luxury to your bedroom, the BHZ Goose Down Feather Pillows are an excellent choice. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and supportive, Suitable for side and back sleepers, Hotel quality Cons May not be suitable for stomach sleepers

4 Puredown Goose Down Feather Pillow, Set of 2 Puredown Goose Down Feather Pillow, Set of 2 View on Amazon 9 The puredown Goose Down Feather Sleeping 100% Cotton Pillow Cover Down proof, Standard/Queen, Gusseted, Set of 2 are the perfect addition to any bedroom. Made with high-quality materials, these pillows provide a comfortable and supportive sleep experience. The gusseted design ensures that the fill stays evenly distributed throughout the night, while the down-proof cotton cover keeps allergens at bay. These pillows are available in Standard or Queen size, making them a great option for any bed. Say goodbye to restless nights and hello to a better sleep with puredown Goose Down Feather Sleeping Pillows. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100% cotton pillow cover, goose down feather filling, gusseted for added support Cons Only comes in one size

5 Hannah Linen Throw Pillow Inserts Set of 4 Hannah Linen Throw Pillow Inserts Set of 4 View on Amazon 8.6 The Hannah Linen Throw Pillows are a set of 4 comfortable white pillows that are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Measuring 12x20 inches, these pillows are designed to fit perfectly on your couch or bed, providing you with the ultimate comfort and relaxation. Made from high-quality materials, these pillows are soft and durable, making them perfect for everyday use. Whether you're looking to add a touch of style to your home decor or simply want to enjoy the ultimate comfort, the Hannah Linen Throw Pillows are the perfect choice for you. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and comfortable, Indoor/outdoor use, Set of 4 pillows Cons May flatten over time

6 Puredown Goose Feather and Down Pillow, King, Set of 2. Puredown Goose Feather and Down Pillow, King, Set of 2. View on Amazon 8.3 Puredown Natural Goose Feathers and Down Pillow for Sleeping is a perfect choice for those who crave a comfortable and restful night's sleep. Made with 95% goose feathers and 5% goose down, these pillows are soft, yet firm enough to support your head and neck. The gusseted design ensures that the filling stays in place, while the down-proof cotton cover prevents any feathers from poking through. These pillows are ideal for back and side sleepers and come in a set of 2, perfect for upgrading your bedding collection. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and comfortable, Hypoallergenic, Good support for neck Cons May have a smell

7 Sleep Restoration Pillow Inserts Set of 2 Sleep Restoration Pillow Inserts Set of 2 View on Amazon 8 Sleep Restoration Pillow Inserts are a set of two 12x12 inch white square throw pillow inserts that are perfect for adding a cozy touch to your couch, bed, living room, or outdoor space. Made with high-quality materials, these inserts are soft, comfortable, and durable, ensuring that your pillows will look and feel great for years to come. Whether you're looking to add a pop of color to your decor or simply want to make your space more comfortable, Sleep Restoration Pillow Inserts are the perfect choice. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and comfortable, Perfect size for decor, Versatile use for indoors/outdoors Cons May not provide enough support

8 Botduck Goose Down Feather Pillows Queen Size Set of 2 Botduck Goose Down Feather Pillows Queen Size Set of 2 View on Amazon 7.6 The Botduck Goose Down Feather Pillows Queen Size Set of 2 Pack Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping with 100% Cotton-Shell Medium Firm Support for Side Stomach & Back Sleepers, 20x30 Inch Queen(Set of 2) are a great investment for those who value a good night's sleep. Made with high-quality goose down feathers and a 100% cotton shell, these pillows provide medium-firm support for side, stomach, and back sleepers. Their 20x30 inch size and lightweight design make them easy to handle and store. Enjoy a comfortable and restful sleep with these luxurious pillows. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Goose down feather filling, 100% cotton shell, Medium firm support Cons Not suitable for allergy sufferers

9 Downluxe Goose Feather Down Pillow Set - Queen Size Downluxe Goose Feather Down Pillow Set - Queen Size View on Amazon 7.4 The downluxe Goose Feather Down Pillow is a set of two cozy bed pillows perfect for a comfortable night's sleep. With a premium cooling bamboo shell and classic horizontal stripes, these queen size pillows (20x28) are made with high-quality materials for durability and longevity. The goose feather down filling provides excellent support for your head and neck, while the bamboo shell keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the night. Ideal for those who prefer a soft and plush pillow, these down pillows are a great addition to any bedroom. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Premium quality materials, Cooling bamboo shell, Classic horizontal stripes Cons May not be suitable for those with allergies

10 JA COMFORTS Goose Feather Down Bed Pillows (2 Packs) JA COMFORTS Goose Feather Down Bed Pillows (2 Packs) View on Amazon 7.1 The JA COMFORTS Goose Feather Down Bed Pillows for Sleeping come in a pack of two and are made with high-quality materials that offer ultimate comfort. These pillows feature a double-layer downproof fabric design and are filled with goose down for a fluffy and soft feel. With a 600 thread count cotton cover, these pillows are not only comfortable but also durable. Perfect for those who want a good night's sleep, these pillows provide the perfect balance of support and softness, making them suitable for all sleeping positions. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros High fill weight, Double-layer downproof fabric design, 600 thread count cotton cover Cons May not be suitable for those with allergies or sensitivities

Q: What is the difference between down pillows and feather pillows?

A: Down pillows are made from the soft and fluffy undercoating of geese or ducks, while feather pillows are made from the outer feathers of these birds. Down pillows are generally considered to be more luxurious and comfortable, as they offer more support and are less likely to poke through the pillow cover.

Q: Are memory foam pillows good for people with neck pain?

A: Yes, memory foam pillows are often recommended for people with neck pain, as they provide excellent support and help to maintain proper spinal alignment. They are also hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, making them a good choice for people with allergies.

Q: How do I clean my pillows?

A: Down and feather pillows can be machine washed and dried, but it's important to use a gentle cycle and a mild detergent. It's also a good idea to add a few tennis balls or dryer balls to the dryer to help fluff up the pillows. Memory foam pillows should be spot cleaned with a damp cloth and mild soap, and should never be put in the washing machine or dryer.

After thoroughly reviewing and analyzing various down pillows, it's clear that this category offers a wide range of options to choose from. Whether you're looking for a soft and comfortable option like the Hannah Linen Throw Pillows or a medium firm support pillow like the Botduck Goose Down Feather Pillows, there is something for everyone. Additionally, those who prefer an alternative to down can consider the Ankwos Down Alternative Bedding Pillow. No matter which option you choose, upgrading your pillows can make a significant difference in your comfort and sleep quality. So, why not invest in a high-quality down pillow today?