10 Best Dust Mite Proof Mattress Encasements Review

If you're suffering from allergies or asthma, dust mite proof mattress encasements can provide much-needed relief. We've tested several products and compiled a list of the best options available. It's important to choose a high-quality encasement that fits your bed size and is made from a breathable material to prevent moisture buildup. Regular washing and vacuuming can help maintain the encasement's effectiveness and lifespan. By investing in a top-ranking encasement, you can protect yourself from allergens and breathe easier. Check out our recommendations below.

1 SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector View on Amazon 9.8 The SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills, stains, and allergens. This premium waterproof mattress cover is designed to fit twin beds that are 6-9 inches deep. Made with breathable and noiseless material, this encasement won't disrupt your sleep. It's also washable, making it easy to keep clean and maintain. Whether you're dealing with pet accidents or bedwetting, the SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector has got you covered. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Breathable, Noiseless Cons Limited size options

2 SafeRest Premium Box Spring Encasement FullXL SafeRest Premium Box Spring Encasement FullXL View on Amazon 9.6 The SafeRest Premium 9" Thick Box Spring Encasement is the perfect solution for those looking to protect their bed against allergens, dust mites, and bed bugs. Made with waterproof and breathable fabric, this encasement is noiseless and vinyl-free, ensuring a comfortable and healthy sleep. It fits up to 9 inches and is available in a FullXL size. Its high-quality construction and easy installation make it a must-have for anyone looking to safeguard their sleep environment. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof and breathable, Noiseless and vinyl free, Fits up to 9" depth Cons May not fit all sizes

3 UltraBlock Zippered Mattress Protector King White UltraBlock Zippered Mattress Protector King White View on Amazon 9.1 The UltraBlock Zippered Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from dust mites, bed bugs, spills, and bedwetting. This waterproof cover is made with hypoallergenic materials and features a secure zipper, ensuring a snug fit that won't slip off during the night. Available in king size, the UltraBlock protector is easy to clean and maintain, making it a practical and effective solution for keeping your mattress in top condition. Say goodbye to sleepless nights and hello to a cleaner, healthier sleeping environment with the UltraBlock Zippered Mattress Protector. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Hypoallergenic, Zippered Cons Might be noisy

4 SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector View on Amazon 8.8 The SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector is a premium waterproof cover for your bed that is designed to fit mattresses between 12-15 inches. This encasement is breathable and noiseless, ensuring a comfortable and quiet sleep. It is also washable, making it easy to maintain and keep clean. Protect your mattress from spills, stains, and allergens with the SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Breathable, Zippered Cons Some noise

5 Protect-A-Bed AllerZip 6-Sided Mattress Encasement, Queen Protect-A-Bed AllerZip 6-Sided Mattress Encasement, Queen View on Amazon 8.5 The Protect-A-Bed AllerZip Smooth Allergy, Dust Mite & Bed Bug Proof 6-Sided Waterproof Mattress Encasement is an essential product for anyone who wants to protect their mattress from allergens, dust mites, and bed bugs. This encasement is made with a waterproof and breathable membrane that prevents liquids from penetrating the mattress while also allowing air to circulate. It's easy to install and fits securely around the mattress with a zippered closure. With the AllerZip Smooth Mattress Encasement, you can rest easy knowing that your mattress is protected from allergens and pests. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Allergy, dust mite & bed bug proof, Waterproof, 6-sided encasement Cons White color may stain

6 HOSPITOLOGY PRODUCTS Mattress Encasement Queen 12 Depth HOSPITOLOGY PRODUCTS Mattress Encasement Queen 12 Depth View on Amazon 8.4 The HOSPITOLOGY PRODUCTS Mattress Encasement is the perfect solution for those who want a comfortable and healthy night's sleep. This encasement is designed to protect your mattress from bed bugs, dust mites, and other allergens, providing a hypoallergenic barrier that is perfect for those with allergies or asthma. The zippered design makes it easy to install, while the stretchable material ensures a snug fit on mattresses up to 12 inches deep. Made from high-quality materials, this encasement is also waterproof, ensuring that your mattress stays clean and dry. Get the sleep you deserve with the HOSPITOLOGY PRODUCTS Mattress Encasement. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Bed bug & dust mite proof, Hypoallergenic & waterproof, Stretchable to fit well Cons May not fit all mattresses

7 HOSPITOLOGY PRODUCTS Box Spring Encasement Full/Double. HOSPITOLOGY PRODUCTS Box Spring Encasement Full/Double. View on Amazon 7.9 The HOSPITOLOGY PRODUCTS Box Spring Encasement is the perfect solution for anyone looking to protect their bed from bed bugs, dust mites, and other allergens. Made with high-quality materials and a zippered closure, this encasement is easy to install and will keep your bed clean and comfortable. Available in multiple sizes, including Full/Double (54" W x 75" L 9"-11" Depth), this encasement is a must-have for anyone looking to get a good night's sleep without worrying about pesky allergens. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Bed bug proof, Hypoallergenic, Easy to install Cons May make noise

8 Degrees of Comfort Mattress Encasement Bed Bug Proof Degrees of Comfort Mattress Encasement Bed Bug Proof View on Amazon 7.6 The Full Size Mattress Encasement Bed Bug Proof is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their bed from bed bugs and dust mites. This cover is designed to fit mattresses 13-15 inches deep and is made with 3M Scotchgard for added protection. It is also hypoallergenic and six-sided for complete coverage. The zippered design ensures that your mattress stays clean and protected, making it perfect for allergy sufferers. The high-quality materials used to make this encasement make it durable and long-lasting, so you can sleep soundly knowing your bed is protected. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Bed bug proof, Dust mite proof, Hypoallergenic Cons May not fit all mattresses

9 Degree of Comfort Box Spring Encasement King Size Degree of Comfort Box Spring Encasement King Size View on Amazon 7.4 The Degree of Comfort Box Spring Encasement for King Size beds is a must-have for anyone looking to protect against bed bugs, dust mites, and other allergens. The six-sided cover is waterproof and hypoallergenic, making it perfect for those with sensitive skin. It fits mattresses with a depth of 8-11 inches and features a zippered design for easy installation. This encasement is a great investment to ensure a clean and comfortable sleeping environment. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Bed bug proof, Waterproof, Hypoallergenic Cons May not fit all mattresses

10 Rest Comfort Cotton Terry Mattress Protector Rest Comfort Cotton Terry Mattress Protector View on Amazon 7.1 The RestComfort Luxury Cotton Terry Zippered Mattress Protector and Encasement is a high-quality product that provides ultimate protection for your bed. Made with hypoallergenic, water-resistant materials, it is perfect for those who suffer from allergies or have children or pets. The zippered design ensures that your mattress stays completely protected from bed bugs and dust mites. It is available in Twin size and stretches to fit depths between 9-15 inches. This product is easy to clean and maintain, making it a practical and essential addition to any bedroom. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hypoallergenic, Water resistant, Bed bug proof Cons Requires frequent washing

Q: What is a dust mite proof mattress encasement?

A: A dust mite proof mattress encasement is a cover that completely encases your mattress, preventing dust mites and other allergens from entering the mattress. These encasements are made of a tightly woven fabric that creates a barrier between the mattress and the allergens.

Q: What is a hypoallergenic mattress encasement?

A: A hypoallergenic mattress encasement is a cover that is designed to prevent the growth of allergens like dust mites, mold, and bacteria. These encasements are typically made of materials that are less likely to cause an allergic reaction, such as natural cotton or synthetic fabrics that are treated to resist allergens.

Q: What is a waterproof mattress encasement?

A: A waterproof mattress encasement is a cover that is designed to protect your mattress from spills, stains, and other types of water damage. These encasements are typically made of materials that are waterproof or water-resistant, such as vinyl or polyurethane. They are ideal for people with young children or pets who may be prone to accidents.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, it's clear that dust mite proof mattress encasements are a crucial investment for anyone looking to improve their sleep hygiene and reduce allergy symptoms. With a range of options available on the market, we've highlighted some top picks based on their effectiveness in preventing dust mites, bed bugs, spills, and bedwetting, as well as their breathability and noiselessness. Whether you choose the SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector, the UltraBlock Zippered Mattress Protector, or the Zen Bamboo Mattress Encasement, you can rest easy knowing that you're protecting your mattress and your health. So don't wait, take action today and invest in a dust mite proof mattress encasement for a healthier, more comfortable sleep.