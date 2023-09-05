The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

10 Best Essential Oil Candles for 2023

Discover the power of aromatherapy with our top-rated essential oil candles. Find out which brand ignites your senses and soothes your soul in our candle comparison.

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 18:00
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Home & Kitchen
10 Best Essential Oil Candles for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
10 Best Essential Oil Candles for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
Hemlock Park Crackling Wood Wick Candle Palo Santo 8 oz.
Jump to Review
Naturix Scented Candles - Lavender, Basil, Jasmine
Jump to Review
ArtNaturals Scented Candle Gift Set
Jump to Review
Picki Nicki White Sage Candle with Gemstones.
Jump to Review
MAGNIFICENT101 White Sage Smudge Candle

Essential oil candles have become increasingly popular for their natural and relaxing scents. They offer various benefits, such as reducing stress and anxiety, promoting relaxation, and improving focus and concentration. We analyzed a variety of essential oil candles products, considering factors like quality of essential oils, overall scent, and burn time to bring you the best options on the market. Our list of top-ranking products is based on essential criteria and customer reviews, but it's important to consider any potential sensitivities or warnings before purchasing. Stay tuned to discover the best essential oil candles products available.

1

Hemlock Park Crackling Wood Wick Candle Palo Santo 8 oz.

Hemlock Park Crackling Wood Wick Candle Palo Santo 8 oz.Hemlock Park Crackling Wood Wick Candle Palo Santo 8 oz.
9.9

The Palo Santo Standard 8 oz Crackling Wood Wick Candle is a beautifully crafted product made with natural coconut wax and essential oils. The wood wick creates a soothing and relaxing ambiance, while the scent of Palo Santo adds a calming element to any space. This candle is perfect for those who enjoy natural and sustainable products, and it makes for a great addition to any home or office. The 8 oz size is just right for a long-lasting burn time, and the organic materials used ensure that it is safe for both you and the environment.

Rated 9.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Handcrafted with natural coconut wax, Essential oils used, Crackling wood wick
Cons
Scent may not appeal to everyone

2

Naturix Scented Candles - Lavender, Basil, Jasmine

Naturix Scented Candles - Lavender, Basil, JasmineNaturix Scented Candles - Lavender, Basil, Jasmine
9.6

Naturix Scented Candles for Home are the perfect addition to any room, providing a calming and relaxing atmosphere. Made with non-toxic soy wax and a natural essential oil blend of lavender, basil, and jasmine, these candles offer a long-lasting burn time of up to 50 hours. Each candle comes in a beautiful jar with a lid, making it gift-ready for any occasion. The 8.3oz size is perfect for any room in the house, and the natural ingredients ensure a safe and healthy burn. Indulge in the soothing scents of Naturix Scented Candles for Home and create a peaceful ambiance in your living space.

Rated 9.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Long-lasting scent, Non-toxic soy wax, Aromatherapy benefits
Cons
Limited scent options

3

ArtNaturals Scented Candle Gift Set

ArtNaturals Scented Candle Gift SetArtNaturals Scented Candle Gift Set
9.1

The artnaturals Scented Candle Gift Set is a perfect addition to your relaxation routine. This set of six candles, each weighing 2 oz, is made with natural soy wax and essential oils, providing a calming and soothing experience. The fragrances in the set include lavender, eucalyptus, lemongrass, peppermint, sweet orange, and tea tree. These candles are made in the USA and help relieve stress and anxiety, making them the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. The compact size of each candle makes them great for travel or adding a touch of relaxation to any room.

Rated 9.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Made with essential oils, Relaxing aromatherapy scents, Soy wax for clean burn
Cons
Small size candles

4

Picki Nicki White Sage Candle with Gemstones.

Picki Nicki White Sage Candle with Gemstones.Picki Nicki White Sage Candle with Gemstones.
8.9

The White Sage Smudge Candle with Rose Quartz and Amethyst Gemstone Crystals is a beautifully crafted candle that not only creates a relaxing atmosphere with its calming lavender essential oils but also provides the benefits of smudging with white sage. The added rose quartz and amethyst gemstones offer healing properties and enhance the overall energy of the space. Made with 100% natural soy wax, this candle is environmentally friendly and burns cleanly. Plus, the elegant design makes it a great addition to any room.

Rated 8.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
100% natural soy, contains gemstones, calming lavender scent
Cons
may not appeal to non-believers

5

MAGNIFICENT101 White Sage Smudge Candle

MAGNIFICENT101 White Sage Smudge CandleMAGNIFICENT101 White Sage Smudge Candle
8.6

The MAGNIFICENT101 Law of Attraction Tribe Pure White Sage Smudge Candle is a must-have for anyone looking to purify their home's energy and banish negative emotions. Made with natural soy wax, this tin candle is perfect for chakra healing and energy cleansing. With its calming aroma, it's the ideal candle for use during meditation or yoga practices. At just 4 ounces, it's lightweight and easy to move around your home as needed. Say goodbye to negative energy and hello to a more peaceful and harmonious environment with the MAGNIFICENT101 Law of Attraction Tribe Pure White Sage Smudge Candle.

Rated 8.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Natural soy wax, Purifies house energy, Chakra healing
Cons
Strong scent

6

Onebird Scented Candle Gift Set

Onebird Scented Candle Gift SetOnebird Scented Candle Gift Set
8.3

The Onebird Set of 12 Scented Candle Gift Set is a perfect addition to any home. Made of natural pure soy wax, these candles come in a variety of scents that will leave your space smelling amazing. They are perfect for relaxation, meditation, or even just to freshen up your home. Each candle weighs 2.5oz and comes in a beautiful package, making it a great gift for any occasion. The scents are long-lasting and not overpowering, making them suitable for any room in the house. The Onebird Set of 12 Scented Candle Gift Set is a must-have for anyone who loves to relax and unwind.

Rated 8.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
12 scents to choose from, Made from natural soy wax, Aromatherapy benefits
Cons
Small candle size

7

MAGNIFICENT 101 Energy Cleansing Candle

MAGNIFICENT 101 Energy Cleansing CandleMAGNIFICENT 101 Energy Cleansing Candle
7.9

The MAGNIFICENT 101 Affirmations Sage, Cedar, Palo Santo, Sprinkle of sage Leaves Smudge Candle is a natural soy wax tin candle designed for house energy cleansing and banishing negative energy. Infused with sage, cedar, and palo santo, this candle is perfect for those looking to create a positive and peaceful atmosphere in their homes. The sprinkle of sage leaves adds an extra touch of natural fragrance to the mix. With its compact size, this candle is easy to take with you on-the-go or use in small spaces.

Rated 7.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Natural soy wax, Positive affirmations included, Combination of cleansing scents
Cons
Scent may be overwhelming

8

Caelusi Scented Soy Wax Candle - Citrus Orange

Caelusi Scented Soy Wax Candle - Citrus OrangeCaelusi Scented Soy Wax Candle - Citrus Orange
7.7

Caelusi Candles for Home are a premium scented candle made with natural soy wax and essential oils. These candles come in a beautiful amber jar and are long-lasting, providing hours of aromatic bliss. The Citrus Sweet Orange scent is perfect for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere in any room of your home. These candles also make great gifts for both women and men. Enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy with Caelusi Candles for Home.

Rated 7.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Scented with essential oils, Natural soy wax, Long lasting fragrance
Cons
Limited scent options

9

Soy and Sass Hello Fall Candle Cream

Soy and Sass Hello Fall Candle CreamSoy and Sass Hello Fall Candle Cream
7.5

The Hello Fall candle is the perfect addition to your cozy autumn décor. Infused with pumpkin, cinnamon, and clove essential oils, this 9oz jar candle has a burn time of up to 50 hours. Made in the USA, it's the perfect gift for any fall enthusiast. Light it up to create a warm and inviting ambiance in your home while enjoying the comforting scents of the season.

Rated 7.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Infused with Essential Oils, Cozy Cute Fall Décor, Long 50Hr Burn
Cons
Scent may be strong

10

LA BELLEFÉE Scented Soy Wax Candles

LA BELLEFÉE Scented Soy Wax CandlesLA BELLEFÉE Scented Soy Wax Candles
7.1

These scented candles from a well-known brand are the perfect addition to any home. Made with soy wax and essential oils, they come in a variety of scents including lemongrass, rosemary, grapefruit, eucalyptus, lavender, and mint. These candles make great gifts for Mother's Day, birthdays, or as a Valentine's Day decoration. The scents are subtle and soothing, creating a relaxing atmosphere for any occasion. Each candle has a burn time of approximately 20-25 hours and comes in a sleek glass jar. Enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy in the comfort of your own home with these scented candles.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Scented with essential oils, Six different scents, Great gift for mothers
Cons
May not be long-lasting

FAQ

Q: What are essential oil candles?

A: Essential oil candles are candles that are infused with natural essential oils, which are extracted from plants. They are used for aromatherapy purposes and can provide a range of benefits depending on the type of oil used.

Q: Are soy candles better than traditional candles?

A: Yes, soy candles are considered better than traditional candles because they are made from natural soy wax, which is biodegradable and non-toxic. Soy candles also burn cleaner and longer than traditional candles, making them a more sustainable choice.

Q: What are aromatherapy candles?

A: Aromatherapy candles are candles that are infused with essential oils to provide therapeutic benefits. These candles can be used to promote relaxation, reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood, and enhance overall well-being. They are a popular choice for those who want to create a calm and soothing atmosphere in their home.

Conclusions

After extensive research and testing, it's clear that essential oil candles are a wonderful addition to any home or workspace. Not only do they provide a pleasant scent, but they can also promote relaxation, purification, and chakra healing. Whether you prefer the crackling wick of a coconut wax candle or the soothing blend of lavender and jasmine from a soy candle, there's an option for everyone. We encourage you to try out these products and see the positive impact they can have on your daily life.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by