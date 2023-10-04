10 Most Popular Fixed Mounts for 2023

Our Top Picks

Fixed mounts are crucial for securing devices in place, such as televisions, soundbars or speakers. They provide a stable base for your items, preventing wobbling or falling, and optimizing your viewing or listening experience. With so many options available, choosing the right fixed mount can be challenging. However, our research and testing have analyzed essential criteria such as durability, ease of installation, compatibility, and versatility. We've also taken customer reviews into account, to identify any potential challenges or considerations. When choosing a fixed mount, consider the viewing angle and distance, as well as the weight and size of your device. Stay tuned for our top-ranking fixed mounts, and make an informed decision that meets your specific needs and requirements.

1 Mounting Dream TV Wall Mount Bracket MD2163-K. Mounting Dream TV Wall Mount Bracket MD2163-K. View on Amazon 9.9 The Mounting Dream TV Mount Fixed for Most 42-84 Inch Flat Screen TVs is a must-have for any homeowner looking to save space and give their living room a sleek look. This TV wall mount bracket is designed to fit VESA 600 x 400mm and can hold up to 132 lbs. It is compatible with 16"/18"/24" studs, making it easy to install. The low profile design keeps your TV close to the wall, creating a neat and tidy appearance. This product is made of high-quality materials to ensure durability and reliability. It is perfect for anyone looking to enhance their viewing experience and save valuable space. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fits wide range of TV sizes, Easy to install, Low profile design Cons May not fit all VESA patterns

2 Mounting Dream Fixed TV Wall Mount MD2361-K Mounting Dream Fixed TV Wall Mount MD2361-K View on Amazon 9.6 The Mounting Dream TV Mount Fixed for Most 26-55 Inch LED, LCD and Plasma TV is a high-quality TV wall mount that can hold up to 100 lbs. It is compatible with VESA 400x400mm and has a low-profile design, making it perfect for space-saving installations. This TV mount is easy to install and comes with all the necessary hardware. Its sturdy construction ensures that your TV will be securely mounted to the wall, giving you peace of mind. Whether you want to mount your TV in your living room, bedroom, or office, the Mounting Dream TV Mount is the perfect solution. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Fits various TV sizes, Sturdy and secure Cons Limited tilting capability

3 PERLESMITH Fixed TV Wall Mount Bracket PSLLK1 PERLESMITH Fixed TV Wall Mount Bracket PSLLK1 View on Amazon 9.1 The PERLESMITH Fixed TV Wall Mount Bracket is a must-have for anyone looking to hang their 32-82 inch LED, LCD, or OLED flat screen TV. Designed to fit 16”-24” wood studs, this mount is easy to install and holds up to 132lbs with VESA 600 x 400mm compatibility. Its low profile design ensures your TV sits close to the wall, providing a sleek and clean appearance. Perfect for any room in the house, this mount is a great addition to your home entertainment setup. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fits various TV sizes, Easy to install, Sturdy and durable Cons No tilt or swivel

4 HOME VISION Fixed TV Wall Mount HOME VISION Fixed TV Wall Mount View on Amazon 9 The HOME VISION Fixed TV Wall Mount is a reliable and durable TV mount that is ideal for most 32-75 inch TVs. With its low profile design, this TV mount is perfect for those who want a clean and sleek look for their entertainment setup. It can support up to 165lbs and fits VESA patterns up to 600x400mm, making it compatible with a wide range of TV sizes and brands. Additionally, its quick release lock allows for easy and hassle-free installation. Whether you're a movie lover or a sports enthusiast, the HOME VISION Fixed TV Wall Mount is a great choice for mounting your TV securely and stylishly. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fits most 32-75 inch TVs, Quick release lock, Low profile design Cons May not fit all studs

5 TechOrbits Motorized TV Mount Electric Ceiling TechOrbits Motorized TV Mount Electric Ceiling View on Amazon 8.7 The TechOrbits Motorized TV Mount is a versatile and convenient solution for those looking to elevate their TV-viewing experience. This electric ceiling mount is suitable for indoor and outdoor use, accommodating TVs ranging from 23" to 55" in size. With its easy-to-use remote control, you can effortlessly adjust the height and angle of your TV, allowing you to enjoy your favorite shows and movies from any position. Made with durable materials, this pull-down electric lift is built to last and is sure to become a staple in any home entertainment setup. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, Motorized movement, Indoor and outdoor use Cons Requires power source

6 USX MOUNT Fixed TV Wall Mount 26-60 USX MOUNT Fixed TV Wall Mount 26-60 View on Amazon 8.3 The USX MOUNT Fixed TV Wall Mount is a must-have for anyone looking to save space in their living room. This TV mount bracket is designed to fit most 26-60-inch LED, LCD, and flat screen TVs with a VESA up to 400x400mm and a weight capacity of 99lbs. Its low profile design allows you to mount your TV close to the wall, making it perfect for small spaces. The mount is easy to install and comes with all the necessary hardware. With the USX MOUNT Fixed TV Wall Mount, you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies without taking up valuable floor space. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Low profile design, Easy to install, Wide compatibility Cons May not fit all TVs

7 HOME VISION Fixed TV Wall Mount for 42-100 inch TVs HOME VISION Fixed TV Wall Mount for 42-100 inch TVs View on Amazon 7.9 The HOME VISION Heavy Duty Fixed TV Wall Mount is a reliable and sturdy option for those looking to mount their flat or curved 42-100 inch TVs. It can hold up to 264lbs and fits 16"/18"/24" studs with a VESA 800x600mm pattern. The low profile design saves space and allows for a sleek and seamless look. This wall mount is perfect for those who want to securely display their TV without the worry of it falling or taking up too much space. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Fits multiple sizes, Low profile design Cons May not fit all TVs

8 Pipishell Fixed TV Wall Mount Bracket Pipishell Fixed TV Wall Mount Bracket View on Amazon 7.7 The Pipishell Fixed TV Wall Mount Bracket is the perfect solution for those looking to mount their 26-55 inch LED, LCD, OLED, 4K flat curved screen TVs. With a max VESA of 400x400mm and the ability to hold up to 99 lbs, this ultra-slim mounting bracket is a great choice for those with 16" wood studs. Not only does it provide a sleek and low profile look, but it also frees up valuable floor space by securely mounting your TV to the wall. Plus, its sturdy construction ensures that your TV stays in place for a long time to come. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Low profile design, Fits various TV types, Easy to install Cons Not ideal for heavy TVs

9 ELIVED Fixed TV Wall Mount Bracket ELIVED Fixed TV Wall Mount Bracket View on Amazon 7.5 The ELIVED Fixed TV Wall Mount Bracket is a great option for those looking for a low-profile and sturdy TV mount. With a maximum weight capacity of 99 lbs and compatibility with most 26-55 inch LED, LCD, and Plasma flat screen TVs, this ultra-slim mount is perfect for any home theater setup. It can be easily mounted onto 12"-16" wood studs and has a max VESA of 400x400mm. Its sleek design and durable construction make it a reliable choice for all your TV mounting needs. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, Low profile design, Fits most 26-55 inch TVs Cons May not fit all models

10 Rentliv Fixed TV Wall Mount Bracket Rentliv Fixed TV Wall Mount Bracket View on Amazon 7.1 The Rentliv TV Mount is a top-quality fixed TV wall mount bracket that's ideal for most 37-70 inch LED LCD OLED Plasma TVs. With its ultra slim design and max VESA 600x400mm capacity, it can hold up to 132lbs of weight with ease. This TV mount is perfect for those who want a low profile design that blends seamlessly with their home decor. It's easy to install and will keep your TV securely in place for years to come. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Low profile design, Holds up to 132lbs, Fits most 37-70 inch TVs Cons May not fit some TVs

FAQ

Q: What is a fixed mount?

A: A fixed mount is a type of TV mount that attaches to the wall and holds the TV in a fixed position. It is best suited for TVs that are to be placed at a fixed height and viewing angle.

Q: What is a tilt mount?

A: A tilt mount is a type of TV mount that can be tilted up or down to adjust the viewing angle. This type of mount is best suited for TVs that are mounted higher up on the wall, as it allows for a better viewing angle.

Q: What is an articulating mount?

A: An articulating mount is a type of TV mount that allows for full motion and flexibility. It can swivel, tilt, and extend, allowing you to adjust the viewing angle and position of your TV. This type of mount is best suited for larger TVs or for rooms where the viewing position may change frequently.

Conclusions

After reviewing various fixed mounts for TVs, it's clear that this category offers a variety of options for those looking to mount their TVs securely and efficiently. Our team used a combination of expert analysis and customer feedback to evaluate the best fixed mounts on the market. Whether you're looking for a motorized mount, a low profile option, or a heavy-duty bracket for larger TVs, there are plenty of high-quality choices available. We encourage readers to consider their specific needs and preferences when selecting a fixed mount for their TV, and to carefully review the features and specifications of each product before making a purchase.