10 Best Flannel Bed Blankets Review

Stay warm and cozy all night long with our top-rated flannel bed blankets. Compare the best options and find your perfect match for a dreamy sleep experience.

By PR
 
AUGUST 25, 2023 18:09
10 Best Flannel Bed Blankets Review for 2023
10 Best Flannel Bed Blankets Review for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Bedsure Fleece Blanket Queen Brown
CozyLux Fleece Blanket Twin Ash Black
HSEEC Cow Print Fleece Throw Blanket
Whale Flotilla Flannel Fleece King Bed Blanket
inhand Fleece Throw Blanket Green 50x60 IN.

Flannel bed blankets are a cozy choice for those looking to stay warm during the colder months. For those considering purchasing one, there are several essential criteria to consider. The quality of the material, size, and design are all crucial factors. However, with so many options available, choosing the right one can be a challenge. Consumers should read customer reviews carefully and follow care instructions to avoid common issues such as shedding or pilling. Stay tuned for our top-ranking flannel bed blankets to help make the decision easier.

1

Bedsure Fleece Blanket Queen Brown

Bedsure Fleece Blanket Queen BrownBedsure Fleece Blanket Queen Brown
9.8

The Bedsure Fleece Blanket Queen Blanket Brown is a must-have for anyone looking for a cozy and comfortable night's sleep. Made from soft and lightweight microfiber, this plush and fuzzy blanket is perfect for snuggling up on the couch or adding an extra layer of warmth to your bed. Measuring 90x90 inches, this queen-sized blanket is the perfect size for any bed. Its luxurious brown color adds a touch of elegance to any room. Don't miss out on the comfort and style this blanket has to offer.

Pros
Soft and cozy, Lightweight yet warm, Large size for queen bed
Cons
Color may not match photo

2

CozyLux Fleece Blanket Twin Ash Black

CozyLux Fleece Blanket Twin Ash BlackCozyLux Fleece Blanket Twin Ash Black
9.5

The CozyLux Fleece Blanket Twin Ash Black is a must-have for anyone seeking comfort and warmth. Made from super soft lightweight microfiber flannel, this blanket is perfect for travel, camping, or snuggling up on the sofa. The 300GSM material provides a cozy and plush feel that will make you feel like you're wrapped in a warm hug. This blanket comes in a stylish ash black color and measures 60" x 80", making it the perfect size for beds or chairs. Its high-quality construction ensures durability, so you can enjoy the comfort of this blanket for years to come.

Pros
Super soft microfiber, Lightweight and cozy, Suitable for various purposes
Cons
Not very thick

3

HSEEC Cow Print Fleece Throw Blanket

HSEEC Cow Print Fleece Throw BlanketHSEEC Cow Print Fleece Throw Blanket
9.1

The Cute Cow Print Blanket is a soft, cozy throw that is perfect for snuggling up on the couch or adding a touch of whimsy to your bedding. Made from high-quality fleece flannel, this lightweight blanket is warm and plush, making it ideal for all-season use. Measuring 50"x60" (130 x150 cm), it's the perfect size for adults, kids, and teens. Whether you're looking for a gift for a cow lover or just want to treat yourself to something cute and cozy, this blanket is sure to please.

Pros
Cute cow print design, Soft and cozy fleece, Suitable for all seasons
Cons
May not fit larger beds

4

Whale Flotilla Flannel Fleece King Bed Blanket

Whale Flotilla Flannel Fleece King Bed BlanketWhale Flotilla Flannel Fleece King Bed Blanket
8.9

The Whale Flotilla Flannel Fleece King Size Bed Blanket is the perfect addition to any bedroom. This soft, lightweight, and fluffy blanket is made from high-quality velvet and is perfect for all seasons. The vintage design adds a decorative touch to any room, while the champagne color complements any decor. Measuring 90x104 inches, this king size bedspread is the perfect size for any bed. Whether you're using it to keep warm on a cold winter night or as a decorative accent for your bed, the Whale Flotilla Flannel Fleece King Size Bed Blanket is a must-have for any home.

Pros
Soft and cozy, Vintage design, Lightweight yet warm
Cons
Not very thick

5

inhand Fleece Throw Blanket Green 50x60 IN.

inhand Fleece Throw Blanket Green 50x60 IN.inhand Fleece Throw Blanket Green 50x60 IN.
8.7

The inhand Fleece Throw Blankets are the perfect addition to any cozy night in. Made with super soft flannel material, these blankets provide ultimate comfort and warmth. The lightweight and washable design make them easy to use and maintain. The blanket's throw size (50"x60") makes them ideal for snuggling up on the couch or adding a layer of warmth to your bed. Available in a variety of colors, these blankets are perfect for all seasons and can be used in any room of the house, including the office. Overall, the inhand Fleece Throw Blankets are a must-have for anyone who values comfort and coziness.

Pros
Super soft and cozy, Lightweight and easy to wash, Suitable for all seasons
Cons
May shed fuzz

6

NANPIPER Sherpa Blanket Twin Grey 60x80

NANPIPER Sherpa Blanket Twin Grey 60x80NANPIPER Sherpa Blanket Twin Grey 60x80
8.4

The NANPIPER Sherpa Blanket Twin is a cozy and warm option for those chilly winter nights. Made with a soft and fuzzy flannel fleece/wool-like material, this reversible plush blanket is perfect for snuggling up on the couch or adding an extra layer of warmth to your bed. The grey twin size (60"x80") is perfect for sharing or for wrapping yourself up completely. Plus, the durable and high-quality construction ensures that this blanket will last for many winters to come.

Pros
Warm and cozy, Soft and fuzzy, Reversible plush blanket
Cons
May shed over time

7

Homelike Moment Fleece Throw Blanket Black/Cream

Homelike Moment Fleece Throw Blanket Black/CreamHomelike Moment Fleece Throw Blanket Black/Cream
8

The Homelike Moment Fleece Throw Blanket is the perfect addition to any cozy night in. Measuring 50x60 inches, this soft and lightweight blanket is perfect for snuggling up on the couch or adding an extra layer of warmth to your bed. The black and white striped design adds a stylish touch to any room. Made with high-quality flannel material, this blanket is both durable and comfortable. Whether you're watching your favorite movie or reading a book, the Homelike Moment Fleece Throw Blanket will keep you warm and cozy all night long.

Pros
Soft and cozy, Stylish striped design, Lightweight and warm
Cons
May shed initially

8

EXQ Home Fleece Blanket Queen Size Antique Green

EXQ Home Fleece Blanket Queen Size Antique GreenEXQ Home Fleece Blanket Queen Size Antique Green
7.6

The EXQ Home Fleece Blanket in Antique Green Queen is the perfect addition to any couch or bed. Made of cozy, soft, and fuzzy flannel, this blanket is suitable for all seasons. The 3D imitation turtle shell jacquard design adds a decorative touch to any room. Measuring 90"×90", it's the ideal size for snuggling up with a loved one or for enjoying some alone time. This blanket is machine washable, making it easy to care for and maintain. It's perfect for keeping warm and comfortable on a chilly night or for adding a cozy touch to your home decor.

Pros
Soft and cozy, Suitable for all seasons, Attractive design
Cons
May shed fuzz

9

Berkshire Blanket VelvetLoft Solid Bed Blanket

Berkshire Blanket VelvetLoft Solid Bed BlanketBerkshire Blanket VelvetLoft Solid Bed Blanket
7.5

The Berkshire Blanket Classic VelvetLoft® Solid Bed Blanket is a lightweight and cozy addition to any bed or couch. Made from flannel plush material, this Polar Blue Twin/Twin XL size blanket is perfect for snuggling up on chilly nights. Measuring 60x92 inches, it is generously sized to fit a range of bed sizes. The high-quality VelvetLoft® material provides both warmth and comfort, making it a great choice for a variety of uses. Whether you use it for a quick nap or a full night’s sleep, this blanket is sure to keep you warm and comfortable.

Pros
Soft and cozy, Lightweight yet warm, Durable and long-lasting
Cons
Limited color options

10

Sunny Heat Heated Blanket Full Size Grey.

Sunny Heat Heated Blanket Full Size Grey.Sunny Heat Heated Blanket Full Size Grey.
7.1

The Heated Blanket 72'' x 84'' Full Size is the perfect addition to your bedding collection. This fast-heating, soft flannel blanket provides full-body coverage and comes equipped with 4 heating levels and a 10-hour timer setting. The machine washable feature makes it easy to keep clean, while the grey/light grey color scheme matches any bedroom decor. With its ample size, this heated blanket is perfect for snuggling up on chilly nights or for providing extra warmth during the winter months.

Pros
Fast heating, Full-body coverage, Machine washable
Cons
May not fit all beds

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between a flannel bed blanket and a fleece bed blanket?

A: Flannel bed blankets are made from a cotton fabric that has been brushed to create a soft, fuzzy surface. Fleece bed blankets, on the other hand, are made from a synthetic material that is designed to mimic the softness and warmth of wool. While both types of blankets are cozy and warm, flannel blankets tend to be more breathable, while fleece blankets are more lightweight and wick away moisture.

Q: What should I look for when buying a bed blanket?

A: When shopping for a bed blanket, look for one that is made from a high-quality material that is soft, durable, and easy to care for. Consider the size of your bed and the climate in which you live, as well as your personal preferences for warmth and texture. Additionally, be sure to read reviews from other customers to get a sense of the blanket's quality and performance.

Q: How can I care for my bed blanket?

A: To keep your bed blanket looking and feeling its best, follow the care instructions provided by the manufacturer. In general, most blankets can be machine washed and dried on a low heat setting. Avoid using bleach or fabric softeners, as these can damage the fibers and reduce the blanket's softness. If possible, hang your blanket to dry in order to prevent shrinkage and preserve its shape. With proper care, your bed blanket can provide cozy warmth and comfort for years to come.

Conclusions

After reviewing multiple flannel bed blankets, it's clear that consumers have plenty of options to choose from when it comes to this category. Each blanket has unique features that make it stand out, whether it's the material, size, or design. Overall, flannel bed blankets provide a cozy and comfortable addition to any bedroom or living room. We encourage readers to consider their personal preferences and needs before making a purchase, but any of these blankets would be a great choice for those in search of warmth and comfort.



