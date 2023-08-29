The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
10 Best Floating Shelves Review

Discover the best floating shelves for your home! Get organized and add style with our top picks. Check out our comparison now.

By PR
 
AUGUST 29, 2023 19:13
10 Best Floating Shelves Review for 2023
10 Best Floating Shelves Review for 2023
Our Top Picks

Greenco 5-Tier Corner Shelves Grey Finish
Greenco 2 Tier Floating Corner Shelves (Espresso)
Greenco Zigzag 2 Tier Corner Floating Shelves Gray Finish
HXSWY Rustic Wood Floating Shelves for Wall Decor
Fixwal Floating Shelves Set of 5

Floating shelves are becoming increasingly popular due to their versatility and space-saving features. They offer a sleek and modern design that complements any room decor while providing ample storage space. Choosing the right floating shelf can be daunting as there are many factors to consider, such as size, weight capacity, and material. Customer reviews can provide valuable insights into the quality and durability of the product. Expert insights and tips can also help customers make informed decisions. Stay tuned for our top-ranking floating shelves, which we will reveal shortly.

1

Greenco 5-Tier Corner Shelves Grey Finish

9.8

The Greenco 5-Tier Corner Shelves in Grey Finish are a versatile and practical solution for any room in your home or office. These floating corner shelves are easy to assemble and mount, providing ample storage space for your books, décor, or bathroom essentials. The shelves are made of durable materials and finished with a sleek grey color that complements any interior style. Whether you need extra storage space in your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, or living room, these corner shelves are a great choice for organizing your space.

Rated 9.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to assemble, Saves space, Sturdy construction
Cons
Limited weight capacity

2

Greenco 2 Tier Floating Corner Shelves (Espresso)

9.5

The Greenco Modern Design 2 Tier Floating Corner Shelves are a great addition to any room in your home. The easy-to-assemble shelves are perfect for bedrooms and living rooms, and the espresso finish adds a modern touch to your decor. These shelves are versatile and can be used to display books, photos, or decorative items. The floating design saves space and creates a clean, minimalist look. Made with high-quality materials, these shelves are durable and built to last. Whether you're looking for a practical storage solution or a stylish accent piece, the Greenco Modern Design 2 Tier Floating Corner Shelves are a great choice.

Rated 9.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Modern design, Easy to assemble, Space-saving
Cons
Limited weight capacity

3

Greenco Zigzag 2 Tier Corner Floating Shelves Gray Finish

9.1

The Greenco Zigzag 2 Tier Corner Floating Shelves in Gray Finish are a stylish and functional addition to any room. Made from sturdy MDF with a sleek gray finish, these shelves are perfect for displaying decorative items or storing everyday essentials. The unique zigzag design adds a modern touch to any space, while the easy-to-install mounting hardware makes assembly a breeze. With a compact size of 7.75" x 7.75" x 16.3", these shelves are perfect for small spaces and can hold up to 10 lbs each. Upgrade your decor with these versatile and eye-catching corner shelves.

Rated 9.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Space-saving design, Easy to install, Sturdy construction
Cons
May not fit all corners

4

HXSWY Rustic Wood Floating Shelves for Wall Decor

8.8

The HXSWY Rustic Wood Floating Shelves are the perfect addition to any home decor. Made with high-quality wood, these shelves add a touch of farmhouse-style charm to any room. The set of 4 shelves come in a beautiful brown color and measure 17 inches each, making them a great option for displaying small plants, picture frames, or other decorative items. These shelves are easy to install and can be used in the bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, or living room. Upgrade your home decor today with the HXSWY Rustic Wood Floating Shelves!

Rated 8.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Rustic farmhouse style, Easy to install, Versatile for any room
Cons
Limited weight capacity

5

Fixwal Floating Shelves Set of 5

8.5

The Fixwal Floating Shelves are a beautiful addition to any home decor. Made of rustic wood, these shelves are perfect for displaying your favorite items or storing books and other small items. With a width of 4.7 inches, the set of 5 shelves provides ample space for all your storage needs. The dark carbonized black finish adds a touch of elegance to your farmhouse or office decor. These shelves are also great for bathroom storage, keeping your essentials organized and within reach. Overall, the Fixwal Floating Shelves are a versatile and stylish choice for any room in your home.

Rated 8.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Stylish rustic design, Easy to install, Versatile use
Cons
Not very sturdy

6

BAYKA Floating Shelves Set of 3.

8.4

The BAYKA Floating Shelves are a stylish and practical addition to any home. Made from rustic wood and available in black, this set of three shelves can hold up to 22lbs each, making them perfect for storing books, decor, and more. Easy to install and versatile, these shelves are ideal for use in the bathroom, bedroom, living room, or kitchen. Their sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any space, while their sturdy construction ensures they will last for years to come.

Rated 8.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Sturdy and durable, Easy to install, Versatile for any room
Cons
May not hold heavier items

7

QEEIG Floating Shelves Rustic Brown Set of 2

7.9

QEEIG Floating Shelves are a set of two rustic brown shelves that add a touch of charm to any room. Measuring 15.7 inches in length, they are perfect for displaying small items such as books, plants, and picture frames. These shelves are easy to install and come with all the necessary hardware. Made of high-quality materials, they are sturdy and durable, and can hold up to 10 pounds each. Whether you are looking for a stylish way to organize your bathroom, bedroom, or kitchen, QEEIG Floating Shelves are a great choice.

Rated 7.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to install, Sturdy construction, Versatile use
Cons
May not fit all decor

8

AMADA HOMEFURNISHING Floating Shelves White AMFS13-W.

7.6

The AMADA HOMEFURNISHING Floating Shelves Wall Mounted are a perfect addition to any home decor. Made with high-quality materials, these shelves come in three different sizes and a sleek white finish. They can be used in any room of the house, from the bedroom to the living room, and are perfect for displaying photos, books, and other decorative items. Easy to install and sturdy, these shelves are a great way to add extra storage space and style to your home.

Rated 7.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to install, Sturdy construction, Sleek modern design
Cons
Limited color options

9

NEATERIZE Floating Shelves Set of 3 White 15

7.3

NEATERIZE Floating Shelves Set of 3 are a great addition to any home décor. These durable wall shelves come with an invisible bracket, making them easy to install and giving them a sleek, modern look. The shelves are perfect for displaying items in your bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, office, or living room. The white 15" size is versatile and can hold a variety of items, from books to plants to picture frames. Made with high-quality materials, these shelves are built to last and will add a stylish touch to any room.

Rated 7.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Durable, Easy to install, Sleek design
Cons
May not hold heavy items

10

WOPITUES Floating Shelves Set of 6

7.1

The WOPITUES Floating Shelves Set of 6 is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of rustic charm to their home decor. Made from high-quality wood, these shelves are durable and built to last. Measuring 16.5 inches in length and 5.9 inches in width, they are the perfect size for displaying your favorite books, photos, or decorative items. Whether you choose to mount them in your living room, bathroom, or bedroom, these shelves are sure to add a cozy, farmhouse feel to any space. Plus, with six shelves included in each set, you'll have plenty of room to showcase all of your favorite things.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Set of 6 shelves, Easy to mount, Versatile use
Cons
May not hold heavy items

FAQ

Q: What are floating shelves?

A: Floating shelves are a type of wall shelf that are designed to appear as if they are floating on the wall, without any visible brackets or supports. They can be made from a variety of materials, such as wood, metal, or glass, and are commonly used for displaying decorative items or storing books and other small items.

Q: How do I install floating shelves?

A: Installing floating shelves is generally a straightforward process, but it does require some basic DIY skills. First, you will need to locate the studs in your wall using a stud finder. Once you have located the studs, you can use a drill and screws to attach the brackets to the wall. Once the brackets are securely attached, you can simply slide the shelves onto the brackets and they will appear to be floating on the wall.

Q: What are corner shelves?

A: Corner shelves are a type of wall shelf that are designed to fit into the corner of a room, making use of otherwise unused space. They can be made from a variety of materials, such as wood, metal, or glass, and are commonly used for displaying decorative items or storing books and other small items. Corner shelves can be a great way to add storage and visual interest to a room, without taking up too much floor space.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various floating shelves, it's clear that this type of shelving offers a versatile storage solution for any room in the house. We evaluated a variety of shelves for their design, durability, and ease of assembly, and found that there are many great options available on the market. Whether you're looking for corner shelves, zigzag shelves, or traditional rectangular shelves, there are plenty of choices to suit your style and storage needs. Overall, we recommend that readers consider investing in a set of floating shelves to enhance the functionality and aesthetic appeal of their living spaces.



