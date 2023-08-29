The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
10 Best Gummy Bears Review

Get ready for a sweet showdown! Our product comparison page will have you craving for more with our delicious gummy bear options. Which one will reign supreme?

By PR
 
AUGUST 29, 2023 18:52
10 Best Gummy Bears Review
10 Best Gummy Bears Review
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Gummy Bears Bulk Pack Fun Size Candy.
Purple Plum Gummy Bears Jar
Taboom Gummy Bears Mini Packs
Black Forest Gummy Bears Candy Pack of 12
Raindrops Mini Gummy Sushi

Looking for the best gummy bears on the market? Our team has done the research and testing to bring you the top-ranking options available. We've analyzed key factors such as taste, texture, and quality, as well as considered dietary restrictions and customer reviews. Our list includes options that cater to a variety of needs and preferences.

Gummy bears have been a beloved treat for years, and our top-ranking picks are sure to bring a smile to your face. However, it's important to enjoy them in moderation to avoid any potential health concerns. Overall, we're confident that our analysis will help you find the perfect sweet treat for yourself or as a gift for a loved one.

1

Gummy Bears Bulk Pack Fun Size Candy.

Gummy Bears Bulk Pack Fun Size Candy.
9.9

Haribo Gummy Bears Bulk Pack is a must-have for any candy lover. With 100 individually wrapped fun size candy packs in a reusable plastic tub, you can enjoy your favorite Gummie Gold-Bears in assorted flavors anytime and anywhere. These gummy bears are soft, chewy, and bursting with fruity flavors that will leave you wanting more. Perfect for snacking, sharing, or adding to your favorite desserts, this bulk pack is a great value for the price. Get your hands on the Haribo Gummy Bears Bulk Pack and satisfy your sweet tooth cravings today!

Rated 9.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Individually wrapped, Assorted flavors, Reusable plastic tub
Cons
May contain allergens

2

Purple Plum Gummy Bears Jar

Purple Plum Gummy Bears Jar
9.6

The Purple Plum Gummy Bears Jar is a sweet tooth's dream come true. This candy gift-ready plastic jar is stuffed with one pound of assorted gummy candies shaped like adorable bears. The stunning red bow makes it a perfect gift for any occasion. The gummies are chewy, flavorful, and come in a variety of fruity flavors. Whether you love grape, cherry, or lemon, there's a gummy bear for everyone in this jar. Plus, the jar can be reused for storage once the candy is gone. Indulge in a delicious treat with the Purple Plum Gummy Bears Jar.

Rated 9.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Gift-ready container, Assorted flavors, Stunning red bow
Cons
Limited to gummy bears

3

Taboom Gummy Bears Mini Packs

Taboom Gummy Bears Mini Packs
9.2

Haribo Gold Bears Gummi Candy is the perfect treat for any occasion! With a variety of delicious flavors, including pineapple, strawberry, lemon, orange, and raspberry, these gummy bears are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. The individually wrapped mini bags make them great for sharing or keeping on hand for a quick snack. Made with high-quality ingredients, these candies are gluten-free and fat-free, making them a guilt-free indulgence. Whether you're in need of a mid-day pick-me-up or looking to satisfy a late-night craving, Haribo Gold Bears Gummi Candy is the perfect choice!

Rated 9.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Individually wrapped, Variety of flavors, Great for holidays
Cons
May contain allergens

4

Black Forest Gummy Bears Candy Pack of 12

Black Forest Gummy Bears Candy Pack of 12
8.9

Black Forest Gummy Bears Candy is the perfect snack for those who crave something sweet and chewy. With a pack of 12, you can enjoy the delicious flavors in every bite. Made with real fruit juice, these gummy bears are soft and juicy, bursting with flavor. They are also gluten-free, making them a great choice for those with dietary restrictions. These gummy bears are perfect for snacking, sharing with friends, or adding to your favorite dessert recipe.

Rated 8.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Delicious fruity flavor, Soft and chewy texture, Convenient pack of 12
Cons
High sugar content

5

Raindrops Mini Gummy Sushi

Raindrops Mini Gummy Sushi
8.5

Raindrops Mini Gummy Sushi is a fun and unique candy that looks just like sushi. This Easter Candy is perfect for kids and adults who love sushi and candy. With its vibrant colors and realistic sushi designs, Raindrops Mini Gummy Sushi is sure to be a hit at any party or gathering. The 4 pack sushi set is a great gift idea for anyone who loves candy and wants to try something different. Each pack contains a variety of sushi designs, making it fun to try and see which ones you get. These gummies are also made with high-quality ingredients, ensuring that they taste as good as they look.

Rated 8.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Fun & unique gift idea, Looks like real sushi, Yummy candy taste
Cons
Not suitable for vegetarians

6

Kiss My Keto Gummies Candy

Kiss My Keto Gummies Candy
8.3

Kiss My Keto Gummies Candy is a delicious and healthy low carb snack that is perfect for anyone on a keto diet. These gummy bears are sugar-free and made with MCT oil, making them a great source of healthy fats. They come in a convenient 12-pack and are perfect for on-the-go snacking. Kiss My Keto Gummies Candy is a guilt-free indulgence that will satisfy your sweet tooth without compromising your health goals.

Rated 8.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Low carb and sugar-free, Contains MCT oil, Convenient snack pack
Cons
May have a strong flavor

7

Raindrops Mini Gummy Taco Gummy Candy

Raindrops Mini Gummy Taco Gummy Candy
8

Raindrops Mini Gummy Taco is a fun and unique gift for those who love candy and tacos. These gummy candies are shaped like mini tacos and are packed with juicy fruity flavors. Each pack contains 2 packs of 3.52 oz gummy tacos that are perfect for sharing with friends and family. Made with high-quality ingredients, these gummy tacos are a delicious and fun way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Whether you're looking for a tasty snack or a unique gift, Raindrops Mini Gummy Taco is the perfect choice.

Rated 8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Fun & unique gift, Juicy fruity candy, Looks like a taco
Cons
Not suitable for vegetarians

8

ILIKE! Classic Fruit Juice Gummy Bears

ILIKE! Classic Fruit Juice Gummy Bears
7.7

iLike Classic Fruit Juice Gummy Bears are a classic candy that has been around for generations. Made with real fruit juice and available in six fruity flavors, these gummy bears are a tasty treat for anyone who loves candy. The 2 pound bag is perfect for sharing with friends and family, or for keeping at your desk for a sweet snack throughout the day. These gummy bears are soft and chewy, and the flavors are bold and delicious. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a fun treat for a special occasion, iLike Classic Fruit Juice Gummy Bears are a great choice.

Rated 7.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Real fruit juice, 6 fruity flavors, 2 pound bag
Cons
Only one size available

9

Fun Express Haribo Gummy Bear Mini Packs

Fun Express Haribo Gummy Bear Mini Packs
7.5

Haribo Gummy Bear Mini Packs (37 packs) is the perfect snack for anyone with a sweet tooth. Each pack is filled with delicious gummy bears that are soft, chewy, and bursting with fruity flavor. These mini packs are great for on-the-go snacking, lunch boxes, or party favors. With 37 packs in each box, there's plenty to share. Made with high-quality ingredients and no artificial colors, Haribo Gummy Bear Mini Packs are a guilt-free indulgence that will satisfy your cravings.

Rated 7.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Convenient mini packs, Delicious gummy bears, Great for sharing
Cons
May contain allergens

10

Candy People Organic Fruity Gummy Bears

Candy People Organic Fruity Gummy Bears
7.1

VegoBears Santa Monica Vegan Gummy Bears are a delicious and guilt-free snack that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Made with organic and non-GMO ingredients, these fruity gummy bears come in a variety of flavors including banana, pineapple, and strawberry. With a 4-ounce pack of 3, you'll have plenty to share with friends and family. These gummy bears are perfect for vegans and anyone looking for a healthier alternative to traditional candy.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Organic and non-GMO, Delicious fruity flavors, Vegan-friendly
Cons
May not appeal to all tastes

FAQ

Q: Are gummy bears gluten-free?

A: It depends on the brand. Some gummy bears are made with gluten-free ingredients, but others may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients. Always check the label or contact the manufacturer to confirm if their gummy bears are gluten-free.

Q: Can gummy candy be vegan?

A: Yes, there are many vegan gummy candy options available. Look for ingredients like agar-agar or pectin instead of gelatin, which is derived from animal collagen. Many candy brands now offer vegan gummy bears, worms, and other shapes.

Q: How long do gummy candies last?

A: Gummy candies have a long shelf life and can last up to a year if stored properly in a cool, dry place. However, their texture and flavor may change over time. It's best to consume gummy candies within a few months of purchase for optimal taste and texture.

Conclusions

After extensively reviewing various gummy bear products, it's clear that the gummy bear category is diverse and offers a range of unique and enjoyable experiences for candy lovers. From sushi and taco-shaped gummies to classic Haribo and Black Forest bears, there's something for everyone's taste buds. Kiss My Keto's low-carb gummies also offer a healthier alternative for those on a keto diet. Regardless of your preference, these gummy bears make for a fun and tasty treat that can be enjoyed on any occasion. Don't hesitate to try them out for yourself or share them with friends and family.



