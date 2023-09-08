10 Best Handheld Garment Steamers for 2023

Our Top Picks

In this article, we present our research and testing results on handheld garment steamers. The use of these devices has grown in popularity due to their efficiency in removing wrinkles from clothes. We evaluated the steam power, size, weight, water tank capacity, heat-up time, and customer reviews to determine the best handheld garment steamers. However, one must be careful not to over-steam clothes, which can cause damage, and some fabrics may require more attention than others. Our expert insights recommend starting with a lower steam setting and using distilled water to prevent mineral buildup. Ultimately, by following our essential criteria and tips, one can find the right handheld garment steamer and quickly enjoy wrinkle-free clothes.

1 Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer All White. Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer All White. View on Amazon 9.8 The Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer is a convenient and efficient way to keep your clothes looking fresh and wrinkle-free. With a compact and lightweight design, this steamer is perfect for home, office, and travel use. The 1100W power provides a quick and powerful steam, making it easy to use on a variety of fabrics. The all-white color gives it a sleek and modern look, while the easy-to-fill water tank and automatic shut-off feature make it safe and hassle-free. Say goodbye to ironing and hello to a quick and easy way to keep your clothes looking their best with the Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Compact and portable, Heats up quickly Cons Water tank is small

2 Electrolux Handheld Garment Steamer. Electrolux Handheld Garment Steamer. View on Amazon 9.4 The Electrolux Portable Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer is a versatile and powerful tool that quickly removes wrinkles and freshens up your clothes. With 1500 watts of power and a quick heat ceramic plate steam nozzle, this steamer heats up in just seconds and efficiently removes wrinkles from any type of fabric. It also doubles as a clothing iron, making it a 2-in-1 tool that is perfect for travel or everyday use. The included fabric and lint brush makes it easy to remove any unwanted fuzz or lint, leaving your clothes looking fresh and new. Overall, the Electrolux Portable Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their clothes wrinkle-free and looking their best. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Quick heat ceramic plate, 2 in 1 function, Comes with fabric brush Cons Water tank is small

3 Rowenta PurePOP Handheld Steamer DR2022 Red Rowenta PurePOP Handheld Steamer DR2022 Red View on Amazon 9.2 The Rowenta PurePop Handheld Steamer for Clothes is a must-have for anyone in need of quick and efficient wrinkle removal. With a 15-second heat-up time and a 2.3 oz capacity, this 1.5 lb steamer is portable and easy to use. The 1150 watts of power make it perfect for ironing and fabric steaming, making it a great travel essential for any vacation. Its compact size and vibrant red color make it a stylish addition to any packing list. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Quick heat-up time, Portable and lightweight, Large water capacity Cons May not work well on heavy fabrics

4 Conair Handheld Garment Steamer ExtremeSteam 1200W White/Blue Conair Handheld Garment Steamer ExtremeSteam 1200W White/Blue View on Amazon 9 The Conair Handheld Garment Steamer for Clothes, ExtremeSteam 1200W, Portable Handheld Design in White/Blue is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their clothes in top condition. This steamer is perfect for all types of fabrics and is great for removing wrinkles and freshening up clothes in between washes. Its compact and portable design makes it easy to take on the go, and its 1200W power ensures that it heats up quickly and efficiently. Say goodbye to ironing and hello to wrinkle-free clothes with the Conair Handheld Garment Steamer. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Portable and handheld, Fast heating time, Large water tank Cons Water tank can leak

5 PurSteam Garment Steamer Professional Heavy Duty PurSteam Garment Steamer Professional Heavy Duty View on Amazon 8.7 The PurSteam Garment Steamer is a professional-grade steamer with a large 2.5-liter water tank that provides over 60 minutes of continuous steam. With four steam level adjustments, this steamer can handle a variety of fabrics and wrinkles. Made with high-quality materials, this heavy-duty steamer is built to last. Perfect for home or professional use, the PurSteam Garment Steamer is a convenient and effective way to remove wrinkles from clothing, drapes, and more. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large water tank, Continuous steam, Adjustable steam levels Cons May be heavy

6 Graefsty Handheld Clothes Steamer Graefsty Handheld Clothes Steamer View on Amazon 8.3 The Steamer for Clothes is a powerful and efficient garment steamer that can quickly and easily remove wrinkles from any fabric. With 1350W of power and a 380ml water tank, this handheld steamer heats up quickly and provides up to 20 minutes of continuous steam. The included brush, ironing gloves, and portable design make it perfect for travel or home use. Say goodbye to stubborn wrinkles and hello to fresh, wrinkle-free clothes with the Steamer for Clothes. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast heat-up time, Auto-off safety feature, Portable and easy to use Cons Water tank could be larger

7 PurSteam Full Size Steamer for Clothes PurSteam Full Size Steamer for Clothes View on Amazon 8 The PurSteam Full Size Steamer is a professional-grade garment steamer that produces perfect continuous steam for all your clothing and fabric needs. With four steam levels and heavy-duty construction, this steamer is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their clothes looking fresh and wrinkle-free. Whether you're a busy professional or a stay-at-home parent, the PurSteam Full Size Steamer is an essential tool for anyone who wants to look their best. Plus, it's easy to use and comes with a range of helpful features, making it a must-have for anyone who values quality and convenience. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 4 steam levels, full-size steamer, perfect continuous steam Cons heavy duty

8 Eurolux Portable Handheld Garment Steamer Eurolux Portable Handheld Garment Steamer View on Amazon 7.8 The Eurolux Steamer For Clothes is a powerful and portable handheld steamer that is perfect for home and travel use. With a 30-second heat-up time, this garment steamer efficiently removes wrinkles and refreshes your clothes in no time. The detachable water tank makes it easy to fill and clean, while the compact size allows for easy storage and transport. Made with high-quality materials, this fabric wrinkle remover is durable and long-lasting. Say goodbye to creased clothes and hello to effortless style with the Eurolux Steamer For Clothes. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Portable and lightweight, Detachable water tank, Powerful fabric wrinkle remover Cons Limited water capacity

9 PurSteam Heavy Duty Garment Steamer PurSteam Heavy Duty Garment Steamer View on Amazon 7.3 The PurSteam Garment Steamer is a heavy-duty and powerful alternative to traditional ironing. Equipped with a fabric brush and garment hanger, it's perfect for steaming a variety of fabrics, from delicate silk to heavy cotton. The steamer heats up quickly and produces continuous steam for up to 60 minutes. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to use and store, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance. Say goodbye to wrinkles and hello to a more efficient and convenient way to keep your clothes looking their best. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful steam, Includes fabric brush, Easy to use garment hanger Cons Water tank size limited

10 MagicPro Portable Garment Steamer MagicPro Portable Garment Steamer View on Amazon 7.1 The MagicPro Portable Garment Steamer is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their clothes looking fresh and wrinkle-free. This handheld travel steamer is fast-heating and has a detachable 300ml water tank, making it perfect for use on-the-go. It removes wrinkles from clothes, garments, and fabrics, leaving them looking brand new. Say goodbye to bulky irons and hello to convenient and efficient steaming with the MagicPro Portable Garment Steamer. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Portable and handheld, Fast heating, Auto off feature Cons Water tank is small

FAQ

Q: How do handheld garment steamers work?

A: Handheld garment steamers use hot steam to remove wrinkles from clothing. They work by heating water into steam, which is then directed through a nozzle onto the fabric. The hot steam relaxes the fibers in the fabric, making it easier to remove wrinkles and creases.

Q: What are the benefits of using an upright garment steamer?

A: Upright garment steamers are great for larger items like curtains and bedding. They can also be more powerful than handheld steamers, making them ideal for heavy-duty jobs. Additionally, many models come with adjustable poles and hangers, making it easy to steam garments while they hang.

Q: Can garment steamers be used on all types of fabrics?

A: Most garment steamers can be used on a wide range of fabrics, including silk, cotton, and wool. However, it's always a good idea to check the care label on your garment before using a steamer. Some delicate fabrics may be better suited to ironing or dry cleaning. Additionally, be careful not to steam leather or suede, as high heat can damage these materials.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we have found that handheld garment steamers are a game-changer for anyone who wants to keep their clothes wrinkle-free and fresh. Our team reviewed various models, including the PurSteam Garment Steamer, BEAUTURAL Steamer, and Conair Handheld Garment Steamer, among others. These steamers are portable, easy to use, and produce continuous steam to remove stubborn wrinkles in seconds. Whether you're at home or on the go, a handheld garment steamer is a must-have. We encourage you to invest in one of these models or consider other options to keep your clothes looking their best.