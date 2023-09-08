The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

10 Best Handheld Garment Steamers for 2023

Say goodbye to wrinkled clothes with the convenience of handheld garment steamers. Find the best one for you with our comparison guide.

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 13:15
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Home & Kitchen
10 Best Handheld Garment Steamers for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
10 Best Handheld Garment Steamers for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer All White.
Jump to Review
Electrolux Handheld Garment Steamer.
Jump to Review
Rowenta PurePOP Handheld Steamer DR2022 Red
Jump to Review
Conair Handheld Garment Steamer ExtremeSteam 1200W White/Blue
Jump to Review
PurSteam Garment Steamer Professional Heavy Duty

In this article, we present our research and testing results on handheld garment steamers. The use of these devices has grown in popularity due to their efficiency in removing wrinkles from clothes. We evaluated the steam power, size, weight, water tank capacity, heat-up time, and customer reviews to determine the best handheld garment steamers. However, one must be careful not to over-steam clothes, which can cause damage, and some fabrics may require more attention than others. Our expert insights recommend starting with a lower steam setting and using distilled water to prevent mineral buildup. Ultimately, by following our essential criteria and tips, one can find the right handheld garment steamer and quickly enjoy wrinkle-free clothes.

1

Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer All White.

Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer All White.Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer All White.
9.8

The Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer is a convenient and efficient way to keep your clothes looking fresh and wrinkle-free. With a compact and lightweight design, this steamer is perfect for home, office, and travel use. The 1100W power provides a quick and powerful steam, making it easy to use on a variety of fabrics. The all-white color gives it a sleek and modern look, while the easy-to-fill water tank and automatic shut-off feature make it safe and hassle-free. Say goodbye to ironing and hello to a quick and easy way to keep your clothes looking their best with the Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer.

Rated 9.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to use, Compact and portable, Heats up quickly
Cons
Water tank is small

2

Electrolux Handheld Garment Steamer.

Electrolux Handheld Garment Steamer.Electrolux Handheld Garment Steamer.
9.4

The Electrolux Portable Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer is a versatile and powerful tool that quickly removes wrinkles and freshens up your clothes. With 1500 watts of power and a quick heat ceramic plate steam nozzle, this steamer heats up in just seconds and efficiently removes wrinkles from any type of fabric. It also doubles as a clothing iron, making it a 2-in-1 tool that is perfect for travel or everyday use. The included fabric and lint brush makes it easy to remove any unwanted fuzz or lint, leaving your clothes looking fresh and new. Overall, the Electrolux Portable Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their clothes wrinkle-free and looking their best.

Rated 9.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Quick heat ceramic plate, 2 in 1 function, Comes with fabric brush
Cons
Water tank is small

3

Rowenta PurePOP Handheld Steamer DR2022 Red

Rowenta PurePOP Handheld Steamer DR2022 RedRowenta PurePOP Handheld Steamer DR2022 Red
9.2

The Rowenta PurePop Handheld Steamer for Clothes is a must-have for anyone in need of quick and efficient wrinkle removal. With a 15-second heat-up time and a 2.3 oz capacity, this 1.5 lb steamer is portable and easy to use. The 1150 watts of power make it perfect for ironing and fabric steaming, making it a great travel essential for any vacation. Its compact size and vibrant red color make it a stylish addition to any packing list.

Rated 9.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Quick heat-up time, Portable and lightweight, Large water capacity
Cons
May not work well on heavy fabrics

4

Conair Handheld Garment Steamer ExtremeSteam 1200W White/Blue

Conair Handheld Garment Steamer ExtremeSteam 1200W White/BlueConair Handheld Garment Steamer ExtremeSteam 1200W White/Blue
9

The Conair Handheld Garment Steamer for Clothes, ExtremeSteam 1200W, Portable Handheld Design in White/Blue is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their clothes in top condition. This steamer is perfect for all types of fabrics and is great for removing wrinkles and freshening up clothes in between washes. Its compact and portable design makes it easy to take on the go, and its 1200W power ensures that it heats up quickly and efficiently. Say goodbye to ironing and hello to wrinkle-free clothes with the Conair Handheld Garment Steamer.

Rated 9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Portable and handheld, Fast heating time, Large water tank
Cons
Water tank can leak

5

PurSteam Garment Steamer Professional Heavy Duty

PurSteam Garment Steamer Professional Heavy DutyPurSteam Garment Steamer Professional Heavy Duty
8.7

The PurSteam Garment Steamer is a professional-grade steamer with a large 2.5-liter water tank that provides over 60 minutes of continuous steam. With four steam level adjustments, this steamer can handle a variety of fabrics and wrinkles. Made with high-quality materials, this heavy-duty steamer is built to last. Perfect for home or professional use, the PurSteam Garment Steamer is a convenient and effective way to remove wrinkles from clothing, drapes, and more.

Rated 8.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Large water tank, Continuous steam, Adjustable steam levels
Cons
May be heavy

6

Graefsty Handheld Clothes Steamer

Graefsty Handheld Clothes SteamerGraefsty Handheld Clothes Steamer
8.3

The Steamer for Clothes is a powerful and efficient garment steamer that can quickly and easily remove wrinkles from any fabric. With 1350W of power and a 380ml water tank, this handheld steamer heats up quickly and provides up to 20 minutes of continuous steam. The included brush, ironing gloves, and portable design make it perfect for travel or home use. Say goodbye to stubborn wrinkles and hello to fresh, wrinkle-free clothes with the Steamer for Clothes.

Rated 8.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Fast heat-up time, Auto-off safety feature, Portable and easy to use
Cons
Water tank could be larger

7

PurSteam Full Size Steamer for Clothes

PurSteam Full Size Steamer for ClothesPurSteam Full Size Steamer for Clothes
8

The PurSteam Full Size Steamer is a professional-grade garment steamer that produces perfect continuous steam for all your clothing and fabric needs. With four steam levels and heavy-duty construction, this steamer is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their clothes looking fresh and wrinkle-free. Whether you're a busy professional or a stay-at-home parent, the PurSteam Full Size Steamer is an essential tool for anyone who wants to look their best. Plus, it's easy to use and comes with a range of helpful features, making it a must-have for anyone who values quality and convenience.

Rated 8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
4 steam levels, full-size steamer, perfect continuous steam
Cons
heavy duty

8

Eurolux Portable Handheld Garment Steamer

Eurolux Portable Handheld Garment SteamerEurolux Portable Handheld Garment Steamer
7.8

The Eurolux Steamer For Clothes is a powerful and portable handheld steamer that is perfect for home and travel use. With a 30-second heat-up time, this garment steamer efficiently removes wrinkles and refreshes your clothes in no time. The detachable water tank makes it easy to fill and clean, while the compact size allows for easy storage and transport. Made with high-quality materials, this fabric wrinkle remover is durable and long-lasting. Say goodbye to creased clothes and hello to effortless style with the Eurolux Steamer For Clothes.

Rated 7.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Portable and lightweight, Detachable water tank, Powerful fabric wrinkle remover
Cons
Limited water capacity

9

PurSteam Heavy Duty Garment Steamer

PurSteam Heavy Duty Garment SteamerPurSteam Heavy Duty Garment Steamer
7.3

The PurSteam Garment Steamer is a heavy-duty and powerful alternative to traditional ironing. Equipped with a fabric brush and garment hanger, it's perfect for steaming a variety of fabrics, from delicate silk to heavy cotton. The steamer heats up quickly and produces continuous steam for up to 60 minutes. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to use and store, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance. Say goodbye to wrinkles and hello to a more efficient and convenient way to keep your clothes looking their best.

Rated 7.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Powerful steam, Includes fabric brush, Easy to use garment hanger
Cons
Water tank size limited

10

MagicPro Portable Garment Steamer

MagicPro Portable Garment SteamerMagicPro Portable Garment Steamer
7.1

The MagicPro Portable Garment Steamer is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their clothes looking fresh and wrinkle-free. This handheld travel steamer is fast-heating and has a detachable 300ml water tank, making it perfect for use on-the-go. It removes wrinkles from clothes, garments, and fabrics, leaving them looking brand new. Say goodbye to bulky irons and hello to convenient and efficient steaming with the MagicPro Portable Garment Steamer.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Portable and handheld, Fast heating, Auto off feature
Cons
Water tank is small

FAQ

Q: How do handheld garment steamers work?

A: Handheld garment steamers use hot steam to remove wrinkles from clothing. They work by heating water into steam, which is then directed through a nozzle onto the fabric. The hot steam relaxes the fibers in the fabric, making it easier to remove wrinkles and creases.

Q: What are the benefits of using an upright garment steamer?

A: Upright garment steamers are great for larger items like curtains and bedding. They can also be more powerful than handheld steamers, making them ideal for heavy-duty jobs. Additionally, many models come with adjustable poles and hangers, making it easy to steam garments while they hang.

Q: Can garment steamers be used on all types of fabrics?

A: Most garment steamers can be used on a wide range of fabrics, including silk, cotton, and wool. However, it's always a good idea to check the care label on your garment before using a steamer. Some delicate fabrics may be better suited to ironing or dry cleaning. Additionally, be careful not to steam leather or suede, as high heat can damage these materials.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we have found that handheld garment steamers are a game-changer for anyone who wants to keep their clothes wrinkle-free and fresh. Our team reviewed various models, including the PurSteam Garment Steamer, BEAUTURAL Steamer, and Conair Handheld Garment Steamer, among others. These steamers are portable, easy to use, and produce continuous steam to remove stubborn wrinkles in seconds. Whether you're at home or on the go, a handheld garment steamer is a must-have. We encourage you to invest in one of these models or consider other options to keep your clothes looking their best.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by