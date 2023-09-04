The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
10 Best Hanging Shoe Organizers Review

Organize your shoes in style with our top picks of hanging shoe organizers. Say goodbye to cluttered closets and hello to effortless organization!

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 20:27
Our Top Picks

ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer
ZOBER Over the Door Shoe Organizer
ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer
ZOBER Hanging Shoe Organizer for Closet
Whitmor Hanging Shoe Shelves Closet Organizer Grey

Looking for a convenient and space-saving solution to keep your shoes organized? Consider investing in a hanging shoe organizer. We have researched and tested various products on the market to find the best options available. When choosing a hanging shoe organizer, it's essential to consider factors such as capacity, size, durability, and customer reviews. By reading expert insights and tips, you can make an informed decision and find a product that fits your needs. With a high-quality hanging shoe organizer, you can keep your shoes organized and your home looking its best.

1

ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer

9.7

The ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer is perfect for those looking to maximize their shoe storage space. With 24 breathable pockets, this hanging shoe holder can also be used to store accessories, toiletries, and even laundry items. Measuring at 64in x 18in, this white (plastic) organizer fits easily over most standard doors. The clear pockets make it easy to see and find your items quickly. Made with durable materials, this shoe organizer is sure to last and keep your space tidy.

Rated 9.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
24 pockets for shoes, Breathable fabric, Versatile storage options
Cons
Door may not close

2

ZOBER Over the Door Shoe Organizer

9.5

The ZOBER Over the Door Shoe Organizer is a must-have for anyone looking to maximize their shoe storage space. With 12 mesh pockets, this hanging shoe holder can also be used to store accessories, toiletries, and more. At 57½” x 12”, it fits most standard doors and requires no assembly. The durable material ensures long-lasting use, and the sleek design adds a touch of organization to any room. Say goodbye to cluttered closets and hello to the convenience of the ZOBER Over the Door Shoe Organizer.

Rated 9.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Maximizes storage space, No assembly required, Versatile use for accessories
Cons
May not fit all doors

3

ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer

9.2

The ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer is the perfect solution for maximizing shoe storage in small spaces. With 24 breathable pockets, this hanging shoe holder can also be used for storing accessories, toiletries, and laundry items. Made with durable materials and designed with convenience in mind, this organizer is an excellent choice for anyone looking to declutter their home. Its sleek black design will fit seamlessly into any decor.

Rated 9.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Maximizes shoe storage, Breathable pockets, Versatile use
Cons
May not fit all doors

4

ZOBER Hanging Shoe Organizer for Closet

8.9

The ZOBER Hanging Shoe Organizer for Closet is a must-have for anyone looking to maximize their closet space. With 10 shelves and side mesh pockets, this shoe rack provides ample space for all types of shoes while also allowing for easy visibility and access. Made with durable materials, this organizer is built to last and can hold up to 50 pairs of shoes. Plus, its sleek black design adds a stylish touch to any closet. Say goodbye to cluttered floors and hello to an organized closet with the ZOBER Hanging Shoe Organizer.

Rated 8.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Space-saving, 10 shelves, Side mesh pockets
Cons
Limited color options

5

Whitmor Hanging Shoe Shelves Closet Organizer Grey

8.7

The Whitmor Hanging Shoe Shelves are a must-have for anyone looking to organize their closet. With eight sections, you can easily store and access all of your shoes without taking up too much space. The grey color is neutral and blends well with any decor. The durable fabric and reinforced seams ensure that these shelves will last for years to come. Use them for shoes, but also consider using them for other items such as hats, scarves, or even small purses. These shelves are a great addition to any closet and will simplify your life.

Rated 8.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
8 spacious sections, easy to hang, durable material
Cons
may not fit large shoes

6

AOODA Over The Door Shoe Rack Organizer

8.2

The AOODA 28 Large Mesh Pockets Over The Door Shoe Rack is a must-have for anyone looking to declutter their closet and keep their shoes organized. With its 28 pockets, this hanging shoe organizer can accommodate a wide range of shoe sizes and styles. Made from high-quality materials, this shoe rack is durable and built to last. Its sleek white arctic white design is sure to complement any decor. Whether you have a small apartment or a large home, this shoe rack is a convenient and space-saving solution for your shoe storage needs.

Rated 8.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
28 large mesh pockets, over-the-door design, saves closet space
Cons
may not fit all doors

7

Simple Houseware 10 Shelves Hanging Shoes Organizer Holder Grey

8.1

The Simple Houseware 10 Shelves Hanging Shoes Organizer Holder for Closet, Grey Grey 1-Pack is a must-have for anyone looking to declutter their closet. With 10 spacious shelves, this organizer is perfect for keeping your shoes, sandals, and slippers organized and easily accessible. Made with durable materials, it can hold up to 10 pairs of shoes, making it ideal for small spaces. The grey color adds a touch of elegance to any closet, while the hanging design saves valuable floor space. Whether you're a shoe lover or just need to tidy up your closet, the Simple Houseware 10 Shelves Hanging Shoes Organizer Holder is a great investment.

Rated 8.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Space-saving, Durable material, Easy to install
Cons
Limited space per pocket

8

Sleeping Lamb Shoe Rack for Door

7.8

The SLEEPING LAMB Shoe Rack for Door with Large Deep Pocket is a versatile and spacious shoe organizer that is perfect for anyone looking to maximize their storage space. With six shelves, this hanging shoe rack can hold up to 24 pairs of shoes, making it an ideal solution for those with limited closet space. The deep pockets also make it easy to store larger shoes, such as boots or sneakers. Made from durable materials, this shoe organizer is built to last and can be easily hung on any standard door. Whether you're a student living in a dorm or simply looking for a way to keep your shoes organized, the SLEEPING LAMB Shoe Rack is a great choice.

Rated 7.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Large deep pockets, 6 shelves, Narrow door storage
Cons
Only available in black

9

KEEPJOY Over The Door Shoe Organizer 2 Pack

7.3

The KEEPJOY Over The Door Shoe Organizer 2 Pack is a must-have for anyone looking to declutter their closet. With 12 pockets per pack, this shoe organizer provides ample space to store your shoes in an organized manner. The breathable fabric ensures that your shoes remain fresh, and the washable material makes maintenance a breeze. The organizer comes with four hooks, making installation a cinch. With a size of 57.5×12.6 inches, this organizer is perfect for any door. Say goodbye to cluttered closets and hello to a more organized life with the KEEPJOY Over The Door Shoe Organizer 2 Pack.

Rated 7.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Large size fits many shoes, Washable and breathable fabric, Easy to hang with hooks
Cons
May not fit all door sizes

10

MISSLO Hanging Shoe Organizer with 30 Pockets.

7.1

The MISSLO 30 Large Pockets Dual Sided Hanging Shoe Organizer for Closet with Rotating Hanger Hanging Shoe Shelves, Grey, is a must-have for anyone looking to declutter their closet and keep their shoes organized. With 30 pockets and a rotating hanger, this organizer is perfect for those who have a large shoe collection or limited closet space. Made of durable materials, it can hold up to the weight of multiple shoes without tearing or sagging. Its compact size also makes it easy to store away when not in use. Say goodbye to messy shoe piles and hello to a more organized closet with the MISSLO shoe organizer.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
30 large pockets, dual-sided design, rotating hanger
Cons
May not fit all shoes

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between a hanging shoe organizer and an over the door shoe organizer?

A: A hanging shoe organizer is designed to be hung from a closet rod or hook, while an over the door shoe organizer is designed to be hung from the back of a door. Both are great options for maximizing storage space in small closets or entryways, but the choice between the two largely depends on the layout of your space.

Q: How many pairs of shoes can a hanging shoe organizer or over the door shoe rack hold?

A: The number of pairs of shoes that a hanging shoe organizer or over the door shoe rack can hold varies depending on the size and style of the organizer. Some organizers have pockets that can hold one pair of shoes each, while others have larger compartments that can hold multiple pairs. Be sure to check the product specifications before purchasing to ensure that it will meet your storage needs.

Q: Can over the door shoe organizers be used for other items besides shoes?

A: Yes, over the door shoe organizers can be used to store a variety of items besides shoes. They are great for organizing accessories like scarves, hats, and gloves, as well as small items like cleaning supplies or craft materials. The pockets and compartments can be used to store anything that needs to be easily accessible and organized.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of several hanging shoe organizer options, we can confidently say that these products are a game-changer for anyone looking to maximize storage space in their closet or living area. The variety of options, from over-the-door organizers to hanging shelves, ensures that there's a perfect fit for any lifestyle or need. Not only do these organizers keep shoes neat and tidy, but they can also hold accessories, toiletries, and other items, making them a versatile addition to any home. We highly recommend considering a hanging shoe organizer as a practical and efficient storage solution for your shoes and other personal belongings.



