10 Best Hypoallergenic Mattress Protectors for 2023

If you're looking for a quality hypoallergenic mattress protector, it's important to pay attention to several criteria. The product should be moisture-wicking and breathable, easy to maintain and clean, and not interfere with the overall feel of your mattress. A good hypoallergenic mattress protector can help protect your mattress from stains and common allergens such as dust mites, pollen, and pet dander, which is particularly beneficial if you have allergies or respiratory issues. Our research lab has analyzed and compared several products to bring you our top-ranking hypoallergenic mattress protector that we believe will provide the best protection and comfort for your sleep needs.

1 SafeRest Cal King Mattress Protector SafeRest Cal King Mattress Protector View on Amazon 9.8 The SafeRest Cal King Mattress Protector is an essential bedding item for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills, stains, and allergens. Made from high-quality cotton terry, this waterproof mattress cover protector is hypoallergenic and safe for those with sensitive skin. It's perfect for college dorm rooms, new homes, and first apartments. The fitted mattress pad cover is easy to install and stays in place, providing a comfortable and secure sleeping surface. This product is available in California King size and is machine washable for easy maintenance. Protect your investment with the SafeRest Cal King Mattress Protector. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hypoallergenic cotton material, Waterproof protection, Fits Cal King mattress well Cons May make noise

2 SafeRest Twin Size Classic Plus Mattress Protector SafeRest Twin Size Classic Plus Mattress Protector View on Amazon 9.5 The SafeRest Twin Size Classic Plus 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills, stains, and allergens. Made with high-quality materials and free from harmful vinyl, this mattress protector is both durable and safe for your health. It also features a soft and noiseless design, ensuring a comfortable and peaceful sleep. Perfect for kids, pets, and allergy sufferers, this mattress protector is easy to install and machine washable for added convenience. Protect your investment with the SafeRest Twin Size Classic Plus 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100% waterproof, vinyl free, hypoallergenic Cons May not fit all mattresses

3 UltraBlock Ultra Plush Mattress Protector UltraBlock Ultra Plush Mattress Protector View on Amazon 9.2 The UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills, bedwetting, and other accidents. Made from high-quality materials, this mattress protector is not only waterproof but also breathable and noiseless, ensuring a comfortable and peaceful night's sleep. The fitted style with deep pockets (15-18") makes it easy to put on and take off, and it's perfect for dorm rooms or as a bedwetting solution. Plus, it's vinyl-free and machine washable, making it a convenient and practical addition to any bedroom. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Breathable, Noiseless Cons May not fit all mattresses

4 Luna California King Mattress Protector Luna California King Mattress Protector View on Amazon 8.8 The Luna California King Mattress Protector is a high-quality product that offers the ultimate protection for your mattress. Made from 100% sourced and produced materials in the USA, this waterproof mattress cover has an absorbent cotton terry surface that is noiseless and breathable. It provides a comfortable and secure sleeping experience by protecting your mattress from spills, stains, and allergens. The Luna California King Mattress Protector is easy to clean, durable, and perfect for those who want to extend the life of their mattress. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof protection, Absorbent cotton surface, Noiseless and breathable Cons May shift on bed

5 UltraBlock Waterproof Mattress Protector Twin XL UltraBlock Waterproof Mattress Protector Twin XL View on Amazon 8.7 The UltraBlock Waterproof Mattress Protector (Twin XL) is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills, stains, and bedwetting accidents. This breathable and noiseless mattress cover is fitted for mattresses with a depth of 15-18 inches and features an ultra-soft cotton terry top for added comfort. Whether you're a college student in need of dorm room essentials or simply looking to extend the life of your mattress, the UltraBlock Waterproof Mattress Protector is the perfect solution. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof protection, Breathable and noiseless, Soft and comfortable Cons May not fit all mattresses

6 UltraBlock Ultra Plush Mattress Protector Split King UltraBlock Ultra Plush Mattress Protector Split King View on Amazon 8.2 The UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills, stains, and allergens without sacrificing comfort. Made with a soft and breathable fabric, this vinyl-free mattress cover is noiseless and fits snugly with its deep pockets. Perfect for split king beds, this fitted style protector provides a luxurious layer of protection and ensures a peaceful night's sleep. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Soft and Breathable, Noiseless Cons May not fit all mattresses

7 Hannah Linen Bamboo Mattress Protector Hannah Linen Bamboo Mattress Protector View on Amazon 8 The LDC Bamboo Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress while keeping it cool and comfortable. Made from 100% waterproof bamboo material, this California King mattress cover fits up to 16 inches deep and is designed to provide ultimate protection against spills, stains, and accidents. The breathable and cooling fabric ensures a comfortable night's sleep, and its deep pockets ensure a perfect fit. Perfect for families with kids or pets, as well as anyone looking to extend the life of their mattress. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100% waterproof, Breathable cooling protector, Fitted deep pocket Cons May not fit all mattresses

8 Perlux Twin Size Tencel Waterproof Mattress Protector Perlux Twin Size Tencel Waterproof Mattress Protector View on Amazon 7.8 The Perlux Twin Size Tencel 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their mattress from spills, sweat, and allergens. Made of 100% Tencel fabric, this mattress protector is soft, breathable, and hypoallergenic. It is also completely waterproof, thanks to its advanced membrane technology, which blocks liquids and spills from reaching the mattress. Unlike other mattress protectors, this one is vinyl-free, making it safe for children and pets. Additionally, it is easy to clean and maintain, and can be machine washed and tumble dried. Overall, the Perlux Twin Size Tencel 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector is an excellent investment for anyone looking to keep their mattress clean and protected for years to come. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100% waterproof, vinyl free, hypoallergenic Cons Limited size options

9 LUCID Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector - Queen LUCID Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector - Queen View on Amazon 7.3 The LUCID Premium Hypoallergenic 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector with a Universal Fit and Cotton Terry Top is a must-have for anyone who wants to protect their mattress from spills, stains, and allergens. Made with high-quality materials, this protector is not only waterproof but also breathable, ensuring a comfortable night's sleep. The universal fit means it can be used on any queen-size mattress, while the cotton terry top adds an extra layer of softness and comfort. Say goodbye to worrying about spills and stains and hello to a clean, comfortable, and peaceful night's sleep with the LUCID Premium Hypoallergenic 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Hypoallergenic, 100% waterproof, Universal fit Cons Might crinkle

10 BOSANE Waterproof Mattress Protector Queen Size BOSANE Waterproof Mattress Protector Queen Size View on Amazon 7.1 The Premium 100% Waterproof Queen Mattress Protector is a game-changer for anyone who wants to protect their mattress from spills, stains, dust mites, and allergens. Made with breathable cooling bamboo 3D air fabric, this mattress cover keeps you cool and comfortable all night long. It's also smooth, soft, and noiseless, so you won't even know it's there. With an 8-21'' deep pocket and vinyl-free construction, this mattress cover is easy to install and machine washable for hassle-free maintenance. Say goodbye to restless nights and hello to a cleaner, healthier sleep environment with this amazing mattress protector. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Breathable, Hypoallergenic Cons May not fit all mattresses

FAQ

Q: What is a hypoallergenic mattress protector?

A: A hypoallergenic mattress protector is a type of bedding that is designed to protect your mattress from allergens. It is made from materials that are less likely to cause an allergic reaction, such as cotton or microfiber. This type of mattress protector is ideal for people who suffer from allergies or asthma.

Q: What is a dust mite proof mattress protector?

A: A dust mite proof mattress protector is a type of bedding that is designed to prevent dust mites from getting into your mattress. It is made from materials that are tightly woven, which prevents dust mites from passing through. This type of mattress protector is ideal for people who suffer from allergies or asthma.

Q: What is a waterproof mattress protector?

A: A waterproof mattress protector is a type of bedding that is designed to protect your mattress from spills and stains. It is made from materials that are waterproof, such as vinyl or polyurethane. This type of mattress protector is ideal for people who have young children or pets, or for anyone who wants to keep their mattress clean and stain-free.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research, we can confidently say that hypoallergenic mattress protectors are a worthwhile investment for anyone looking to protect their mattress from allergens, spills, and general wear and tear. Our top picks included a variety of options such as cotton terry, vinyl-free, and bamboo material, with features such as waterproofing and deep pockets for a snug fit. Whether you are a college student in need of dorm room essentials or a homeowner looking for a long-term solution, there is a hypoallergenic mattress protector out there for you. Don't hesitate to take the necessary steps to extend the life of your mattress and ensure a comfortable, allergen-free sleep.