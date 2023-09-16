10 Best Kraus Kitchen Faucets for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a durable, functional, and stylish Kraus kitchen faucet? We've got you covered. After conducting extensive research and testing, we've compiled a list of the best Kraus kitchen faucets on the market. Our selection includes faucets that are designed to withstand daily use, feature adjustable water flow, and come in a range of stylish designs. We've also taken into account customer reviews to ensure that our list only includes the best performers. With our analysis, you'll be able to find the perfect Kraus kitchen faucet for your needs and add both convenience and style to your kitchen.

1 Kraus Bolden Commercial Kitchen Faucet Stainless Steel Kraus Bolden Commercial Kitchen Faucet Stainless Steel View on Amazon 9.9 The Kraus KPF-1610SS Bolden 18-Inch Commercial Kitchen Faucet is a game-changer for any home kitchen. Made with durable stainless steel, this faucet is built to last. Its dual function pull-down sprayhead makes it easy to switch from a powerful stream to a gentle spray for all your kitchen needs. The all-brite finish adds a sleek and modern touch to any kitchen decor. With its easy installation and long-lasting performance, the Kraus KPF-1610SS Bolden 18-Inch Commercial Kitchen Faucet is a must-have for any home chef looking to upgrade their kitchen. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dual function sprayhead, 18-inch height, All-brite finish Cons May require professional installation

2 Kraus Oletto Single Handle Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet Kraus Oletto Single Handle Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet View on Amazon 9.6 The Kraus KPF-2820MB Oletto Single Handle Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet is a sleek and stylish addition to any modern kitchen. With its matte black finish and 17-inch height, it's easy to see why this faucet is a popular choice among homeowners. The pull-down spray head makes it easy to wash dishes and clean the sink, while the single handle design allows for easy temperature and water flow control. Made from durable materials, this faucet is built to last and withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Whether you're a home cook or a professional chef, the Kraus KPF-2820MB Oletto Kitchen Faucet is an excellent choice for your kitchen. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Stylish design, Smooth water flow Cons Spray button is plastic

3 Kraus Sellette Kitchen Faucet with Deck Plate Kraus Sellette Kitchen Faucet with Deck Plate View on Amazon 9.3 The KRAUS Sellette Traditional Spot Free Stainless Steel Single Handle Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet with Deck Plate, KPF-1682SFS Spot Free Stainless Steel Spot Free Stainless Steel Traditional Style Faucet is a sleek and stylish addition to any kitchen. Made with durable stainless steel and featuring a convenient pull-down spray head, this faucet is perfect for all your kitchen needs, from washing dishes to filling pots. The spot-free finish ensures that your faucet stays looking clean and shiny, while the traditional style adds a touch of class to your kitchen decor. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Spot-free finish, Pull-down feature Cons May not fit all sinks

4 Kraus Artec Pro 2-Function Kitchen Faucet Kraus Artec Pro 2-Function Kitchen Faucet View on Amazon 9 The Kraus KPF-1603BGMB Artec Pro 2-Function Commercial Style Pre-Rinse Kitchen Faucet with Pull-Down Spring Spout and Pot Filler, Brushed Gold/Matte Black 1st Gen Faucet Brushed Gold/Matte Black is a top-of-the-line kitchen faucet that is perfect for those who want the best of both worlds when it comes to style and functionality. With its sleek brushed gold and matte black finish, this faucet adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. Its pull-down spring spout and pot filler make it easy to wash dishes and fill pots, while its commercial-style design ensures durability and reliability. This faucet is also easy to install and comes with all the necessary hardware for a hassle-free installation. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Commercial style faucet, 2-function spray head, Pot filler included Cons May require professional installation

5 Express Water Deluxe Water Filter Faucet Brushed Nickel Express Water Deluxe Water Filter Faucet Brushed Nickel View on Amazon 8.6 The Express Water Deluxe Water Filter Faucet is the perfect addition to any kitchen. This brushed nickel coke-shaped faucet is not only stylish but also 100% lead-free, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water. It is compatible with reverse osmosis water filtration systems and can be easily installed in just a few simple steps. This faucet is perfect for those who want clean and fresh-tasting water at their fingertips. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Lead-free drinking water, Compatible with RO systems, Stylish brushed nickel finish Cons May not fit all sinks

6 Kraus Oletto Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet Matte Black Kraus Oletto Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet Matte Black View on Amazon 8.3 The Kraus KPF-3104MB Oletto Contemporary Pull-Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet is perfect for homeowners looking for a sleek, modern design in their kitchen. Made of durable brass and finished in matte black, this 16.25 inch faucet is both functional and stylish. Its single handle and pull-down sprayer make it easy to adjust water flow and temperature, while its high arc spout provides ample space for washing large pots and pans. It's also easy to install and comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Overall, the Kraus KPF-3104MB is a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen faucet. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Stylish design, Smooth operation Cons May require frequent cleaning

7 Express Water Deluxe Water Filter Faucet - Chrome Faucet Express Water Deluxe Water Filter Faucet - Chrome Faucet View on Amazon 8.1 The Express Water Deluxe Water Filter Faucet is a sleek and stylish addition to any kitchen. Made from 100% lead-free materials, it ensures you have access to clean and safe drinking water. Compatible with reverse osmosis water filtration systems, this chrome coke-shaped faucet is easy to install and use. Its compact size makes it perfect for smaller spaces, while its durable construction ensures it will last for years to come. Say goodbye to the hassle of buying bottled water and enjoy the convenience of having fresh, filtered water right at your fingertips with the Express Water Deluxe Water Filter Faucet. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Lead-free, Compatible with RO systems, Deluxe chrome design Cons May not fit all sinks

8 Kraus Allyn Industrial Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet Kraus Allyn Industrial Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet View on Amazon 7.7 The KRAUS Allyn Industrial Pull-Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Spot-Free Antique Champagne Bronze, KPF-4102SFACB, is a durable and stylish addition to any kitchen. Its industrial style is perfect for those who want a modern and sleek look in their home. The spot-free finish ensures that the faucet maintains its shine and cleanliness, while the pull-down feature makes it easy to wash dishes and fill pots. The single handle design also allows for easy temperature and water flow control. Overall, the KRAUS Allyn Industrial Pull-Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet is a great choice for those looking for a functional and fashionable addition to their kitchen. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful antique finish, Easy to install, Durable and sturdy Cons May require frequent cleaning

9 Kraus Britt Water Filter Kitchen Faucet Kraus Britt Water Filter Kitchen Faucet View on Amazon 7.4 The KRAUS Britt 2-in-1 Commercial Style Pull-Down Single Handle Water Filter Kitchen Faucet for Reverse Osmosis or Water Filtration System in Matte Black, KFF-1691MB Matte Black 2-in-1 Faucet is a high-quality and stylish addition to any kitchen. This faucet boasts a commercial-grade construction with a durable matte black finish that is sure to impress. With a pull-down design and a single handle, this faucet is easy to use and is perfect for those who need a reliable and efficient kitchen faucet for their everyday needs. Additionally, this faucet features a water filter system, making it ideal for those who want clean and fresh-tasting water at their fingertips. Overall, the KRAUS Britt 2-in-1 Commercial Style Pull-Down Single Handle Water Filter Kitchen Faucet is a great investment for any homeowner looking for a high-quality and stylish faucet that offers a range of practical benefits. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 2-in-1 faucet, Commercial style, Water filter compatible Cons Matte black only

10 Kraus Nolen Kitchen Faucet Spot Free Stainless Steel Kraus Nolen Kitchen Faucet Spot Free Stainless Steel View on Amazon 7.1 The Kraus KPF-1673SFS Nolen Kitchen Faucet in Spot Free Stainless Steel is a sleek and stylish addition to any kitchen. With a height of 16 3/8 inches, this faucet is perfect for larger sinks and pots. Its spot-free stainless steel finish ensures that it remains clean and shiny without any unsightly water spots. The single lever handle makes it easy to adjust the temperature and flow of water, while the high-arc spout provides ample clearance for filling large pots and pans. This faucet is a great choice for anyone looking for a durable and modern kitchen faucet. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Spot-free stainless steel, Easy to install, Dual-function sprayer Cons Spray button not durable

FAQ

Q: How do I install a Kraus kitchen faucet?

A: Installing a Kraus kitchen faucet is a simple process that can be done by anyone with basic plumbing knowledge. The faucet comes with a detailed installation guide that includes step-by-step instructions. Make sure to turn off the water supply before beginning the installation and follow the instructions carefully to avoid any potential issues.

Q: Are Kraus kitchen faucets durable?

A: Yes, Kraus kitchen faucets are known for their durability and longevity. They are made from high-quality materials such as solid brass and stainless steel, which are both corrosion and rust-resistant. Additionally, Kraus offers a limited lifetime warranty on their faucets, ensuring that you will enjoy your faucet for years to come.

Q: Do Kraus kitchen faucets come with a sprayer?

A: Yes, many Kraus kitchen faucets come with a separate sprayer that can be used for a variety of purposes, such as washing dishes or filling pots. Some Kraus faucets also offer a pull-down sprayer, which is attached directly to the faucet and can be pulled down to reach hard-to-reach areas. Be sure to check the product description to see if the faucet you are interested in comes with a sprayer.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis on the Kraus kitchen faucet category, it's clear that these products offer top-notch functionality and style for any kitchen. Our reviews of various Kraus kitchen faucets and other related products have highlighted their versatility, durability, and ease of installation. Whether you're looking for a sleek modern design or a commercial-style pre-rinse faucet, Kraus has you covered. Additionally, the integration of water filtration systems in some of these faucets ensures that you and your loved ones have access to clean and safe drinking water. We encourage you to consider Kraus kitchen faucets for your next kitchen upgrade or renovation project.