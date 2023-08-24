10 Best Mason Jar Candles for 2023

Our Top Picks

Mason jar candles are a popular choice for many people due to their ability to create a warm and inviting atmosphere while also adding a touch of decor to any room. We have conducted extensive research and testing to provide you with the best options in this category. Our focus was on the quality of the candle, including high-quality wax that burns cleanly and evenly, as well as a fragrant but not overpowering scent. We also considered the design of the jar, looking for a sturdy and visually appealing option that could be reused after the candle burns down. Customer reviews were also taken into account to ensure overall satisfaction. With our expert analysis, you can find the perfect mason jar candles to enhance your home's ambiance and style.

1 Paddywax Relish Collection White Birch Mint Candle Paddywax Relish Collection White Birch Mint Candle View on Amazon 9.8 The Paddywax Candles Relish Collection Soy Wax Blend Candle in Mason Jar Candle, Medium- 9.5 Ounce, White Birch + Mint is a perfect addition to any home. Made with a soy wax blend, this candle burns cleanly and emits a refreshing scent of white birch and mint. The mason jar adds a rustic touch and makes for a great decorative piece. At 9.5 ounces, it provides hours of burn time. Ideal for creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere, this candle is perfect for use in bathrooms, living rooms, and bedrooms alike. Pros Soy wax blend, Long-lasting burn, Stylish mason jar Cons Scent may be strong

2 Our Own Candle Company Everyday Variety Pack Our Own Candle Company Everyday Variety Pack View on Amazon 9.4 The Our Own Candle Company 4 Pack Everyday Assortment Mini Mason Jar Candles are a must-have for any candle lover. This variety pack includes four delicious scents: French Vanilla, Fresh Linen, Lemon Poundcake, and Hot Apple Pie. Each candle is made with high-quality ingredients and burns for up to 20 hours. The mini mason jar design adds a charming touch to any room and makes for a great gift. Whether you're looking to create a cozy atmosphere or simply enjoy a relaxing scent, these candles have got you covered. Pros Assorted scents, Mini size, Long lasting Cons May be too small

3 Mosquito Naturals Lemongrass Candles Set of 3 Mosquito Naturals Lemongrass Candles Set of 3 View on Amazon 9.2 Mosquito Naturals Lemongrass Candles with Essential Oils are a must-have for anyone who loves spending time outdoors. These candles are perfect for your patio, deck, or any outdoor space to keep mosquitoes away. Made with all-natural soy base and essential oils, these candles are safe for use around children and pets. They come in a set of three, each with a burn time of 88 hours, and are contained in a mason jar with a lid. Not only do they repel mosquitoes, but they also create a refreshing and relaxing atmosphere with their pleasant lemongrass scent. Made in the USA, these candles are a great addition to any outdoor or indoor space. Pros All natural ingredients, Long burning time, Pleasant lemongrass scent Cons May not repel all mosquitoes

4 Aimanni Citronella Candle Set Aimanni Citronella Candle Set View on Amazon 9 The Aimanni Set of 2 Large Citronella Candles are perfect for outdoor summer gatherings. These 14oz mason jar candles have a long-lasting burn time and are scented with citronella to help repel insects. The yellow glass jars add a pop of color to any patio, garden, or yard. They can also be used indoors in the kitchen or bedroom to add a fresh, summery scent to your home. The candles are made with high-quality materials and are a great value for the price. Pros Long lasting scent, Large size, Suitable for indoor/outdoor Cons May not repel all bugs

5 Magnificent 101 Healing Set of 3 Candles Magnificent 101 Healing Set of 3 Candles View on Amazon 8.6 The Magnificent 101 Healing Set of 3 Candles Healing - Return to Wholeness is a great addition to your self-care routine. Made with all-natural ingredients, these candles are perfect for creating a calming atmosphere during meditation or yoga practices. The set includes three candles, each with a different intention: Healing, Abundance, and Manifestation. The candles are made with high-quality soy wax and essential oils, ensuring a long-lasting burn time and a delightful scent. The Healing candle is especially great for those seeking emotional and physical healing, while the Abundance and Manifestation candles can help manifest positive energy and abundance in your life. Overall, the Magnificent 101 Healing Set of 3 Candles is a great choice for anyone looking to enhance their spiritual practices and improve their overall well-being. Pros Set of 3 candles, Healing properties, Aids in returning to wholeness Cons Limited scent options

6 Mason Jar Warehouse Mini Jar Candles (Set of 24) Mason Jar Warehouse Mini Jar Candles (Set of 24) View on Amazon 8.3 The Set of 24 Bulk Wholesale Mini Mason Jar Candles - 4 Ounce - is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a versatile and stylish candle option. With a cute mason jar design and a 4oz size, these candles are great for weddings, restaurants, gifts, and baby showers. Made with high-quality materials, these candles are long-lasting and scent-filled, providing a cozy and inviting atmosphere wherever they are used. Plus, with 24 candles in each set, you can enjoy the benefits of great candles without breaking the bank. Pros Set of 24 candles, Perfect for events, Comes in mini mason jars Cons Limited scent options

7 Magnificent 101 Full Moon Set of 3 Candles Magnificent 101 Full Moon Set of 3 Candles View on Amazon 8.1 The Magnificent 101 Full Moon Set of 3 Candles is an ideal choice for those who love to create a relaxing and soothing ambiance in their homes. Made with 100% natural soy wax, these candles come in three different scents - lavender, rose, and vanilla. The candles burn for up to 20 hours each and are housed in a stylish glass jar. Whether for meditation, yoga, or just to unwind after a long day, these candles are perfect for creating a peaceful atmosphere in any room. Plus, the set makes for a great gift for any candle lover in your life. Pros Set of 3 candles, Natural scents, Long burn time Cons Small size

8 Our Own Candle Company Blueberry Pie Candle Our Own Candle Company Blueberry Pie Candle View on Amazon 7.6 Our Own Candle Company Blueberry Pie Scented 13 oz Mason Jar Candle is a delightful addition to any home. Made in the USA, this candle features a sweet and fruity blueberry scent that is sure to please. The mason jar design adds a rustic touch to any decor, while the 13 oz size ensures a long burn time. Perfect for creating a warm and cozy atmosphere in any room, this candle is a must-have for any candle lover. Pros Strong blueberry scent, Long-lasting burn time, Made in the USA Cons May be too sweet

9 Colonial Tin Works Mason Jar Candle Lantern Green Colonial Tin Works Mason Jar Candle Lantern Green View on Amazon 7.3 The Colonial Tin Works Mason Jar Candle Lantern in Green is a charming and rustic addition to any home decor. Made from high-quality materials, this lantern has a sturdy metal frame and a green glass jar that emits a warm and inviting glow when lit. Its versatile design allows it to be used both indoors and outdoors, making it perfect for cozy nights on the patio or accenting a living room bookshelf. This lantern also makes for a great gift for loved ones who appreciate vintage-inspired decor. The Colonial Tin Works Mason Jar Candle Lantern is a must-have for any home decor enthusiast looking to add a touch of warmth and charm to their living space. Pros Stylish design, Durable material, Can be used as a candle holder Cons Small size

10 Our Own Candle Company Caramel Pecan Mason Jar Candle Our Own Candle Company Caramel Pecan Mason Jar Candle View on Amazon 7.1 The Our Own Candle Company Caramel Pecan Scented 13 Ounce Mason Jar Candle is a beautifully crafted candle that will fill your home with a warm and inviting aroma. Made with high-quality ingredients, this candle burns cleanly and evenly, providing hours of delightful scent. Perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere, this candle is great for use in your living room, bedroom, or bathroom. The caramel and pecan scent is sweet and nutty, making it ideal for autumn or winter nights. With its stylish mason jar design, this candle makes a great addition to any home decor. Pros Long-lasting scent, Attractive mason jar, High-quality ingredients Cons May not appeal to everyone

FAQ

Q: What are mason jar candles?

A: Mason jar candles are candles that are poured into mason jars, which are typically made of glass and have a screw-on lid. They are often used for decorative purposes and can come in a variety of scents and colors.

Q: How do I make my own mason jar candles?

A: To make your own mason jar candles, you will need a mason jar, candle wax, a wick, and any desired scents or colors. Melt the wax in a double boiler, add in the desired scents and colors, and pour the mixture into the mason jar with the wick in the center. Allow the candle to cool and set before trimming the wick and lighting the candle.

Q: Are glass jar candles safe to use?

A: Yes, glass jar candles are generally safe to use as long as they are used properly. It is important to always keep the candle in sight while it is lit, keep it away from flammable materials, and never leave it unattended. It is also important to trim the wick to a quarter of an inch before each use and to not burn the candle for more than four hours at a time.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various mason jar candle products, we can confidently say that these candles are not only aesthetically pleasing but also offer a range of benefits such as soothing scents, healing properties, and personalized zodiac options. Whether you're looking for the perfect gift or a charming addition to your home decor, mason jar candles are the way to go. With so many options available on the market, we encourage you to explore and find the perfect fit for your needs and preferences.