10 Best Matcha Lattes Review

Our Top Picks

Looking for a healthy and tasty alternative to coffee or traditional lattes? Look no further than matcha latte! This popular drink is packed with antioxidants and amino acids, providing a natural energy boost without the caffeine crash. However, choosing the right matcha latte product can be challenging. High-grade, bright green matcha powder with a smooth texture is essential, as is the level of sweetness and type of milk used. Achieving the perfect froth can also be tricky without specialized equipment, but with a bit of practice and the right technique, it's possible to create a frothy and creamy latte. When choosing a product, customer reviews can provide valuable insights into taste, texture, and overall quality. Stay tuned for our top-ranking matcha latte products that meet all the essential criteria!

1 Om Mushroom Superfood Matcha Latte Blend Mushroom Powder 10 Count Om Mushroom Superfood Matcha Latte Blend Mushroom Powder 10 Count View on Amazon 9.7 Om Mushroom Superfood Matcha Latte Blend Mushroom Powder is a fantastic supplement that offers a wide range of benefits. With green tea, lion's mane, reishi, chaga, and turkey tail, this powder is perfect for those looking to boost their focus, reduce stress, and support their immune system. The single-serve packets make it easy to enjoy on the go, while the organic ingredients provide peace of mind. Overall, this is a great option for anyone looking to enhance their wellness routine. Pros Organic superfood blend, Contains multiple mushroom types, Provides focus and stress support Cons May not taste good

2 Matcha Latte Mix by Four Sigmatic. Matcha Latte Mix by Four Sigmatic. View on Amazon 9.6 Four Sigmatic's Matcha Latte Mix is a delicious and nutritious option for those looking to boost their focus, creativity, and productivity. This mix includes Lion’s Mane Mushroom, organic Matcha, Maitake & Moringa, all known for their cognitive and immune-boosting benefits. With only 20mg of caffeine, it's a great alternative to coffee and can be enjoyed at any time of day. Plus, it's vegan and gluten-free, making it accessible to a wide range of dietary needs. Each pack contains 10 servings, making it a convenient and easy way to incorporate this beneficial blend into your daily routine. Pros Organic ingredients, Supports focus and creativity, Vegan and gluten-free Cons May not be suitable for those sensitive to caffeine

3 Jade Leaf Matcha Sweetened Matcha Latte Mix Jade Leaf Matcha Sweetened Matcha Latte Mix View on Amazon 9.3 Jade Leaf Matcha Organic Cafe Style Sweetened Matcha Latte is a premium barista-crafted mix made from sweet matcha green tea powder sourced from authentic Japanese origin. This 1.1 pound tin offers 50 servings of the perfect blend of sweet and creamy for a delicious matcha latte experience. Simply mix with milk for a quick and easy way to enjoy a cafe-style matcha latte right at home. This mix is perfect for those who want to enjoy the benefits of matcha, including sustained energy, without the bitterness. Plus, it's organic and free from artificial flavors and preservatives. Pros Organic and authentic Japanese origin, Barista crafted premium quality, 50 servings per tin Cons May not be sweet enough for some

4 Clevr Matcha Green Tea Latte Mix Clevr Matcha Green Tea Latte Mix View on Amazon 8.9 Clevr Blends Matcha Green Tea Powder is a unique and delicious blend of 100% Japanese ceremonial matcha, oat milk instant latte mix, coconut milk superfood creamer, and adaptogens like lion's mane, reishi, and ashwagandha. This superlatte mix is a perfect way to start your day with a boost of energy and focus. It's also a great option for a mid-day pick-me-up or a relaxing evening drink. The 340g pack size is perfect for sharing or keeping all to yourself. With probiotics included, this latte mix also supports gut health. Overall, Clevr Blends Matcha Green Tea Powder is a delightful and nutritious beverage option for anyone looking to add some variety and health benefits to their daily routine. Pros Includes adaptogens & mushrooms, Contains high-quality matcha, Coconut milk creamer adds flavor Cons May not be suitable for those with allergies

5 Lakanto Matcha Latte Drink Lakanto Matcha Latte Drink View on Amazon 8.6 Lakanto Sugar Free Matcha Latte is a delicious and healthy drink that combines the benefits of green tea with the natural sweetness of monk fruit. This powder is sugar-free and keto diet-friendly, making it a great option for anyone looking to reduce their sugar intake. Additionally, it includes shelf-stable probiotics and fiber, which can help boost gut health. With its detoxifying and stress-reducing properties, this matcha powder is perfect for anyone looking to improve their overall health and wellbeing. Pros Sugar-free, Vegan-friendly, Contains probiotics Cons Some may not like taste

6 Taika Matcha Latte Cans Taika Matcha Latte Cans View on Amazon 8.3 Taika Matcha Latte is a ready-to-drink matcha latte that comes in convenient 8 oz cans. Made with organic ceremonial grade matcha, ashwagandha, lions mane, and L-theanine, this beverage is perfect for those who want a healthy energy boost without the jitters. With its smooth and creamy taste, Taika Matcha Latte is great as a morning pick-me-up or as a mid-day treat. Plus, it's gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan-friendly, making it a great option for anyone with dietary restrictions. Grab a pack of three and enjoy the benefits of this delicious and nutritious beverage. Pros Organic ceremonial grade matcha, Includes Ashwagandha, Lions Mane & L-Theanine, Ready to drink Cons Limited flavor options

7 Vital Proteins Vanilla Matcha Collagen Latte Powder Vital Proteins Vanilla Matcha Collagen Latte Powder View on Amazon 8 Vital Proteins Vanilla Matcha Collagen Latte Powder, 9.3 OZ is a great addition to your morning routine. It is perfect for those who want to add a boost of collagen to their diet while also enjoying the delicious taste of matcha and vanilla. This powder is made with high-quality, grass-fed collagen and organic matcha, making it a healthy and beneficial choice. It is easy to use and can be added to your favorite beverage for a tasty and nutritious drink. Overall, this product is a great way to start your day and support your overall health. Pros Rich vanilla flavor, Boosts energy and focus, Improves skin and hair Cons May not dissolve well

8 NatureBell Matcha Latte Powder 2 Pounds NatureBell Matcha Latte Powder 2 Pounds View on Amazon 7.8 Matcha Latte Powder is a high-quality, authentic ceremonial grade sweet matcha green tea powder that is perfect for those looking for a sugar-free, keto-friendly option. It comes in a 2-pound package and is made from early harvest, vegan ingredients. This instant barista-style powder is perfect for making delicious matcha lattes and can also be used in baking and cooking. The powder is finely ground and has a smooth texture, making it easy to mix into your favorite drinks and recipes. Overall, Matcha Latte Powder is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality and versatile matcha powder. Pros Authentic ceremonial grade, Sugar free, Instant barista style Cons May not suit traditionalists

9 Micro Ingredients Organic Sweet Matcha Powder Micro Ingredients Organic Sweet Matcha Powder View on Amazon 7.3 Organic Sweet Matcha Powder is a 24-ounce, sugar-free matcha latte powder that originates from authentic Japanese ceremonial grade tea leaves. The first harvest tea leaves are carefully handpicked and stone-ground to produce a fine, silky powder that's perfect for creating barista-style smoothies, lattes, and baked goods. Made from high-quality organic ingredients, this matcha powder is perfect for health-conscious individuals who want to enjoy the benefits of matcha without the sugar. Whether you're a professional barista or a home cook, this sweet matcha powder is a must-have ingredient in your pantry. Pros Organic, Ceremonial grade, Barista style Cons May not be for everyone

10 Ranong Tea Matcha Green Tea Latte Instant Drink Mix Ranong Tea Matcha Green Tea Latte Instant Drink Mix View on Amazon 7.1 Ranong Tea Matcha Green Tea Latte Instant Drink Mix is a perfect option for matcha lovers who want to enjoy their favorite drink without the hassle of traditional preparation. This instant drink mix comes in a pack of 8 sachets, making it easy to take on the go or share with friends. Made with high-quality matcha powder and natural ingredients, this drink mix has a smooth and creamy texture with a deliciously rich and authentic matcha taste. Whether you're looking for a quick pick-me-up or a tasty treat, Ranong Tea Matcha Green Tea Latte Instant Drink Mix is a great choice. Pros Easy to prepare, Delicious taste, Convenient packaging Cons May contain sugar

FAQ

Q: What is matcha latte?

A: Matcha latte is a beverage made with matcha powder, steamed milk, and sweetener. It has a smooth and creamy consistency with a slightly bitter taste. Matcha latte is a healthier alternative to coffee because it contains high antioxidants, amino acids, and vitamins.

Q: How to make a matcha smoothie?

A: To make a matcha smoothie, blend matcha powder, frozen fruits, milk or yogurt, and sweetener in a blender until smooth. You can also add protein powder or nut butter for extra protein and flavor. Matcha smoothie is a perfect breakfast or post-workout drink as it boosts energy, metabolism, and immune system.

Q: What are the benefits of drinking green matcha tea?

A: Drinking green matcha tea provides numerous health benefits such as improving brain function, reducing stress, increasing energy levels, boosting metabolism, and lowering the risk of chronic diseases. Green matcha tea is also rich in antioxidants, which protect the body from damage caused by free radicals and promote healthy skin, hair, and nails.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and reviewing multiple matcha latte products, it's clear that the matcha latte category has a lot to offer. From organic and ceremonial grade matcha to sweetened and sugar-free options, there's something for everyone. Whether you're looking to enjoy a delicious latte, bake with matcha, or add it to your smoothies, the possibilities are endless. We encourage you to try out different matcha latte products and find the one that suits your taste buds and preferences. With so many options available, you're sure to find one that you'll love.