10 Best Over The Door Shoe Shelves for 2023

Discover the best over-the-door shoe shelf products available on the market with our comprehensive research and testing. If you're looking for a space-saving solution and a neat and tidy look for your home, this product is perfect for you. With easy installation and instant shoe storage, you'll never have to worry about tripping over shoes or struggling to find the right pair. Our analysis took into account factors such as durability, capacity, adjustability, and overall design, as well as real customer reviews and feedback. Choose from various designs with pockets, shelves, or a combination of both to find the one that best suits your specific needs. Try it out and see how this simple product can transform your shoe storage game.

1 Whitmor Over The Door Shoe Organizer Whitmor Over The Door Shoe Organizer View on Amazon 9.8 The Whitmor 36-Pair Over The Door Shoe Organizer is a fantastic solution for those looking to maximize their storage space. Made with durable materials, this organizer can hold up to 36 pairs of shoes, making it perfect for families or individuals with a large shoe collection. Its over-the-door design allows for easy installation and removal, while its white color complements any decor. Not only does it save space, but it also helps keep shoes organized and easily accessible. Whether you're looking to tidy up your closet or simply need more shoe storage, the Whitmor 36-Pair Over The Door Shoe Organizer is a great choice. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Holds 36 pairs of shoes, Saves closet space, Easy to install Cons May not fit all doors

2 OYREL Shoe Rack for Closet 5 Tier Black OYREL Shoe Rack for Closet 5 Tier Black View on Amazon 9.5 The OYREL Shoe Rack for Closet is a sturdy and spacious shoe storage solution that can accommodate all your shoes in one place. Made of high-quality metal, this shoe rack is durable and can withstand the weight of multiple pairs of shoes. It comes in a sleek black color and has a 5-tier design that provides ample space for organizing shoes of different sizes. The rack can be used in the entryway, closet, or even over the door, making it a versatile storage option. Its dimensions are 33.4W x 11.8D x 42.3H in, and it is easy to assemble. Get your shoes organized and easily accessible with the OYREL Shoe Rack for Closet. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy metal construction, Large size fits many shoes, Can be used over door Cons May not fit all door sizes

3 SLEEPING LAMB Over The Door Shoe Organizer. SLEEPING LAMB Over The Door Shoe Organizer. View on Amazon 9.1 The Sleeping Lamb Over The Door Shoe Organizer is a must-have for anyone looking to declutter their closet. With eight shelves and large deep pockets, this narrow shoe rack is perfect for hanging boots and storing all types of shoes. Made with durable materials, this organizer is designed to last and can easily be hung over any standard door. Keep your shoes organized and easily accessible with the Sleeping Lamb Over The Door Shoe Organizer. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large deep pockets, Narrow shoe rack, 8 shelves Cons May not fit all doors

4 FENTEC Over the Door Shoe Organizer Grey FENTEC Over the Door Shoe Organizer Grey View on Amazon 9 The FENTEC Over the Door Shoe Organizer is a versatile and practical storage solution for shoes, sneakers, and home accessories. With 6 tiers of large deep pockets, this 2 pack hanging shoe organizer provides ample space to keep your footwear and other items organized and easily accessible. The grey color gives it a stylish and modern look that will complement any decor. It comes with 3 hooks, making it easy to hang on any standard door without the need for tools or installation. Made of high-quality materials, this shoe organizer is durable and built to last. Perfect for small spaces or anyone looking to declutter their home, the FENTEC Over the Door Shoe Organizer is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their shoes and accessories organized and tidy. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large deep pockets, Can hold various items, Easy to install Cons Limited color options

5 ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer View on Amazon 8.5 The ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer is a must-have for anyone looking to maximize their shoe storage space. With 24 breathable pockets, this hanging shoe holder can also be used for storing accessories, toiletries, and laundry items. Measuring 64in x 18in, it fits over most standard doors and is made of durable, clear plastic. Say goodbye to cluttered closets and hello to organized living with this convenient and practical organizer. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 24 breathable pockets, maximizes shoe storage, versatile for various items Cons may not fit all door sizes

6 Whitmor Over the Door Shoe Shelves Whitmor Over the Door Shoe Shelves View on Amazon 8.2 The Whitmor Over the Door Shoe Shelves is a practical and space-saving solution for shoe storage. Made with durable materials, this product features 26 shelves that can hold up to 26 pairs of shoes. The over-the-door design allows for easy installation and accessibility. This product is perfect for those who want to keep their shoes organized and easily accessible. Additionally, the shelves can be used to store other items such as accessories or small bags. Overall, the Whitmor Over the Door Shoe Shelves is a great investment for those who value organization and convenience. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Maximizes space, Durable material Cons May not fit all doors

7 ZOBER Over the Door Shoe Organizer ZOBER Over the Door Shoe Organizer View on Amazon 7.9 The ZOBER Over the Door Shoe Organizer is a fantastic space-saving solution for those who need extra shoe storage. With 12 mesh pockets, this organizer can hold a variety of shoe sizes and styles, as well as other accessories and toiletries. It is easy to install and requires no assembly, making it a hassle-free addition to any closet or bedroom door. Measuring 57Â½â€ x 12â€, this 1 pack organizer is a great investment for anyone looking to maximize their storage space. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 12 mesh pockets, space-saving, no assembly required Cons limited shoe size capacity

8 MISSLO Door Shoe Rack for 12 Pairs of Shoe Organizer MISSLO Door Shoe Rack for 12 Pairs of Shoe Organizer View on Amazon 7.6 The MISSLO Door Shoe Rack is a great solution for those who need to save space in their closet or dorm. It has deep pockets that can hold up to 12 pairs of shoes, making it perfect for those with a large shoe collection. The over-the-door hanger makes it easy to install and the narrow design ensures it won't take up too much space. The grey color is a nice neutral that will blend in with any decor. Made with high-quality materials, this shoe rack is sure to last for years to come. Overall, a great purchase for those in need of a shoe organizer. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Deep pockets for more storage, Fits 12 pairs of shoes, Can be used in closets and dorms Cons May not fit larger shoes

9 Tuffen Over Door Organizer 6 Shelf Grey Tuffen Over Door Organizer 6 Shelf Grey View on Amazon 7.5 The Tuffen Over Door Organizer is a must-have for anyone looking to maximize their storage space. This 6 shelf bathroom organizer can also be split into 2 hanging closet organizers, making it perfect for any room in the house. The velcro fixed design ensures it won't deform over time and it's easy to install on any standard door. Use it to store shoes, toys, stuffed animals, or any other items that need a home. The grey color adds a sleek and modern look to any space. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 6 shelves for ample storage, Split into 2 organizers, Velcro fixed without deformation Cons May not fit all doors

10 DEYILIAN Over the Door Shoe Organizer DEYILIAN Over the Door Shoe Organizer View on Amazon 7.1 The DEYILIAN Over the Door Shoe Organizer is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their footwear organized and easily accessible. With its 7 large deep pockets, this hanging shoe rack can accommodate a variety of shoe sizes and styles, making it perfect for any closet or RV. Made with sturdy materials and equipped with metal hooks, this narrow over the door shoe rack is easy to install and will provide long-lasting storage for your shoes. Say goodbye to cluttered floors and hello to a tidy and convenient shoe storage solution with the DEYILIAN Over the Door Shoe Organizer. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 7 large deep pockets, Fits narrow doors, Sturdy metal hooks Cons May not fit all shoes

FAQ

Q: What is an over-the-door shoe shelf?

A: An over-the-door shoe shelf is a type of shoe organizer that hangs over the back of a door. It typically has multiple shelves or compartments to store shoes, which can help save space in a closet or bedroom.

Q: What is the difference between an over-the-door shoe shelf and an over-the-door shoe rack?

A: An over-the-door shoe shelf usually has flat shelves or compartments, while an over-the-door shoe rack has angled or tilted shelves that allow shoes to be displayed at an angle. Both types of organizers can be useful for storing shoes, but the choice often comes down to personal preference and the specific types of shoes you want to store.

Q: Can an over-the-door shoe basket be used for anything besides shoes?

A: While an over-the-door shoe basket is designed specifically for shoe storage, it can also be used for other small items, such as hats, scarves, or gloves. Additionally, some people use over-the-door shoe baskets to hold cleaning supplies or other household items in small spaces.

Conclusions

After reviewing multiple over-the-door shoe shelf options, it's clear that this category of product is an effective and space-saving solution for shoe storage. The various designs, including breathable pockets and mesh compartments, offer versatile options for organizing not only shoes but also accessories, toiletries, and laundry items. Each product has its unique features, such as easy assembly or sturdy metal construction, to cater to different needs. Overall, investing in an over-the-door shoe shelf is a smart choice for anyone looking to maximize storage space and keep their shoes organized.