10 Best Pillow Covers Review

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best pillow covers to extend the life of your pillows? Look no further than our top picks, researched and tested for quality. Pillow covers are essential in protecting against sweat, oil, and dirt, and with so many options on the market, it can be tough to choose the right one. That's where we come in! When choosing a cover, it's important to consider the material, size, and style, and we've taken customer reviews into account to ensure our top picks address common concerns. Whether you need a hypoallergenic or cooling option or a simple cotton cover, our top-ranking pillow covers have got you covered.

1 Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases Queen - Grey Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases Queen - Grey View on Amazon 9.9 The Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases are a must-have for hot sleepers in the summer. Made with rayon derived from bamboo, these pillowcases are silky soft and breathable. The grey chill color adds a touch of style to your bedroom decor. Measuring 20x30 inches, they fit standard queen-sized pillows and feature an envelope closure to keep your pillow securely inside. Say goodbye to hot, uncomfortable nights and hello to a cool and comfortable sleep with the Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases. Pros Cooling effect, Soft & silky texture, Envelope closure Cons Limited color options

2 SafeRest Pillow Protector King Size 2-Pack. SafeRest Pillow Protector King Size 2-Pack. View on Amazon 9.6 The SafeRest Pillow Protector is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their pillows from spills, allergens, and dust mites. This pack of two king size pillow covers is made with a waterproof and breathable cotton terry fabric that provides ultimate protection while still being comfortable to sleep on. The zippered encasement is perfect for college dorms, new homes, and first apartments, ensuring that your pillows stay clean and fresh for years to come. Don't let spills and allergens ruin your pillows – invest in the SafeRest Pillow Protector today. Pros Waterproof, Breathable, Zippered Cons Limited color options

3 UltraBlock Pillow Protector Set of 2 UltraBlock Pillow Protector Set of 2 View on Amazon 9.3 The UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Pillow Protector Set of 2 is a must-have for anyone looking to protect their pillows from spills, stains, and allergens. These zippered pillow case covers are super soft and quiet, making for a comfortable night's sleep. The feather proof encasement ensures that your pillows stay clean and fresh, while the waterproof layer keeps them dry. Available in standard size (20 inches x 26 inches), these pillow protectors are easy to clean and maintain, making them a practical and convenient addition to any bedroom. Pros Waterproof, Soft and quiet, Zippered encasement Cons May not fit all pillows

4 UltraBlock Waterproof Pillow Protector (2 Pack) UltraBlock Waterproof Pillow Protector (2 Pack) View on Amazon 9 The UltraBlock Standard Size Waterproof Pillow Protector (2 Pack) is the perfect solution for anyone looking to protect their pillows from spills, stains, and accidents. Made with high-quality, zippered terry cotton, these protectors are both comfortable and durable. They're also waterproof, making them ideal for anyone who sweats or drools in their sleep. These pillow covers fit standard size pillows and are easy to care for, making them a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their pillows clean and fresh for years to come. Pros Waterproof, Zippered, Durable Cons May crinkle during use

5 White Classic Zippered Pillow Protectors, King Size, Set of 2 White Classic Zippered Pillow Protectors, King Size, Set of 2 View on Amazon 8.7 The White Classic Zippered Style Pillow Case Cover is a luxury hotel collection item that offers 200 thread count and soft, quiet zippered pillow protectors. This set of two king-sized covers will provide you with a comfortable and peaceful sleep while keeping your pillows clean and fresh. Made with high-quality materials, these pillow covers are easy to wash and maintain, ensuring long-lasting durability. Say goodbye to dust mites, allergens, and unwanted stains with the White Classic Zippered Style Pillow Case Cover. Pros Soft and comfortable, Zippered closure, Hotel quality Cons Limited color options

6 DecorUhome Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) DecorUhome Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) View on Amazon 8.4 The decorUhome Decorative Throw Pillow Covers are a great addition to any home decor. Made from soft plush faux wool, these pillow covers provide a cozy and comfortable feel. The set of 2, in a neutral beige color, will complement any room's color scheme. The 18x18 inch size fits most standard pillows, and the covers are easy to install and remove for cleaning. Whether you use them on your couch, bed, or chairs, these pillow covers will add a touch of elegance and comfort to your home. Pros Soft plush material, Decorative design, Set of 2 Cons Limited color options

7 MIULEE Corduroy Decorative Pillow Covers Pack of 2 Sage Green MIULEE Corduroy Decorative Pillow Covers Pack of 2 Sage Green View on Amazon 8.1 The MIULEE Throw Pillow Covers are a stylish addition to any home decor. Made of soft corduroy material, the decorative set of 2 pillow covers features a boho striped pattern in a trendy sage green color. Measuring 18x18 inches, they are perfect for use on couches, beds, sofas, and in living rooms. These pillow covers are easy to clean and maintain, making them a practical choice for any household. Transform your living space with these chic and cozy pillow covers. Pros Soft corduroy fabric, Boho striped design, Easy to decorate with Cons Color may vary slightly

8 Meekio Ivory Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Meekio Ivory Pillow Covers (Set of 2) View on Amazon 7.8 The Meekio Set of 2 Ivory Pillow Covers are a must-have addition to any farmhouse or boho-themed home. These decorative throw pillow covers are made of high-quality linen and are 18 x 18 inches in size. They are perfect for adding a cozy and stylish touch to your sofa or couch décor. With their neutral ivory color, these cushion covers will easily match any color scheme or design style. Plus, the set includes two covers, so you can easily switch up your décor whenever you want. Overall, these Meekio pillow covers are a great investment for anyone looking to add a touch of charm and warmth to their home. Pros Set of 2, Farmhouse & Boho Decor, Soft Linen Cushion Covers Cons Limited color options

9 MIULEE Decorative Linen Pillow Covers Triple Button MIULEE Decorative Linen Pillow Covers Triple Button View on Amazon 7.3 The MIULEE Fall Set of 2 Decorative Linen Throw Pillow Covers are an excellent addition to any home looking to add a touch of vintage farmhouse charm. The triple button design gives the covers a unique and stylish look, while the high-quality linen material ensures durability and longevity. These 18 x 18 inch pillow covers are perfect for use on couches, sofas, and beds, and their orange color adds warmth and coziness to any room. Upgrade your home decor with these beautiful and practical pillow covers today. Pros Vintage farmhouse style, Triple button design, Soft and durable linen Cons Limited color options

10 CIRCLESHOME Pillow Protectors 4 Pack Standard CIRCLESHOME Pillow Protectors 4 Pack Standard View on Amazon 7.1 Pillow Protectors 4 Pack Standard Zippered are a must-have for anyone looking to protect their pillows from dirt, dust, and debris. These covers are made of 100% cotton, making them breathable and comfortable. The zippered design ensures a snug fit and easy removal for washing. Measuring 20x26 inches, they are the perfect size for standard pillows. Not only do they keep your pillows clean, but they also protect against allergens, making them great for allergy sufferers. The set of four is a great value and will provide long-lasting protection for your pillows. Pros Breathable cotton material, Protects pillows from dirt/dust, Zippered for easy use Cons May not fit all pillows

FAQ

Q: What are pillow covers and why should I use them?

A: Pillow covers are removable cases that protect your pillows from dirt, stains, and allergens. They also help prolong the life of your pillows by keeping them clean and fresh. Using pillow covers is especially important if you have allergies or asthma, as they can help prevent dust mites and other allergens from accumulating in your pillows.

Q: What is the difference between pillow covers and pillow protectors?

A: Pillow covers and pillow protectors are similar in that they both serve to protect your pillows, but pillow protectors are typically more heavy-duty and offer additional features such as waterproofing or bed bug protection. Pillow protectors are a good choice if you have kids or pets, or if you frequently eat or drink in bed.

Q: How often should I wash my pillow covers or protectors?

A: It's a good idea to wash your pillow covers or protectors every few weeks, or more often if you have allergies or if they become visibly dirty or stained. Most pillow covers and protectors can be machine washed and dried, but be sure to check the care instructions before washing to avoid damaging the fabric.

Conclusions

In conclusion, pillow covers play an essential role in protecting your pillow from dust, spills, and stains. Our review process included testing various pillow covers for their waterproof and hypoallergenic properties, ease of use, and overall quality. The pillow covers we reviewed were made from high-quality materials, such as cotton terry and soft chenille, and were available in various sizes and colors to fit any decor style. We recommend investing in a good set of pillow covers to prolong the life of your pillows and ensure a good night's sleep. Consider the options we reviewed or explore other pillow covers on the market to find the perfect fit for your needs.