10 Best Pizza Wheels for 2023

Looking for the perfect pizza wheel? Look no further! We've researched and tested a variety of options to bring you the best pizza wheel products on the market. Whether you're a professional chef or a home cook, a high-quality pizza wheel is an essential tool for slicing through your favorite pies. Our analysis included durability, blade sharpness, ease of use, and ergonomic design, as well as customer reviews to test real-life performance. The right pizza wheel allows for precise and even slicing, making it easier to cut through toppings and ensuring each slice is the same size and shape. When choosing a pizza wheel, consider the type of blade, blade sharpness, and ergonomic design for a comfortable grip. Stay tuned for our top-ranking picks and elevate your pizza slicing game!

1 Sky Solutions Pizza Cutter Wheel Sky Solutions Pizza Cutter Wheel View on Amazon 9.9 The Heritage Products Pizza Cutter Wheel is an excellent addition to any kitchen. Made with sharp stainless steel, it easily slices through small and large pizzas. The non-slip ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip, and the finger shield and blade cover ensure safe usage. This pizza cutter is easy to clean and durable, making it a must-have for pizza lovers everywhere. Pros Sharp stainless steel blade, Non-slip ergonomic handle, Includes finger shield & blade cover Cons Some may prefer larger size

2 Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel with Blade Cover. Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel with Blade Cover. View on Amazon 9.4 The Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel is a must-have for pizza lovers. Its ergonomic design makes it comfortable to hold and easy to use. The protective blade cover ensures safety while slicing through your favorite pizza toppings. The green color adds a fun pop of color to your kitchen. This pizza cutter is perfect for cutting through thick crusts and is also great for cutting through quesadillas and other flatbreads. Its size and weight make it easy to store and handle. Overall, the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel is a great addition to any kitchen. Pros Protective blade cover, Ergonomic design, Easy to use Cons Green color not for everyone

3 OXO Good Grips Large 4-Inch Pizza Wheel OXO Good Grips Large 4-Inch Pizza Wheel View on Amazon 9.1 The OXO Good Grips NEW Large 4-Inch Pizza Wheel and Cutter offers effortless slicing through thick crusts and toppings with its sharp stainless steel blade. Its soft, non-slip grip provides comfortable handling, while the large 4-inch wheel covers more surface area, making it perfect for larger pizzas. This durable and sturdy cutter also features a built-in blade guard for safe storage. Ideal for home chefs and pizza lovers, this tool makes slicing and serving pizza a breeze. Pros Large 4-inch wheel, Comfortable grip handle, Dishwasher safe Cons May be too big

4 SCHVUBENR Pizza Cutter Stainless Steel Wheel SCHVUBENR Pizza Cutter Stainless Steel Wheel View on Amazon 8.9 The SCHVUBENR Premium Pizza Cutter is a must-have for any pizza lover. Made of high-quality stainless steel, this pizza cutter wheel is super sharp and easily cuts through both large and small pizzas. The red handle adds a pop of color to your kitchen and the dishwasher safe design makes cleaning a breeze. Say goodbye to struggling with dull pizza cutters and upgrade to the SCHVUBENR Premium Pizza Cutter for an effortless slicing experience every time. Pros Stainless steel, Super sharp, Dishwasher safe Cons Only one color option

5 Zulay Kitchen Large Pizza Cutter Wheel Zulay Kitchen Large Pizza Cutter Wheel View on Amazon 8.7 The Zulay Kitchen Large Pizza Cutter Wheel is a premium stainless steel pizza slicer that makes cutting pizza easy and mess-free. The super sharp blade effortlessly glides through any crust and the non-slip handle provides a comfortable grip. This pizza cutter is dishwasher friendly, making it easy to clean. It's the perfect tool for pizza lovers who want to enjoy a delicious slice without the hassle of a dull or flimsy cutter. Pros Sharp blade, Non-slip handle, Dishwasher friendly Cons May not fit in drawer

6 OXO Steel 4 Inch Pizza Wheel OXO Steel 4 Inch Pizza Wheel View on Amazon 8.3 The OXO Steel 4" Pizza Wheel is a must-have kitchen tool for pizza lovers. Made of durable stainless steel, this 4" pizza wheel effortlessly slices through any pizza crust, no matter how thick or thin. Whether you prefer homemade or takeout pizza, this wheel is perfect for cutting up your favorite pie. Its ergonomic handle fits comfortably in your hand, making it easy to use for extended periods. Plus, it's dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Add the OXO Steel 4" Pizza Wheel to your kitchen arsenal today and enjoy perfectly cut pizza every time. Pros Sharp blade cuts easily, Comfortable grip, Durable stainless steel Cons Not suitable for large pizzas

7 Dalstrong Pizza Wheel - The Orbit Razor Pizza Wheel & Cutter Dalstrong Pizza Wheel - The Orbit Razor Pizza Wheel & Cutter View on Amazon 8 The Dalstrong Pizza Wheel, also known as the Orbit Razor Pizza Wheel & Cutter, is a heavy-duty stainless steel tool with a G10 handle. Its razor sharp blade and thumb guard protection make cutting through any pizza a breeze. The pizza wheel also comes with a blade cover for safe storage and can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher. It's perfect for home cooks and professional chefs alike, and its sleek design will complement any kitchen. Pros High-quality stainless steel, Razor sharp blade, Thumb guard protection Cons May not fit in some drawers

8 Rainspire Kitchen Pizza Cutter Wheel Rainspire Kitchen Pizza Cutter Wheel View on Amazon 7.7 The Rainspire Kitchen Large Pizza Cutter Wheel is a must-have for any pizza enthusiast. Made of durable stainless steel, this pizza slicer has a sharp blade that cuts through even the thickest crust with ease. The non-slip handle ensures a secure grip, making it easy to maneuver the wheel through the pizza. Plus, it's dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze. Perfect for home use, this pizza cutter is a great addition to any kitchen gadget collection. Pros Sharp blade, Non-slip handle, Dishwasher safe Cons May not cut all pizzas

9 DECOSTYLE Black Pizza Cutter Wheel DECOSTYLE Black Pizza Cutter Wheel View on Amazon 7.3 DECOSTYLE Black Pizza Cutter Wheel is a heavy-duty, stainless steel slicer that provides a super sharp and effortless cut. Its ergonomic rubberized grip ensures a comfortable and secure hold, while the protective blade cover ensures safe storage. This pizza cutter is not only easy to use, but it is also easy to clean and is dishwasher safe. Whether you're a professional chef or a home cook, the DECOSTYLE Black Pizza Cutter Wheel is an essential kitchen tool for slicing through your favorite pizza toppings with ease. Pros Super sharp blade, Easy to use and clean, Ergonomic rubberized grip Cons May not fit in utensil drawer

10 Zulay Handheld Pizza Cutter Wheel Zulay Handheld Pizza Cutter Wheel View on Amazon 7.1 The Zulay Handheld Pizza Cutter Wheel is a must-have for any pizza lover. Made with razor sharp stainless steel and a protective blade guard, this round pizza cutter slices through any pizza with ease. The slip resistant handle provides a comfortable grip, and the included cover keeps the blade safe and clean. Whether you're a professional chef or just enjoy making pizza at home, this cutter is sure to become a staple in your kitchen. Pros Razor sharp blade, Protective blade guard, Slip resistant handle Cons Not dishwasher safe

FAQ

Q: What is a pizza wheel?

A: A pizza wheel is a handheld tool that is specifically designed for cutting pizzas into slices. It has a circular blade that rotates and cuts through the pizza crust, cheese, and toppings with ease.

Q: What is the difference between a pizza wheel and a pizza cutter?

A: A pizza wheel and a pizza cutter are basically the same thing. The term "pizza wheel" is often used to refer specifically to the type of pizza cutter that has a circular blade that rotates, while the term "pizza cutter" can refer to any tool that is used to cut pizzas, including those with a straight blade.

Q: How do I clean my pizza wheel?

A: To clean a pizza wheel, simply wash it with warm, soapy water and rinse it off. Be sure to dry it thoroughly before storing it away. Some pizza wheels are dishwasher safe, but it's always a good idea to check the manufacturer's instructions before putting it in the dishwasher.

Conclusions

After researching and testing various pizza wheels, it's clear that there is a wide range of options on the market. From the classic pizza cutter wheel design to the more modern rocker blade, each product has its own unique benefits and drawbacks. However, all of the pizza wheels we reviewed were made with high-quality materials and were able to slice through pizza with ease. Whether you're a professional chef or a home cook, investing in a quality pizza wheel can make all the difference in your cooking experience. So, if you're in the market for a new pizza wheel, we encourage you to consider our top picks or explore other options that fit your specific needs.