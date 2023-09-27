10 Best Plastic Ice Cream Scoops Review

Our Top Picks

Plastic ice cream scoops are a practical and convenient tool for any dessert enthusiast. They come in many shapes and sizes, so it's essential to choose one that fits comfortably in your hand and is easy to maneuver. Additionally, it's crucial to look for a scoop made from durable, BPA-free plastic that won't crack or break easily. Customer reviews can provide valuable insights into a scoop's durability, ease of use, and comfort. We've analyzed essential criteria and customer reviews to identify the most popular and reliable plastic ice cream scoops on the market. With our expert insights, you can select the perfect scoop to prevent your hands from getting cold while scooping and avoid any potential disappointments.

1 VITUER Ice Cream Scoop Set
The Ice Cream Scoop is a must-have for any ice cream lover. This set of 2 durable plastic scoops with ergonomic wooden handles makes serving and scooping ice cream a breeze. With their comfortable grip and efficient design, these scoops ensure perfect portions every time. Plus, their compact size and lightweight materials make them easy to use and store. Whether you're hosting a party or simply treating yourself, the Ice Cream Scoop is the perfect tool for serving up delicious frozen treats.
Pros Durable plastic material, Ergonomic wooden handle, Perfect portion sizes
Cons May not work for harder ice cream

2 Teensery Plastic Ice Cream Scoop Set
The 4 Pcs Plastic Ice Cream Scoop Assorted Color Ice Cream Scooper for Fruits, Yogurt, Melon Ball, Sorbet is a versatile and colorful addition to any kitchen. Made of durable plastic, these scoops are perfect for serving up ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet, as well as scooping out melon balls and other fruits. With four different colors to choose from, these scoops are both fun and functional. The lightweight design makes them easy to handle, and the dishwasher safe material makes clean up a breeze. Whether you're hosting a party or just enjoying a sweet treat at home, these scoops are sure to come in handy.
Pros Assorted colors, Versatile use, Easy to clean
Cons Plastic material

3 Handy Helpers Sundae Spoons Set of 4
The Handy Helpers Set of 4 Sundae Frozen Yogurt Ice Cream Spoons are the perfect addition to any dessert lover's collection. Made of durable plastic and featuring bright, fun colors, these spoons are perfect for enjoying your favorite frozen treats. The set of four ensures you can share with friends and family or keep them all to yourself! Whether you're indulging in a classic ice cream sundae or trying out a new frozen yogurt flavor, these spoons are a must-have for any dessert enthusiast.
Pros Set of 4 spoons, Durable plastic material, Multi-colored for fun
Cons Not suitable for hot foods

4 JCBIZ Plastic Ice Cream Scoop Set
The JCBIZ 4pcs Plastic Ice Cream Scoop Fruit Spoons Melon Baller Watermelon Scooper Kitchen Accessories 4 Colors (Orange, Green, Blue, Pink) are a must-have for any kitchen. These versatile tools can be used to scoop ice cream, melons, and other fruits. The set comes in four different colors, making it easy to identify each scoop. The plastic material is durable and easy to clean, ensuring long-lasting use. With this set, you can easily add a fun and colorful touch to your kitchen accessories while making food preparation a breeze.
Pros Comes in 4 colors, Versatile kitchen tool, Easy to clean
Cons Plastic material

5 SUMO Ice Cream Scoop Stainless Steel Blue
The SUMO Ice Cream Scoop is a high-quality kitchen tool that is perfect for ice cream lovers. Made from durable stainless steel, this scoop is dishwasher safe and features a comfortable handle for easy use. Its unique design allows for easy scooping of even the hardest ice cream, and the blue color adds a fun touch to any kitchen. Whether you're hosting a party or just enjoying a bowl at home, the SUMO Ice Cream Scoop is a must-have for any ice cream enthusiast.
Pros Stainless steel, Dishwasher safe, Comfortable handle
Cons May not work for hard ice cream

6 Chef Craft Plastic Ice Cream Paddle White 9in.
The Chef Craft Basic Plastic Ice Cream Paddle is a must-have for any ice cream lover. Measuring 9 inches in length, this paddle is perfect for scooping out your favorite flavors. Made of durable plastic, it is also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Whether you're serving up a scoop or two for yourself or a whole bowl for a party, this paddle makes it easy and mess-free. Say goodbye to struggling with a spoon and hello to the convenience of the Chef Craft Ice Cream Paddle.
Pros Durable plastic material, Easy to clean, Comfortable grip
Cons Not suitable for hot liquids

7 BlauKe Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop
The BlauKe® Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop is a heavy-duty, professional-grade scooper with a comfortable non-slip rubber grip. This dishwasher-safe baller scoop is perfect for making perfectly round scoops of ice cream, gelato, sorbet, and more. Its durable stainless steel construction ensures it can handle even the toughest frozen treats, while its ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip for easy scooping. Whether you're a professional chef or just love making homemade desserts, the BlauKe® Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop is a must-have tool in your kitchen.
Pros Stainless steel, Comfortable rubber grip, Dishwasher safe
Cons May not fit smaller cones

8 Chef Craft Select Plastic Ice Cream Scoop
The Chef Craft Select Plastic Ice Cream Scoop is a must-have kitchen tool for anyone who loves ice cream. Measuring 7.5 inches in length, this scoop is the perfect size for scooping out generous portions of your favorite frozen treat. Made from durable plastic, it is long-lasting and easy to clean. The color may vary, but the quality remains the same. This scoop is not just limited to ice cream, it can also be used for cookie dough, melons, and other soft foods. The Chef Craft Select Plastic Ice Cream Scoop is a great addition to any kitchen.
Pros Durable plastic material, Comfortable grip, Versatile for scooping
Cons Color may vary

9 MY MIRONEY 4-Pack Ice Cream Scoops
MY MIRONEY 4-Pack Plastic Ice Cream Scoop Nonstick Anti-Freeze Ice Cream Spade is a must-have for any ice cream lover. These scoops come in four different colors, making them perfect for parties or family gatherings. The nonstick coating ensures that your ice cream won't stick to the scoop, while the anti-freeze design ensures that the scoop won't get stuck in the ice cream. These scoops are made of high-quality plastic that is both durable and easy to clean. With a comfortable handle and a perfect size, this ice cream scoop is perfect for making the perfect scoop every time.
Pros 4-pack of scoops, Nonstick coating, Comes in 4 colors
Cons Plastic material

10 Hovico Plastic Ice Cream Scoop Blue
The Hovico Plastic Ice Cream Scoop is a must-have tool for any ice cream lover. Its nonstick and anti-freeze design make it easy to scoop even the hardest ice cream, while its ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip. Made of high-quality plastic, this scoop is durable and easy to clean. Perfect for home use or for serving up ice cream at parties, this scoop is a versatile tool that every kitchen needs. Plus, its fun blue color adds a pop of personality to any kitchen. Order yours today and enjoy the perfect scoop every time!
Pros Non-stick surface, Easy to scoop, Anti-freeze material
Cons May break easily

FAQ

Q: What are the benefits of using a plastic ice cream scoop?

A: Plastic ice cream scoops are lightweight, durable, and affordable. They are perfect for home use and are dishwasher safe. They also come in a variety of colors and designs, making them a fun addition to any kitchen.

Q: Are wooden ice cream scoops better than plastic ones?

A: Wooden ice cream scoops are a great alternative to plastic ones. They are eco-friendly, biodegradable, and have a natural look and feel. They are also easy to clean and won't scratch your ice cream container. However, they are not dishwasher safe and may require some maintenance to keep them in good condition.

Q: Why should I choose a stainless steel ice cream scoop?

A: Stainless steel ice cream scoops are the most durable and long-lasting option. They are also dishwasher safe and won't rust or corrode over time. They come in a variety of sizes and shapes, making them perfect for both home and professional use. Additionally, they have a sleek and modern look that can complement any kitchen.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing multiple plastic ice cream scoops, it's clear that there are a variety of options available to consumers looking to purchase one. While the plastic scoops may not have the durability or heavy-duty capability of their stainless steel counterparts, they are still a reliable and cost-effective option for those who enjoy occasional scoops of ice cream or other soft foods. Whether you're looking for a single scoop or a set, there are plenty of colorful options available that add a fun touch to any kitchen. Overall, if you're in the market for an affordable and functional plastic ice cream scoop, there are many great options to choose from.