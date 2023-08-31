10 Best Plastic Tablecloths for 2023

Our Top Picks

Plastic tablecloths are a must-have for any type of event, from weddings to barbecues. They offer a simple and budget-friendly way to cover tables and protect them from spills and stains. With so many designs and colors available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we provide expert insights and tips to help you make an informed decision. We analyzed customer feedback to identify the strengths and weaknesses of each product, ensuring an unbiased perspective on the quality of the plastic tablecloths. Our comprehensive research and analysis will help you find the best plastic tablecloth for your event.

1 Prestee White and Gold Tablecloths 4pk Prestee White and Gold Tablecloths 4pk View on Amazon 9.7 The Prestee White/Gold Tablecloths are a must-have for any event. With its sleek design, these 54"x108" disposable tablecloths will add a touch of elegance to your BBQ, party, fine dining, wedding, communion, or baptism decorations. Made of high-quality plastic, these tablecloths are not only durable but also easy to clean. The gold dot design on the white background adds a charming and sophisticated touch to your table setting. This 4 pack of tablecloths is a great value for your money and will surely impress your guests. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Elegant gold dot design, Durable plastic material, Easy to clean Cons Not environmentally friendly

2 Prestee White Plastic Tablecloth - 84 Round (4 Pack) Prestee White Plastic Tablecloth - 84 Round (4 Pack) View on Amazon 9.5 The 4 Pack White Round Plastic Tablecloth is a convenient and affordable option for those hosting events such as BBQs, parties, fine dining, weddings, and outdoor gatherings. Measuring 84 inches in diameter, these disposable tablecloths fit standard round tables and are made of durable plastic that is easy to clean. Plus, with a pack of 4, you'll have enough tablecloths to cover multiple tables and ensure a cohesive look for your event. Say goodbye to the hassle of washing and ironing traditional tablecloths and hello to a stress-free event setup with these White Round Plastic Tablecloths. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Disposable, Easy to clean, Versatile Cons Not environmentally friendly

3 Grandipity White Disposable Plastic Tablecloth 12 Pack Grandipity White Disposable Plastic Tablecloth 12 Pack View on Amazon 9.3 The White 12 Pack Premium Disposable Plastic Tablecloth by Grandipity is a must-have for any event or occasion. Measuring 54 inches by 108 inches, these decorative rectangle table covers are perfect for use at weddings, parties, and other special events. Made from high-quality plastic, they provide an elegant and sophisticated look while protecting your table from spills and stains. The pack of 12 ensures that you will have enough tablecloths for all your guests, and the disposable design makes cleanup a breeze. Don't settle for anything less than the best - choose Grandipity for your next event. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Premium quality material, Easy to clean up, Large size fits most tables Cons May tear easily

4 Exquisite 6-Pack Premium Plastic Tablecloth Purple Rectangle Exquisite 6-Pack Premium Plastic Tablecloth Purple Rectangle View on Amazon 9 The Exquisite 6-Pack Premium Plastic Tablecloth in Purple is the perfect addition to any event. Measuring 54in. x 108in., these rectangle plastic table covers provide ample coverage for your tables. Made of high-quality plastic, they are durable and easy to clean. These tablecloths are perfect for a variety of occasions, from birthday parties to weddings. The vibrant purple color adds a pop of color to your decor, while the disposable design makes cleanup a breeze. Say goodbye to the hassle of traditional tablecloths and hello to the convenience of the Exquisite 6-Pack Premium Plastic Tablecloth. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Exquisite design, Premium quality material, Pack of 6 Cons Limited color options

5 HSGUS Black Plastic Tablecloth Pack HSGUS Black Plastic Tablecloth Pack View on Amazon 8.5 The 14 Pack Premium Black Plastic Tablecloth is a great addition to any party or event. These disposable tablecloths are made with high-quality materials and measure 54 x 108 inches, making them perfect for rectangular tables. They are smooth and decorative, adding elegance to any occasion. These tablecloths are easy to clean up after the event and are perfect for weddings, parties, and other special occasions. The pack of 14 makes them convenient for large events, and their affordable price makes them a great value for any budget. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Pack of 14, Premium Quality, Easy to Dispose Cons Only one color available

6 Eleclassi Royal Blue Plastic Tablecloth 6-Pack Eleclassi Royal Blue Plastic Tablecloth 6-Pack View on Amazon 8.4 The Royal Blue 6 Pack Premium Disposable Plastic Tablecloth is a great option for those hosting events or parties. Measuring at 54 x 108 inches, this plastic tablecloth is perfect for an 8 feet rectangular table. Made of high-quality materials, it ensures durability and saves time on clean-up. The vibrant royal blue color adds a pop of color to any event and can be easily disposed of after use. Overall, this product is a convenient and stylish choice for those seeking an easy solution for table coverings. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros High quality material, Easy to clean, Fits standard tables Cons May tear easily

7 Sundee Plastic Tablecloth Rectangle Table Cover (Burgundy/White) Sundee Plastic Tablecloth Rectangle Table Cover (Burgundy/White) View on Amazon 7.9 The Sundee 3 Pack Premium Disposable Plastic Tablecloth is a fantastic option for those looking for an easy, hassle-free way to decorate their tables for weddings, parties, and banquets. Measuring 54"x 108", these rectangle table covers come in a beautiful burgundy and white color scheme that is sure to complement any event's theme. Made from high-quality plastic, these tablecloths are durable and waterproof, making them perfect for outdoor events. Plus, the disposable design means that cleanup is a breeze, allowing you to enjoy your event without worrying about the mess. Overall, the Sundee 3 Pack Premium Disposable Plastic Tablecloth is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a convenient, stylish, and affordable way to dress up their tables. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Premium quality material, Convenient and easy to use, Suitable for various occasions Cons Limited color options

8 FunnyPars Iridescent Laser Tablecloth (4 Pack) FunnyPars Iridescent Laser Tablecloth (4 Pack) View on Amazon 7.8 The Laser 4 Pack Iridescence Plastic Tablecloths are perfect for adding some shine to any party or event. Measuring 54" x 108", these disposable table covers are made of holographic foil material that reflects light beautifully. They are versatile and can be used for birthdays, weddings, Christmas, and other special occasions. The pack of 4 ensures you have enough to cover your tables and they are easy to clean up afterwards. Add some sparkle to your next event with these stunning tablecloths. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Shiny iridescent design, Disposable for easy cleanup, Fits standard size tables Cons May tear easily

9 Evershine Table Covers White 12-Pack Evershine Table Covers White 12-Pack View on Amazon 7.3 Evershine's 12-Pack Heavy Duty Plastic Table Covers Tablecloth (Reusable) (Rectangle 54" X 108", White) is a must-have for any event planner or homeowner. Made with durable materials, these table covers are perfect for protecting your tables from spills and stains. They come in a pack of 12, making them perfect for large events or for stocking up for future use. The white color adds a touch of elegance to your table setting and can be easily paired with any decor. And the best part? They are reusable, making them an eco-friendly choice for your next event. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty plastic material, Reusable, Pack of 12 Cons Limited color options

10 JHDZDHY Disposable Plastic Tablecloth (Black) JHDZDHY Disposable Plastic Tablecloth (Black) View on Amazon 7.1 The 6 Pack Premium Disposable Plastic Tablecloth is a perfect addition to any party or event. Measuring 54" x 108", these table cloths are designed to fit 6 to 8 foot tables, making them ideal for indoor or outdoor gatherings. These table cloths are made of high-quality plastic that ensures durability and prevents tears or leaks. The black color is sleek and elegant, making it perfect for formal occasions like weddings, anniversaries, and Christmas parties. These table cloths are also great for casual events like birthdays and buffet tables. They are easy to clean up and dispose of, saving you time and effort. Overall, the 6 Pack Premium Disposable Plastic Tablecloth is a must-have for any event planner or host looking for a hassle-free way to decorate their tables. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Premium quality, Easy to clean up, Perfect for any occasion Cons Not environmentally friendly

FAQ

Q: Are plastic tablecloths and vinyl tablecloths the same thing?

A: No, they are not the same thing. Plastic tablecloths are typically made from thin, disposable material, while vinyl tablecloths are made from thicker, more durable material that can be reused multiple times. Vinyl tablecloths are also often more resistant to spills and stains than plastic tablecloths.

Q: Can I wash vinyl tablecloths?

A: Yes, you can wash vinyl tablecloths. They are typically easy to clean with a damp cloth or sponge. If you need to remove more stubborn stains, you can also use mild soap and water. However, it is important to avoid using abrasive cleaners or scrubbers, as these can damage the surface of the tablecloth.

Q: What sizes do tablecloths come in?

A: Tablecloths come in a wide range of sizes to fit different tables. Common sizes include 60x120 inches for rectangular tables, 70 inches for round tables, and 90x132 inches for banquet tables. Some tablecloths are also available in custom sizes to fit unique or non-standard tables. When purchasing a tablecloth, it is important to measure your table carefully to ensure the best fit.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of multiple plastic tablecloths, it's clear that they offer a practical and affordable solution for protecting your tables during events and gatherings. From rectangular to round, and in a variety of colors, these tablecloths are versatile and easy to use. Whether you're hosting a wedding, party, or BBQ, there is a plastic tablecloth that will meet your needs. Overall, we recommend using plastic tablecloths as a cost-effective way to keep your tables clean and protected. Don't hesitate to try them out for your next event!