10 Best Quartz Bathroom Countertops Review

Looking to upgrade your bathroom aesthetics and functionality? Look no further than quartz bathroom countertops. Made of natural quartz crystals bonded with resins and pigments, these countertops are durable, elegant, and low maintenance. With a wide range of colors and patterns available, they can complement any bathroom design. However, there are some considerations to keep in mind, like the relatively high cost, need for mild cleaning products, and professional installation. To help you make an informed decision, we've analyzed essential criteria like durability, design options, and customer reviews to present our top-ranking products that have demonstrated exceptional performance in our testing.

ARIEL White Bathroom Vanity with Quartz Countertop. The ARIEL 49" White Bathroom Vanity with Pure White Quartz Countertop is a stunning addition to any bathroom. Made with high-quality materials, this vanity features a center rectangular sink, 2 soft closing doors, and 9 full extension dovetail drawers for ample storage space. The brushed nickel hardware adds a touch of elegance, while the pure white quartz countertop and backsplash provide a sleek and modern look. Measuring at 49" (inch), this vanity is perfect for those looking for a spacious and functional bathroom fixture. Pros High-quality materials, Spacious storage, Elegant design Cons Mirror not included

ARIEL Double Bathroom Vanity with Quartz Countertop. The ARIEL 73" White Double Bathroom Vanity is a stunning piece that combines style and functionality. With a pure white quartz countertop and backsplash, this vanity is built to last. The center rectangular sinks provide ample space for daily use, and the 4 soft closing doors and 6 full extension dovetail drawers offer plenty of storage. The brushed nickel hardware adds a touch of elegance to this beautiful piece. Measuring 73 inches, this vanity is perfect for larger bathrooms. Note that it does not come with a mirror. Overall, the ARIEL 73" White Double Bathroom Vanity is a great investment for anyone looking to upgrade their bathroom. Pros Double sinks, Soft close doors, Full extension drawers Cons No mirror

ARIEL 37 White Bathroom Vanity with Pure White Quartz Countertop The ARIEL 37" White Bathroom Vanity with Pure White Quartz Countertop & Backsplash is a stunning addition to any bathroom. With a spacious countertop and ample storage space, this vanity is perfect for those who want to keep their bathroom organized and clutter-free. The soft-closing doors and full-extension dovetail drawers ensure a smooth and quiet operation, while the brushed nickel hardware adds a touch of elegance. The pure white quartz countertop and backsplash provide a durable and easy-to-clean surface, making it a practical choice for everyday use. Overall, the ARIEL 37" White Bathroom Vanity is a high-quality and stylish option for those looking to upgrade their bathroom. Pros High-quality materials, Soft-closing doors and drawers, Ample storage space Cons Sink only on right side

ARIEL Bathroom Vanity with Pure White Quartz Countertop. The ARIEL 61" White Bathroom Vanity is a stunning addition to any bathroom. Made with high quality materials, this vanity comes with a 1.5" Edge Pure White Quartz Countertop & Backsplash, Center Rectangular Sink, 4 Soft Closing Doors, and 6 Full Extension Dovetail Drawers, all in a sleek brushed nickel finish. Its ample storage space makes it perfect for storing all your bathroom essentials, while its elegant design will elevate the look of your bathroom. Pros Spacious storage, Soft-closing doors and drawers, High-quality materials Cons Heavy for installation

Modway Render Mid-Century Bathroom Vanity with Sink in Walnut White The Modway Render Mid-Century Bathroom Vanity with Sink in Walnut White is a stylish and functional addition to any bathroom. Made with high-quality materials, this vanity features a spacious sink and ample storage space for all your bathroom essentials. The mid-century design adds a touch of sophistication to your bathroom décor, while the walnut and white finish complements a variety of color schemes. Measuring 24 inches, this vanity is perfect for smaller bathrooms or as a secondary sink in larger ones. Overall, the Modway Render Mid-Century Bathroom Vanity with Sink is a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade their bathroom. Pros Mid-century design, Good quality materials, Easy to install Cons Limited storage space

ARIEL 55 Inch White Bathroom Vanity The ARIEL 55" White Bathroom Vanity with 1.5" Edge Pure White Quartz Countertop & Backsplash is a beautiful addition to any bathroom. With its sleek design and pure white quartz countertop and backsplash, this vanity will elevate the look of your space. It features a center rectangular sink, 2 soft-closing doors, and 9 full extension dovetail drawers, providing ample storage space for all your bathroom essentials. The brushed nickel hardware adds a touch of elegance, and the vanity is easy to assemble. Overall, the ARIEL 55" White Bathroom Vanity is a high-quality, stylish option for any bathroom renovation. Pros Spacious storage, Soft closing doors/drawers, Stylish design Cons No mirror included

Modway Nantucket 24 Inch Bathroom Vanity in Walnut White The Modway Nantucket 24" Bathroom Vanity in Walnut White is a stylish and functional addition to any bathroom. Made with high-quality materials, this vanity is both durable and easy to clean. The 24-inch size is perfect for smaller bathrooms or powder rooms, and the sleek design complements any decor style. With ample storage space and a beautiful walnut white finish, the Modway Nantucket vanity is a great choice for anyone looking to update their bathroom. Pros Stylish design, Easy to assemble, Durable construction Cons Limited storage space

ARIEL 55 Inch Bathroom Vanity White Pure White Quartz The ARIEL 55" Inch Bathroom Vanity in White with Pure White Quartz Countertop is a stunning addition to any bathroom. With its soft closing doors and full extension dovetail drawers, this vanity offers ample storage space for all your bathroom essentials. The pure white quartz countertop and rectangle sink add a touch of elegance to your space, while the included backsplash ensures easy installation. This vanity is perfect for those looking for a functional and stylish upgrade to their bathroom. Pros 55 inch size, soft closing doors, full extension drawers Cons no mirror included

ARIEL White Bathroom Vanity with Quartz Countertop The ARIEL 37" White Bathroom Vanity is a stunning addition to any bathroom. With a 1.5" edge Pure White Quartz countertop and backsplash, left rectangular sink, 2 soft closing doors, and 5 full extension dovetail drawers, this vanity is both beautiful and practical. The brushed nickel hardware adds a touch of elegance, while the ample storage space allows for easy organization of bathroom essentials. Its durable construction and easy-to-clean surface make it a great choice for busy households. Upgrade your bathroom with the ARIEL 37" White Bathroom Vanity. Pros Beautiful design, High-quality materials, Ample storage space Cons Installation may be challenging

ARIEL Grey Bathroom Vanity with White Quartz Countertop The ARIEL 55" Grey Bathroom Vanity is a stunning addition to any modern bathroom. With a 1.5" edge pure white quartz countertop and backsplash, center rectangular sink, 2 soft closing doors, and 9 full extension dovetail drawers, this vanity offers ample storage and functionality. The brushed nickel hardware adds a touch of elegance, while the gray finish complements any decor. The size is perfect for larger bathrooms and the high-quality materials ensure durability. Overall, a great choice for those looking for a stylish and practical bathroom vanity. Pros Spacious storage capacity, Durable quartz countertop, Soft closing doors and drawers Cons Mirror not included

Q: What are quartz bathroom countertops made of?

A: Quartz bathroom countertops are made of a composite material that consists of crushed quartz and resin. This combination creates a durable and non-porous surface that is resistant to scratches, stains, and bacteria.

Q: How do I clean my quartz bathroom countertop?

A: Cleaning your quartz bathroom countertop is easy. Simply use a mild detergent and warm water to wipe down the surface. Avoid using abrasive cleaners or scrubbers as they can damage the surface. Additionally, it's important to clean up any spills or stains as soon as possible to prevent them from setting in.

Q: Can I put hot items on my quartz bathroom countertop?

A: While quartz is heat-resistant, it's still important to use caution when placing hot items on your bathroom countertop. We recommend using a trivet or hot pad to protect the surface from direct heat. Extreme or prolonged exposure to heat can cause discoloration or damage to the surface.

After reviewing several quartz bathroom countertops, it's clear that this category offers an excellent blend of style, durability, and easy maintenance. The products we reviewed stand out thanks to their high-quality materials and finishes, as well as their soft-closing drawers and doors. Whether you're looking for a sleek modern design or a mid-century look, there's a quartz countertop vanity that will fit your bathroom perfectly. Don't hesitate to invest in one of these stunning countertops and take your bathroom to the next level.