10 Best Roach Sprays for 2023

Our Top Picks

Roach infestations can be a challenging issue for homeowners, but a high-quality roach spray can be an effective solution. To help readers choose the best roach spray, we researched and tested various products. Our essential criteria included efficacy, safety, ease of use, positive customer reviews, and affordability. Roach sprays come in different types, including aerosol sprays, bait traps, and foggers, and each has its own unique benefits. By considering these factors, homeowners can make an informed decision and find a top-performing product that meets their needs. In the following section, we'll share the top-ranking roach sprays we tested.

1 Bengal Gold Roach Spray 2-Count, 11 Oz. Bengal Gold Roach Spray 2-Count, 11 Oz. View on Amazon 9.8 Bengal Gold Roach Spray is a powerful and effective solution for those dealing with a roach infestation. This odorless and stain-free dry aerosol killer spray not only kills roaches on contact but also includes an insect growth regulator to prevent future infestations. With two 11 oz. aerosol cans in each pack, you'll have enough to cover a large area. The spray is easy to use and dries quickly, making it a convenient solution for busy individuals. Say goodbye to roaches with Bengal Gold Roach Spray. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Odorless, Stain-free, Insect growth regulator Cons May require multiple treatments

2 Hot Shot Ant Roach and Spider Killer 2 Pack Hot Shot Ant Roach and Spider Killer 2 Pack View on Amazon 9.4 Hot Shot Ant, Roach & Spider Killer is a two-pack, 17.5 oz insecticide spray that effectively kills roaches and listed ants on contact both indoors and outdoors. The spray is easy to use and provides quick results, making it a great option for those looking for a fast solution to their pest problems. Its powerful formula ensures that pests are eliminated on contact, providing long-lasting protection against future infestations. This product is a must-have for anyone looking for a reliable and effective insecticide spray. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Kills roaches on contact, Kills listed ants on contact, Can be used indoors and outdoors Cons May not be effective for all types of ants

3 Raid Ant & Roach Aerosol Bug Spray. Raid Ant & Roach Aerosol Bug Spray. View on Amazon 9.2 Raid Ant & Roach Aerosol Bug Spray is a powerful and effective insecticide that kills on contact. Its water-based formula ensures that there is no greasy residue left behind, making it easy to clean up after use. This 17.5 oz. spray is perfect for use in and around the house to eliminate ants, roaches, and other crawling insects. Its fast-acting formula makes it an ideal choice for those who want to get rid of bugs quickly and easily. With Raid Ant & Roach Aerosol Bug Spray, you can be sure that your home will be free of unwanted guests. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Water-based formula, No greasy residue, Kills on contact Cons Strong chemical smell

4 Raid Ant and Roach Killer Aerosol Spray Raid Ant and Roach Killer Aerosol Spray View on Amazon 8.8 Raid Ant and Roach Killer with Essential Oils is the perfect solution for anyone dealing with pesky insects in their home. This aerosol spray is easy to use and quickly kills ants, roaches, and other crawling insects on contact. Its essential oil formula provides a pleasant scent without compromising on effectiveness. With an 11-ounce size, this pack of one is great for both small and large infestations. Say goodbye to insects and hello to a fresh-smelling home with Raid Ant and Roach Killer with Essential Oils. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Kills ants and roaches, Contains essential oils, Easy to use aerosol spray Cons Strong scent

5 Exterminators Choice Mice Defense Spray Exterminators Choice Mice Defense Spray View on Amazon 8.5 Exterminator’s Choice - Mice Defense Spray - is a natural, non-toxic mice and rat repellent that comes in a 1 gallon size, making it ideal for quick and easy pest control. This mice and rat repellent spray is safe to use around kids and pets, and is made from natural ingredients that are both effective and environmentally friendly. The spray is easy to apply and can be used both indoors and outdoors to keep mice and rats at bay. With Exterminator’s Choice - Mice Defense Spray, you can enjoy a pest-free home without the use of harmful chemicals or poisons. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Natural and non-toxic, Safe for kids and pets, Quick and easy to use Cons May not work for all rodents

6 Raid Max Ant and Roach Spray Pack of 3 Raid Max Ant and Roach Spray Pack of 3 View on Amazon 8.2 Raid Max Ant and Roach Spray (14.5 Ounce (Pack of 3)) is a powerful insecticide that can help you get rid of ants and roaches quickly and efficiently. This spray is easy to use, and it can be applied to surfaces both indoors and outdoors. With its fast-acting formula, it can kill insects on contact, and it can provide long-lasting protection against future infestations. The pack of 3 cans is perfect for those who need to treat multiple areas or want to keep a spare can on hand. Overall, Raid Max Ant and Roach Spray is a great choice for anyone who wants to keep their home free from unwanted pests. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Effective against ants and roaches, Comes in a pack of 3, Fast-acting formula Cons Strong chemical smell

7 Raid Ant & Roach Spray Defense System Raid Ant & Roach Spray Defense System View on Amazon 8.1 Raid Ant & Roach Spray Defense System packs a powerful punch against bugs and roaches. It features a lemon scent that is pleasant and refreshing, and its formula attacks bugs and kills them on contact for up to 4 weeks. The best part? It leaves no lingering chemical odor, making it perfect for use in any room of your home. The 17.5-ounce can is easy to use and provides long-lasting protection against pesky insects. Keep your home bug-free with Raid Ant & Roach Spray Defense System. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Kills bugs on contact, Lasts up to 4 weeks, No lingering odor Cons Not environmentally friendly

8 Raid Max Ant and Roach Spray Raid Max Ant and Roach Spray View on Amazon 7.8 Raid Max Ant and Roach Spray is a powerful insecticide that kills bugs on contact. This 14.5 oz can is perfect for use in and around your home to get rid of ants, roaches, and other crawling insects. Simply spray the affected area and let the formula do its job. With its fast-acting formula and long-lasting residual effect, Raid Max Ant and Roach Spray is a must-have for anyone dealing with a pest problem. Plus, its easy-to-use spray can and affordable price make it a convenient and cost-effective solution. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Effective against ants and roaches, Long-lasting protection, Easy to use spray can Cons Strong odor

9 Raid Ant and Roach Killer Spray, Indoor Use Raid Ant and Roach Killer Spray, Indoor Use View on Amazon 7.4 Raid Ant & Roach Killer Spray is a powerful insecticide that can effectively eliminate various crawling insects, including ants, roaches, and spiders. With its indoor use and fresh scent, it is perfect for households with pets and children. The 12 oz can is easy to use and can cover a large area. This pack of 12 is a great value for those who want to keep their homes bug-free all year round. Don't let pesky bugs ruin your day, get Raid Ant & Roach Killer Spray now. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Effective against listed bugs, Indoor use, Fresh scent Cons May not work on all insects

10 Raid Ant and Roach Killer Spray Lavender Scent Raid Ant and Roach Killer Spray Lavender Scent View on Amazon 7.1 Raid Ant & Roach Killer Spray For Listed Bugs is a powerful insecticide that can eliminate ants, roaches, and other listed bugs on contact. Its long-lasting formula can keep killing for weeks, ensuring that your home remains pest-free. The lavender scent provides a pleasant fragrance while you spray, making it a great choice for indoor use. The 12-ounce can is easy to use and can cover a large area, giving you complete control over your home's pest problem. With Raid Ant & Roach Killer Spray, you can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having a bug-free home. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Kills ants and roaches, Lasts for weeks, Lavender scent Cons Strong chemical smell

FAQ

Q: How long do I need to wait before entering a room after using insect spray?

A: It is recommended to wait at least 30 minutes to an hour before entering a room that has been sprayed with insect spray. This allows the spray to settle and dry properly, reducing the risk of inhaling any harmful chemicals.

Q: Can I use roach spray to kill other types of insects?

A: While roach spray is specifically designed to kill roaches, it can also be effective against other crawling insects such as ants and spiders. However, it may not be as effective against flying insects like mosquitoes and flies.

Q: Is it safe to use insect spray around children and pets?

A: It is important to read the label and follow the instructions on the insect spray product before using it around children and pets. Some sprays may be harmful if ingested or inhaled, so it is best to keep children and pets out of the treated area until the spray has dried and settled. If you have any concerns, consult with a veterinarian or pediatrician before using the product.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we have come to the conclusion that the roach spray category offers a wide range of options for consumers to choose from. Our team has reviewed various products, including natural and chemical-based sprays, to provide a comprehensive overview of each item's effectiveness and safety features. Although each product has its unique selling points, we recommend choosing a roach spray that aligns with your specific needs and preferences. Whether you opt for a chemical-free option or a potent formula, we encourage our readers to take action and invest in a reliable roach spray to keep their homes pest-free.