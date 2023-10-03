10 Best Selling 72 Inch Vanities for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're considering a 72 inch vanity, our comprehensive guide will provide you with all the essential information you need to make an informed decision. These vanities are an ideal choice for larger bathrooms or those in need of extra storage space. They come in a variety of styles and finishes, but choosing the right one can be overwhelming.

When selecting a 72 inch vanity, it's important to consider the amount of storage space, materials used, ease of installation, and maintenance required. Professional installation may be necessary for some, while others can be installed by a DIY enthusiast. Ultimately, the best choice for you depends on your unique needs and preferences. Stay tuned for our top-ranking 72 inch vanities based on our extensive research and analysis.

1 Ove Decors Double Sink Vanity with Barn Doors Ove Decors Double Sink Vanity with Barn Doors View on Amazon 9.9 The Ove Decors Double Undermount Sink Bathroom Vanity with Barn Doors is a beautifully designed and practical addition to any bathroom. With a rustic almond finish and a spacious 72-inch countertop made of cloudy cultured marble, this vanity is both stylish and functional. The double undermount sinks make it easy for two people to get ready at the same time, making it perfect for couples or families. The barn doors add a touch of charm and character to the vanity, making it a standout piece in any bathroom. Pre-assembled for easy installation, this vanity is made of high-quality materials that are built to last. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Pre-assembled for convenience, Double sink for shared bathrooms, Stylish rustic design Cons May not fit all bathrooms

2 ARIEL 73-Inch White Double Bathroom Vanity ARIEL 73-Inch White Double Bathroom Vanity View on Amazon 9.5 The ARIEL 73" White Double Bathroom Vanity is the perfect addition to any modern bathroom. With a pure white quartz countertop and backsplash, center rectangular sinks, and brushed nickel hardware, this vanity exudes elegance and sophistication. The 4 soft closing doors and 6 full extension dovetail drawers provide ample storage space for all your bathroom essentials. Measuring 73 inches in length, this vanity is the ideal size for larger bathrooms. Upgrade your bathroom with the ARIEL 73" White Double Bathroom Vanity. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Spacious double sink, Soft closing doors and drawers, Stylish white quartz countertop Cons Mirror not included

3 Ove Decors Maya Plus Double Sink Vanity Ove Decors Maya Plus Double Sink Vanity View on Amazon 9.2 The Ove Decors Maya Plus 72 in. Double Sink Bathroom Vanity in Almond Latte Finish is a stylish and functional addition to any bathroom. With its spacious double sink design and ample storage space, this vanity is perfect for families or couples who share a bathroom. The almond latte finish gives it a warm and inviting look, while the solid wood construction ensures durability. Measuring 72 inches in width, it provides plenty of counter space for all your bathroom essentials. Overall, the Ove Decors Maya Plus 72 in. Double Sink Bathroom Vanity is a great investment for anyone looking to upgrade their bathroom. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Double sink, Almond Latte finish, Spacious storage Cons Large size

4 eclife Bathroom Vanity Sink Combo with Side Cabinet eclife Bathroom Vanity Sink Combo with Side Cabinet View on Amazon 9 The eclife 72" Bathroom Vanity Sink Combo is a stunning addition to any bathroom. The black cabinet and blue boat tempered glass vessel sink are both modern and elegant, while the solid brass pop-up drain and water-saving faucet provide both style and practicality. The included side cabinet and mirror complete the set, making it perfect for organizing all your bathroom essentials. With a size of 72 inches, this vanity sink combo is perfect for larger bathrooms and provides ample storage space. Overall, a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade their bathroom with a stylish and functional vanity sink combo. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Spacious and stylish, Durable tempered glass sink, Water-saving faucet Cons Assembly required

5 Homecart White Bathroom Vanity Cabinet Double Sink Homecart White Bathroom Vanity Cabinet Double Sink View on Amazon 8.7 The Homecart 72" White Bathroom Vanity Cabinet Double Sink Solid Wood w/Marbel Counter Top is a stunning addition to any bathroom. Made from high-quality solid wood and featuring a beautiful marble countertop, this vanity is both durable and stylish. With two sinks and ample storage space, it's perfect for families or couples. The clean white finish and simple yet elegant design make it easy to match with any decor. Overall, this vanity is a great investment for anyone looking to update their bathroom. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Solid wood construction, Double sink, Marble countertop Cons May require professional installation

6 Vanity Art Double Sink Bathroom Vanity Set Vanity Art Double Sink Bathroom Vanity Set View on Amazon 8.3 The Vanity Art 72 Inches Double Sinks Bathroom Vanity Set with Engineered Marble Top is a perfect addition to any modern bathroom. The set features five dove-tailed drawers and two shelves for ample storage space, while the undermount rectangle sink adds a sleek touch. The set also includes two free mirrors to complete the look. Made from high-quality materials, this 72-inch vanity set is durable and long-lasting. With its elegant and functional design, this vanity set is perfect for those who want to make a statement in their bathroom. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Double sinks, 5 dove-tailed drawers, 2 shelves included Cons Heavy (may require assembly assistance)

7 Silkroad Exclusive Double Sink Bathroom Vanity 72 inch Brown Travertine Stone Top with Cabinet Silkroad Exclusive Double Sink Bathroom Vanity 72 inch Brown Travertine Stone Top with Cabinet View on Amazon 8 The Silkroad Exclusive Travertine Stone Top Double Sink Bathroom Vanity with Cabinet is a beautiful addition to any bathroom. The 72-inch size allows for ample storage space, and the travertine stone top adds a touch of elegance. The brown cabinet is made of high-quality materials and is designed to last. This bathroom vanity is perfect for those who want a luxurious and functional space. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Double sink, Travertine stone top, Spacious cabinet Cons Heavy

8 Altair Design Bianco Wood Vanity Light Brown Altair Design Bianco Wood Vanity Light Brown View on Amazon 7.8 The Altair Design Bianco 72" Wood Vanity in Light Brown with White Composite Stone Top is a stunning addition to any bathroom. Made with high-quality wood and featuring a beautiful white composite stone top, this vanity is both durable and stylish. With ample storage space and a spacious surface area, this vanity is perfect for all your bathroom needs. It's easy to assemble and comes with everything you need to get it up and running in no time. Whether you're looking for a way to update your bathroom or simply want to add some style to your space, the Altair Design Bianco 72" Wood Vanity is the perfect choice. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful light brown finish, Spacious 72" size, Durable composite stone top Cons Mirror not included

9 Wyndham Collection Beckett Double Vanity in Dark Gray with Carrara Marble Countertop. Wyndham Collection Beckett Double Vanity in Dark Gray with Carrara Marble Countertop. View on Amazon 7.3 The Beckett 72 Inch Double Bathroom Vanity in Dark Gray with a Carrara Cultured Marble Countertop and Undermount Square Sinks, No Mirror, is a stunning addition to any bathroom. This vanity is made with high-quality materials and features a spacious countertop, double sinks, and ample storage space. The Carrara Cultured Marble Countertop adds a touch of elegance to the vanity, while the undermount square sinks are both functional and stylish. Whether you're looking for a vanity for your master bathroom or a shared space, the Beckett 72 Inch Double Bathroom Vanity is the perfect choice. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 72 inch double vanity, stylish dark gray finish, undermount square sinks Cons no mirror included

10 Design House Concord Bathroom Vanities 72 x 21 Updated Design House Concord Bathroom Vanities 72 x 21 Updated View on Amazon 7.1 The Design House 541086 Concord Bathroom Vanities are a stylish and functional addition to any bathroom. With a size of 72 x 21 inches, this vanity provides ample storage space for all your bathroom essentials. It comes in an updated design that will complement any bathroom decor. The vanity is easy to assemble and made with high-quality materials that are built to last. Whether you're renovating your bathroom or just looking for a new vanity, the Design House 541086 Concord Bathroom Vanities are an excellent choice. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to assemble, Sturdy construction, Spacious storage Cons Heavy to move

FAQ

Q: What is a 72 inch vanity?

A: A 72 inch vanity is a type of bathroom vanity that measures 72 inches in length. It is considered a larger size vanity that is perfect for spacious bathrooms.

Q: What are the benefits of a 72 inch vanity?

A: A 72 inch vanity provides ample storage space for bathroom essentials such as towels, toiletries, and cleaning supplies. It can also serve as a focal point in a bathroom and can add value to a home.

Q: How do I choose the right 72 inch vanity for my bathroom?

A: When choosing a 72 inch vanity, consider the style, material, and features that suit your bathroom needs. Look for a vanity with enough storage space, a durable countertop, and a design that complements your bathroom's decor. It is also important to measure your bathroom to ensure the vanity will fit properly.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and analysis of various 72 inch vanity options, we can confidently conclude that this category offers a wide range of stylish and functional choices for any bathroom renovation project. Whether you're looking for a modern or rustic design, a single or double sink, or a wall-mount or freestanding option, there is a 72 inch vanity that will meet your needs. Our reviews highlight the top-performing products in this category, providing helpful insights and comparisons to help you make an informed decision. We encourage you to consider these options and invest in a high-quality 72 inch vanity for your bathroom upgrade.