10 Best Selling Bread Machines for 2023

Say goodbye to store-bought bread! Find the perfect bread machine that fits your lifestyle and budget with our expert comparison.

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 13:07
10 Best Selling Bread Machines for 2023
Our Top Picks

Pohl Schmitt Bread Machine
Cuisinart Bread Maker Machine CBK-110P1
Neretva Bread Maker Machine 20-in-1 Automatic
KBS 17-in-1 Bread Machine with Fruit Nut Dispenser
Amazon Basics Non-Stick Bread Maker White

Looking for the best bread machine? Look no further! Our research lab has spent countless hours testing the most popular bread machines on the market. We've analyzed each product based on essential criteria such as price, ease of use, and durability. With so many options on the market, it can be challenging to choose the best one for your needs. But don't worry, our team of experts has analyzed the top bread machines to help you make an informed decision. So sit back, relax, and let us guide you through the best bread machines on the market. Whether you're an experienced baker or just starting out, a bread machine can be an excellent investment for producing consistent, high-quality loaves.

1

Pohl Schmitt Bread Machine

Pohl Schmitt Bread MachinePohl Schmitt Bread Machine
9.8

The Pohl Schmitt Stainless Steel Bread Machine Bread Maker is a versatile and efficient appliance that can handle all of your bread-making needs. With 14 settings, including gluten-free and fruit, and a nonstick pan, this machine makes it easy to create delicious loaves of bread in three different sizes and three crust colors. The bread maker also features a fruit and nut dispenser and a keep-warm function, making it perfect for busy families who want fresh, warm bread without all the work. Plus, it comes with a variety of recipes to help you get started.

Rated 9.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
17-in-1 functions, nut dispenser, keep warm feature
Cons
large size

2

Cuisinart Bread Maker Machine CBK-110P1

Cuisinart Bread Maker Machine CBK-110P1Cuisinart Bread Maker Machine CBK-110P1
9.5

The Cuisinart Bread Maker Machine CBK-110P1 is a compact and automatic machine that allows for customizable settings, providing the user with the ability to make up to 2lb loaves. The silver and black machine is perfect for those who enjoy baking their own bread from scratch and want the convenience of a programmable machine. This bread maker is easy to use and comes with a recipe book to help get started. The compact design is ideal for those with limited counter space or who want to store the machine when not in use. Overall, the Cuisinart Bread Maker Machine CBK-110P1 is a great option for anyone looking to make homemade bread with ease.

Rated 9.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Customizable settings, Compact size, Automatic operation
Cons
Loud beeping sound

3

Neretva Bread Maker Machine 20-in-1 Automatic

Neretva Bread Maker Machine 20-in-1 AutomaticNeretva Bread Maker Machine 20-in-1 Automatic
9.2

The Neretva Bread Maker Machine is a versatile and user-friendly appliance that can create a variety of breads, from gluten-free to sourdough. With 20 different settings and 3 crust colors to choose from, you can customize your bread to your liking. The machine is also programmable and includes a 1-hour keep warm feature, making it convenient for busy lifestyles. This 2LB breadmaker comes in a sleek green design and includes a recipe book to get you started. Its stainless steel and nonstick materials make for easy cleaning after each use.

Rated 9.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
20-in-1 functions, 2 loaf sizes, Digital and programmable
Cons
Green color may not suit everyone

4

KBS 17-in-1 Bread Machine with Fruit Nut Dispenser

KBS 17-in-1 Bread Machine with Fruit Nut DispenserKBS 17-in-1 Bread Machine with Fruit Nut Dispenser
9

The KBS Large 17-in-1 Bread Machine is a must-have for any home baker. With its all stainless steel construction and nonstick ceramic pan, this bread maker is durable and easy to clean. Its full touch panel tempered glass and Auto Fruit Nut Dispenser make it easy to create a variety of breads, from traditional white bread to more complex recipes. Plus, its Reserve& Keep Warm Set and included oven mitt and recipes make it a convenient and practical addition to any kitchen.

Rated 9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
17-in-1 function, Stainless steel material, Auto fruit & nut dispenser
Cons
Not compact

5

Amazon Basics Non-Stick Bread Maker White

Amazon Basics Non-Stick Bread Maker WhiteAmazon Basics Non-Stick Bread Maker White
8.6

The Amazon Basics 2 Pound Non-Stick Bread Making Machine is a great addition to any home kitchen. This user-friendly machine allows you to easily make delicious homemade bread without the hassle of kneading and mixing by hand. The non-stick interior prevents sticking and makes cleaning a breeze. With 12 different settings, you can bake a variety of breads including gluten-free and whole wheat. The compact size makes it easy to store when not in use. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced baker, this machine is perfect for anyone looking to make fresh bread at home.

Rated 8.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Non-stick coating, Easy to clean, 12 programmable settings
Cons
No gluten-free setting

6

Hamilton Beach Bread Maker Machine 29982

Hamilton Beach Bread Maker Machine 29982Hamilton Beach Bread Maker Machine 29982
8.3

The Hamilton Beach Bread Maker Machine is a fantastic addition to any kitchen. With 12 different settings, including a gluten-free option, this machine can handle any type of bread you want to make. The dishwasher safe pan and kneading paddle make cleaning up a breeze, and the 2 lb capacity is perfect for making bread for the whole family. The digital, programmable features make it easy to customize your bread to your liking, and the sleek black design is a stylish touch to any countertop. Overall, this bread maker is a must-have for any home baker.

Rated 8.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
12 settings + gluten free, dishwasher safe pan + kneading paddle, programmable and digital
Cons
May be noisy

7

KITCHENARM Bread Maker Machine 29-in-1

KITCHENARM Bread Maker Machine 29-in-1KITCHENARM Bread Maker Machine 29-in-1
8.1

The KITCHENARM 29-in-1 SMART Bread Machine is a versatile and high-quality bread maker that can handle all of your baking needs. With 29 programs to choose from, including a gluten-free setting, this stainless steel machine is perfect for making bread in 2LB, 1.5LB, and 1LB loaves. The homemade cycle allows you to customize your baking experience, while the whole wheat bread making machine ensures that your bread is healthy and delicious. With 3 crust colors and 3 loaf sizes to choose from, this bread maker is perfect for any home chef looking to take their baking to the next level.

Rated 8.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
29 programs for variety, Stainless steel and durable, Gluten-free setting included
Cons
Large size may be inconvenient

8

Oster Expressbake Bread Maker 2 Pound White

Oster Expressbake Bread Maker 2 Pound WhiteOster Expressbake Bread Maker 2 Pound White
7.6

The Oster Expressbake Bread Maker with Gluten-Free Setting is the perfect kitchen appliance for those who love homemade bread but don't have the time or energy to knead and bake it themselves. This 2-pound bread maker has a gluten-free setting, making it a great option for those with dietary restrictions. With its easy-to-use interface, you can have freshly baked bread in no time. The machine also comes with a recipe book and measuring cup and spoon, making it easy to get started. The white color and compact size make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Rated 7.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Gluten-free setting, 2-pound capacity, Expressbake feature
Cons
Loud beeping sound

9

West Bend HiRise Bread Maker 3Pound Gray

West Bend HiRise Bread Maker 3Pound GrayWest Bend HiRise Bread Maker 3Pound Gray
7.4

The West Bend Hi-Rise Bread Maker is a must-have for any bread lover. With its 12 programs, including a gluten-free option, you can make a wide variety of breads with ease. The horizontal dual blade ensures even mixing and kneading, resulting in perfectly shaped and textured loaves every time. Its 3-pound capacity is perfect for large families or those who like to bake in bulk. The sleek gray design will complement any kitchen decor. Say goodbye to store-bought bread and hello to homemade goodness with the West Bend Hi-Rise Bread Maker.

Rated 7.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
12 programs including gluten-free, dual blade for even mixing, large 3-pound capacity
Cons
May take up counter space

10

Elite Gourmet Programmable Bread Maker Machine

Elite Gourmet Programmable Bread Maker MachineElite Gourmet Programmable Bread Maker Machine
7.1

The Elite Gourmet EBM8103M Programmable Bread Maker Machine is a versatile kitchen appliance that can cater to all your bread baking needs. With 19 menu functions, it can make everything from gluten-free to French bread. The machine comes in a sleek and stylish mint color that will complement any kitchen decor. It can make loaves in three different sizes, up to 2 lbs. The programmable timer ensures that you can have freshly baked bread whenever you want. The machine is easy to use and clean, making it a perfect addition to any home.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Programmable with 19 functions, 3 loaf sizes, Gluten-free option
Cons
May not last long

FAQ

Q: What can I make with a bread machine?

A: A bread machine can make a variety of bread types such as whole wheat, sourdough, and even gluten-free bread. You can also use it to make pizza dough, cakes, and jams.

Q: How do I clean my bread machine?

A: To clean your bread machine, remove the bread pan and kneading blade and wash them with warm soapy water. Use a damp cloth to wipe the inside of the machine and the heating element. Do not submerge the machine in water.

Q: Can I make adjustments to the recipe when using a bread machine?

A: Yes, you can make adjustments to the recipe when using a bread machine. However, it is important to follow the instructions carefully for the best results. Be sure to measure ingredients accurately and make adjustments for high altitude or humidity if necessary.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing on various bread machines, we have found that the bread machine market is full of great options for all types of home bakers. Each machine we reviewed had unique features that set it apart from the others, such as gluten-free settings, fruit and nut dispensers, and multiple loaf sizes and crust colors. Additionally, the nonstick pans and easy-to-use interfaces make these machines a great addition to any kitchen. Regardless of your baking experience, we highly recommend investing in a bread machine to elevate your homemade bread game.



