10 Best Selling Carpet Stain Removers for 2023

Discovering the right carpet stain remover to suit your needs can be a challenging task, with a multitude of options available. We have conducted thorough research and testing to provide you with the most comprehensive information possible. Carpet stains can be difficult to remove, particularly if left untreated, but using a carpet stain remover can help prolong the life of your carpet and save you money by avoiding costly replacements. Our expert insights and tips can aid you in understanding the benefits and challenges of using carpet stain removers. We have analyzed customer reviews to provide you with a comprehensive overview of the most popular and effective products on the market and will present our top-ranking carpet stain remover recommendations.

1 Miss Mouth's HATE STAINS CO Stain Remover for Clothes Miss Mouth's HATE STAINS CO Stain Remover for Clothes View on Amazon 9.8 Miss Mouth's HATE STAINS CO Stain Remover for Clothes is a game-changer for parents dealing with messy eaters and newborn stains. With a 4oz 3 pack, this spray effectively removes food, grease, and coffee stains from laundry, underwear, and fabrics without the need for dry cleaning. Its powerful formula is tough on stains yet gentle on clothes, making it a must-have for any parent. Plus, its compact size makes it easy to carry on-the-go for quick stain removal on the spot. Say goodbye to stubborn stains and hello to clean clothes with Miss Mouth's HATE STAINS CO Stain Remover. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Effective stain removal, Safe for baby clothes, No need for dry cleaning Cons Strong scent

2 Emergency Stain Remover Spray 2 Pack Emergency Stain Remover Spray 2 Pack View on Amazon 9.4 The EMERGENCY STAIN Remover Spray is a powerful laundry stain remover that works on most common stains such as blood, grass, coffee, mud, grease, and oil. With a 4oz 2 pack, you can easily tackle stains on clothes, upholstery fabric, and carpet. This stain remover is easy to use and effectively removes even the toughest stains. The compact size makes it convenient to carry in your purse or car for emergencies. Get rid of stains quickly and easily with the EMERGENCY STAIN Remover Spray. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Effective on various stains, Can be used on different surfaces, Comes in a 2 pack Cons May not work on all stains

3 Emergency Stain Remover Spray & Wipes Emergency Stain Remover Spray & Wipes View on Amazon 9.2 EMERGENCY STAIN Remover Spray is a lifesaver when it comes to removing tough stains from clothes, fabric, silk, and linen. This instant cleaner works like magic on blood, grass, coffee, mud and more. The pack of 25 wipes ensures that you always have a stain remover handy, whether you're at home or on the go. With a quick and easy application, you can get rid of any stubborn stain in no time. Lightweight and compact, this stain remover is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their clothes and upholstery looking spotless. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Instant stain remover, Works on multiple fabrics, Convenient pack of 25 Cons May not work on all stains

4 Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover Wipes Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover Wipes View on Amazon 9 Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover for Clothes is a reliable and effective solution for removing stubborn red wine stains from clothing, tablecloths, carpets, upholstery, and laundry. These wipes come in a pack of 25, making it easy to keep them on hand for any unexpected spills. The formula is tough on stains but gentle on fabrics, leaving them clean and fresh without any residue. With Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover, you can enjoy your favorite red wine without worrying about ruining your clothes or belongings. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Effective on stubborn stains, Convenient wipes for on-the-go, Works on various fabrics Cons May require multiple wipes

5 Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator 32 oz. Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator 32 oz. View on Amazon 8.5 Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator is a must-have for any pet owner. This enzyme pet odor eliminator is perfect for removing strong odors and stains caused by cats and dogs. It's also a great carpet cleaner spray that can be used on any surface, including carpets and upholstery. With its enzymatic cat urine destroyer formula, this product is designed to break down and eliminate odors at the source, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. The 32 oz. bottle is the perfect size for any home and the spray nozzle makes it easy to apply directly to the affected area. Don't let pet odors and stains ruin your home, try Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator today! Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Eliminates strong odors, Effective on pet urine, Easy to use Cons Strong scent

6 Rocco & Roxie Oxy Stain Remover Rocco & Roxie Oxy Stain Remover View on Amazon 8.3 The Rocco & Roxie Oxy Stain Remover is a powerful and effective oxygen-powered carpet cleaner spray that can tackle even the toughest stains on a variety of surfaces, including upholstery, couches, laundry, rugs, clothes, car seats, mattresses, sofas, and more. Perfect for pet and baby stains, this 32 fl oz pack of 1 is a must-have for any household. With its easy-to-use spray bottle and fast-acting formula, this stain remover is a game-changer for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient cleaning solution. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful oxygen formula, Works on various surfaces, Safe for pets and babies Cons May require multiple applications

7 Resolve Pet Specialist Carpet Cleaner Bundle Resolve Pet Specialist Carpet Cleaner Bundle View on Amazon 7.9 Resolve Pet Specialist Carpet Cleaner, Stain Remover, and Odor Eliminator is a powerful cleaning solution perfect for pet owners and anyone dealing with tough carpet stains. This bundle includes a 32 fl oz trigger bottle and two 60 fl oz refills, providing you with ample cleaning power to tackle any mess. The formula is specifically designed to remove pet stains and odors, leaving your carpets and upholstery smelling fresh and clean. Plus, it's easy to use - simply spray, scrub, and blot away the mess. With Resolve Pet Specialist, you can keep your home looking and smelling great, even with furry friends around. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Effective pet stain removal, Eliminates odors, Large refill bundle Cons May require multiple applications

8 WD-40 Spot Shot Carpet Stain Remover WD-40 Spot Shot Carpet Stain Remover View on Amazon 7.8 Spot Shot Professional Instant Carpet Stain Remover with Trigger Spray, 32 OZ is a must-have for anyone looking to quickly and effectively remove carpet stains. This powerful formula is specifically designed to tackle tough stains like red wine, coffee, and pet stains. The trigger spray makes it easy to target the stain directly, while the 32 oz bottle provides plenty of solution for multiple uses. Made with powerful cleaning agents, this stain remover is sure to leave your carpets looking like new. Say goodbye to stubborn stains with Spot Shot Professional Instant Carpet Stain Remover. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Instantly removes stains, Easy to use trigger spray, Works on various surfaces Cons May not work on old stains

9 OxiClean Carpet Pet Stain Remover 24oz. OxiClean Carpet Pet Stain Remover 24oz. View on Amazon 7.5 OxiCleanÂ® Carpet Pet Stain Remover 24oz 1 Count (Pack of 1) is a must-have for pet owners. This product effectively removes tough stains caused by pets, such as urine, vomit, and feces. It is safe to use on carpets, area rugs, and upholstery. The powerful formula penetrates deep into the fibers to lift and remove stains, leaving your surfaces clean and fresh. The 24oz bottle provides ample coverage for multiple stains, and the easy-to-use spray nozzle makes application a breeze. Keep your home looking and smelling great with OxiCleanÂ® Carpet Pet Stain Remover. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Effective on pet stains, Easy to use, Safe for carpets Cons Strong scent

10 OxiClean Carpet and Area Rug Stain Remover Spray Pack OxiClean Carpet and Area Rug Stain Remover Spray Pack View on Amazon 7.1 OxiClean Carpet and Area Rug Stain Remover Spray is a powerful cleaning solution designed to tackle tough stains on carpets and rugs. With a 24-ounce bottle, this 2 pack provides enough cleaning solution to remove even the most stubborn stains. The formula is specially designed to penetrate deep into carpet fibers and lift dirt and stains to the surface, making it easy to clean and restore your carpets to their original condition. This stain remover is perfect for use on high-traffic areas, pet stains, and food and drink spills. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Effective on tough stains, Easy to use spray bottle, Can be used on carpets and area rugs Cons May require multiple applications

FAQ

Q: How do carpet stain removers work?

A: Carpet stain removers work by using a combination of chemicals to break down and dissolve the stain. Some carpet stain removers also contain enzymes that help to break down organic matter, such as pet stains or food spills. It's important to follow the instructions on the specific product you choose, as some may require blotting or rinsing after application.

Q: Can leather stain removers damage my leather furniture or clothing?

A: It depends on the specific product you use and the type of leather you are treating. Leather stain removers are designed to be gentle on leather, but it's important to test the product on a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure it doesn't cause any damage or discoloration. It's also important to follow the instructions carefully and not to over-apply the product.

Q: Are laundry stain removers safe for all types of fabrics?

A: Most laundry stain removers are safe for use on most types of fabrics, but it's always a good idea to check the label before using. Some fabrics may be more delicate or require special care, so it's important to choose a stain remover that is appropriate for the specific fabric you are treating. It's also important to follow the instructions carefully and not to over-apply the product, as this can cause damage to the fabric.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing various carpet stain removers, we can confidently say that there are some great options available on the market. From emergency stain remover sprays to specialized products for red wine stains, there is a solution for every type of stain. Many of these products are effective on a variety of fabrics and surfaces, making them versatile for your cleaning needs. We encourage readers to consider their specific needs and preferences when choosing a carpet stain remover and to take action in finding the right product for them.