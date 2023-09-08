The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
10 Best Selling Chocolate Bars for 2023

Indulge in the world of chocolate with our product comparison page! Discover the best chocolate bars in town and satisfy your sweet tooth cravings.

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 10:57
10 Best Selling Chocolate Bars for 2023
Our Top Picks

CLIF BAR Chocolate Brownie Energy Bars
HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Halloween Candy Bars
Mars Candy Variety Pack
Twix Fun Size Caramel Cookie Chocolate Bars
365 Organic Milk Chocolate Bar 3oz

Get ready to indulge in the world of chocolate bars as we present our findings on the best products available in the market. Our extensive research involved analyzing various factors such as the popularity of the product, the quality of ingredients, and the packaging. We discovered that high-quality cocoa beans and natural ingredients tend to make the chocolate bars richer in flavor. Additionally, eye-catching packaging also plays a significant role in attracting buyers. We faced challenges in narrowing down the options and testing products across different price points. Our aim is to provide you with a comprehensive review that will help you make an informed decision on which chocolate bar to try next. Stay tuned for our top-ranking product.

1

CLIF BAR Chocolate Brownie Energy Bars

9.8

CLIF BAR - Chocolate Brownie Flavor - is a delicious and nutritious energy bar that is perfect for on-the-go snacking. Made with organic oats and non-GMO ingredients, these plant-based bars provide a great source of sustained energy to fuel your day. The 2.4 oz. bars come in a convenient 12 pack, making them easy to take with you wherever you go. Whether you're hiking, biking, or just need a quick snack at work, CLIF BAR - Chocolate Brownie Flavor - is a great choice. Plus, with its rich chocolatey taste, you'll be sure to satisfy your sweet tooth while also fueling your body with the nutrients it needs.

Rated 9.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Organic oats, Non-GMO, Plant based
Cons
High in sugar

2

HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Halloween Candy Bars

9.4

HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Full Size, Halloween Candy Bars, 1.55 oz (6 Count) are a classic favorite for any chocolate lover. Made with high-quality milk chocolate, these bars are the perfect sweet treat for Halloween or any time of the year. Each bar is individually wrapped, making them easy to share with friends and family. Whether you're looking for a tasty snack or a fun addition to your Halloween candy bowl, HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate bars are a delicious choice.

Rated 9.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Delicious milk chocolate, Perfect size for Halloween, Comes in a pack of 6
Cons
May not be suitable for those with milk allergies

3

Mars Candy Variety Pack

9.3

The SNICKERS, TWIX, MILKY WAY & 3 MUSKETEERS Individually Wrapped Variety Pack is a must-have for any candy lover. With 18 full-size bars in one box, this assortment is perfect for sharing with friends and family or for satisfying your own sweet tooth. Each candy bar is made with rich milk chocolate and features a unique blend of flavors and textures. Whether you prefer the caramel and nougat in a Milky Way or the cookie crunch of a Twix, this variety pack has something for everyone. Plus, with each bar individually wrapped, they're perfect for Halloween or any other occasion.

Rated 9.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Variety of popular candy, Individually wrapped, Great for Halloween
Cons
May contain allergens

4

Twix Fun Size Caramel Cookie Chocolate Bars

9

TWIX Fun Size Caramel Cookie Halloween Chocolate Bars are the perfect candy for trick-or-treaters or for snacking on during Halloween. These fun-sized bars are made with a crunchy cookie center, creamy caramel, and rich milk chocolate. The 10.83 oz candy bag is perfect for sharing with friends and family. The individually wrapped bars make them convenient for on-the-go snacking. Add TWIX Fun Size Caramel Cookie Halloween Chocolate Bars to your Halloween candy basket for a delicious treat that everyone will love.

Rated 9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Fun size for portion control, Perfect for Halloween treats, Delicious caramel and cookie combo
Cons
May contain allergens

5

365 Organic Milk Chocolate Bar 3oz

8.7

The 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Milk Chocolate Bar is a delectable treat that satisfies your sweet tooth while also being a guilt-free indulgence. Made from organic ingredients, this 3-ounce chocolate bar is free from artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors. It has a rich and creamy texture with a subtle sweetness that is perfect for all chocolate lovers. Enjoy it as a snack or use it in your baking recipes for an added touch of indulgence.

Rated 8.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Organic, Good taste, Satisfying size
Cons
High calorie

6

HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Bars 36 Count Box

8.4

HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Bars are a classic treat that everyone loves. This 36-count box is perfect for sharing with friends and family or keeping on hand for a quick snack. Made with high-quality ingredients and creamy milk chocolate, these bars are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. Whether you're enjoying one on its own or using it to make s'mores, HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Bars are a delicious and versatile treat that everyone will enjoy. Plus, with 36 bars in each box, you'll have plenty to go around!

Rated 8.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Rich milk chocolate flavor, Convenient 36 count box, Delicious and satisfying snack
Cons
May melt in hot temperatures

7

Snickers Bar with Caramel and Peanuts

8

Snickers Bar with Caramel and Roasted Peanuts Chocolate Covered is a delicious and satisfying snack that is perfect for those who love chocolate and peanuts. Each bar is packed with crunchy peanuts, creamy caramel, and chewy nougat, all covered in rich milk chocolate. With 24 bars in each pack, this is a great value for those who want to stock up on their favorite snack. Whether you need a quick pick-me-up at work or a satisfying treat after a workout, Snickers Bar with Caramel and Roasted Peanuts Chocolate Covered is the perfect choice.

Rated 8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Delicious taste, Satisfying snack, Good value for quantity
Cons
May contain allergens

8

TJ's Belgian Dark Chocolate Bars Variety Pack

7.7

Trader Joe's Belgian Dark Chocolate Bars 3 Variety Pack is a heaven for chocolate lovers. This pack contains 9 bars, each weighing 1.7 ounces which are perfect for indulging in a little treat. Made with high-quality ingredients, these bars have a rich and velvety texture that melts in your mouth. The pack includes three different varieties of Belgian dark chocolate bars, each with a unique flavor profile that satisfies every taste bud. Whether you want to snack on something sweet or bake a delicious dessert, Trader Joe's Belgian Dark Chocolate Bars 3 Variety Pack is a must-have for all chocolate enthusiasts.

Rated 7.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Variety pack, High-quality chocolate, Convenient size
Cons
May melt easily

9

ZonePerfect Protein Bars Chocolate Peanut 20 Count

7.4

ZonePerfect Protein Bars are a delicious and nutritious snack bar with 14g of protein and 19 essential vitamins and minerals. These bars are great for a quick snack on-the-go or as a post-workout recovery option. The chocolate peanut butter flavor is a fan favorite and the pack of 20 bars ensures you'll have plenty to last you through the week. Made with high-quality ingredients and guaranteed to satisfy your taste buds, ZonePerfect Protein Bars are a must-try for anyone looking for a convenient and healthy snack option.

Rated 7.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
High protein content, Contains 19 vitamins and minerals, Convenient and nutritious snack
Cons
May contain allergens

10

Toblerone Milk Chocolate Candy Bar with Almond Nougat

7.1

Toblerone Swiss Milk Chocolate Candy Bar with Honey and Almond Nougat is a delectable treat that will satisfy any chocolate lover's cravings. Each 3.52 oz bar is packed with high-quality Swiss milk chocolate, and the addition of honey and almond nougat adds a delightful crunch and sweetness to each bite. This pack of 12 bars is perfect for sharing with friends and family or for keeping on hand as a quick and delicious snack. The unique triangular shape of the Toblerone bar also makes it a fun and memorable gift for any occasion. Indulge in the rich and creamy flavor of Toblerone Swiss Milk Chocolate Candy Bar with Honey and Almond Nougat today.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Creamy milk chocolate, Delicious honey and almond nougat, Convenient pack of 12
Cons
Contains nuts

FAQ

Q: Are chocolate bars a good gift?

A: Yes! Chocolate bars make for a delicious and thoughtful gift for any occasion. They come in a variety of flavors and brands, and can be a great way to show someone you care. Plus, who doesn't love chocolate?

Q: What's the difference between chocolate bars and chocolate truffles?

A: Chocolate bars are solid chocolate that come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Chocolate truffles, on the other hand, are bite-sized chocolate treats that are usually filled with a creamy ganache. While both are delicious, chocolate truffles are often considered a more decadent and indulgent treat.

Q: What should I look for when buying chocolate gifts?

A: When buying chocolate gifts, it's important to look for high-quality chocolate made with real cocoa butter. You should also consider the recipient's taste preferences and dietary restrictions, and choose a brand or flavor that they will enjoy. Lastly, consider the packaging and presentation of the chocolate, as a beautifully packaged gift can make all the difference.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various chocolate bars, it is clear that the market offers a wide range of options to cater to different tastes and preferences. From sugar-free dark chocolate candy chews to indulgent milk chocolate bars with honey and almond nougat, there is something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a healthy snack, a special treat, or a fundraising item, the chocolate industry has got you covered. With so many choices available, it's easy to find a chocolate bar that suits your needs and satisfies your cravings. So go ahead and indulge, or consider gifting a pack to a friend or loved one, as there's never a bad time for some delicious chocolate.



