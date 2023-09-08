10 Best Selling Cold Brew Coffee Makers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a smoother, less acidic coffee experience? Cold brew coffee makers might be the solution. As cold brew coffee gains popularity, we've researched and tested multiple products to bring you the top contenders. Our analysis focused on essential criteria such as ease of use, durability, and price point, while customer reviews provided valuable insights. It's worth noting that cold brew coffee can be time-consuming to make, so finding a product that simplifies the process is essential. Keep in mind expert tips, such as using coarsely ground coffee beans and experimenting with brewing times and temperatures, to find your perfect flavor profile. With these considerations in mind, the Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers offer a great alternative to traditional hot brew coffee.

1 Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker 47oz Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker 47oz View on Amazon 9.9 The Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a versatile addition to any kitchen, perfect for those who enjoy iced tea or coffee. With a 47 oz glass carafe, filter, funnel, and measuring scoop, this black coffee maker is easy to use and produces a smooth and flavorful result. Made with durable materials, it is built to last and the compact size makes it easy to store. Whether you prefer to enjoy a refreshing iced coffee or tea on a hot day or want to save time and money by making your own at home, the Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a great choice. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large capacity, Includes measuring scoop, Easy to use Cons Glass carafe may break

2 Willow & Everett Cold Brew Coffee Maker Willow & Everett Cold Brew Coffee Maker View on Amazon 9.5 The Willow & Everett Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a perfect choice for coffee and tea lovers who prefer a smooth and refreshing taste. The 1.3 L glass pitcher with a stainless steel spout and removable filter allows for easy brewing and pouring. The cold brew method reduces acidity and bitterness, resulting in a less harsh taste that is perfect for those who are sensitive to caffeine. It's also great for making iced tea. The durable design and easy-to-clean components make it a great addition to any kitchen. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Removable filter for easy cleaning, Stainless steel spout for easy pouring, Large 1.3 L capacity Cons Glass pitcher may break easily

3 Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker View on Amazon 9.2 The Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the perfect tool for coffee lovers who want a delicious and refreshing cold brew at home. This 32 oz glass pitcher comes with a silicone cap and base for easy pouring and storage. Made with high-quality materials, this cold brew maker is durable and easy to clean. Whether you're making iced coffee or tea, the Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a must-have for any kitchen. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Durable glass pitcher, Silicone cap prevents spills Cons Capacity may be small for some

4 Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Black Pitcher Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Black Pitcher View on Amazon 8.9 The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker with Black Lid Pitcher is a must-have for coffee enthusiasts. This 2 quart pitcher allows you to easily make delicious cold brew coffee from the comfort of your home. Made with high-quality materials, this coffee maker is durable and easy to clean. It's perfect for those who love to enjoy a refreshing cup of coffee on a hot summer day or for those who prefer a smooth and less acidic taste. The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is also versatile and can be used for brewing tea or infused water. Its sleek design and convenient handle make it easy to pour and store in the fridge. Overall, this coffee maker is a great investment for anyone who wants to enjoy a delicious and refreshing cold brew coffee from the comfort of their own home. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Durable pitcher, Sleek design Cons Requires coarse grounds

5 Ovalware Cold Brew Maker with Spout. Ovalware Cold Brew Maker with Spout. View on Amazon 8.6 The Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker (& Iced Tea Maker) with Spout from Ovalware RJ3 is a must-have for coffee and tea lovers. With a 1.5L/51oz capacity, the glass carafe is perfect for brewing large batches of your favorite drink. The removable stainless steel filter ensures that your beverage is free from sediment and grounds, while the airtight seal locks in freshness. The spout makes pouring easy and mess-free. This cold brew coffee maker is perfect for home or office use and is a great way to save money on expensive café drinks. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Airtight seal keeps coffee fresh, Large capacity for multiple servings, Removable filter for easy cleaning Cons Requires coarse coffee grounds

6 Mueller Cold Brew Coffee Maker 2 Quart Mueller Cold Brew Coffee Maker 2 Quart View on Amazon 8.3 The Mueller Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a heavy-duty 2-quart Tritan pitcher that makes 8 cups of smooth and delicious cold brew coffee or tea. The easy-to-clean reusable mesh filter ensures that no grounds or leaves make their way into your beverage, and the pitcher is made of durable materials that will last for years. With its simple design and easy-to-use features, this cold brew coffee maker is perfect for coffee and tea lovers who want a quick and convenient way to enjoy their favorite beverages. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to clean, Reusable mesh filter, Large 2-quart capacity Cons May not fit in fridge

7 Baraiser Cold Brew Coffee Maker 3/4 Gallon Green Baraiser Cold Brew Coffee Maker 3/4 Gallon Green View on Amazon 7.9 The Baraiser Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the perfect addition to any coffee lover's kitchen. With a 3/4 gallon capacity, this iced coffee maker is perfect for making large batches of cold brew. The ultra-fine mesh steel filter ensures a smooth and flavorful brew, while the spigot makes dispensing easy and mess-free. The sleek green design adds a pop of color to your countertop and the durable materials ensure long-lasting use. Whether you're hosting a summer brunch or just want to enjoy a refreshing cup of cold brew on a hot day, the Baraiser Cold Brew Coffee Maker has got you covered. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large capacity, Ultra-fine mesh filter, Convenient spigot Cons May be difficult to clean

8 COFFEE BEAR Cold Brew Coffee Maker COFFEE BEAR Cold Brew Coffee Maker View on Amazon 7.8 The COFFEE BEAR Cold Brew Coffee Maker and Ice Tea Brewer is a must-have for coffee and tea lovers. Made with high-quality borosilicate glass, this pitcher can hold up to 1.3L (44oz) of your favorite beverage. The mesh filter ensures a smooth and delicious flavor, while the airtight lid keeps your drink fresh for days. Whether you're brewing cold coffee or iced tea, this pitcher will satisfy your cravings and elevate your drinking experience. Plus, its sleek and modern design will look great in any kitchen or dining room. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Borosilicate glass pitcher, Large capacity, Multi-purpose use Cons Filter may clog

9 Glyntrof Cold Brew Coffee Maker Pitcher Glyntrof Cold Brew Coffee Maker Pitcher View on Amazon 7.5 The Cold Brew Coffee Maker Pitcher is a game changer for coffee lovers. With a spacious 64 oz glass mason jar and a stainless steel filter, it's perfect for brewing your favorite iced coffee, ice lemonade, fruit drinks, and sun tea. The wide mouth and pour spout lid make it easy to use and clean. Plus, its heavy-duty construction ensures a long-lasting and durable product. Whether you're a coffee connoisseur or just looking for a refreshing summer drink, this pitcher is a must-have. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable glass material, Easy to use pour spout, Stainless steel filter included Cons May not fit in fridge

10 GMSWEET Cold Brew Coffee Maker 64oz GMSWEET Cold Brew Coffee Maker 64oz View on Amazon 7.1 The GMSWEET Mason Jar Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a versatile and easy-to-use tool for making delicious cold brew coffee, iced tea, lemonade, and other refreshing beverages. With a 64 oz capacity, wide mouth pitcher, pour spout handle, and brew filter, this cold brew coffee maker is perfect for home use or entertaining guests. Made from high-quality materials, this durable and long-lasting coffee maker is a must-have for coffee and tea lovers who want to enjoy their favorite beverages in the comfort of their own home. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large 64 oz capacity, Wide mouth for easy cleaning, Comes with a brew filter Cons Some users reported leaking

FAQ

Q: How do I use a cold brew coffee maker?

A: Using a cold brew coffee maker is simple. First, add your desired amount of coarsely ground coffee to the brewing container. Then, fill the container with cold water and stir to ensure all the grounds are saturated. Let the mixture sit for 12-24 hours, depending on your desired strength. Finally, strain the coffee concentrate into a carafe or pitcher and dilute with water or milk to your liking.

Q: Can I use a coffee carafe for hot coffee as well?

A: Yes, coffee carafes are designed to keep both hot and cold beverages at their desired temperature. If you want to use your carafe for hot coffee, simply preheat it with hot water before adding your coffee. Make sure to not leave hot coffee in the carafe for too long, as it can start to taste burnt.

Q: What are the benefits of using a cold brew coffee maker?

A: Cold brew coffee makers offer several benefits. Firstly, they produce a smoother and less acidic cup of coffee compared to traditional hot brewing methods. Additionally, cold brew concentrate can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks, making it a convenient option for busy mornings. Finally, cold brew coffee makers are versatile and can be used to make a variety of coffee drinks, such as lattes, iced coffee, and more.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing multiple cold brew coffee makers, it is safe to say that this category offers a variety of options for coffee and tea lovers alike. We found that each product had its own unique features, but all were designed to make the cold brew process easier and more efficient. Whether you prefer glass or plastic pitchers, removable filters or built-in ones, there is a cold brew coffee maker that will fit your needs. No matter which one you choose, you'll be able to enjoy a refreshing and flavorful cup of cold brew coffee or tea from the comfort of your own home. So, why not take the plunge and give one of these cold brew coffee makers a try? Your taste buds will thank you.