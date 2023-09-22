10 Best Selling Countertop Paper Towel Holders for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a convenient and efficient way to keep your paper towels organized and easily accessible? Countertop paper towel holders are the perfect solution for those who prefer not to install wall-mounted holders or have limited space. Our team conducted extensive research and analysis to determine the best countertop paper towel holders on the market. We tested each product for effectiveness, durability, and overall popularity, taking into account customer reviews and essential criteria. When shopping for your own holder, consider factors such as size, material, and design to ensure it meets your needs and complements your space. Stay tuned for our top-ranking products based on our research.

1 Greenco Bamboo Paper Towel Holder Greenco Bamboo Paper Towel Holder View on Amazon 9.8 The Greenco Counter Top Bamboo Paper Towel Holder is the perfect addition to any kitchen or bathroom. Made from high-quality bamboo, this paper towel holder is not only durable but also stylish. Its compact size fits most sizes of paper towels, making it a versatile addition to your home. The holder is also easy to assemble and clean, making it a convenient and practical choice for any household. Upgrade your organization and decor with the Greenco Counter Top Bamboo Paper Towel Holder. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stylish bamboo design, Fits most paper towel sizes, Can be used in kitchen or bathroom Cons May not fit jumbo rolls

2 Home Acre Designs Paper Towel Holder Home Acre Designs Paper Towel Holder View on Amazon 9.6 The Home Acre Designs Paper Towel Holder is the perfect addition to your farmhouse-style kitchen or bathroom. Made with a non-slip base, this countertop dispenser is both stylish and practical. It fits standard size paper towel rolls and is easy to refill. Use it to keep your space organized and tidy, while adding a touch of rustic charm. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Farmhouse design, Non-slip base, Suitable for kitchen/bathroom Cons Limited color options

3 Greenco Chrome Paper Towel Holder Greenco Chrome Paper Towel Holder View on Amazon 9.1 The Greenco Chrome Paper Towel Holder is a versatile and functional addition to any kitchen or bathroom. Made of durable chrome, this paper towel dispenser can be placed on a countertop, under a cabinet, or mounted on a bathroom wall. It holds standard-sized paper towels and is easy to refill. This kitchen accessory is perfect for keeping your space organized and tidy, while also providing quick and easy access to paper towels for cleaning up spills or drying your hands. Its sleek design makes it a stylish and practical addition to any home. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy and durable, Sleek and modern design, Versatile placement options Cons May not fit oversized rolls

4 Thirteen Chefs Acacia Wood Paper Towel Holder Thirteen Chefs Acacia Wood Paper Towel Holder View on Amazon 8.9 The Villa Acacia Wood Paper Towel Holder is a stylish and practical addition to any kitchen countertop. Made from durable acacia wood, this holder features a rustic design that adds a touch of warmth to your kitchen decor. It is designed to fit standard-sized paper towel rolls and has a sturdy base that keeps the holder in place while you tear off a sheet. This paper towel holder is not only functional but also a beautiful piece that will complement any kitchen style. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy wooden design, Non-slip base, Easy to refill Cons May not fit larger rolls

5 Niffgaff Paper Towel Holder Black Kitchen Roll Holder Niffgaff Paper Towel Holder Black Kitchen Roll Holder View on Amazon 8.7 The Paper Towel Holder Black Kitchen Roll Holder is a premium stainless steel dispenser that is perfect for any kitchen. With its one-handed operation and weighted base, it's easy to grab a paper towel whenever you need it. The black stainless steel finish adds a modern touch to your countertop while also being durable and long-lasting. This versatile holder can accommodate any standard size paper towel roll and is perfect for use in the kitchen, bathroom, or garage. Say goodbye to messy paper towel rolls and hello to a sleek and efficient solution with the Paper Towel Holder Black Kitchen Roll Holder. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros One-handed operation, Weighted base, Stainless steel material Cons May not fit large rolls

6 DAWNER Paper Towel Holder Brushed Nickel Stand DAWNER Paper Towel Holder Brushed Nickel Stand View on Amazon 8.4 The DAWNER Countertop Stainless Steel Paper Towel Holder is a must-have for any modern kitchen. With its sleek and stylish design, this vertical paper towel holder will add a touch of sophistication to any countertop. The heavy base ensures stability while the one-handed tear feature makes it easy to grab a paper towel on the go. This dispenser is designed for standard paper towel rolls and is made of durable stainless steel with a decorative brushed nickel finish. Add functionality and style to your kitchen with the DAWNER Countertop Stainless Steel Paper Towel Holder. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stainless steel material, Heavy base for stability, Easy one-handed tear Cons Limited color options

7 SMARTAKE Paper Towel Holder Stainless Steel Countertop Dispenser. SMARTAKE Paper Towel Holder Stainless Steel Countertop Dispenser. View on Amazon 8 The SMARTAKE Paper Towel Holder for One Hand Tear is a must-have for any kitchen countertop. With its weighted base and non-slip design, this dispenser can accommodate most sizes of paper rolls and allows for easy, one-handed tearing. Made from durable stainless steel, this paper towel holder is both functional and stylish. Say goodbye to messy paper towel rolls and hello to a more organized kitchen with the SMARTAKE Paper Towel Holder for One Hand Tear. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros One hand tear, Weighted base, Fits most size rolls Cons Limited color options

8 OROPY Paper Towel Holder Countertop - Brown OROPY Paper Towel Holder Countertop - Brown View on Amazon 7.6 The OROPY Paper Towel Holder Countertop is a must-have for any kitchen. Its heavy-duty wood base provides stability and durability, while the farmhouse design adds a touch of rustic charm. This paper towel roll stand fits both standard and jumbo size paper towels and features an easy-to-tear design for convenience. The compact size of the holder makes it perfect for small kitchens or countertops with limited space. With its practicality and style, the OROPY Paper Towel Holder Countertop is a great addition to any home. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty wood base, Fits standard and jumbo towels, Easy to tear Cons May not fit all decor

9 Swaitee Paper Towel Holder Black Swaitee Paper Towel Holder Black View on Amazon 7.5 The Swaitee Paper Towel Holder is an essential addition to any kitchen or bathroom. With its one-hand tear design, you can easily grab a paper towel without having to use two hands. Its anti-slip weighted base ensures that the holder stays in place while you tear off your paper towel. This holder is suitable for both standard and jumbo rolls, making it a versatile option for any household. Its sleek black design adds a modern touch to any space. Say goodbye to struggling with paper towels and hello to convenience with the Swaitee Paper Towel Holder. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros One hand tear, Anti-slip base, Fits standard & jumbo rolls Cons Not suitable for wall mounting

10 Coopvivi Paper Towel Holder Stainless Steel Coopvivi Paper Towel Holder Stainless Steel View on Amazon 7.1 The Paper Towel Holder Stainless Steel is a convenient and practical addition to any kitchen or bathroom. With its one-hand tear function, weighted base, non-slip design, and stainless steel material, this paper towel dispenser is built to last. It fits standard size paper towels and is perfect for countertops. It's easy to use and keeps your space clean and organized. Whether you're cooking or cleaning, this product will make your life easier. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros One-handed tear, Weighted base, Stainless steel Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What are the benefits of a countertop paper towel holder?

A: Countertop paper towel holders are a great option for those who want easy access to paper towels while cooking or cleaning. They are also portable and can be moved from one area of the kitchen to another. Additionally, they come in a variety of styles and materials to match any kitchen decor.

Q: What are the advantages of a freestanding paper towel holder?

A: Freestanding paper towel holders are a great option for those who want to save valuable counter space. They can be placed on a table or island and are a convenient way to keep paper towels within reach. They also come in a variety of styles and materials to match any kitchen decor.

Q: What are the benefits of a wall-mounted paper towel holder?

A: Wall-mounted paper towel holders are a great option for those who want to save counter and table space. They can be easily installed on a wall near the kitchen sink or stove for easy access. Additionally, they come in a variety of styles and materials to match any kitchen decor.

Conclusions

After thoroughly researching and testing various countertop paper towel holders, we have found that there are a variety of options to meet different needs and preferences. Whether you're searching for a sleek and modern design or a rustic and charming addition to your kitchen or bathroom, there is a paper towel holder out there for you. No matter which option you choose, having a countertop paper towel holder is a convenient and practical way to keep your space clean and organized. We encourage you to consider the options we've reviewed and find the perfect fit for your home.