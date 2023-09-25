10 Best Selling Drafting Easels for 2023

Our Top Picks

For artists of all levels, the right equipment is crucial to creating their best work. Drafting easels are becoming increasingly popular, offering a sturdy and adjustable surface for greater control and accuracy. They're ideal for working on a variety of surfaces and larger pieces, and selecting the right one is essential. When considering a drafting easel, height and angle adjustability, weight, and stability are important factors to keep in mind. Customer reviews can also provide valuable insights into the performance and durability of different products. Stay tuned for our top-ranking drafting easel recommendations.

1 Miratuso Tabletop Painting Easel A3 Upgrade Miratuso Tabletop Painting Easel A3 Upgrade View on Amazon 9.7 The Tabletop Easel A3 Painting Easel is an excellent choice for artists of all levels. Its adjustable angle feature allows for comfortable painting or drawing, and the smooth surface is perfect for creating detailed artwork. This easel is suitable for beginners, students, and children, making it a versatile choice for any artist. Its compact size is perfect for those with limited space, and its lightweight design makes it easy to transport. Overall, this easel is a great investment for anyone looking to improve their art skills. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Smooth surface for painting, Adjustable angle for comfortable use, Suitable for artists, children, beginners & students Cons May not be sturdy enough for heavy canvases

2 Falling in Art Drafting Table Easel. Falling in Art Drafting Table Easel. View on Amazon 9.5 The Falling in Art 5-Position Wood Drafting Table Easel Drawing and Sketching Board is a versatile and functional tool for artists of all levels. With its 5 adjustable positions, this drafting table easel can be adjusted to meet your needs when drawing, sketching, or painting. The 16 1/2 inch by 12 1/8 inch size is perfect for small to medium-sized projects, and the solid wood construction ensures durability and stability. Whether you're a professional artist or just starting out, this drafting table easel is an excellent choice for your workspace. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 5 positions for versatility, Sturdy wood construction, Compact and portable design Cons May not fit larger paper

3 US Art Supply Solana Desk Easel with Storage US Art Supply Solana Desk Easel with Storage View on Amazon 9.1 The U.S. Art Supply Solid Solana Adjustable Wood Desk Table Easel with Storage Drawer is a versatile and portable artist easel that is perfect for painting, drawing, and displaying your work. Made from premium beechwood, this easel is adjustable to suit your needs and features a built-in storage drawer and paint palette for added convenience. The easel is also lightweight and easy to transport, making it a great choice for artists who like to work on location. Whether you're a professional artist or a hobbyist, the U.S. Art Supply Solid Solana Adjustable Wood Desk Table Easel with Storage Drawer is a must-have for your studio or workspace. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adjustable height, Includes storage drawer, Sturdy beechwood construction Cons Drawer is small

4 Lucky Crown US Art Adjustable Wood Desk Table Lucky Crown US Art Adjustable Wood Desk Table View on Amazon 8.9 The Lucky Crown US Art Adjustable Wood Desk Table is a versatile and lightweight easel that provides strong support for all your creative endeavors. Made from high-quality materials, this desk table is adjustable to fit your specific needs and can be used for a variety of purposes, including painting, drawing, and writing. Its compact size and portability make it easy to transport and store, making it the perfect addition to any artist's toolkit. With its strong support and adjustable design, the Lucky Crown US Art Adjustable Wood Desk Table is a must-have for any creative individual looking to take their craft to the next level. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adjustable height, Lightweight, Strong support Cons Assembly required

5 Sorillo Brands A Frame Wooden Easel Sorillo Brands A Frame Wooden Easel View on Amazon 8.6 The Sorillo Brands 14 inch A Frame Wooden Easel is a sturdy and reliable tool for any artist or hobbyist. Made of high-quality wood, this easel provides a stable base for canvases up to 14 inches in height. Its adjustable angle allows for versatile use, making it perfect for both sketching and painting. Lightweight and easy to assemble, this easel is a great addition to any art studio or workspace. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy wooden construction, Adjustable height for flexibility, Compact and easy to store Cons Assembly required

6 ATWORTH Wood Desktop Easel Tabletop Easel ATWORTH Wood Desktop Easel Tabletop Easel View on Amazon 8.3 The ATWORTH Wood Desktop Easel is a portable and adjustable sketching board that is perfect for artists on-the-go. Measuring at 18½" x 14¼", this tabletop easel is made of high-quality wood and can be adjusted to various angles to accommodate different drawing and painting techniques. It's lightweight and easy to carry, making it ideal for outdoor sketching or travel. Whether you're a professional artist or a beginner, the ATWORTH Wood Desktop Easel is a great investment that will enhance your creativity and productivity. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Portable & adjustable, Sturdy wood construction, Can be used as tabletop easel Cons May not accommodate larger paper

7 NAKAAOSIK Desktop Drawing Sketching Easel A3 NAKAAOSIK Desktop Drawing Sketching Easel A3 View on Amazon 8 The Desktop Drawing Sketching Easel is an ideal tool for artists, children, and beginners. This A3 desk easel is designed as a four-position adjustable table easel painting board. It's perfect for sketching, drawing, and painting. The easel is made of high-quality materials, ensuring durability and stability. Its compact design allows for easy storage and transportation. Whether you're a professional artist or just starting, this easel is an excellent addition to your art supplies. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adjustable angles, Sturdy and durable, Suitable for various users Cons May not fit larger paper

8 MEEDEN Large Studio Drawing Board MEEDEN Large Studio Drawing Board View on Amazon 7.8 The MEEDEN Large Studio Artist Drawing & Sketching Board is an adjustable beechwood A2 sketchboard that is perfect for students, beginners, and professional artists. The wood desktop easel board comes with a T-square and measures 25-5/8" X 19" A2 Drawing Board. This sketchboard is sturdy and durable, allowing artists to draw and sketch with ease. It's also adjustable, making it easy to find the perfect angle for your work. The MEEDEN sketchboard is a must-have for anyone who wants to create beautiful artwork. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adjustable and versatile, Comes with T-square, Large size for big projects Cons May not be portable

9 VISWIN Large Adjustable 3 Drawer Storage Box Easel VISWIN Large Adjustable 3 Drawer Storage Box Easel View on Amazon 7.5 The VISWIN Large Adjustable 3 Drawer Storage Box Easel is a premium quality tabletop sketchbox made from high-quality beechwood. With its adjustable height and 3 drawers, this easel is a perfect fit for artists, students, and hobbyists who want to keep their art supplies organized. The easel also comes with a book stand, making it easy to reference art books or sketches while painting. The portable design of this easel allows artists to take their creativity on-the-go, making it an excellent choice for outdoor painting or traveling. Overall, the VISWIN Large Adjustable 3 Drawer Storage Box Easel is a great investment for anyone looking to take their art to the next level. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adjustable height and angle, 3 drawers for storage, Portable and easy to use Cons Some assembly required

10 US Art Supply Walnut Storage Box with Easel. US Art Supply Walnut Storage Box with Easel. View on Amazon 7.1 The US Art Supply Walnut 2-Drawer Adjustable Wooden Storage Box with Fold Up Solid Drawing Easel is the perfect addition to any artist's collection. This versatile storage box and easel combo allows for easy transportation and storage of art supplies, while also providing a sturdy surface to create your artwork. The adjustable legs and drawers make it customizable to your needs, and the beautiful walnut finish adds a touch of elegance to your art studio. Use it for drawing, painting, or any other artistic endeavor. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Adjustable drawers, Fold up easel, Sturdy wooden construction Cons Easel not very tall

FAQ

Q: What is a drafting easel and how is it different from other types of easels?

A: A drafting easel is specifically designed for artists who work on technical drawings, blueprints, or architectural plans. It usually has a flat surface with an adjustable angle that allows for precise and accurate drawing. Unlike other easels, it doesn't have a canvas or paper holder.

Q: Can photo easels be used for other types of artwork?

A: Yes, photo easels can be used for displaying a variety of artwork, such as prints, posters, paintings, and sketches. They are great for showcasing artwork at exhibitions, galleries, or even in your own home.

Q: What are the benefits of using an artist easel?

A: An artist easel provides a stable and adjustable platform for creating artwork. It allows you to work at a comfortable height and angle, reducing strain on your neck, back, and shoulders. It also helps to keep your artwork organized and protected from smudging or damage. Additionally, artist easels come in various sizes and styles to suit different types of artwork and working preferences.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and reviewing various drafting easels, it's clear that this category offers a wide range of options for artists of all levels. From portable and adjustable options like the ATWORTH Wood Desktop Easel to the large studio artist drawing board by MEEDEN, there's an easel for every need. The Greenco Beech-Wood Portable Art Desk Easel and Book Stand with drawer is a great option for those looking for a multi-functional easel, while the Falling in Art 5-Position Wood Drafting Table Easel offers versatility with its 5-position adjustability. Overall, whether you're a beginner or a professional artist, investing in a drafting easel can greatly enhance your art-making experience.