10 Best Selling Dry Rubs for 2023

Looking for the perfect dry rub to add bold and delicious flavors to your grilled or smoked meats? Look no further! We've researched and tested several products in the dry rubs category to bring you the most comprehensive and informative reviews possible. Choosing the right dry rub can be a challenge, with so many options on the market. That's why we've analyzed several essential criteria, including flavor, aroma, texture, ingredients, and customer reviews, to help you make an informed decision. Our expert insights and tips are suitable for both seasoned pitmasters and beginner grillers. In the following sections, we'll delve into the top dry rubs that stood out for their flavor, aroma, texture, and overall quality. We've included a variety of options that cater to different tastes and preferences, so you're sure to find one that suits you. Scroll down to discover the best dry rubs that will take your grilling game to new heights!

1 Five Star Seasonings Texas BBQ Rub Five Star Seasonings Texas BBQ Rub View on Amazon 9.8 The Texas Style Pork BBQ Rub by RubWise is a must-have for any BBQ enthusiast. Made with high-quality ingredients and free of MSG, this rub adds the perfect blend of smoky and savory flavors to your favorite cuts of pork. Whether you're smoking a pork butt, grilling chops, or making pulled pork, this seasoning is perfect for achieving that authentic Texas-style taste. With a generous 11.5oz size, you'll have plenty of rub to go around for all your BBQ events. Don't settle for bland meat - try RubWise's Texas Style Pork BBQ Rub for a mouth-watering experience. Pros Texas-style flavor, No MSG, Versatile for different cuts Cons Some may prefer other flavors

2 Five Star BBQ Rub Seasoning 6oz. Five Star BBQ Rub Seasoning 6oz. View on Amazon 9.6 10-42 BBQ Rub Spice is a versatile and all-natural seasoning that is perfect for grilling and smoking. Made in the USA, this steak seasoning adds a delicious flavor to brisket, chicken, ribs, turkey, and pork. With no MSG, this dry rub is a healthier option for those who love to barbecue. The 6oz size is perfect for both home cooks and professional chefs, and the blend of spices is sure to impress even the most discerning palate. Whether you're a seasoned grill master or a beginner, 10-42 BBQ Rub Spice is a must-have for any barbecue enthusiast. Pros All natural ingredients, Versatile for different meats, No MSG Cons May not suit all tastes

3 Five Star Seasonings Brisket Rub by RubWise Five Star Seasonings Brisket Rub by RubWise View on Amazon 9.2 RubWise's Texas Style Brisket Rub is a must-have for any BBQ enthusiast. This 1lb pack of beef seasoning dry rub is perfect for smoking and grilling, and adds a smokey, savory flavor to your brisket, steaks, ribs, and burgers. Made with high-quality ingredients, this rub is easy to use and enhances the natural flavors of your meat. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a beginner, RubWise's Texas Style Brisket Rub is a game-changer for your BBQ game. Pros Smokey flavor is delicious, Versatile for various meats, Generous amount in package Cons May be too salty

4 Five Star Seasonings BBQ Rub Classic Seasoning Mix Five Star Seasonings BBQ Rub Classic Seasoning Mix View on Amazon 9 Manchild BBQ Rub is the perfect seasoning for anyone looking to add a delicious smoky flavor to their meats. This gluten-free and MSG-free rub is versatile and can be used for cooking, grilling, and smoking any meat, including brisket, ribs, steak, pork, and chicken. With a 7oz size, this classic BBQ rub is made with only the best spices and is sure to become a go-to for any BBQ enthusiast. Get ready to impress your guests with the mouthwatering flavor of Manchild BBQ Rub. Pros Classic BBQ flavor, Gluten-free & MSG-free, Versatile for all meats Cons May not suit all tastes

5 Kosmos Q Honey Killer Bee BBQ Rub Kosmos Q Honey Killer Bee BBQ Rub View on Amazon 8.6 Kosmos Q Honey Killer Bee BBQ Rub is a sweet and savory blend that is perfect for anyone who loves to grill. This barbecue rub is great on brisket, steak, chicken, ribs, and pork. It comes in a 13 oz shaker bottle and is made with high-quality ingredients, including honey, brown sugar, and spices. Whether you're a professional chef or a backyard grilling enthusiast, this meat seasoning and spice dry rub is sure to impress. So, fire up the grill and get ready to enjoy the best barbecue rub around! Pros Sweet & savory blend, Great on multiple meats, Large 13 oz bottle Cons May be too sweet

6 Miners Mix Maynards Memphis Championship BBQ Dry Rub Miners Mix Maynards Memphis Championship BBQ Dry Rub View on Amazon 8.2 Miners Mix Maynards Memphis Championship BBQ DRY Rub is the perfect addition to your grilling and smoking arsenal. With a blend of bold flavors and no MSG, this dry rub is designed to enhance the taste of your low and slow smoked meats, including spare ribs, baby backs, butts, pulled pork, brisket, and beef. This 5.7-ounce pack of 1 contains a low salt seasoning mix that is perfect for anyone looking to cut back on their salt intake while still enjoying delicious BBQ. The Miners Mix Maynards Memphis Championship BBQ DRY Rub is easy to use and delivers a mouthwatering taste that will have your guests coming back for more. Pros Big bold flavor, No MSG, Low salt Cons Only one size available

7 Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue Dry Rub Variety Pack Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue Dry Rub Variety Pack View on Amazon 8 The Jack Stack Barbecue Dry Rub Seasoning Variety Pack is a must-have for any grilling enthusiast. This pack includes three different flavors - All Purpose, Steak, and Poultry & Meat Seasonings - each weighing 7 ounces. Made with high-quality ingredients and inspired by the flavors of Kansas City barbecue, these rubs will elevate your grilling game to the next level. Perfect for use on chicken, steak, ribs, vegetables, seafood, and more, these rubs are versatile and delicious. Add some flavor to your next cookout with the Jack Stack Barbecue Dry Rub Seasoning Variety Pack. Pros Variety pack for different meats, All-purpose seasoning, Great for vegetables and seafood Cons May not suit all tastes

8 Project Smoke BBQ Spice Seasonings Gift Set Project Smoke BBQ Spice Seasonings Gift Set View on Amazon 7.8 Steven Raichlen's Project Smoke Gourmet BBQ Spice Seasonings Gift Set is a must-have for anyone who loves grilling and smoking meat. This set of 3 barbecue dry rubs is American influenced and includes flavors such as Kansas City Smoke, Carolina Pit Powder, and Santa Fe Coffee Rub. Made with high-quality ingredients, these rubs are perfect for enhancing the flavor of beef, pork, chicken, and fish. Whether you're a seasoned griller or a novice, this gift set is sure to elevate your BBQ game. It also makes a great Father's Day gift or grill gift for men who love to cook. Pros Variety of flavors, High-quality ingredients, Great gift option Cons May not appeal to all tastes

9 Salt Lick Double Rub Assortment Salt Lick Double Rub Assortment View on Amazon 7.5 The Salt Lick Double Rub Assortment includes one Original Dry Rub and one Garlic Dry Rub, perfect for adding savory flavor to your meats. Made from high-quality ingredients, these rubs are perfect for grilling, smoking, or baking. Each rub comes in a 12-ounce jar, allowing for multiple uses and easy storage. Elevate your dishes with the delicious taste of Salt Lick Double Rub Assortment. Pros Two different rub options, Great for grilling enthusiasts, Adds flavor to meat Cons Limited flavor options

10 Lawry's Memphis Style Barbecue Rub Lawry's Memphis Style Barbecue Rub View on Amazon 7.1 Lawry's Memphis Style Barbecue Rub is a must-have for any BBQ enthusiast. This 25-ounce container of Memphis dry rub is perfect for adding flavor to wings, ribs, brisket, and more. Made with a blend of spices and herbs, this rub offers a smoky and savory taste to your meats. It's easy to use, just rub it onto your meat before grilling or smoking. The container is resealable, keeping your rub fresh for multiple uses. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a beginner, Lawry's Memphis Style Barbecue Rub will take your BBQ game to the next level. Pros Great for BBQ, Versatile seasoning, Large container size Cons May be too spicy

Q: What are dry rubs?

A: Dry rubs are mixtures of spices, herbs, salts, sugars, and other ingredients that are used to season meats before cooking. They are applied by rubbing the mixture onto the meat, creating a flavorful crust or bark that enhances the taste and texture of the meat.

Q: What’s the difference between dry rubs and sauces?

A: Dry rubs are applied to the meat before cooking, while sauces are added during or after cooking. Dry rubs are designed to enhance the flavor of the meat, while sauces are used to add moisture and flavor to the finished dish. Dry rubs are typically made from a blend of spices and herbs, while sauces can contain a wider variety of ingredients, such as vinegar, ketchup, honey, or mustard.

Q: How do I choose the right barbecue seasoning?

A: Choosing the right barbecue seasoning depends on your personal taste preferences and the type of meat you’re cooking. Some seasonings are designed specifically for certain types of meat, such as chicken, pork, or beef. Others are more versatile and can be used on a variety of meats. Experiment with different seasonings to find the ones you like best, and don’t be afraid to mix and match to create your own unique flavor profiles.

After conducting extensive research and reviewing various dry rubs, it's clear that this category offers a vast array of flavorful and high-quality options for grilling and smoking meats. Whether you're looking for a classic BBQ rub or a more unique blend of spices, there's a dry rub out there to suit your taste preferences. From Memphis-style to Texas-style and everything in between, these dry rubs offer a delicious way to enhance the flavor of your favorite meats. With so many options to choose from, it's easy to find a dry rub that will take your BBQ game to the next level. So why not try out a new dry rub today and elevate your grilling experience?