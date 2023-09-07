10 Best Selling Fleece Bed Blankets for 2023

Our Top Picks

We have researched and tested various fleece bed blankets to bring you a list of the best ones available. These blankets are increasingly popular due to their soft texture and are a great addition to any bedroom. When selecting a fleece bed blanket, it's essential to consider factors such as the quality of the material and the size of the blanket. It can be challenging to find a high-quality yet affordable blanket, but reading customer reviews can provide valuable insights. Ultimately, investing in a high-quality fleece bed blanket is an excellent way to add comfort and coziness to your bedroom.

1 Bedsure Fleece Bed Blanket Queen Grey Bedsure Fleece Bed Blanket Queen Grey View on Amazon 9.7 The Bedsure Fleece Bed Blanket in Queen Size Grey is a must-have for anyone who loves to snuggle up and get cozy. Made from soft, lightweight microfiber, this plush and fuzzy blanket is perfect for keeping you warm on chilly nights. Measuring 90x90 inches, it's large enough to cover a queen-sized bed, or to wrap yourself up in while lounging on the couch. The grey color is neutral and calming, making it a great addition to any bedroom or living space. Overall, this blanket is a great choice for anyone looking for a luxury, yet affordable, way to stay warm and comfortable. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and cozy, Lightweight and warm, Large size Cons Limited color options

2 Bedsure Fleece Blanket Grey Twin Size Bedsure Fleece Blanket Grey Twin Size View on Amazon 9.6 The Bedsure Fleece Blanket in Twin Size Grey is a must-have for anyone who loves to snuggle up in comfort. Made with 300GSM lightweight plush fuzzy cozy soft material, this blanket is perfect for use on the bed, sofa, couch, or even during travel and camping. Measuring 60x80 inches, it's the ideal size for one person to wrap themselves up in complete warmth and comfort. The microfiber material ensures that the blanket is easy to care for and remains soft and cozy even after multiple washes. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and cozy, Lightweight and warm, Durable and easy to clean Cons May shed initially

3 Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Queen Size Blanket Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Queen Size Blanket View on Amazon 9.1 The Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Queen Size Blanket is a must-have for anyone looking for a cozy and comfortable blanket for all seasons. This soft and fuzzy blanket is perfect for snuggling up on the couch or keeping warm in bed. With a size of 90x90 inches, it's large enough to cover a queen size bed. Made with high-quality microfiber and sherpa fleece, this blanket is thick and warm, but also lightweight. The light grey color is versatile and will match any decor. Get ready for a cozy night's sleep with the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Queen Size Blanket. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Thick and warm, Soft and fuzzy, Suitable for all seasons Cons May not fit all beds

4 Richave Fleece Blanket Dark Grey Queen Size Richave Fleece Blanket Dark Grey Queen Size View on Amazon 8.8 The Richave Fleece Blanket for All Seasons is a must-have for anyone looking for a cozy and comfortable experience. Made from premium lightweight anti-static throw material, this blanket is perfect for use on a queen or full-size bed. Its extra soft brush fabric ensures a warm and cozy feel, making it perfect for all seasons. At 90" x 90", this thermal blanket is large enough to cover your entire bed, while its dark grey color adds a touch of elegance to your room. Whether you're snuggling up on the couch or getting a good night's sleep, the Richave Fleece Blanket for All Seasons is the perfect choice. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Lightweight and easy to carry, Extra soft and comfortable, Suitable for all seasons Cons Color may vary slightly

5 EASELAND California King Microplush Fleece Blanket Ivory EASELAND California King Microplush Fleece Blanket Ivory View on Amazon 8.5 The Soft California King Blanket Warm Fuzzy Microplush Lightweight Thermal Fleece Blankets for Couch Bed Sofa,102X108Inch,Ivory California King Ivory is a must-have for anyone looking for a cozy and comfortable addition to their home. Made with high-quality microplush material, this lightweight blanket offers warmth and softness to keep you comfortable during chilly nights. Whether you're using it to snuggle up on the couch or as an extra layer of warmth on your bed, this versatile blanket is a perfect choice. Measuring 102X108 inches, it's generously sized to fit any bed or sofa comfortably. Plus, its ivory color adds a touch of elegance to any room. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and cozy, Lightweight yet warm, Fits California King bed Cons May shed a little

6 Berkshire Blanket Microfleece Bed Blanket, Dark Sage Green. Berkshire Blanket Microfleece Bed Blanket, Dark Sage Green. View on Amazon 8.3 The Berkshire Blanket Microfleece King Size Bed Blanket in Dark Sage Green is a lightweight, soft, and breathable plush micro fleece blanket that measures 90x108 inches, making it perfect for use on your bed, couch, or sofa. Made of high-quality materials, this blanket is designed to provide warmth and comfort without feeling heavy or bulky. It is easy to care for and is available in a beautiful dark sage green color that will complement any décor. Whether you are looking for a cozy blanket to snuggle up with on a cold night or simply want to add some extra warmth and comfort to your bedding, the Berkshire Blanket Microfleece King Size Bed Blanket is an excellent choice. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and cozy, Breathable material, Generous size Cons Limited color options

7 Homelike Moment Fleece Throw Blanket Navy Blue Homelike Moment Fleece Throw Blanket Navy Blue View on Amazon 8 The Homelike Moment Fleece Throw Blanket for Couch in Navy Blue is the perfect addition to any living space. Measuring at 60x80 inches, this soft and cozy blanket is perfect for snuggling up on the couch or adding an extra layer of warmth to your bed. The navy blue and cream striped design adds a touch of style to your space while the lightweight material makes it easy to move around. Made of high-quality flannel, this blanket is durable and long-lasting. Use it for movie nights, chilly evenings, or as a decorative accent piece. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and cozy, Beautiful navy blue color, Lightweight and warm Cons May shed initially

8 EXQ Home Fleece Blanket Queen Size Antique Green EXQ Home Fleece Blanket Queen Size Antique Green View on Amazon 7.7 The EXQ Home Fleece Blanket Queen Size is a cozy and soft blanket suitable for all seasons. Made from high-quality flannel material, this blanket is perfect for snuggling up on the couch or in bed. The 3D Imitation Turtle Shell Jacquard design adds a decorative touch to any room, while the Antique Green color gives a vintage vibe. Measuring 90"×90", this blanket is generously sized for ultimate comfort. It's perfect for keeping warm during chilly nights or for adding an extra layer of comfort during lazy afternoons. Overall, this blanket is a great addition to any home. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and cozy, Suitable for all seasons, Beautiful design Cons May shed initially

9 Whale Flotilla Flannel Fleece King Bed Blanket Whale Flotilla Flannel Fleece King Bed Blanket View on Amazon 7.5 The Whale Flotilla Flannel Fleece King Size Bed Blanket in Silver Grey is a must-have for anyone looking for a soft and cozy addition to their bedding collection. Made with high-quality flannel fleece and featuring a vintage design, this blanket is the perfect combination of style and comfort. At 90x104 inches, it's the perfect size for a king-sized bed, and it's lightweight enough to use year-round. Whether you're snuggling up with a good book or just trying to stay warm on a chilly night, this blanket is sure to become your new favorite. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and plush, Vintage design, Lightweight Cons May shed fibers

10 Whale Flotilla Flannel Fleece Bed Blanket Queen Whale Flotilla Flannel Fleece Bed Blanket Queen View on Amazon 7.1 The Whale Flotilla Flannel Fleece Queen Size Bed Blanket is a versatile and cozy addition to any bedroom. Measuring 90x90 inches, this soft velvet lightweight bedspread is perfect for all seasons. The plush fluffy coverlet features a stylish chevron design in champagne color, making it a decorative blanket as well. Made from high-quality materials, this blanket is both durable and comfortable, providing a warm and snugly feeling all night long. Whether you use it as a decorative element or for added warmth during cold nights, the Whale Flotilla Flannel Fleece Queen Size Bed Blanket is a must-have. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and cozy, Lightweight yet warm, Stylish design Cons May shed initially

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between fleece and flannel bed blankets?

A: Fleece bed blankets are made from synthetic materials and are known for their softness and durability. Flannel bed blankets are made from cotton fibers and are known for their warmth and comfort. Both options are great for keeping you warm and cozy during the colder months.

Q: Are bed blankets machine washable?

A: Yes, most bed blankets are machine washable. However, be sure to check the care instructions on the label before washing to ensure you are taking the proper precautions. Some blankets may require a specific type of detergent or wash cycle to maintain their quality and softness.

Q: What size bed blanket should I buy?

A: The size of bed blanket you should buy depends on the size of your bed. A twin bed typically requires a twin-sized blanket, while a queen bed requires a queen-sized blanket. If you want your blanket to drape over the sides of your bed, consider purchasing a larger size. Keep in mind that larger blankets may also come with a higher price tag.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and reviewing multiple fleece bed blankets, it's clear that this category of blankets offers a wide range of options for varying preferences and needs. From lightweight blankets perfect for summer to thicker options for all seasons, there is a blanket for everyone. These blankets provide a soft, cozy, and warm feel, making them a great addition to any bed or couch. Overall, we highly recommend considering a fleece bed blanket to enhance your comfort and coziness.