10 Best Selling Glass Shot Glasses for 2023

Our Top Picks

Glass shot glasses are a vital addition to any barware collection, offering an elegant touch to any occasion while enhancing the drinking experience. After rigorous research and testing, we have come up with the best glass shot glasses available on the market. Our selection criteria included size, material, durability, and design, as well as customer reviews to gain insights into each product's popularity and any challenges that may arise. From classic to intricate designs, glass shot glasses offer versatility and practicality, making them a must-have for any home or commercial bar. Stay tuned for our top-ranking glass shot glasses, which we will reveal in the following section.

1 BCnmviku Shot Glasses 4 Pack Clear Glass BCnmviku Shot Glasses 4 Pack Clear Glass View on Amazon 9.8 The BCnmviku 1.5 oz Shot Glasses Sets with Heavy Base are a perfect addition to any home bar or party. The clear shot glasses come in a convenient 4 pack and feature a heavy base for added stability. Made of high-quality glass, they are durable and easy to clean. These shot glasses are ideal for serving your favorite spirits and can also be used for measuring ingredients in cocktails. Their compact size makes them easy to store and transport. Overall, the BCnmviku shot glasses are a great value and a must-have for any cocktail enthusiast. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy base for stability, Clear glass for visibility, Set of four glasses Cons May be too small

2 JAIEF Tequila Glasses Set of 6 JAIEF Tequila Glasses Set of 6 View on Amazon 9.6 The JAIEF Tequila Glasses are a set of 6 heavy base shot glasses that hold 2 ounces of your favorite tequila or cordial. Made with high-quality materials, these glasses are perfect for a night in with friends or for entertaining guests. Their sturdy construction ensures that they won't tip over easily, and their sleek design will add a touch of elegance to any bar or kitchen. Whether you're a tequila connoisseur or just looking for a stylish way to enjoy your drinks, the JAIEF Tequila Glasses are a must-have addition to your glassware collection. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy base for stability, Set of 6 for convenience, Great for tequila shots Cons May be too small

3 Farielyn-X Clear Shot Glasses 12 Pack Farielyn-X Clear Shot Glasses 12 Pack View on Amazon 9.1 The Farielyn-X Clear Heavy Base Shot Glasses are a must-have for any home bar. With a 2 oz capacity and tall glass design, these shot glasses are perfect for serving up your favorite whiskey, tequila, or vodka. The heavy base ensures stability while the clear glass allows you to see the colors and textures of your drinks. This 12 pack set is made with high-quality materials and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Whether you're entertaining guests or just enjoying a nightcap, these shot glasses are a great addition to any collection. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy base for stability, Tall and sleek design, 12 pack for entertaining Cons Thin glass may break easily

4 Aoeoe Shot Glass Bulk Set with Heavy Base Aoeoe Shot Glass Bulk Set with Heavy Base View on Amazon 8.8 The Aoeoe 40 Pack Shot Glass Bulk Set is a must-have for anyone who loves to entertain or enjoys a good drink. Made with a heavy base and clear glass, these 1.5 ounce shot glasses are perfect for serving up your favorite vodka, whiskey, tequila, espresso, or liquor. With a pack of 40, you'll have plenty to go around for parties or gatherings. These small glass shot cups are durable and easy to clean, making them a great addition to any bar or kitchen. Whether you're a professional bartender or just a casual drinker, the Aoeoe 40 Pack Shot Glass Bulk Set is a great investment. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy base for stability, Pack of 40, Versatile use for drinks Cons May break easily

5 Prestee Clear Plastic Shot Glasses 1oz (100ct) Prestee Clear Plastic Shot Glasses 1oz (100ct) View on Amazon 8.6 The 100 Clear Plastic Shot Glasses Bulk, 1oz. are the perfect solution for all your party needs. Made from high-quality, durable plastic, these mini glasses are both disposable and reusable, making them ideal for any event. They are the perfect size for a shot of your favorite beverage and can be used for a variety of occasions, including birthdays, weddings, and other special events. These small plastic cups are a must-have for any kitchen or bar and are sure to be a hit with your guests. So why wait? Order your 100 Clear Plastic Shot Glasses Bulk, 1oz. today and start planning your next party! Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Bulk quantity, Reusable, Convenient for parties Cons Not environmentally friendly

6 JoyJolt Heavy Base Shot Glass Set (6-Pack) JoyJolt Heavy Base Shot Glass Set (6-Pack) View on Amazon 8.4 The JoyJolt 6-Pack Heavy Base Shot Glass Set is a must-have for any home bar. Made of high-quality glass and featuring a sturdy base, these 2-ounce shot glasses are perfect for serving up your favorite spirits. Whether you're hosting a party or just enjoying a nightcap, these shot glasses are sure to impress. Plus, with a set of six, you'll have plenty to share with friends and family. Don't settle for flimsy shot glasses – upgrade to the JoyJolt Heavy Base Shot Glass Set today. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy base for stability, Set of 6 for convenience, Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning Cons Small size may not suit everyone

7 kedudes Glow Neon Shot Glasses and Napkins kedudes Glow Neon Shot Glasses and Napkins View on Amazon 7.9 Glow Neon Party Supplies offers everything you need to add some fun and excitement to your next party. This set comes with 50 neon shot glasses (1oz) and 50 neon napkins, both made from hard plastic and disposable for easy cleanup. Perfect for Cinco de Mayo or glow in the dark neon birthday parties, this set will add a pop of color to any celebration. Plus, the 1.0 ounce shot cups are just the right size for your favorite party drinks. Get ready to light up the night with Glow Neon Party Supplies. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 50 shot glasses, neon colors, hard plastic Cons Not eco-friendly

8 Gencywe Shot Glasses Set Gencywe Shot Glasses Set View on Amazon 7.7 The Gencywe 6 Pack Shot Glasses Set with Heavy Base is a must-have for any home bar or party. These clear shot glasses hold 1.6 oz of your favorite liquor, making them perfect for whiskey, tequila, vodka, and more. The heavy base ensures stability and prevents spills, while the small size makes them easy to handle. Made of high-quality glass, these shot glasses are both durable and elegant. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a quiet night in, the Gencywe Shot Glasses Set is the perfect addition to any drinkware collection. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy base for stability, Clear glass for visibility, Versatile for various liquors Cons Not dishwasher safe

9 LUXU Heavy Base Shot Glasses Set LUXU Heavy Base Shot Glasses Set View on Amazon 7.3 The LUXU Shot Glass Set includes 12 small glasses with a heavy base, perfect for serving cocktails, whiskey, tequila, vodka, and even espresso. Each glass holds 1.5 fl.oz and is made of clear glass, allowing you to appreciate the color and texture of your drink. These shot glasses are not only functional but also stylish, making them a great addition to any bar or kitchen. The heavy base ensures stability, preventing spills and accidents. These shot glasses are dishwasher safe, making them easy to clean after use. Overall, the LUXU Shot Glass Set is a great investment for any home bar or for those who enjoy entertaining. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy base for stability, Set of 12 for convenience, Suitable for various drinks Cons Thin glass may break easily

10 M&N HOME Purple Shot Glasses Set of 6 M&N HOME Purple Shot Glasses Set of 6 View on Amazon 7.1 The M&N HOME Purple Shot Glasses set is the perfect addition to any home bar or cocktail party. Made of high-quality glass, these 2 oz round shot glasses are perfect for measuring out your favorite spirits and liquors. The set of 6 glasses is perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a drink with friends. These versatile shot glasses are also great for serving whiskey, tequila, or cocktails. The vibrant purple color adds a pop of color to your drinkware collection, and the durable glass construction ensures that these glasses will last for years to come. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Set of 6 glasses, Versatile use, Stylish design Cons May be fragile

FAQ

Q: Are glass shot glasses durable?

A: Yes, glass shot glasses are durable as long as they are handled with care. They are made of thick glass, and if they are dropped or hit against a hard surface, they may break or crack. However, if they are washed and stored properly, they can last for years.

Q: Are crystal shot glasses better than glass shot glasses?

A: Crystal shot glasses are considered to be more elegant and luxurious than glass shot glasses. They are also more expensive and fragile. However, they are not necessarily better in terms of quality or durability. It ultimately depends on personal preference and budget.

Q: Are plastic shot glasses safe for drinking?

A: Yes, plastic shot glasses are safe for drinking. They are made of BPA-free plastic and are designed to be reusable. They are also dishwasher safe and can be used for outdoor events or parties where glass or crystal shot glasses may not be practical. However, they may not provide the same aesthetic appeal as glass or crystal shot glasses.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of multiple glass shot glasses, it's clear that this category offers a versatile range of options for various occasions and tastes. From disposable plastic cups for large events to heavy-based glass sets perfect for whiskey and tequila, there is a product to fit every need. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a drink at home, these shot glasses are a great addition to your kitchen or bar. Overall, we encourage readers to consider their specific needs and preferences when selecting a set, and to explore the many options available in this category.