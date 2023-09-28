10 Best Selling Heated Blankets for 2023

Our Top Picks

Heated blankets are a popular choice for people looking to stay cozy and warm during the colder months. With a variety of sizes, materials, and heating technologies available, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. However, heated blankets offer benefits such as energy savings, therapeutic benefits, and convenience. It's important to consider safety features and follow manufacturer guidelines to avoid accidents. Our research has analyzed essential criteria and customer reviews to compile a list of the top-rated heated blankets products on the market. Stay tuned for our upcoming article to find the perfect heated blanket for your needs!

1 Homemate Heated Blanket Electric Throw Homemate Heated Blanket Electric Throw View on Amazon 9.7 The Homemate Heated Blanket Electric Throw provides ultimate comfort and warmth during cold weather. With a size of 50"x60", this heating blanket throw offers 10 heat levels and an auto-off feature that can be set for 1/2/4/6/8 hours. The over-heat protection and ETL certification ensure safety while using. Made of flannel sherpa material, this electric heater blanket is soft, cozy, and perfect for snuggling up on the couch or in bed. Upgrade your winter nights with the Homemate Heated Blanket Electric Throw. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 10 heat levels, Over-heat protection, ETL certification Cons Limited size option

2 Medical King Heated Blanket Gray 50x60 Medical King Heated Blanket Gray 50x60 View on Amazon 9.6 The Heated Blanket is a game-changer for those who love snuggling up in a cozy blanket. This electric blanket is machine washable, making it easy to clean and maintain. With 10 heating settings and auto shut-off, you can customize the temperature to your liking and never have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Measuring 50 x 60 inches, it's the perfect size for snuggling up on the couch or adding extra warmth to your bed. The blanket is extremely soft and comfortable, making it the perfect addition to your home during the colder months. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Machine washable, 10 heating settings, Auto shut-off Cons Limited color options

3 Greenoak Electric Heated Throw Blanket Greenoak Electric Heated Throw Blanket View on Amazon 9.2 The greenoak Electric Heated Throw Blanket is a cozy and comfortable addition to any home. Measuring at 50“ x 62”, this heating blanket is made with thick and soft warming plush electric lap blanket Sherpa that is perfect for adults. It comes with a 5-position timer and 10 heating levels, making it easy to customize your warmth. Plus, it's machine washable, making it a practical choice for everyday use. Whether you're snuggling up on the couch or in bed, the greenoak Electric Heated Throw Blanket will provide you with a warm and comfortable experience. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and plush material, Multiple heating levels, Convenient 5-position timer Cons May not cover tall individuals

4 Homemate Heated Blanket Electric Throw Homemate Heated Blanket Electric Throw View on Amazon 9 The HomeMate Heated Blanket Electric Throw is a cozy and comfortable way to stay warm during cold winter nights. This 50"x60" heating blanket features 5 heat levels and over-heat protection, ensuring a safe and customized experience. With a soft flannel sherpa material and ETL certification, this light grey blanket is perfect for snuggling up on the couch or in bed. Plus, the 4-hour auto-off feature ensures energy efficiency and peace of mind. Get ready to stay warm and comfortable all season long with the HomeMate Heated Blanket Electric Throw. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 5 heat levels, Soft flannel sherpa, Over-heat protection Cons Short auto-off time

5 SNUGSUN Heated Blanket - London Grey Throw Size SNUGSUN Heated Blanket - London Grey Throw Size View on Amazon 8.6 The SNUGSUN Heated Blanket Throw Size in London Grey is a cozy and soft electric heating blanket designed for ultimate comfort and warmth. With six heating levels and a four-hour auto-off safety system, this heated blanket is perfect for chilly nights in bed or on the couch. Measuring 50" x 60", it's the perfect size for snuggling up and relaxing. Made with high-quality materials, this heated blanket is a must-have for anyone looking to stay warm and comfortable during the colder months. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and cozy, Automatic safety system, 6 heating levels Cons Short cord length

6 Tefici Electric Heated Blanket Throw Tefici Electric Heated Blanket Throw View on Amazon 8.2 The Tefici Electric Heated Blanket Throw is a super cozy and soft two-layer flannel throw that measures 50" x 60". It features three fast heating levels and a four-hour auto-off function, making it perfect for home or office use. This throw is machine washable and ETL&FCC certified, making it safe to use. Its camel color is perfect for any decor and it is sure to keep you warm and comfortable during those chilly nights. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Super cozy soft, Fast heating levels, Machine washable Cons Limited color options

7 HOMLYNS Heated Blanket Electric Throw Purple HOMLYNS Heated Blanket Electric Throw Purple View on Amazon 8 The HOMLYNS Heated Blanket Electric Throw is a cozy and comfortable way to stay warm during the colder months. With 4 heating levels and a 3-hour timer auto-off feature, you can customize the temperature and duration to your liking. The flannel material is soft and machine washable, making it easy to care for. ETL certified for safety, this 50" x 60" purple throw is perfect for snuggling up on the couch or adding extra warmth to your bed. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 4 heating levels, 3 hour auto-off timer, Machine washable Cons Limited color options

8 GOTCOZY Heated Blanket Electric Throw 50X60 Rose Dust GOTCOZY Heated Blanket Electric Throw 50X60 Rose Dust View on Amazon 7.8 The GOTCOZY Heated Blanket Electric Throw is the perfect addition to your cozy nights in. With 4 heating levels and a 3-hour auto-off feature, you can customize your warmth and relax without worrying about overheating. The soft, silky plush material is both comfortable and machine washable for easy maintenance. Measuring 50''X60'' and ETL certified, this electric blanket comes in a beautiful rose dust color that will fit seamlessly with any home decor. Snuggle up and enjoy the warmth this winter with the GOTCOZY Heated Blanket Electric Throw. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and silky, 4 heating levels, Auto off feature Cons Limited color options

9 VENTIMI Electric Heated Throw Blanket VENTIMI Electric Heated Throw Blanket View on Amazon 7.4 The VENTIMI Electric Blanket Heated Throw is the perfect addition to any cozy night in. With its fast heating capabilities and 4 heat levels, you can customize your warmth to your liking. The throw even has a 3-hour auto-off feature for added safety and peace of mind. Plus, with ETL and FCC certification, you can trust in the quality and safety of this product. The grey color and 50" x 60" size make it a versatile and stylish addition to any home. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 4 heat levels, 3 hours auto off, ETL & FCC certified Cons Short cord length

10 JKMAX Heated Blanket Electric Throw JKMAX Heated Blanket Electric Throw View on Amazon 7.1 The JKMAX Heated Blanket Electric Throw is a cozy and comfortable addition to any home. With 10 heat settings and overheat protection, this electric blanket is perfect for keeping you warm on chilly nights. The soft flannel sherpa material is both warm and luxurious, making it ideal for snuggling up on the couch or in bed. At 50"x60", this ETL certified grey throw is the perfect size for one person or for sharing with a loved one. Say goodbye to shivering and hello to warmth with the JKMAX Heated Blanket Electric Throw. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 10 heat settings, Overheat protection, Soft flannel sherpa Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What is a heated blanket?

A: A heated blanket is a type of blanket that is designed to provide warmth and comfort using built-in heating elements. These blankets usually come with different heat settings and can be controlled using a remote or an app.

Q: What is a sherpa blanket?

A: A sherpa blanket is a type of blanket that is made with a soft and fluffy material that resembles the fur of a sherpa. These blankets are known for their warmth, softness, and durability, and are often used as throws or as bedding.

Q: Are electric blankets safe to use?

A: Yes, electric blankets are generally safe to use as long as they are used properly and according to the manufacturer's instructions. It is important to check the blanket regularly for any signs of damage or wear, and to avoid using it if it is damaged or wet. Additionally, it is recommended to turn off the blanket before getting into bed and to never leave it on for extended periods of time.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research on heated blankets, it's clear that this category of blankets has come a long way. With advanced features such as multiple heating levels, auto-off timers, and machine-washable materials, these blankets offer a comfortable and convenient way to stay warm. Our reviews of various heated blankets show that each product has its unique strengths, making it easier for customers to find one that suits their needs. Overall, our recommendation is to invest in a high-quality heated blanket that meets your specific requirements, as it can provide a cozy and relaxing experience during colder months.