10 Best Selling Keurig Coffee Machines for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a convenient and easy-to-use coffee machine? Keurig has got you covered. With their popularity on the rise, we've researched and tested some of the best Keurig coffee machines on the market to help you make an informed decision. Choosing the right model can be a daunting task, but with our expert insights and tips, you'll be able to identify the essential features that matter most to you. From cup size to brewing options and price point, we've got everything covered. So, whether you're a coffee aficionado or simply looking for a quick cup in the morning, check out our top picks for the best Keurig coffee machines.

1 Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Black Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Black View on Amazon 9.8 The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is a compact and convenient single serve coffee brewer. It offers brew sizes ranging from 6 to 12 oz, perfect for a quick cup of coffee on-the-go. Its sleek black design will fit seamlessly into any kitchen space. Simply insert a K-Cup pod and enjoy your favorite coffee in minutes. Its small size makes it easy to store anywhere, and its removable drip tray makes for easy cleanup. Whether you're a coffee lover or just need a quick pick-me-up, the Keurig K-Mini is a great choice. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact size, Brews quickly, Easy to use Cons Small water reservoir

2 Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker View on Amazon 9.4 The Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker is a single serve K-cup pod coffee brewer that is perfect for those who want a quick and easy cup of coffee in the morning. Its compact design makes it easy to fit on any countertop, measuring just 12.8” L x 5.1” W x 12.6” H. It features a fast brewing system that can brew a cup of coffee in under a minute. With a wide selection of K-cup pods available, you can choose from a variety of different roasts and flavors to suit your taste. The Keurig K-Express is also easy to clean, with a removable drip tray and simple button controls. Whether you're looking for a morning pick-me-up or a quick cup of coffee on the go, the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker is an excellent choice. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Quick brewing time, Compact size Cons Limited cup size options

3 Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker View on Amazon 9.1 The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker is a versatile and convenient single-serve coffee brewer that is perfect for those who want a quick and easy cup of coffee in the morning. With its programmable features, you can customize your coffee to your liking, and the iced coffee capability is a great bonus for hot summer days. The brushed slate design is sleek and modern, making it a great addition to any kitchen. Overall, the Keurig K-Elite is a reliable and efficient coffee maker that is perfect for coffee lovers on the go. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Quick brewing time, Iced coffee option, Programmable settings Cons Large size

4 Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker Black Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker Black View on Amazon 9 The Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in black is a great addition to any coffee lover's kitchen. Its compact size makes it perfect for small spaces, and its sleek design adds a touch of modernity to any room. With the ability to brew any K-Cup pod, this coffee maker is versatile and easy to use. The Keurig K-Mini Plus is also eco-friendly, with a removable drip tray that makes cleanup a breeze. Whether you're looking for a quick cup of coffee on the go or a cozy morning at home, the Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker has got you covered. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact size, Easy to use, Brews quickly Cons Limited water capacity

5 Mueller Single Serve Pod Coffee Maker Machine Mueller Single Serve Pod Coffee Maker Machine View on Amazon 8.5 The Mueller Single Serve Pod Compatible Coffee Maker is the perfect addition to any coffee lover's kitchen. With 4 different brew sizes and rapid brew technology, you can enjoy a delicious cup of coffee in just minutes. The large removable 48 oz water tank allows for easy refilling and cleaning, while the sleek design adds a modern touch to your countertop. Compatible with K-Cup pods, this coffee maker is versatile and convenient for any morning routine. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 4 brew sizes, Rapid brew technology, Large water tank Cons No option for carafe

6 Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Black Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Black View on Amazon 8.2 The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker is a versatile and convenient way to make a perfect cup of coffee every time. With the ability to brew 6 to 10 oz. cups of coffee using K-Cup pods, this machine is perfect for coffee lovers who want a quick and easy way to get their caffeine fix. The programmable feature allows users to set the machine to their desired brew time and strength, making it customizable to individual preferences. The sleek black design and compact size make it a great addition to any kitchen or office space. With its ease of use and consistent results, the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker is a must-have for any coffee lover. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Quick brewing time, Variety of brew sizes Cons No built-in frother

7 Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. View on Amazon 7.9 The Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Brushed Silver is a convenient and versatile option for coffee lovers. With the ability to brew multiple cup sizes, ranging from 4 to 12 ounces, and a strong brew setting for those who prefer a bolder flavor, this coffee maker caters to a variety of preferences. It also has a temperature control feature, allowing users to adjust the temperature of their coffee. The sleek brushed silver design adds a touch of style to any kitchen. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Brews in under a minute, Strong brew setting, Large water reservoir Cons May be noisy

8 Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Black Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Black View on Amazon 7.6 The Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker is a versatile brewer that allows you to enjoy both single-serve K-Cup pods and traditional ground coffee. The 12-cup carafe is perfect for entertaining or for those who prefer a larger pot of coffee in the morning. The sleek black design will complement any kitchen decor. The machine also features a programmable carafe auto-brew for added convenience. With its easy-to-use control panel and strong brewing capabilities, the Keurig K-Duo is a great choice for coffee lovers who want the best of both worlds. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Versatile (K-cups and ground coffee), Single-serve and carafe options, Easy to use and clean Cons Carafe capacity could be larger

9 Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker View on Amazon 7.3 The Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker is a sleek and compact single-serve coffee brewer that delivers a perfect cup of coffee every time. With its easy-to-use design and compatibility with K-Cup pods, this coffee maker is perfect for anyone who wants a quick and convenient cup of coffee without sacrificing quality. Its small size makes it a great addition to any kitchen or office space, and its black finish adds a touch of sophistication to any decor. Whether you're in a rush in the morning or need a quick pick-me-up in the afternoon, the Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker is the perfect choice for coffee lovers on the go. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact size, Easy to use, Quick brewing Cons Small water reservoir

10 Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker. Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker. View on Amazon 7.1 The Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is a compact and versatile appliance that allows coffee lovers to enjoy a variety of beverages at home. With its sleek design and multistream technology, the K-Slim can brew a cup of coffee in minutes, perfect for those busy mornings when you're in a rush. The machine is compatible with K-Cup pods, so users can choose from a wide selection of flavors and strengths. The K-Slim is easy to use, with a removable water reservoir and a simple button interface. It's a great choice for small kitchens or apartments, and it's also an excellent option for those who want to save money on their daily coffee runs. Overall, the Keurig K-Slim is a reliable and efficient coffee maker that delivers quality and convenience. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact size, Easy to use, Compatible with K-cups Cons Small water reservoir

FAQ

Q: How do I clean my Keurig coffee machine?

A: Cleaning your Keurig coffee machine is essential to keep it working efficiently. To clean it, begin by removing any used K-cups and the water reservoir. Then, mix equal parts of white vinegar and water and pour the solution into the water reservoir. Run the machine through a cycle without a K-cup, and repeat the process with just water to rinse. Finally, wipe down the exterior of the machine with a damp cloth.

Q: Can I use my Keurig to make tea or hot chocolate?

A: Yes, you can use your Keurig to make tea or hot chocolate. Simply choose a K-cup of your preferred tea or hot chocolate brand and insert it into the machine. Adjust the machine’s settings to your preferred size and strength, and let it brew.

Q: How often should I descale my Keurig coffee machine?

A: Descaling your Keurig coffee machine helps remove any mineral buildup that can affect the machine’s performance. It is recommended to descale your machine every three to six months. However, if you notice any issues with the machine’s performance, such as slow brewing or a decrease in the quality of your coffee, you may need to descale it sooner.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various Keurig and Mueller single-serve coffee makers, we found that these machines offer convenience and ease of use for those looking to enjoy a fresh cup of coffee at home. With a variety of brew sizes and features like rapid brew technology and programmable settings, these coffee makers cater to a wide range of coffee drinkers. While each model has its own unique strengths and weaknesses, they all provide a simple and efficient way to brew a single cup of coffee. We encourage readers to consider their own coffee preferences and needs when choosing a machine, but overall, we believe these Keurig and Mueller models offer a great value for any coffee lover.