10 Best Selling Keurig Coffee Makers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the perfect coffee maker can be a daunting task, especially with so many options on the market. That's why our team of experts has researched and analyzed various Keurig coffee makers to determine which ones are truly the best. We've taken into account brewing time, water reservoir capacity, and overall functionality, as well as customer reviews. Our recommendations are top-notch, and we've considered all the factors that matter most in selecting a Keurig coffee maker. While the ultimate decision is up to you, we provide expert insights and tips that will help you make an informed choice that meets all of your needs. Whether you're a coffee connoisseur or simply need a reliable way to start your day, we've got you covered with the best Keurig coffee makers on the market.

1 Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Black Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Black View on Amazon 9.9 The Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker is a versatile coffee brewing machine that offers both single-serve and 12-cup carafe drip coffee options. It is compatible with K-Cup pods and ground coffee, making it easy to enjoy your favorite coffee drinks in the comfort of your own home. The sleek black design is stylish and modern, while the adjustable brew strength and programmable carafe auto-brew features provide convenience and customization options. This coffee maker is perfect for busy mornings or lazy afternoons, and is a must-have for any coffee lover. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dual function, Compatible with K-cups, Large capacity carafe Cons May take up counter space

2 Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker. Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker. View on Amazon 9.6 The Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is perfect for those who want a quick and easy cup of coffee without the hassle of traditional brewing methods. With its sleek and compact design, it fits perfectly in any kitchen or office space. The multistream technology allows for a more even and flavorful brew, while the large water reservoir means less refilling and more time enjoying your coffee. Whether you prefer a bold roast or a light blend, the Keurig K-Slim has you covered with its compatibility with a wide variety of K-Cup pods. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sleek and slim design, Compatible with various cup sizes, Fast and efficient brewing Cons Small water reservoir

3 Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker View on Amazon 9.3 The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker is a versatile single serve coffee brewer that offers a range of features to enhance your coffee-drinking experience. With a large water reservoir, multiple cup size options, and a strong brew setting for a bolder flavor, this coffee maker is perfect for both daily use and entertaining guests. It even has the added bonus of being able to make iced coffee with the touch of a button. The brushed slate finish gives it a sleek and modern look that will fit perfectly in any kitchen. Overall, the Keurig K-Elite is a great choice for coffee lovers who want convenience, versatility, and great taste all in one machine. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Brews hot and iced coffee, Easy to use programmable interface, Large water reservoir Cons May not fit taller cups

4 Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker View on Amazon 8.8 The Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in Brushed Silver is a sleek and stylish addition to any kitchen. With its customizable brew strength and temperature control, you can enjoy your favorite coffee just the way you like it. This coffee maker is perfect for those who want a quick and easy cup of coffee without sacrificing taste. Its large water reservoir allows you to brew up to 8 cups before needing to refill. Plus, the removable drip tray makes cleaning up a breeze. Whether you're a coffee aficionado or just need a quick caffeine fix, the Keurig K-Elite has got you covered. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Strong brew capability, Large water reservoir, Brews hot and cold Cons Pods can be expensive

5 Mueller Single Serve Coffee Maker Machine Mueller Single Serve Coffee Maker Machine View on Amazon 8.7 The Mueller Single Serve Pod Compatible Coffee Maker Machine is a must-have for coffee lovers. With four different brew sizes, you can customize your coffee to your liking. The Rapid Brew Technology ensures that your coffee is brewed quickly and efficiently, saving you time in the morning. The large 48 oz water tank is removable for easy filling and cleaning. Compatible with K-Cup pods, this coffee maker is perfect for home or office use. Its compact design makes it easy to fit on any countertop. Start your day off right with a delicious cup of coffee from the Mueller Single Serve Pod Compatible Coffee Maker Machine. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 4 brew sizes available, Rapid brew technology, Large removable water tank Cons Noisy operation

6 Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker View on Amazon 8.2 The Keurig® K-Duo Plus™ Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker is a versatile and convenient coffee maker that is perfect for any coffee lover. With the ability to brew a single cup of coffee or a full carafe, this coffee maker is great for both individual or group use. It is compatible with both K-Cup pods and ground coffee, giving you the flexibility to choose your favorite coffee. The programmable carafe side has a 12-cup glass carafe and a heating plate that keeps your coffee warm for up to 2 hours. The single-serve side has a 60 oz. water reservoir that allows you to brew multiple cups of coffee without refilling. The coffee maker is easy to use and clean, making it a great addition to any kitchen. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Single serve & carafe, Compatible with K-cup pods, Programmable auto-brew feature Cons Water reservoir not removable

7 Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker Black Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker Black View on Amazon 8.1 The Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker is a sleek and compact single-serve coffee brewer that is perfect for coffee lovers on-the-go. With its simple button controls and easy-to-fill water reservoir, this coffee maker is incredibly user-friendly. It uses K-Cup pods to make delicious coffee in just minutes, and its removable drip tray makes cleaning up a breeze. The black finish gives it a modern and stylish look that will fit in any kitchen. Whether you need a quick cup of coffee in the morning or a pick-me-up in the afternoon, the Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker has got you covered. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Compact size, Brews quickly Cons Small water reservoir

8 Keurig K155 Office Pro Coffee Maker Keurig K155 Office Pro Coffee Maker View on Amazon 7.8 The Keurig K155 Office Pro Single Cup Commercial K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in Silver is perfect for any office or commercial space. This sleek and stylish coffee maker is designed to be easy to use, with a touch screen interface that allows you to customize your coffee to your liking. It can brew up to 14 ounces of coffee at a time, and has a removable drip tray for easy cleaning. With its fast brewing time, this coffee maker is perfect for busy mornings or for entertaining guests. Whether you prefer a bold or mild cup of coffee, the Keurig K155 Office Pro is sure to satisfy your caffeine cravings. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast brewing time, Easy to use, Large water reservoir Cons Can only use K-Cups

9 Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker Brushed Gold Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker Brushed Gold View on Amazon 7.5 The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Brushed Gold is a sleek and stylish coffee maker that is perfect for coffee lovers who want to enjoy a fresh cup of coffee anytime. With its simple interface and easy-to-use controls, this coffee maker is perfect for those who want convenience and speed when it comes to brewing their favorite coffee. Whether you prefer a bold or mild coffee, the Keurig K-Elite can deliver the perfect cup every time. With a large water reservoir and the ability to brew multiple cup sizes, this coffee maker is ideal for both single and multiple users. Plus, its brushed gold finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast brewing, Large water reservoir, Brew strength control Cons Limited to K-cups

10 Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker with AmazonFresh Variety Pack Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker with AmazonFresh Variety Pack View on Amazon 7.1 The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker with AmazonFresh 60 Ct. Coffee Variety Pack, 3 Flavors K-Classic + Amazon Fresh 60 CT. is the perfect package for coffee lovers who want convenience and variety in their home brewing experience. This coffee maker offers multiple cup sizes and a large water reservoir, making it easy to brew the perfect cup of coffee every time. The included AmazonFresh coffee variety pack offers three different flavors to choose from, ensuring that there's something for everyone. Whether you're a coffee aficionado or just looking for a quick and easy way to make a delicious cup of coffee, this package has everything you need. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Variety of flavors, Quick brewing time Cons Limited coffee pod options

FAQ

Q: How do I clean my Keurig coffee maker?

A: Cleaning your Keurig coffee maker is easy and essential for maintaining the quality of your coffee. You can clean the exterior with a damp cloth and mild detergent, and wash the removable parts in warm soapy water. Run a descaling solution through the machine every three to six months to remove any buildup. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning to ensure optimal performance.

Q: Can I use non-Keurig pods in my Keurig coffee maker?

A: Yes, most Keurig coffee makers are compatible with non-Keurig pods, but it's important to check the machine's compatibility before purchasing. Some machines may not work with certain types of pods, and using incompatible pods can damage your coffee maker. Be sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions for pod use and always use high-quality pods to ensure the best coffee experience.

Q: How often should I replace my Keurig coffee maker?

A: Keurig coffee makers are designed to last for several years with proper care and maintenance. However, if you notice a decrease in performance, such as slower brewing time or weaker coffee, it may be time to replace your machine. Generally, you can expect your Keurig coffee maker to last for three to five years, depending on usage and maintenance. When it's time to replace your coffee maker, consider upgrading to a newer model with advanced features like temperature control and customizable brew sizes.

Conclusions

After researching and testing a variety of Keurig coffee makers, it's clear that this category offers a wide range of options to suit different needs and preferences. From compact models like the K-Mini to more advanced options like the K-Elite with iced coffee capability, there's something for everyone. These machines are easy to use and offer a convenient way to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of coffee at home or in the office. Whether you're a coffee aficionado or just looking for a quick caffeine fix, a Keurig coffee maker is definitely worth considering. So why not upgrade your coffee game and try one out for yourself?