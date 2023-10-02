10 Best Selling Storage Ottomans for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a stylish and functional solution to keep your living space organized? Look no further than storage ottomans. We've researched and tested various options to bring you the best storage ottomans on the market. When choosing an ottoman, consider factors such as size, storage capacity, and durability. Be sure to read customer reviews and expert tips to gain insight into the product's quality and performance. Investing in a high-quality storage ottoman can transform your space and provide additional storage and organization. Stay tuned for our top-ranking options.

1 SONGMICS Folding Storage Ottoman Bench Dark Gray SONGMICS Folding Storage Ottoman Bench Dark Gray View on Amazon 9.8 The SONGMICS 43 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman Bench is a versatile and practical addition to any home. With a weight capacity of 660 lbs, it can be used as a storage chest, footrest, or bedroom bench. The dark gray color and modern design make it a stylish piece of furniture that can complement any decor. Measuring 15 x 43 x 15 inches, it is compact enough to fit in small spaces, yet spacious enough to store blankets, pillows, and other household items. The foldable design makes it easy to store away when not in use, making it perfect for those who have limited space. Overall, this ottoman bench is an excellent choice for those who want to combine style and functionality in their home. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy and durable, Easy to assemble, Ample storage space Cons Color may not be suitable for all decor

2 SONGMICS Folding Storage Ottoman Bench Brown SONGMICS Folding Storage Ottoman Bench Brown View on Amazon 9.6 The SONGMICS 43 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman Bench is a versatile piece of furniture that can be used as a storage chest, footrest, coffee table, or extra seating. With a weight capacity of up to 660 lb, it is made of durable faux leather material that is easy to clean. Measuring L(15 x 43 x 15 Inches) and featuring a padded seat, this brown ottoman bench is a perfect addition to any room in your home. Its foldable design makes it easy to store when not in use. Use it to store blankets, pillows, toys, or any other household items that need a home. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Multipurpose use, Easy to assemble, Durable and sturdy Cons Limited color options

3 AmasSmile Storage Ottoman Foot Rest Stool AmasSmile Storage Ottoman Foot Rest Stool View on Amazon 9.1 The AmasSmile Storage Ottoman Foot Rest Stool is a versatile and practical addition to any home. Made from high-quality leather, this 17 inch folding footstool bench is perfect for providing extra seating or storage space. With a weight capacity of 330 lbs, it can hold books, records, and other items, making it ideal for small apartments or homes. The compact size of 17"*13"*13" makes it easy to store when not in use. Its sleek black design and comfortable cushion make it a stylish and functional piece of furniture for any room. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Folds flat for storage, Supports up to 330lbs, Versatile storage space Cons Limited color options

4 LINMAGCO Storage Ottoman Folding Foot Stool Yellow LINMAGCO Storage Ottoman Folding Foot Stool Yellow View on Amazon 8.9 The LINMAGCO Storage Ottoman Folding Foot Stool is a versatile and stylish addition to any living space. Made with soft velvet material, this footrest doubles as a storage unit, making it perfect for small spaces. Its compact size of 17"x13"x11" makes it a great puppy step stool or extra seating for guests. The padded top provides comfort while the sturdy frame ensures durability. The yellow color adds a pop of color to any room. Get organized and add a touch of modern elegance to your home with this LINMAGCO Storage Ottoman. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Functional storage space, Comfortable padded seat, Stylish velvet design Cons Limited color options

5 CUYOCA Ottoman Bench Flip Teal Blue CUYOCA Ottoman Bench Flip Teal Blue View on Amazon 8.7 The CUYOCA Storage Ottoman Bench is a versatile piece of furniture that is perfect for any home. With its foldable design, it can be easily stored when not in use, making it perfect for small spaces. The bench is made from high-quality linen fabric and has a 75L storage space, providing ample room for storing shoes, blankets, and other household items. The flipping lid doubles as a comfortable seat or footrest, making it perfect for use as an end-of-bed storage solution. The teal blue color adds a pop of color to any room and the 30-inch size is perfect for most spaces. Overall, this storage ottoman bench is a great addition to any home that needs extra storage space. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Foldable, Large storage space, Multi-functional Cons Limited color options

6 HomePop Rectangular Storage Ottoman Bench Brown/Cream. HomePop Rectangular Storage Ottoman Bench Brown/Cream. View on Amazon 8.2 The HomePop Ottoman Upholstered Rectangular Storage Ottoman Bench with Hinged Lid is a great addition to any home. It comes in a beautiful brown and cream large color that fits perfectly with any decor. This ottoman is not only stylish but also functional. It has a hinged lid that opens up to reveal a large storage space where you can store your extra blankets, pillows, and other household items. It is also very comfortable to sit on and can be used as extra seating when guests come over. The ottoman is made of high-quality materials that ensure durability and longevity. Overall, it is a great investment for anyone looking to add style and functionality to their home. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Spacious storage, Sturdy construction, Elegant design Cons Limited color options

7 Cosaving Folding Storage Ottoman Cube Seat Foot Rest Stool Cosaving Folding Storage Ottoman Cube Seat Foot Rest Stool View on Amazon 7.9 The Cosaving Folding Storage Ottoman is a versatile and practical addition to any home. Measuring 11.8"L x 11.8"W x 11.8"H, this square ottoman is perfect for use as a footrest, stool, or storage cube. The memory foam cushion ensures comfort, while the foldable design allows for convenient storage when not in use. Available in a stylish blue color, this ottoman is a great space-saving solution for any room. Made with high-quality materials, the Cosaving Folding Storage Ottoman is durable and built to last. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Memory foam for comfort, Folds for easy storage, Versatile use as seat/footrest/storage Cons Limited color options

8 B FSOBEIIALEO Storage Ottoman Cube Grey B FSOBEIIALEO Storage Ottoman Cube Grey View on Amazon 7.6 The B FSOBEIIALEO Storage Ottoman Cube is a versatile and stylish piece of furniture that serves multiple purposes. Made with luxury velvet fabric, it can be used as a footrest, extra seating, or as a storage chest for blankets, pillows, and other household items. The folding tufted design adds a touch of elegance to any room, while the coffee table top cover provides a convenient surface for drinks or snacks. Sized at 15.7x15.7x15.7 inches, this grey ottoman cube is compact yet spacious enough to store a variety of items. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Multipurpose use, Stylish design, Ample storage space Cons May not be sturdy

9 CAROLMADE Storage Ottoman Bench Light Grey CAROLMADE Storage Ottoman Bench Light Grey View on Amazon 7.3 The CAROLMADE 30 Inches Storage Ottoman Bench with Flipping Lid is a great addition to any living room. Made with linen and capable of holding up to 330lbs, this foldable storage footrest provides ample storage space for blankets, pillows, and other household items. The light grey color complements any decor, and the flipping lid makes accessing your belongings easy. Its compact size at 30 inches in length makes it perfect for smaller spaces. Overall, this ottoman is a practical and stylish addition to any home. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Spacious storage, Sturdy construction, Foldable design Cons Limited color options

10 Hamgtrion Ottoman Storage Footstool Black Cube Hamgtrion Ottoman Storage Footstool Black Cube View on Amazon 7.1 The Hamgtrion Ottoman is a versatile and stylish addition to any living space. Made with high-quality materials, this storage ottoman doubles as a footrest and features a side pocket for added convenience. Its foldable design allows for easy storage when not in use, making it perfect for smaller living spaces. The sleek black color and rectangular shape make it a great addition to any room, while the L17W13H13inches size provides ample storage space. Whether you need a place to rest your feet or a spot to store extra blankets, the Hamgtrion Ottoman has got you covered. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Foldable for easy storage, Side pocket for convenience, Multi-functional use Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: Are storage ottomans practical for small spaces?

A: Yes, storage ottomans are a great solution for small spaces. They can serve as both a seating option and a storage unit, making them a practical and versatile addition to any room. Plus, they come in a variety of sizes and styles to fit any decor.

Q: Can coffee table ottomans be used for more than just holding drinks?

A: Absolutely! Coffee table ottomans can serve multiple purposes in a room. They can be used as a footrest, extra seating, or even as a makeshift table. Plus, the added storage feature makes them a great place to store books, blankets, or other items.

Q: What is the difference between a pouf ottoman and a traditional ottoman?

A: A pouf ottoman is typically smaller and more lightweight than a traditional ottoman. They are often used as a decorative accent piece and can be easily moved around the room. Traditional ottomans are larger and more substantial, typically serving as a functional piece of furniture for seating or storage. Both options are great for adding a pop of color and texture to a room.

Conclusions

In conclusion, storage ottomans are a versatile and practical addition to any home. After reviewing various options, we found that these ottomans come in a variety of sizes, materials, and styles to fit any decor. Whether you need extra seating, storage, or a footrest, there is a storage ottoman to meet your needs. We encourage readers to consider the options we've reviewed and choose the one that best fits their lifestyle and home.