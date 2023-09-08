The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
10 Best Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines For Home for 2023

Indulge in the creamy goodness of soft serve ice cream at home with our top picks. Discover the best machines for a frozen treat that's sure to satisfy.

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 10:30
(photo credit: PR)
10 Best Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines For Home for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker 6 Quart
Cuisinart Mix It In Ice Cream Maker
Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker 4 Quart.
Nostalgia Ice Cream Maker Aqua Candy Crusher
Yonanas Deluxe Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker

Looking for the perfect soft serve ice cream machine for home use? We've got you covered. Our team has conducted extensive research and testing to compile a list of the best machines on the market. We've analyzed essential criteria such as ease of use, capacity, and overall performance to help you make an informed decision. Whether you want a machine that is user-friendly and easy to clean or one that can produce large amounts of ice cream, we've got options for you. With our expert insights and customer reviews, you'll be able to find the perfect machine to enjoy delicious, creamy ice cream at any time. Stay tuned for our top-ranking soft serve ice cream machines for home use.

1

Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker 6 Quart

9.9

The Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker is a fun and easy way to make delicious homemade ice cream, frozen yogurt, or gelato in just minutes. With its vintage wooden style and 6 quart capacity, this appliance is perfect for any kitchen. The dark wood finish and handle make it easy to carry, while the easy-to-clean design ensures that it's always ready when you are. Whether you're looking for a fun family activity or just a sweet treat after dinner, the Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker is the perfect choice.

Rated 9.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to use, Makes ice cream fast, Vintage design
Cons
Can only make 6 quarts

2

Cuisinart Mix It In Ice Cream Maker

9.4

The Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine is a game-changer for ice cream lovers. With the ability to make frozen yogurt, sorbet, gelato, and even drinks, this 1.5 quart machine is a versatile addition to any kitchen. Its Mix It In feature allows for a variety of add-ins, making each batch customizable and delicious. The sleek white design is both modern and classic, fitting seamlessly into any decor. Don't settle for store-bought ice cream when you can make your own with the Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine.

Rated 9.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Versatile for different treats, Large 1.5 quart capacity, Easy to clean
Cons
Can be noisy

3

Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker 4 Quart.

9.1

The Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker is a fun kitchen appliance that makes creating homemade frozen treats a breeze. With a 4-quart capacity, this machine can make soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, or gelato in just minutes. The old-fashioned design adds a touch of nostalgia to any kitchen, while the easy-to-use controls make it accessible for all skill levels. The swirl vanilla option is a fan favorite, but the possibilities for creativity are endless. This ice cream maker is perfect for anyone who loves homemade treats and wants to add a bit of fun to their kitchen routine.

Rated 9.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to use, Makes soft serve, 4 quart capacity
Cons
Loud motor

4

Nostalgia Ice Cream Maker Aqua Candy Crusher

9

The Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker in Aqua is a fun and stylish kitchen appliance that makes delicious soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, or gelato in just minutes. With a 2 quart capacity and modern candy crusher design, it's perfect for small gatherings or family movie nights. The easy-to-use machine comes with a clear-view lid, mixing arm, and handy storage compartment for cones or toppings. Plus, it's easy to clean and store when not in use. Get ready to enjoy homemade frozen treats with the Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker.

Rated 9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Fast ice cream making, Easy to use, Fun retro design
Cons
Can only make 2 quarts at a time

5

Yonanas Deluxe Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker

8.5

The Yonanas 988BK Deluxe Vegan, Dairy-Free Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker is an excellent addition to any kitchen. This machine allows you to easily create soft serve desserts using only frozen fruit, making it a great option for those looking for a healthy and delicious treat. With 75 included recipes and a powerful 200 W motor, you can easily experiment with different flavors and textures. The sleek black design and compact size make it a stylish and practical countertop appliance.

Rated 8.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Vegan and dairy-free options, Easy to use and clean, Includes 75 recipes
Cons
Can only make soft serve

6

GSEICE Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine ST16E

8.3

The GSEICE Commercial Ice Cream Maker Machine is a must-have for any ice cream lover out there. This machine can make up to 3.2 to 4.2 gallons of soft serve ice cream per hour, making it perfect for large gatherings or events. With its 1050W power and 1.6-gallon tank, you can easily create your favorite flavors and add-ins. The LED panel makes it easy to adjust the temperature and timer, while the 5-inch white design ensures it fits in with any kitchen decor. Whether you're a restaurant owner or just looking for a fun addition to your home kitchen, this ice cream maker is a great investment.

Rated 8.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Fast production rate, LED panel for easy use, Large tank capacity
Cons
Heavy machine

7

Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker Bundle

8

The Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker (White) Bundle with Ice Cream Recipe and Dessert Book (2 Items) is the perfect addition to any home for those who love homemade ice cream. With a 1.5-quart capacity, this machine can make soft serve, sorbet, and frozen yogurt in just 20 minutes. Its easy-to-use design includes three condiment dispensers to mix in your favorite toppings, and the included recipe book offers a variety of delicious dessert ideas. Its compact size and sleek design make it a perfect fit for any kitchen.

Rated 8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to use, Soft serve texture, Recipe and book included
Cons
Large and bulky

8

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker ICE-45

7.6

The Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker ICE-45 is a versatile machine that allows you to make delicious soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and sherbet in the comfort of your own home. With a capacity of 1.5 quarts, this ice cream maker is perfect for small gatherings or family treats. Its easy-to-use touchpad controls and fully automatic operation make it a breeze to use. The double-insulated freezer bowl ensures consistent results every time, and the removable parts are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Whether you're looking to impress guests or just want a tasty treat, the Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker ICE-45 is a great investment.

Rated 7.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to use, Fast freezing, Produces great texture
Cons
Can be noisy

9

Euro Cuisine Ice Cream Maker with 4 Glass Cups

7.3

The Euro Cuisine Ice Cream, Sorbet & Frozen Yogurt Maker is the perfect addition to any kitchen for those who love to indulge in homemade frozen treats. With a 1.5 quart capacity, this machine comes with four glass cups, a double-insulated freezer bowl, mixing paddle, and lid, making it easy to create a variety of delicious desserts. The machine is easy to use and clean, and the green color adds a pop of fun to any countertop. Whether you prefer gelato, soft serve ice cream, or sorbet, this machine has got you covered.

Rated 7.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to use, Makes various desserts, Double-insulated freezer bowl
Cons
May take longer to freeze

10

iscream Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker Classic Red

7.1

The iscream Genuine ICEE at Home Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker is a must-have for any ice cream lover. This classic red machine allows you to make soft serve ice cream, shakes, and drinks right in the comfort of your own home. The machine is easy to use and comes with a variety of recipes to try out. With its compact size, it won't take up too much space in your kitchen. The perfect addition to any party or family gathering, the iscream Genuine ICEE at Home Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker is sure to impress your guests with delicious, homemade treats.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to use, Makes soft serve quickly, Compact size
Cons
Loud motor

FAQ

Q: How easy is it to use a soft serve ice cream machine for home?

A: Most soft serve ice cream machines for home are designed to be user-friendly and easy to operate. Simply pour in the ingredients, turn on the machine, and wait for the soft serve to be dispensed. Some machines may require a bit more setup and cleaning, but overall they are a convenient and fun addition to any kitchen.

Q: Can I make different flavors of soft serve ice cream with a home machine?

A: Yes, many soft serve ice cream machines for home allow you to make different flavors by adding different ingredients or mix-ins. Some machines even come with recipe books to inspire new flavor combinations. Experimenting with different flavors and toppings is part of the fun of owning a soft serve ice cream machine for home.

Q: How much does a soft serve ice cream machine for home cost?

A: The cost of a soft serve ice cream machine for home can vary depending on the brand, size, and features. Prices can range from around $50 to over $500. It's important to consider your budget and needs before making a purchase. Some higher-end machines may have more features and be more durable, but a more affordable machine can still produce delicious soft serve.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of several soft serve ice cream machines for home use, it's clear that there are plenty of options available to suit any budget and preference. From commercial-grade machines to compact and stylish models, there's a soft serve ice cream maker for every household. Whether you're looking to whip up classic shakes and drinks or experiment with different flavors and textures, these machines provide endless possibilities for delicious desserts and treats. With so many great options to choose from, it's easy to find the perfect soft serve ice cream maker that will satisfy your sweet tooth and impress your guests.



